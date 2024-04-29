Stumped About What to Do With Pumpkin Seeds? Check Out These Genius Recipes (2024)

It's easy to overlook pumpkins seeds when working on your pumpkin carving ideas. Mixed in with the messy pumpkin guts, it’s easy enough to just toss them in the trash once you’re fully finished scooping.
But we say that's a waste! While some folks may have grown up eating mildly salted roasted pumpkin seeds once or twice a year, in other parts of the world, they're recognized for the culinary ingredient they truly are. Often sold hulled and called pepitas, pumpkin seeds are as versatile as they are delicious in desserts, on salads, in dips, cookies, breads, and more.
If you’re at a loss for what to do with pumpkin seeds this season, we'll help you put them to remarkably good use. You can never go wrong with plain-and-simple roasted pepitas, but the edible options hardly end there. Use them as a topping for your favorite soups, toasts, pizzas, and salads, for starters. Or, with the help of a food processor or blender, use pumpkin seeds to create pesto sauce, a buttery spread that rivals its peanut counterpart, and even hummus. You’ll hardly be strapped for tasty pumpkin dessert either, with this starring ingredient. Think: pumpkin seed muffins, cookies, peanut butter cups, and… drum roll, please… pumpkin bread with pumpkin seeds. Never feel stumped on how to use pumpkin seeds again, and let these genius recipes inspire even more cozy autumn concoctions. The next time you’re scooping pumpkins for a jack-o'-lantern, don’t toss the seeds!
1
Give Salads Some Crunch
Between the the radishes, the Tokyo turnips, and the roasted pepitas, this green salad is as crunchy and bright as it gets.
Get the recipe.
2
Garnish Dinner
This crispy chicken with roasted carrots and couscous is hearty and delicious, but it's the sprinkle of roasted shelled pumpkin seeds that makes sure it looks as good as it tastes.
Get the recipe.
3
Switch-Up Your Go-to Guac
Stir some freshly roasted pumpkin seeds in the next time you make fresh guacamole. It adds a rich flavor and surprisingly toothy texture.
Get the recipe.
4
Make Brittle
If you've never made pumpkin seed brittle before, you're missing out. With warm cinnamon spice, and pumpkin seeds, this is the perfect candy for fall.
Get the recipe.
5
Cook Up a Quick Side
Zucchini, salty Mexican Cotija cheese, and roasted pepitas make a perfect late summer or early fall side dish.
Get the recipe.
6
Get Your Snack On
Roasted pumpkin seeds are a classic snack, but the addition of some sugar and pumpkin-pie spice is so good, we only wish we'd thought of it earlier.
Get the recipe.
7
Blend Them Into Hummus
It's fall. You should infuse everything with pumpkin.
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest.
8
Make Pesto
This Kale and Pumpkin Seed Pesto is the only way to make pesto in autumn.
Get the recipe from My Darling Lemon Thyme.
9
Whip Up a Caramel Treat
The only flavor more quintessentially fall than pumpkin? Caramel, of course. These bite-size delights are a true match made in autumn heaven.
Get the recipe at Minimalist Baker.
10
Pair with Chocolate and Coffee
Meet the fall dessert trifecta—roasted pumpkin seeds, fresh coffee grounds, and melted dark chocolate, all combined into one dreamy snack cluster.
Get the recipe at Half Baked Harvest.
11
Rethink Granola
Upgrade your breakfast regimen and make pumpkin seeds a regular ingredient in your favorite granola mix.
Get the recipe at Leelalicious.
12
Cook with Squash
This simple side hardly takes any time to prepare, and a pumpkin pairing makes the overall healthy meal taste even more out of this world.
Get the recipe at Fed + Fit.
13
Mix Up Your Cookies
Put your grandmother's secret chocolate chip cookie recipe on the back burner this fall, because these sweet treats—made from pumpkin seeds and rolled oats—pack the most melt-in-your-mouth chewy goodness. Another bonus? They're actually meant to be devoured for breakfast.
Get the recipe at Life Made Sweeter.
14
Prepare a Healthy Snack
Kids will absolutely love munching on cinnamon-baked seeds after school (and you'll likely want to stash some for yourself too).
Get the recipe at Fountain Avenue Kitchen.
15
Transform Into Seed Crackers
Pumpkin kernels join a handful of other seeds—chia, flax, and sesame—to form the perfect hummus or dip scoopers.
Get the recipe at Downshiftology.
16
Give pumpkin bread more flavor.
Think nothing's better than plain old pumpkin bread? Wait until you try a slice baked with pepitas for twice the pumpkin power.
Get the recipe at A Virtual Vegan.
17
Douse Enchiladas
No food group is immune to the fantastic flavoring that pumpkin seeds lend, including, believe it or not, enchiladas. Wow your family with a festive fall spin on one of their favorite dinner dishes.
Get the recipe at Mexico in My Kitchen.
18
Upgrade Peanut Butter Cups
Your go-to Halloween candy gets a crunchy seasonal refresh with the easy addition of yummy pumpkin seedlings.
Get the recipe at Half Baked Harvest.
19
Make Sauce
This rich and creamy sauce is made with fresh veggies, herbs, and pumpkin seeds. It's the perfect way to spice up your chicken dinner.
Get the recipe at Gimme Some Oven.
20
Bake Muffins
These muffins, complete with tons of different seeds and dried fruits, will keep you satisfied all day. Plus, they're delicious!
Get the recipe at Art and the Kitchen.