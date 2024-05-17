Stuffed Shells Recipe (Spinach and Cheese) - Cooking Classy (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.

Hearty Stuffed Shells made with a trio of flavorful cheeses, tender spinach, fresh herbs, and homemade or store-bought marinara. Pure comfort food that’s sure to satisfy and a dinner everyone can agree on!

What Are Stuffed Shells?

Who could resist these jumbo pasta shells brimming with cheese and spinach and baked until perfectly melted and delicious? Aren’t extra cheesy foods just the best foods?

Stuffed shells come in so many different fillings (taco, pizza, chicken, etc.) but I love this Italian classic best. They’reare a lot like lasagna with without the beef (though you can definitely add some beef to the sauce if you’d like), and they’re also a lot likeManicotti.

They’re easier to make than you’d think and they make great left overs if you are lucky enough to have any left the next day.

Plus they are picky eater approved recipe, even kids will love these!

Can I Freeze Them?

These are a great make ahead dinner, for those busy days when you just don’t have time to cook. They’ll freeze well for several months. Let thaw overnight in the fridge then let rest at room temperature while oven preheats and bake.

What Ingredients go into Cheesy Stuffed Shells?

Jumbo pasta shells – cook to al dente so they don’t end up soggy.

– cook to al dente so they don’t end up soggy. Fresh spinach – adds some nutrition and a pop of color.

– adds some nutrition and a pop of color. Egg – helps bind the cheeses

– helps bind the cheeses Fresh basil , oregano or thyme – I love fresh herbs here but dried can be used as well (use 1/3 the amount).

, or – I love fresh herbs here but dried can be used as well (use 1/3 the amount). Garlic – a classic Italian ingredient.

– a classic Italian ingredient. Ricotta , mozzarella and parmesan cheese – the delicious blend of the three will remind you of lasagna.

, – the delicious blend of the three will remind you of lasagna. Salt and pepper – always a key ingredient, so the dish isn’t flat. You won’t need much since there’s salt in the cheeses and sauce.

– always a key ingredient, so the dish isn’t flat. You won’t need much since there’s salt in the cheeses and sauce. Red pepper flakes – optional, if you like a little heat.

– optional, if you like a little heat. Marinara sauce – homemade or store-bought will work great here.

Can I Use Frozen Spinach?

Frozen Spinach will work great here too. Thaw it out first and drain then dab dry with paper towels and proceed as directed.

How do You Make Stuffed Shells?

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a mixing bowl, using a fork, blend together Ricotta cheese and egg. Stir in herbs and garlic.

Add 2 cups mozzarella and parmesan cheese and stir then mix in prepared spinach.

Season mixture with salt and pepper to taste.

Spread 1/3 cup pasta sauce into an even layer along bottom of a 13 by 9-inch baking dish.

Divide cheese mixture among cooked pasta shells, stuffing each shell full with about 2 Tbsp cheese mixture.

Align shells in baking dish side by side, with the opening of shells facing upright. Stir red pepper flakes to taste into marinara sauce if desired.

Cover shells evenly with remaining marinara sauce then sprinkle tops evenly with remaining 1 cup mozzarella cheese.

How Are They Cooked?

Bake prepared stuffed shells in a preheated 375 degree oven covered with aluminum foil for 30 minutes.

What Should I Serve with Stuffed Shells?

Since these shells are very hearty I recommend serving them with steamed or roasted vegetables or a side salad.

