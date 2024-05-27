Stuffed leg of lamb with rosemary | Lamb Recipes | Jamie Oliver Recipes (2024)

Tap For Method Ingredients 2 kg quality whole leg of lamb

1 whole bulb garlic

½ bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley

½ bunch fresh rosemary , leaves picked, a few sprigs left whole

4 anchovy fillets

100 g ciabatta torn into chunks

1 large handful pine nuts

1 large handful green olives , stones removed and roughly chopped

1 lemon , zest and juice of

sea salt

freshly ground black pepper

olive oil

2 onions , peeled and roughly chopped

2 carrots , roughly chopped

2 sticks celery , roughly chopped

1 bottle of red wine

1 heaped tablespoon plain flour

1 litre organic chicken or vegetable stock

Tap For Method

The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS