Stove Top Candied Pecans Recipe (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Megan Porta

Stove top candied pecans are super easy to make, using only 4 ingredients and done in under 10 minutes. Great added to salads or given as a gift!

Stove Top Candied Pecans Recipe (1)

Original recipe: January 2019 | Updated: December 2019

One of my food specialties is making unique and tasty salads that have that extra little touch of delicious perfection. One of my salad secrets is adding chopped Candied Pecans. It gets people every time!

Making candied pecans takes an extra 10ish minutes, but it is well worth that little bit of effort. They transform a great salad into an out-of-this-world salad. Trust me!

Candied Pecans are also an irresistible snack to have sitting on the counter during holiday gatherings or for any party. Try not to eat them all yourself!

And last but not least they are great gifts, especially around the holidays. Everyone loves a delicious homemade gift, right?

HOW TO MAKE STOVE TOP CANDIED PECANS

Add these sugar coated pecans to your list of easy recipes that make a regular recipe turn out to be excellent!

STEP 1

Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Melt the butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sugar and pecan halves and cook, stirring constantly, until the sugar dissolves and becomes a light brown liquid in the skillet (approximately 5 minutes).

Stove Top Candied Pecans Recipe (2)

STEP 2

Remove from the heat and add the vanilla to the sugar mixtures; mix well.

Pour the pecans onto the lined baking sheet in a single layer. Let cool for a minimum of 5 minutes.

Stove Top Candied Pecans Recipe (3)

Chop to use in a salad or add the pecans to a serving dish for snacking!

HOW LONG DO CANDIED PECANS KEEP

When stored in an airtight container, candied pecans will last up to 2 weeks at room temperature, 4 weeks in the fridge or 4 months in the freezer.

HOW TO STORE YOUR PECANS

Once they’ve cooled, candied pecans are ready for storing. Make sure they are sealed tightly in either a plastic or glass container.

WHAT TO DO WITH STOVE TOP CANDIED PECANS

Add Candied Pecans to any or all of these delicious recipes, plus so many more!

Stove Top Candied Pecans Recipe (4)

Stove Top Candied Pecans Recipe (5)

Stove Top Candied Pecans Recipe (6)

Stove Top Candied Pecans Recipe

Candied Pecans are super easy to make on the stove top with only 4 ingredients and in less than 10 minutes. Great when added to salads and also great for snacking or to give as gifts!

No ratings yet

Print Pin Rate

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: American

Prep Time: 7 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes minutes

Servings: 12

Calories: 173kcal

Author: Megan Porta

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp salted butter
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 cups pecans
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
Instructions

  • Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Melt the butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sugar
    and pecans and cook, stirring constantly, until the sugar dissolves and
    becomes a light brown liquid in the skillet (approximately 5 minutes).

  • Remove from the heat and add the vanilla; mix well. Pour the pecans onto the prepared baking sheet in a single layer. Let cool for a minimum of 5 minutes. Chop to use in a salad or add the pecans to a serving dish for snacking!

Notes

  • Topping on a bowl of ice cream with some homemade hot fudge!
  • Healthy Lunch Bowl
  • Grape Pecan Summer Salad
  • Chopped Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette
  • Break them apart and add them to a mason jar with a fun ribbon tied around the rim to give as a gift!
  • Add to the top of a pumpkin pie or as the final touch on your skillet chocolate chip cookie!

Nutrition

Calories: 173kcal | Carbohydrates: 11g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 8mg | Sodium: 25mg | Potassium: 68mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 9g | Vitamin A: 98IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 12mg | Iron: 1mg

Did you make this recipe?If you loved this recipe, please rate the recipe and leave a comment below!

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Stove Top Candied Pecans Recipe (7)Winston millican

    Thank you for promoting pecans!

    Reply

  2. Stove Top Candied Pecans Recipe (8)CinR

    Have you tried these using brown sugar? Would you use the same amount as the white sugar?

    Reply

    • Stove Top Candied Pecans Recipe (9)Megan Porta

      CinR: Brown sugar tastes incredible with these! Yep, same amount. Enjoy!
      Megan

      Reply

  3. Stove Top Candied Pecans Recipe (10)Gaylegrey

    These are amazing!! Toffee like coating- delish!

    Reply

  4. Stove Top Candied Pecans Recipe (11)Linda

    You are making me hungry. These look so good. I'll have to try them.

    Reply

  5. Stove Top Candied Pecans Recipe (12)Joss

    Looks perfect! As you can see, I am hooked on your blog. Love these nuts!

    Reply

  6. Stove Top Candied Pecans Recipe (13)Parsley Sage

    Its official. You can make anything naughty.

    DELICIOUS!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Stove Top Candied Pecans Recipe (2024)
