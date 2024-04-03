Sugar Free Peppermint Patties | Low Carb Recipes by | That's Low Carb?! (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Low Carb Sugar Free Peppermint Patties requires just 4 ingredients to make! These peppermint patties are 3 Net Carbs per patty which makes them THAT much more amazing to enjoy this holiday.

I grew up on peppermint patties. I was always told it’s such a odd candy for a child to crave and love. This love has followed me into adulthood though and it was only natural to make a low carb version for our family!

Very much like our sugar free meringues these peppermint patties are quite simply to whip together in a flash.

It’s the holidays and it’s almost mandatory to be in the kitchen making Christmas Cut-Out Cookies and all the treats we love… but lets not spike our sugar levels. 😉

Important note on this peppermint patty recipe

If you pour the milk all in once youâ€™ll have a soupy peppermint mess. We do not want that. (Yes our video shows it like that. We personally don’t have problems but after some readers we’ve found the solution to avoid the ‘soupy mess’ is to slowly mix in the cream.

The trick is slowly adding the milk in with the powdered sugar. Add 1 tablespoon, mix, add another tablespoon, mix, repeat this until it is fully combined and youâ€™ll get a little ball of delicious peppermint goodness out of it.

How many net carbs in our Low Carb and Sugar Free Peppermint Patties

3 Net Carbs!!ÂThe bulk of the nutrition is the sugar alcohols which cancels itself out with net carbs. Which after I calculated actually made a ton of sense. If you made your own low carb chocolate you can even control the carb counts even more.

Note: The Net Carbs per serving is by subtracting the sugar alcohol erythritol. If you’d like to use another form of sugar alcohol be sure to check out our low carb sweetener conversion chart.

My family does subtract the sugar alcohols and Iâ€™ll continue to provide that sugar alcohol grams above the nutrition card below and you can decide for yourself if you want to follow that.

If you are new to this Low Carb/Keto lifestyle and are unsure what we are talking about please feel free toÂread up more on Net Carbs and why people do or donâ€™t subtract sugar alcohols.

Sugar Alcohol Options

Some people do have digestive upset with erythritol. Personally our family only eats one maybe two a day and we are fine. BUT if your body is different then we suggest you turning your favorite sugar alcohol into powder simply by blending. This can be done with xylitol for example. Unfortunately these two are the only ones we’ve made this way so let us know in the comments below if you tried another and if it worked!

You can also make these into smaller peppermint patties to cut down on the amount of erythritol consumed as well! We made these into 24 large patties but you could easily make it into 32+ and the portions being decent!

