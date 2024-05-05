Strawberry Overnight Oats Recipe | Easy Overnight Oats for Meal Prep (2024)

This easy Strawberry Overnight Oats recipe is a perfect make ahead breakfast. It only needs 5 minutes of prep time and is packed with healthy fiber and protein.

Strawberry Overnight Oats Recipe | Easy Overnight Oats for Meal Prep (1)

Quick and easy breakfast recipes that you can make ahead are a favorite during the busy week.

Baked oatmeal cups, egg muffins and overnight oats are all healthy options we like to keep have on hand.

Overnight oats are not only nutritious, they are especially perfect during the spring and summer when you don’t feel like cooking over a hot stove. You can make a batch on meal prep Sunday and they’re simple to customize with your favorite flavors.

And since strawberries are SO good right now, these Strawberry Overnight Oats are our latest favorite.

Strawberry Overnight Oats Recipe | Easy Overnight Oats for Meal Prep (2)

WHAT DO I NEED TO MAKE OVERNIGHT OATS:

All you need to make overnight oats are just a few simple pantry ingredients:

  1. Oats: Overnight oats are typically made with old-fashioned rolled oats and sometimes quick oats. Use gluten free as needed.
  2. Chia Seeds: Chia seeds give overnight oats that thick pudding-like texture and add extra fiber but feel free to leave them out if you aren’t a fan.
  3. Milk: Use your favorite dairy or dairy-free milk you like or have on hand. We usually like to use almond but coconut milk, cashew milk all work great for a vegan option.
  4. Yogurt – You can add a combination of milk and yogurt to make your oats extra creamy .
  5. Fruit: Have fun with your toppings. Add fruit that won’t get mushy directly into the mason jar or toss them on directly on top of the oats when you’re ready to eat.
  6. Sweetener: Leave out or use any sweetener you like – honey, maple syrup, a ripe banana, dates or any low-carb liquid sweetener like stevia, monk fruit or erythritol will work.
  7. Nut or seed butter: Almond butter, cashew butter, pumpkin butter, sunflower seed butter and or peanut butter add that savory-nutty flavor and a certain creaminess.

HOW TO MAKE STRAWBERRY OVERNIGHT OATS:

These strawberry overnight oats are one of the easiest breakfasts that even your kids can help you assemble the night before. You can use a mason jar, resealable container or a bowl.

  1. To begin, combine uncooked rolled / old-fashioned oats, milk / Greek yogurt and sweetener and spices if using.
  2. Scoop some of the oats into a bowl, mason jar or a resealable container.
  3. Slice or chop up some strawberries and layer over the oats.
  4. Spoon in the rest of the oats on top. Alternatively, you can just mix in the strawberries with the oats and just add everything into the jar or container all at once.
  5. Seal up the container and park it in the fridge overnight.
  6. The next morning, you can heat the glass jar up in the microwave for a hot breakfast or enjoy your overnight oats cold straight from the fridge. You can add more milk and any fun toppings of your choice.

Strawberry Overnight Oats Recipe | Easy Overnight Oats for Meal Prep (3)

FOR SUNDAY MEAL PREP:

Double or triple the batch and divide into separate mason jars or resealable containers.

Strawberry Overnight Oats Recipe | Easy Overnight Oats for Meal Prep (4)

OTHER FLAVOR OPTIONS FOR OVERNIGHT OATS:

You can add some coconut, lemon, honey, maple syrup or add a few slices of bananas for extra sweetness and potassium.

Serve with bananas, blueberries and blackberries for a triple berry treat.

Or for even more Overnight Oatmeal options – be sure to check this post out with 8 fun flavors!

Strawberry Overnight Oats Recipe | Easy Overnight Oats for Meal Prep (5)

More oatmeal recipes:

Blueberry Steel Cut Oatmeal

Raspberry Baked Oatmeal Cups

More strawberry recipes:

Strawberry Granola Bars

Strawberry Cookies

5 from 8 votes

Strawberry Overnight Oats Recipe | Easy Overnight Oats for Meal Prep (6)

Strawberry Overnight Oats

Prep Time

5 mins

Resting Time

4 hrs

Total Time

5 mins

Strawberry Overnight Oats - the perfect easy make-ahead breakfast to enjoy for on the go. Best of all, just 5 minutes of prep time & packed with fiber and protein.

Course: Breakfast

Cuisine: American

Keyword: healthy breakfast recipe, ovrnight oats, strawberry recipes

Servings: 1 serving

Calories: 252 kcal

Author: Kelly

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup rolled oats gluten free as needed
  • 3/4 cup almond milk or your favorite milk
  • 2 teaspoons chia seeds
  • 1/4 cup chopped strawberries plus extra for topping
  • 1-2 teaspoons maple syrup, honey or low carb liquid sweetener
  • 1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Instructions

  1. Add oats, almond milk and chia seeds together in a resealable container, mason jar or bowl. Add strawberries (and sweetener if desired) then shake jar or combine with a spoon.*

  2. Chill in the fridge for at least 4 hours or overnight.

  3. Top with fresh strawberry slices before serving, if desired.

  4. Enjoy cold or heat up in the microwave.

FOR MEAL PREP:

  1. Double or triple the recipe and divide into separate mason jars or resealable containers for up to 4 day. Enjoy cold or heat up in the microwave and add toppings of choice.

Recipe Notes

(Alternatively for a layered look, - add half of the oats to the bottom of the mason jar, then layer with strawberries and add the remaining oats).

Nutrition Facts

Strawberry Overnight Oats

Amount Per Serving (1 serving)

Calories 252 Calories from Fat 63

% Daily Value*

Fat 7g11%

Saturated Fat 1g5%

Carbohydrates 39g13%

Fiber 8g32%

Sugar 7g8%

Protein 8g16%

* Nutrition facts are provided as a courtesy using the WPRM recipe calculator. It is best to make your own calculations to ensure accuracy. We expressly disclaim any and all liability of any kind with respect to any act or omission wholly or in part in reliance on anything contained in this website. Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Strawberry Overnight Oats Recipe | Easy Overnight Oats for Meal Prep (8)

