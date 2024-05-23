Streuseled Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe (2024)

Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2020
I've been making this dish 18 years. The family ask every year if I going to make it. I have the recipe page from the 2002 November issue in my favorite recipe binder.
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2016
I tried several new recipes this Thanksgiving and this is the one that got the most raves from my guests. I made the sweet potato mixture the night before, put it in the refrigerator and then added the topping right before baking. Maybe the best sweet potato recipe I've ever tasted.
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2015
I've made this dish for every holiday since 2002, mainly Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. I once hated sweet potatoes but my husband loves them so I tried the recipe and was surprised how much I liked it. I cut the recipe in half when feeding 8 or fewer guests, but I keep the amount of streusel the same. I've also started cooking the potatoes in the microwave as this reduces the amount of effort down by at least half. I bake it in stoneware and wrap it in a towel for potlucks and it will stay hot (and I mean HOT!) for at least an hour or two.
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2015
I have made these for years with rave reviews. However, today, I decided to plank them on my Big Green Egg and they were simply amazing! I didn't use the egg and only half of the cream, syrup and streusel. Try it, you will NOT be disappointed!
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2014
This is my favorite sweet potato casserole. Great reviews from the sweet potato fans at Thanksgiving dinner as well.
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2014
We make this every Thanksgiving. It is truly a family favorite. The only change I make is to roast the sweet potatoes and then remove the skins when they've cooled. I do that the night before and then put the rest of the recipe together on thanksgiving.
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2014
I started making this in 1998 when I first saw the recipe and it's always a hit! I've not found anything better since and a few people have asked for the recipe through the years.
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2013
I don't like sweet potatoes except for sweet potato fries, but this recipe is really good and somehow not too sweet.
Rating: 1 stars
11/30/2013
How in the world can this be considered a "Cooking Light" recipe? Or, is that just the name of the magazine to "fool" fat people into believing this is a "low calorie" recipe? Sweet potatoes are bad enough, but to add FLOUR, BUTTER, BROWN SUGAR, HALF N HALF, EGG, PECANS, and MAPLE SYRUP is just obscene. The dish contains 4,500 calories. There are only 250 calories per serving, but the serving size is HALF A CUP! I wouldn't trust a single recipe from the "Cooking Light" site.
Rating: 4 stars
11/28/2013
Tried this for the first time Thanksgiving(risky, I know)! I followed the recipe to the tee & it was delish. I'm not a fan of the marshmello topped recipes, just too sweet. This recipe is the perfect comprimise , you can taste the sweet pots with a little sweet crunch on top. Good solid turkey day (& other ossasion) recipe, will def make again!
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2013
A 5-Star Recipe! I've tried dozens of Sweet Potato Casserole recipes, trying to find the 'keeper' to make a family tradition. This is it! I love how the flavor of the sweet potatoes comes through and it's not too sweet~ no marshmallows here! The creaminess of the half-and-half, the crunch of pecans and the real maple syrup makes this recipe really stand out from the other recipes I tried.
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2012
I make this every year at thanksgiving and it's always a hit...even with non-sweet potato lovers. Have even used regular pancake syrup when I haven't had real maple syrup and it still tastes great. Rich, not too sweet. Delicious.
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2012
I recently prepared this recipe for an office Thanksgiving luncheon and I'm not much of a cook. But I must say that the dish received great reviews and everyone loved the dish. I'll definitely prepare this dish again. New Orleans, Louisiana
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2011
Made this for the first time this year, and it was a huge hit! I loved the crispy topping. Made as recipe stated except I halved the recipe, and I roasted the sweet potatoes instead of boiling. Accidentally put the pecans in the processor with the other streusel ingredients instead of stirring them in after...didn't seem to hurt it. I will definitely be making this again. I made it in the morning, kept topping separate, and then put on topping and baked later in the day. I wouldn't hesitate to make it the night before next time. Only thing is, when reheating leftovers in the microwave, you lose the crispiness of the topping. It is still good, but I am considering reheating leftovers in the oven or under the broiler to see if the crispiness of the topping can be preserved.
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2011
Excellent!! Made it for Thanksgiving dinner and the kids raved about it. Definitely a keeper!
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2011
Streusel topping is the best! This is my favorite recipe. Per suggestions I roasted the potatoes, I then used 1 can evap. fat free milk (like the Cooking Light cookbook) and added ONLY 1/4 tsp salt (instead of 3/4tsp -you won't miss it). Great flavor and the maple syrup adds depth. Also added 1/2 tsp cinnamon that others suggested.
