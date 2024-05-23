Streuseled Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe (2024)

Rating: 3 stars 12/29/2010

This is a good way to present sweet potatoes and the base recipe has many variations. I always bake unpeeled sweet potatoes for a casserole instead of peeling and boiling them - can be done ahead an kept at room temperature for a couple of hours. The sugar just under the skin caramelizes and adds a wonderful, earthy flavor to the rich taste. Remove the cooked pulp from the shells and proceed with the recipe. I also added 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon to the potato mixture. When I have them, I add 1/2 cup raisins to the potato mixture as well. For easy preparation and clean-up, don't bother with using an electric mixer to whip the potatoes - just mash them and stir briskly. I also would never use a food processor for this small amount of topping - too much clean up when a fork will do the job in about 1 minute. Just a personal preference, but I try to avoid getting mixers, food processor and blenders involved in preparation unless there's a big job to do, or the results would be better. Whatever else you do, please try the baked, not boiled, approach to these wonderful tubers.