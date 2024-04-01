Stir-Fried Beet Greens, Tofu and Beets Recipe (2024)

I would make this again but parboil the beets more. I cooked them as in recipe after parboiling them and they still weren't remotely soft after 1 min or 5 mins. It took a little over 10 mins for them to get soft. Would have been good to add stock as one reviewer said. Everyone said the flavor of this recipe was really good. I doubled the garlic and ginger as suggested, made with Swiss chard for the greens part and served over rice noodles. No sesame seeds or cilantro but would add next time.