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2011
I received a "best sweet potatoes EVER" from someone who does not give complements (my husband). I followed everyone's advice making this recipe - 1) I roasted the sweet potatoes instead of boiling them; 2) I used the sweet potato recipe from the 2009 Cooking Light Maple-Pecan Sweet Potatoes recipe, except my sweet potatoes were so sweet from roasting them that I did not add the maple syrup, and I used pumpkin spice mix instead of the individual spices; 3) I added a teaspoon of cayenne pepper to the sweet potatoes; and 4) I used the streusel topping from this recipe (mixing it with a fork, not a food processor. My daughter insisted on adding marshmallows on top. Delicioso!
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2011
I've been making these of and on since the recipe first appeared in 2002. I like others bake the potatoes in lieu of boiling them and then scoop the flesh out and go from there. My notes say they can be made 30 days, frozen, and then cooked for Thanksgiving. I haven't tried that. But I do make them 2 days ahead and refrigerate - Love them!!
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2011
This is so good it should be a dessert rather than a side dish!
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2011
I have been making this dish since it first appeared and have always had compliments and requests for the recipe after! This has become our "go to" sweet potato dish for holidays. My daughter started making it for her holiday dinners as well when we were not able to be together, so now it's multi generational! Will have to try the roasted approach this year and I agree, it only needs a fork to beat it all together or make the topping. Less dishes and time at this time of year counts for a lot!
Rating: 3 stars
12/29/2010
This is a good way to present sweet potatoes and the base recipe has many variations. I always bake unpeeled sweet potatoes for a casserole instead of peeling and boiling them - can be done ahead an kept at room temperature for a couple of hours. The sugar just under the skin caramelizes and adds a wonderful, earthy flavor to the rich taste. Remove the cooked pulp from the shells and proceed with the recipe. I also added 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon to the potato mixture. When I have them, I add 1/2 cup raisins to the potato mixture as well. For easy preparation and clean-up, don't bother with using an electric mixer to whip the potatoes - just mash them and stir briskly. I also would never use a food processor for this small amount of topping - too much clean up when a fork will do the job in about 1 minute. Just a personal preference, but I try to avoid getting mixers, food processor and blenders involved in preparation unless there's a big job to do, or the results would be better. Whatever else you do, please try the baked, not boiled, approach to these wonderful tubers.
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2010
I made this for the first time this Thanksgiving and it was the only dish on the table completely gone at the end of dinner. Every guest left with the recipe and made me promise to make it next year.
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2010
Served for Thanksgiving--perfect! Prepared in casserole dish the day before and put in the oven 45 minutes before serving. Turned out delicious!
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2010
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was a hit. I halved the recipe and made everything in the morning then just threw it in the oven about 30 minutes before dinner. Will be making again.
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2010
Best sweet potao casserole hands down! I tend to like savory sweet potato dishes, but this one was amazing. I cut the recipe in half, but that was my only change. This wlll definitely be on holiday menus for years to come.
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2010
I LOVE this sweet potato casserole but I make a couple of changes. I use canned yams instead of boiled sweet potatoes. This is a huge time saver! I also use fat free half & half to cut the calories a bit. I usually cover half of the dish with marshmallows since some people can't imagine a sweet potato casserole without them. Great dish & always a crowd pleaser!!!
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2010
I have to make this for every Thanksgiving. I lighten the recipe even further & no one knows! I use fat-free 1/2 & 1/2; egg substitute; and sugar-free syrup. And my husband likes it & he doesn't like sweet potatoes! Yum!
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2010
We've been having this dish ever since it was published in "Cooking Light". It has become a favorite with everyone, including the people that never liked sweet potatoes before. This recipe is truly a classic that will be handed down for generations.
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2010
I have always made this recipe.its wonderful. it would not be thanksgiving with out it.
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2010
I have made this recipe for many years at Thanksgiving. It's easy (except for peeling the potatoes) and extremely tasty. I pretty much make the recipe as is.
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2010
Made this recipe for the first time at Thanksgiving 2009. My family loved it and every special occasion since then they have requested that I pleaseeeee make it. Tastes delicious, even those that don't care for sweet potatoes thoroughly enjoy it. I make it according to the recipe except for adding a cup of pecans. It is also a great make ahead dish which can go in the oven when you take the turkey or ham out!
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2010
FABULOUS!! I tried this recipe as a lighter version of the Ruth's Chris sweet potatoes - it is even better! I usually buy too many sweet potatoes so I make extra & freeze. I make the potatoes as directed, but freeze the streusel topping separately, then put it together just before baking. Makes it quick and easy for a weeknight dinner.
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2010
I've been making this for Easter Sunday (my family is an Easter Ham kind of family) since Easter 2003. It is so good, if there are leftovers (almost never) the leftovers are good the next day, and it is a nice side dish with the ham. You can't go wrong! I make recipe as shown, no substitutions and it always comes out perfectly.
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2010
Fantastic dish for the holidays! I used sugar-free maple syrup and Splenda brown sugar due to some dietary restrictions in my family and it was great. I also used yams instead of sweet potatoes since I wanted that orange color, and it worked great. This is a keeper.
