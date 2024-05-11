Stove Top Candied Pecans Recipe (2024)

Published: Jan 5, 2019 · Modified: Dec 20, 2020 by Megan Porta · This post may contain affiliate links.

Stove top candied pecans are super easy to make, using only 4 ingredients and done in under 10 minutes. Great added to salads or given as a gift!

Original recipe: January 2019 | Updated: December 2019

One of my food specialties is making unique and tasty salads that have that extra little touch of delicious perfection. One of my salad secrets is adding chopped Candied Pecans. It gets people every time!

Making candied pecans takes an extra 10ish minutes, but it is well worth that little bit of effort. They transform a great salad into an out-of-this-world salad. Trust me!

Candied Pecans are also an irresistible snack to have sitting on the counter during holiday gatherings or for any party. Try not to eat them all yourself!

And last but not least they are great gifts, especially around the holidays. Everyone loves a delicious homemade gift, right?

HOW TO MAKE STOVE TOP CANDIED PECANS

Add these sugar coated pecans to your list of easy recipes that make a regular recipe turn out to be excellent!

STEP 1

Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Melt the butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sugar and pecan halves and cook, stirring constantly, until the sugar dissolves and becomes a light brown liquid in the skillet (approximately 5 minutes).

STEP 2

Remove from the heat and add the vanilla to the sugar mixtures; mix well.

Pour the pecans onto the lined baking sheet in a single layer. Let cool for a minimum of 5 minutes.

Chop to use in a salad or add the pecans to a serving dish for snacking!

HOW LONG DO CANDIED PECANS KEEP

When stored in an airtight container, candied pecans will last up to 2 weeks at room temperature, 4 weeks in the fridge or 4 months in the freezer.

HOW TO STORE YOUR PECANS

Once they’ve cooled, candied pecans are ready for storing. Make sure they are sealed tightly in either a plastic or glass container.

WHAT TO DO WITH STOVE TOP CANDIED PECANS

Add Candied Pecans to any or all of these delicious recipes, plus so many more!

Topping on a bowl of ice cream with some homemade hot fudge!

Healthy Lunch Bowl

Grape Pecan Summer Salad

Chopped Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Break them apart and add them to a mason jar with a fun ribbon tied around the rim to give as a gift!

Break them apart and add them to a mason jar with a fun ribbon tied around the rim to give as a gift!

Add to the top of a pumpkin pie or as the final touch on your skillet chocolate chip cookie!

OTHER HOMEMADE GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS

A perfect gift that’s affordable and thoughtful is a homemade one! Here’s some great DIY gifts that can be easily made to giveaway.We’ve got something for everyone!

