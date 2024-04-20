Succulent Gordon Ramsay Salmon En Croute Recipe - TheFoodXP (2024)

Written By Pulkit Sharma / Published on September 10, 2021 / Last updated on January 29, 2024

Gordon Ramsay loves to recreate traditional recipes and never fails to amaze us. Gordon Ramsay salmon en croute is just one of those recipes. It’s Gordon’s version of a classic French dish.

Salmon en croute is a French word that translates to “Salmon in crust”. So, it’s a salmon wrapped in a crispy pastry crust. You can have more details about the recipe. So, keep reading!

For Gordon Ramsay salmon en croute, mix butter, dill leaves, basil, lemon zest, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Roll the pastry, place the seasoned salmon in the center.

Spread butter herb on one side of salmon fillet, place another mustard-seasoned salmon over it. Fold this pastry to make a salmon parcel. Brush the egg all over it and bake it for 25 minutes.

Want to make short crust pastry but don’t have palm shortening. Here is a list of palm substitutes substitutes.

Wanna know the entire procedure for the recipe? If yes, read the recipe card below. Try this amazing recipe and rate it if you like it. Don’t forget to save this recipe for later.

What Equipment Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Salmon En Croute?

Oven – Bake the salmon parcel in the oven for 25 minutes until the pastry is golden brown and crispy.

Bake the salmon parcel in the oven for 25 minutes until the pastry is golden brown and crispy. Baking Tray – Place the salmon parcel on the baking tray and refrigerate it before baking.

Place the salmon parcel on the baking tray and refrigerate it before baking. Mixing Bowls – Mix the ingredients well in mixing bowls to make the salmon en croute.

Mix the ingredients well in mixing bowls to make the salmon en croute. Pastry Brush – Brush egg yolk on pastry with pastry brush for crispy texture.

Brush egg yolk on pastry with pastry brush for crispy texture. Spatula – Toss the ingredients well with a flat-surfaced spatula to avoid lumps.

Toss the ingredients well with a flat-surfaced spatula to avoid lumps. Grater – Grate the lemon with a grater to remove the zest.

Grate the lemon with a grater to remove the zest. Knife – Trim the excess pastry with a knife and fold it into a neat salmon parcel.

Trim the excess pastry with a knife and fold it into a neat salmon parcel. Rolling Pin – Roll the pastry as thin as a coin with a rolling pin.

How Much Time Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Salmon En Croute?

Preparation Time Cooking Time Total Time 15 Minutes 25 Minutes 40 Minutes

What Ingredients Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Salmon En Croute?

Egg Yolk – Egg yolk will make the dish firm and coarse in texture.

Egg yolk will make the dish firm and coarse in texture. Unsalted Butter – Unsalted butter will add avery neutral and creamy flavor to the pastry.

Unsalted butter will add avery neutral and creamy flavor to the pastry. Olive Oil – Cook the veggies in olive oil and brush the oil on the salmon while baking it to make it crisper.

Cook the veggies in olive oil and brush the oil on the salmon while baking it to make it crisper. Salmon – Salmon, will add a bit on the sweet and fatty side, with a hint of tartness.

Salmon, will add a bit on the sweet and fatty side, with a hint of tartness. Short Crust Pastry – Short crust pastry has a crisp, crumbly texture and abuttery taste, which can either be kept as savory or made sweet with the addition of sugar.

Short crust pastry has a crisp, crumbly texture and abuttery taste, which can either be kept as savory or made sweet with the addition of sugar. Lemon Zest – Lemon zest will add tangy flavor to salmon en croute.

Lemon zest will add tangy flavor to salmon en croute. Basil Leaves – Basil leaves will balance between sweet and savory, with hints of mint, anise, and pepper.

Basil leaves will balance between sweet and savory, with hints of mint, anise, and pepper. Dill Leaves – Dill leaves will add anherbaceous, grassy, and slightly tangy flavor with notes of anise.