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2009
This recipe is pretty good, I really enjoy the topping. I prefer the base from the Maple-Pecan Sweet Potatoes recipe (Nov 2009) which bakes the sweet potatoes instead of boiling, and adds cinnamon and allspice.
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2009
My husband hates baked yams and sweet potatoes, but he loves this Streuseled Sweet Potato Casserole! I made it for Thanksgiving and making it again for Christmas! I cooked and mashed the sweet potatoes the day before, which is really helpful.
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2009
We make this every year, it tastes wonderful! I serve half for Christmas Dinner & half for our annual open house the next day. It is always a crowd pleaser & I never have left overs. It is VERY easy to make and you can make the potatoes ahead of time & just bake it with the topping the day you are serving it.
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2009
This was the hit of our Thanksgiving table. I baked the sweet potatoes whole, let them cool and then used a spoon to get the insides out. My streusel topping was an odd consistency, so I don't think I will make it in a food processor again. The apperance didn't take away from the flavor at all - so good!
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2009
Huge hit with Thanksgiving dinner! I made it on Wednesday a.m., put it in the fridge, and baked on Thursday for about an hour at 350. Smelled great while baking; perfect for the holidays, but easy enough to make any time. I could have had some for dessert, too. YUM!
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2009
My boyfriend just loved this recipe. He has a major sweet tooth, so we added marshmallows at the end and roasted them until they were a semi dark brown. This really finished it off nice. I never liked sweet potato casserole, but I have to say that this is a really good dish!
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2009
I made this recipe last thanksgiving and everyone just loved it. Even my pickey 10 yr old daughter. I will definately be making it again this year. I would maybe add a little less vanilla next time. Otherwise it's perfect.
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2009
So amazingly good, and the recipe makes a ton of food for leftovers. The streusel topping adds a great crunch and sweetness to accent the potatoes, and I loved the fact you can make it ahead of time then pop it in the oven later.
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2008
I made this recipe for a holiday open house and it got rave reviews. I baked the sweet potatoes ahead of time and mixed everything in the morning. Yummy.
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2008
My entire family loves this recipe. It goes over very well at every holiday
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2008
We tried this at Thanksgiving this year and it was a huge hit! Light, fluffy, delicious! I made this recipe Milk-Free by using Nucoa margarine and soy milk instead of the cream- Turned out perfect! It is on the menu for Christmas as well, but I'll have to double the amount this time! =)
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2008
THE best! My family has demanded that I make this for Thanksgiving EVERY year. I did the make-ahead, freeze, thaw, bake thing. It tasted GREAT, but the presentation was not so good....the top looked all slimy. I used what the store labeled as "yams", rather than the more yellowish-brown "sweet potatoes". I baked them in the oven to preserve nutrients, rather than boiling them.
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2008
I tried this recipe for Thanksgiving and it was such a hit there were NO leftovers! It's not all sugary and sweet like the traditional marshmallow topping dish. Very good. Thanks Cooking Light!
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2008
A lot of work but worth the effort.
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2008
The recipe was delicious, not overly sweet and easy to make. I substituted butternut squash for the sweet potatoes. I used 8 cups of cooked squash, which was a little too much. I would use 6 cups next time.
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2008
So yummy. This dish was gobbled up at the Thanksgiving table.
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2008
This recipe is GREAT!!!!!! I will use this every year!!!!! Everyone was talking about this dish around the Thanksgiving table!!!!
Rating: 4 stars
11/28/2008
Thought this recipe was very good, however, a little bland. I wish I would have added cinnamon and nutmeg to the sweet potato mix. Maybe more brown sugar too?
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2008
DELICIOUS! Everyone loved it and now, they want me to e-mail them the recipe!
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2008
All my Thanksgiving dinner guests raved. No one found it to be too sweet as commented by some reviewers. I used fat free half and half and still found it to be smooth and rich. Will definitely make again.
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2008
This was excellent! My favorite sweet potato recipe. I used only 3 pounds of sweet potatoes but it was perfect for 7 people. (Almost no leftovers though.) Many people commented on how good it was.
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2008
This recipe was outstanding! Everyone of my guests raved and raved about it! I will definitely add this to my Thanksgiving favorites!
Rating: 3 stars
11/25/2008
I was excited for this one but thankfully read some of the reviews/hints: definitely a little bland unless you add spices - I used things like cloves/nutmeg/allspice (pumpkin pie spices) as well as a bit of chili powder to give it some kick - also cut down on the flour in the crumble - with those modifications, I got rave reviews and demands for the recipe from the holiday party I brought it to! I also made individual-sized servings in ramekins that worked well for more everyday use...
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2008
Perfect dish to bring for the holidays - didn't make any substitions - made as the directions specified and everyone LOVED IT!
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2008
By far one of my favorite recipes ever from Cooking Light. I have been making this for years for every family holiday. There are never any leftovers.