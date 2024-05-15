Sugar-free coco-nutty granola - Eat Well Recipe - NZ Herald (2024)

This recipe was shared by Sarah Wilson from her I Quit Sugar cookbook. She says, "It’s always the simplest things, isn’t it. My cookbook’s been out four months now and I can tell you the recipe that gets the most love out there is this one – a fun granola recipe I invented one day when I was frantic for something crunchy and golden and…well, something to take the place of cereal on the couch when you’re a tad down (and it’s 4pm on a rainy Saturday afternoon).I like to eat this granola with yoghurt – nice and chunky. You may wish to add some rolled oats, in which case toss 2 cups into the bowl with the rest of the ingredients, and add a little more oil and syrup."

Ingredients

5 Tbsp Coconut oil, melted (or use butter) 3 cups Shredded coconut, or coconut flakes (Main) 2 Tbsp Chia seeds 1 tsp Ground cinnamon 2 cups Mixed nuts, such as almonds, cashews, pecans, walnuts, pepitas (preferably activated ones) - roughly chopped (Main) 3 Tbsp Rice malt syrup, optional; I personally don't sweeten my granola at all

Directions