Dill leaves will add anherbaceous, grassy, and slightly tangy flavor with notes of anise. Plain Flour – Dust the top of your salmon with flour prior to baking will ensure dark and baked crust.

Dust the top of your salmon with flour prior to baking will ensure dark and baked crust. Wholegrain Mustard – Wholegrain mustard will add aslightly bitter flavor with notes of sweetness.

Wholegrain mustard will add aslightly bitter flavor with notes of sweetness. Sea Salt – Add salt while preparing the recipe to enhance the flavor.

Add salt while preparing the recipe to enhance the flavor. Pepper – Black pepper will lend a complex flavor profile of piney, citrusy notes, making bolder versions of the recipe.

Steps To Make Gordon Ramsay Salmon En Croute

1. Let Us Begin

Roll the short crust pastry as thin as a coin with a rolling pin and set it aside.

Now add unsalted butter, dill leaves, and roughly chopped basil into a large bowl. Add lemon zest over them, season with salt and pepper and mix them well until combined into herb butter.

2. Making Of The Salmon

Pat the salmon and rub salt and pepper all over it. Spread the prepared herb butter on one side of the salmon fillet.

Spread the wholegrain mustard evenly over one side of another fillet. Place that fillet on with the mustard-seasoned side down over the first salmon.

Put this salmon fillet in the center of the seasoned pastry. Brush egg yolks on the pastry. Now, trim the excess pastry and fold it into a neat salmon parcel.

Carefully turn it over to have the seam underneath. Place it on a baking tray. Brush a beaten egg all over it and score it lightly in a cross-hatched pattern.

Season it with salt and pepper. Cover it and keep it in the refrigerator for about 15 minutes.

3. Baking Of The Salmon

Bake this salmon parcel for about 25 minutes in a preheated oven (400 F) until the pastry is golden brown and crispy.

Let it rest for 5 minutes and then cut the slices and serve with hollandaise sauce, potatoes, or minted peas.

Nutritional Information

Calories 491 kcal Carbohydrates 9 g Protein 47 g Fat 29 g Saturated Fat 11 g Polyunsaturated Fat 7 g Monounsaturated Fat 9 g Trans Fat 1 g Cholesterol 206 mg Sdium 185 mg Potassium 1131 mg Fiber 1 g Sugar 1 g Vitamin A 528 iu Vitamin C 2 mg Calcium 46 mg Iron 2 mg

How Will Gordon Ramsay Salmon En Croute Look And Taste Like?

Gordon Ramsay salmon en croute has a crispy crust and juicy salmon with butter herb in it. It’s nutritious and looks impressive.

This salmon is best suited for dinner parties. The salmon is not soggy at all (make sure to pat it dry) and has multiple flavors of herbs and spices infused in it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do you prevent salmon en croute from being soggy? Add watercress for pepperiness over spinach in the filling. It will give it a peppery flavor and there’s less chance of the filling becoming watery and making the pastry soggy. What do you serve salmon en croute with? Serve it with someroasted, crushed new potatoes, tender stem broccoli, sautéed leeks and a gravadlax sauce. It’s also great with potatoes, wilted spinach and roasted fennel. Serve with a crème fraiche dressing and lemon wedges. How do you keep a puff pastry from getting a soggy bottom? Coatthe surface of the bottom crust to create a barrier to prevent sogginess. Adding a layer of corn syrup or a slightly beaten egg white before pouring in the filling will form a seal between the pie dough and the filling and will help make the crust crisp and flaky. How do you keep pastry crispy? Put pastry in paper first rather than directly inside the plastichelps them to retain their delicious crisp moisture without the sogginess that can be caused by condensation on the inside of a plastic bag.

Conclusion

Gordon Ramsay salmon en croute is an incredible meal. Buttery salmon is wrapped in a puff pastry crust. It’s impressive but not that difficult to make! Try this recipe at home and don’t forget to share your experience with us.