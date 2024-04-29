Stumped About What to Do With Pumpkin Seeds? Check Out These Genius Recipes (2024)

It's easy to overlook pumpkins seeds when working on your pumpkin carving ideas. Mixed in with the messy pumpkin guts, it’s easy enough to just toss them in the trash once you’re fully finished scooping.

But we say that's a waste! While some folks may have grown up eating mildly salted roasted pumpkin seeds once or twice a year, in other parts of the world, they're recognized for the culinary ingredient they truly are. Often sold hulled and called pepitas, pumpkin seeds are as versatile as they are delicious in desserts, on salads, in dips, cookies, breads, and more.

If you’re at a loss for what to do with pumpkin seeds this season, we'll help you put them to remarkably good use. You can never go wrong with plain-and-simple roasted pepitas, but the edible options hardly end there. Use them as a topping for your favorite soups, toasts, pizzas, and salads, for starters. Or, with the help of a food processor or blender, use pumpkin seeds to create pesto sauce, a buttery spread that rivals its peanut counterpart, and even hummus. You’ll hardly be strapped for tasty pumpkin dessert either, with this starring ingredient. Think: pumpkin seed muffins, cookies, peanut butter cups, and… drum roll, please… pumpkin bread with pumpkin seeds. Never feel stumped on how to use pumpkin seeds again, and let these genius recipes inspire even more cozy autumn concoctions. The next time you’re scooping pumpkins for a jack-o'-lantern, don’t toss the seeds!

