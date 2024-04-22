Sugar Free Apple Cider Recipe (with a bonus latte addition) (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Who is ready for a Sugar Free Apple Cider Recipe, which can thenalsobe made into a latte?

​Since it’s apple season, I wanted to share my easy apple cider recipe with you.

Regular Apple Cider

I’m not saying there is anything, necessarily, wrong with your traditional apple cider.

If you want it, go for it.

But if you’re paying attention to extra sugar (and I do believe we should be when trying to heal the gut), then it’s not likely the best option.

Probably the most popular regular apple cider on the market isMusselman’s Apple Cider. The ingredients include: Pasteurized apple cider and ascorbic acid (vitamin C).

The nutrition facts are (per 8 fl oz):

120 calories

0g of fat

31g of carbohydrates

26g of sugar

For just one glass of apple cider, 26g of sugar is a lot.

And so, I wanted to share with you a way to make fresh apple cider with far less sugar for curbing sugar intake.

This recipe actually comes fromhow I make apple cider in the Instant Pot.

You only need 5 ingredients and, of course, theInstant Pot. I haveTHIS 8-quart Instant Pot.

I use and recommend this one because it’s large enough for bone broth.Which, if you’ve been hanging out here long enough, you know I make all the time!

So, what ingredients do I use for this recipe?

Let’s walk through them, one by one:

10 medium unpeeled apples, cored and sliced

½ cup Monk Fruit

1 Tbsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp Pumpkin Pie spice

2 whole cinnamon sticks

12 cups water

Fresh Apples

​I love apples; always have and always will.

Yes, applesarehigh FODMAP, but even still, many with SIBO will tolerate this recipe because you’re not eating the full apple; it’s just the juice.

And, in order to make homemade apple cider you’ll obviously need to use apples.

You can choose your favorite apples you want to use for this recipe, but I personally love organic granny smith apples or fresh apples picked locally during the fall season.

The natural sweetness of the apples mean that you really don’t even need to add much sugar at all.

Monk Fruit

Which brings me to our second ingredient; monk fruit.

The monk fruit is what makes this a sugar-free apple cider recipe.

While monk fruit is technically anon-nutritive sweetener, it will not add calories or sugar in the way a traditional sugar, like cane sugar, will. It’s probably my favorite for natural sweeteners.

Monk fruit is the brand name. It’s official name is luo han guo or “Buddha fruit.”

It is a very sweet and round dried fruit typically grown in southern Chinese provinces such as Guangdong, Guizhou, Hunan and Jiangxi. In the U.S., luo han guo or monk fruit is Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) for use as a sweetener or flavor enhancer for food and beverages, excluding meat and poultry products.

Monk fruit extract is 150-250 times sweeter than table sugar, has zero calories and carbs, and does not raise blood glucose levels.

Now, you may not want to use this sweetener for one reason or another. If not, the alternative I’d recommend is Stevia.HEREis an article all about monk fruit vs stevia.

Ground Cinnamon

Besides those two main ingredients, what makes apple cider drinks taste absolutely incredible are the warm spices added.

The first one I use is cinnamon.

This recipe calls forbothground and sticks. That’s because it’s a delicious fall addition with many benefits.

Cinnamon:

Has the ability to modestly lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. May help relieve diabetic neuropathy and promote weight loss. Could lower triglyceride and cholesterol levels. Indications for digestion, diarrhea, and bleeding and as a potent antimicrobial, astringent, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant herb. Can help tighten, tone, and heal gut damage. Since it’s sweet, it can alsoreplacesugar sometimes. Can improve heart health.

Cinnamon Sticks

Adding in a couple cinnamon sticks is just icing on the cake.

But it’s icing that you need to add; all part of the delicious recipe.

Pumpkin Pie Spice

Finally, you’ll add in Pumpkin Pie Spice.

True pumpkin pie spice consists of:

cinnamon

ginger

cloves

nutmeg

There are no additives or preservatives in the best ones out there; just whole spices ready to use.

The pumpkin spice blends are made of common, favorite fall spices that make a great addition to overall gut health year-round.

Two brands I like are:

Simply Organic Primal Palate

You can get both of them (for cheaper than the grocery store) at Thrive Market onlineHERE.

Now that you have all the recipe card ingredients, here is how to make it.

