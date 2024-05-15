Sugar-free coco-nutty granola - Eat Well Recipe - NZ Herald (2024)

Sugar-free coco-nutty granola - Eat Well Recipe - NZ Herald (1)

Subscribe

Home / Eat Well / Recipes

Makes:

5 cups

NZ Herald

This recipe was shared by Sarah Wilson from her I Quit Sugar cookbook. She says, "It’s always the simplest things, isn’t it. My cookbook’s been out four months now and I can tell you the recipe that gets the most love out there is this one – a fun granola recipe I invented one day when I was frantic for something crunchy and golden and…well, something to take the place of cereal on the couch when you’re a tad down (and it’s 4pm on a rainy Saturday afternoon).I like to eat this granola with yoghurt – nice and chunky. You may wish to add some rolled oats, in which case toss 2 cups into the bowl with the rest of the ingredients, and add a little more oil and syrup."

Ingredients

5 TbspCoconut oil, melted (or use butter)
3 cupsShredded coconut, or coconut flakes (Main)
2 TbspChia seeds
1 tspGround cinnamon
2 cupsMixed nuts, such as almonds, cashews, pecans, walnuts, pepitas (preferably activated ones) - roughly chopped (Main)
3 TbspRice malt syrup, optional; I personally don't sweeten my granola at all

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 120C.
  2. Mix all ingredients in a bowl, spread evenly on baking paper on a tray and bake for about 15-20 minutes, until golden, turning halfway. When golden (I like to make mine quite dark; the darker it is, the crunchier it is), remove and cool immediately to get it crispy.
  3. I like to eat this granola with yoghurt - nice and chunky. You may wish to add some rolled oats, in which case toss 2 cups into the bowl with the rest of the ingredients, and add a little more oil and syrup.

Collections you may like

Sugar-free coco-nutty granola - Eat Well Recipe - NZ Herald (2024)
Top Articles
50+ BEST Blackberry Recipes
Bacon Pecan Brittle Recipe
virgin islands apartments / housing for rent - craigslist
Bullterrier - Ist er ein Kampfhund oder Familienhund ?
Latest Posts
Bacon Fat Gingersnaps Recipe
How to Flavor Kombucha & 3 Herbal Recipes
Article information

Author: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie

Last Updated:

Views: 5922

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie

Birthday: 2001-01-17

Address: Suite 769 2454 Marsha Coves, Debbieton, MS 95002

Phone: +813077629322

Job: Real-Estate Executive

Hobby: Archery, Metal detecting, Kitesurfing, Genealogy, Kitesurfing, Calligraphy, Roller skating

Introduction: My name is Gov. Deandrea McKenzie, I am a spotless, clean, glamorous, sparkling, adventurous, nice, brainy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.