Sugar-free coco-nutty granola - Eat Well Recipe - NZ Herald (2024)

Makes:
5 cups
NZ Herald
This recipe was shared by Sarah Wilson from her I Quit Sugar cookbook. She says, "It’s always the simplest things, isn’t it. My cookbook’s been out four months now and I can tell you the recipe that gets the most love out there is this one – a fun granola recipe I invented one day when I was frantic for something crunchy and golden and…well, something to take the place of cereal on the couch when you’re a tad down (and it’s 4pm on a rainy Saturday afternoon).I like to eat this granola with yoghurt – nice and chunky. You may wish to add some rolled oats, in which case toss 2 cups into the bowl with the rest of the ingredients, and add a little more oil and syrup."
Ingredients
|5 Tbsp
|Coconut oil, melted (or use butter)
|3 cups
|Shredded coconut, or coconut flakes (Main)
|2 Tbsp
|Chia seeds
|1 tsp
|Ground cinnamon
|2 cups
|Mixed nuts, such as almonds, cashews, pecans, walnuts, pepitas (preferably activated ones) - roughly chopped (Main)
|3 Tbsp
|Rice malt syrup, optional; I personally don't sweeten my granola at all
Directions
- Preheat oven to 120C.
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl, spread evenly on baking paper on a tray and bake for about 15-20 minutes, until golden, turning halfway. When golden (I like to make mine quite dark; the darker it is, the crunchier it is), remove and cool immediately to get it crispy.
- I like to eat this granola with yoghurt - nice and chunky. You may wish to add some rolled oats, in which case toss 2 cups into the bowl with the rest of the ingredients, and add a little more oil and syrup.
Collections you may like
Sides and salads recipes for Christmas in summer
Southern Hemisphere Christmas calls for fresh, festive sides.
Summer berry recipes for the sweet tooth
Make the most of the summer fruits. Explore ways to bring berries into the kitchen.
Cherry time: Recipes for cherry lovers
Celebrate your love for the bright red stone fruit with these cherry-filled recipes.
Can't get apples? 25 canned and frozen fruit recipes
Dodge the fresh fruit shortage, using frozen goods in these recipes to get your sweet fix.
How to use up your leftover ham this Christmas
Get creative with your leftover ham by trying these recipes designed for any time of day.
Breakfast recipes for Christmas morning
Start Christmas morning off the right way by choosing from our breakfast collection.
Best party bite recipes for Christmas 2023
Wow your guests with this collection of party recipes.
Christmas sauces and trimmings recipes
Whip up some accompaniments in the kitchen to elevate your Christmas cuisine offering.
A seafood Christmas: Recipes for kaimoana lovers
Depart from the Christmas staples and bring seafood to the table this holiday season.
Vegetarian Christmas recipes for everybody to enjoy
Providing a plethora of vegetarian Christmas recipes that everyone is able to indulge in.