Sugar Free Apple Cider Recipe A simple recipe for how to make Sugar Free Apple Cider in the Instant Pot Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 50 minutes mins Course Beverage Cuisine American Servings 12 Equipment Instant Pot Ingredients 10 medium unpeeled apples cored and sliced

1/2 cup monk fruit

1 Tbsp cinnamon ground

1 tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice ground

2 sticks cinnamon whole

12 cups water filtered Instructions Place all ingredients, except water, in the Instant Pot.

Add water.

Stir together before cooking.

Set your Instant Pot on high pressure for 20 minutes, and let it release naturally.

Remove inner pot from the Instant Pot frame, and stir all ingredients, mashing the apples the best you can. The more you mash, the more flavor is extracted.

Place a strainer over a large bowl, and pour the cider over it to strain out apple pieces, spices, and cinnamon sticks.

Serve immediately or place in the fridge to save for later. See Also Over 70 Peanut Butter Cookie Recipes Notes You don’t have to use monk fruit if you don’t want. You could also use stevia. Keyword dairy free, gluten free, grain free, paleo, Vegan

Now, if you want to stop there and just enjoy this delicious drink, you can.

You can also add items to the pot such as:

star anise orange slices (keep the orange peel on, too!) a splash of vanilla extract whole allspice berries any additional spices that make sense for you

But wait….there’s even more!

The next time you make it, Ialsohave a latte recipe you can add the Sugar Free Apple Cider Recipe to.

Spiced Apple Cider {latte recipe}

Here we go with a unique spin on the fall latte using warm apple cider.

Latte Recipe

The traditional latte recipe consists of:

espresso

milk

Mine follows suit-ish.

I had the idea for this recipe after creating my hot apple cider recipe.

And once I figured out that part, the rest of this recipe easily fell into place.

To make the Spiced Apple Cider Latte, all you need are some key things:

apple Cider

“milk”

coffee

collagen peptides

and Monk Fruit (or sugar of choice)

You see, the Sugar Free Apple Cider Recipe, on its own, isn’t very thick. Which, is obviously to be expected since it’s pretty much just fresh apple juice.

So, to get a thicker latte-like beverage, there are two critical components to add:

Collagen Peptides

Unlike gelatin (HERE are the differences between collagen and gelatin), which will clump if you’re not careful with how/what you add to it, collagen peptides are easily incorporated into any liquid such as this.

Collagen is also going to give this (already boosted-with-health-benefits) latte a boost of goodness as it aids in healing leaky gut syndrome (along withTHESEfour other top overall health benefits).

I always use my own collagen peptides which containnoadded sugar, Re-Build.

The best collagen on the market; unflavored supplement, in powder form. GET IT HERE Use code BLOG at checkout to save 15% off Re-Build.

Steamed Milk

The other ingredient that helps thicken the recipe is steamed milk.

For this recipe, I usedElmhurst Milked Cashews, which is a non-dairy, Vegan milk I choose and recommend over-and-over.

It’s thickanddespite its thickness includes no gums,Carrageenan, or emulsifiers.

In case you are interested in learning more about emulsifiers in food, I have also written about thatHERE.

Due to its thickness, it also makes for an incredible steamed milk, which is key for the best drink and incredible latte.

Spiced Apple Cider Latte Recipe

Spiced Apple Cider Latte A homemade Spiced Apple Cider Latte that's free from gluten, dairy, grains, soy, and corn. It's Paleo and Vegan. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 3 minutes mins Course Beverage Cuisine American Servings 2 Ingredients 3 cups spiced apple cider see my recipe for Sugar Free Apple Cider

2 cups coffee brewed strong

3 cups non-dairy milk of choice I used Milked Cashews from Elmhurst 1925

2 scoops collagen peptides Re-Build from guthealingsupplements.com

2 tsp monk fruit more or less, depending on personal preference Instructions Brew coffee.

Add all ingredients to a large pan on the stove on medium, stirring constantly with a whisk until completely blended together and desired temperature is reached.

Serve as is or with a whipped topping of choice. Notes I have made this recipe both with a whisk and with my Nestpark Portable Drink Mixer. I think homemade lattes are best with the Nestpark because you can get them frotheir. Keyword dairy free, gluten free, grain free, paleo, soy free, Vegan

This is an easy drink to drink all season, or perhaps all year, long.

If you liked this homemade apple cider recipe, you might also enjoy:

