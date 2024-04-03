Sugar Free Peppermint Patties | Low Carb Recipes by | That's Low Carb?! (2024)

Home » The Blog » RECIPES » Dessert » Low Carb Sugar Free Peppermint Patties
Low Carb Sugar Free Peppermint Patties requires just 4 ingredients to make! These peppermint patties are 3 Net Carbs per patty which makes them THAT much more amazing to enjoy this holiday.
I grew up on peppermint patties. I was always told it’s such a odd candy for a child to crave and love. This love has followed me into adulthood though and it was only natural to make a low carb version for our family!
Very much like our sugar free meringues these peppermint patties are quite simply to whip together in a flash.
It’s the holidays and it’s almost mandatory to be in the kitchen making Christmas Cut-Out Cookies and all the treats we love… but lets not spike our sugar levels. 😉
Important note on this peppermint patty recipe
If you pour the milk all in once youâ€™ll have a soupy peppermint mess. We do not want that. (Yes our video shows it like that. We personally don’t have problems but after some readers we’ve found the solution to avoid the ‘soupy mess’ is to slowly mix in the cream.
- The trick is slowly adding the milk in with the powdered sugar.
- Add 1 tablespoon, mix, add another tablespoon, mix, repeat this until it is fully combined and youâ€™ll get a little ball of delicious peppermint goodness out of it.
How many net carbs in our Low Carb and Sugar Free Peppermint Patties
3 Net Carbs!!ÂThe bulk of the nutrition is the sugar alcohols which cancels itself out with net carbs. Which after I calculated actually made a ton of sense. If you made your own low carb chocolate you can even control the carb counts even more.
Note: The Net Carbs per serving is by subtracting the sugar alcohol erythritol. If you’d like to use another form of sugar alcohol be sure to check out our low carb sweetener conversion chart.
My family does subtract the sugar alcohols and Iâ€™ll continue to provide that sugar alcohol grams above the nutrition card below and you can decide for yourself if you want to follow that.
If you are new to this Low Carb/Keto lifestyle and are unsure what we are talking about please feel free toÂread up more on Net Carbs and why people do or donâ€™t subtract sugar alcohols.
Sugar Alcohol Options
Some people do have digestive upset with erythritol. Personally our family only eats one maybe two a day and we are fine. BUT if your body is different then we suggest you turning your favorite sugar alcohol into powder simply by blending. This can be done with xylitol for example. Unfortunately these two are the only ones we’ve made this way so let us know in the comments below if you tried another and if it worked!
You can also make these into smaller peppermint patties to cut down on the amount of erythritol consumed as well! We made these into 24 large patties but you could easily make it into 32+ and the portions being decent!
Low Carb Sugar Free Peppermint Patties

Course: Dessert
Cuisine: Keto, Low Carb, sugar-free
Keyword: Sugar Free Peppermint Patties
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes minutes
Servings: 24 peppermint patties
Calories: 90kcal
Author: Bailey
Recipe Video
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup heavy cream (or dairy-free alternative)
- 6 1/2 cup powdered erythritol (like powdered swerve)
- 1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract
- 2 cups low carb chocolate chips
Instructions
Prepare large baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a large mixing bowl add powdered erythritol, 1 Tablespoon of cream, peppermint oil. Slowly add in remaining 1 Tablespoons of cream one at a time. Continue to mix together until it begins forming a ball.
Take one Tablespoon of formed dough, roll into small ball and press flat. Continue until all peppermint patties are formed. Freeze 1 hour.
In a microwave safe bowl, add chocolate chips, microwave for 30 seconds, stir, and continue this until chocolate is fully melted. (apprx 1.5 minutes)
With a fork, quickly dip peppermint patties into melted chocolate, tap onto edge of bowl to remove excess chocolate and place back onto parchment paper to allow chocolate to set.
If you want to quicken the chocolate setting, place in the freezer for 5-10 minutes.
Store in an airtight container.
Notes
Please note that there are 1,344 grams of sugar alcohol in the entire recipe.
Total of 56 grams of sugar alcohol in 1 peppermint patty if into 24 peppermints .
Please note that the nutrition data below is provided as a courtesy. We try to be accurate with this information but feel free to make your own calculations.
Nutrition Info
Nutrition Facts
Low Carb Sugar Free Peppermint Patties
Amount Per Serving (1 peppermint patty)
Calories 90Calories from Fat 9
% Daily Value*
Fat 1g2%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Cholesterol 6mg2%
Sodium 1mg0%
Potassium 3mg0%
Carbohydrates 61g20%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 0g0%
Protein 0g0%
Sugar Alcohol 56g
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Tried this recipe?Mention @thatslowcarb or tag #thatslowcarbrecipe!
Alicia says
Hello. I have tried making this twice but it has been extremely sticky. Sticking to the sides of the bowl, the spatula, my hands. Everything. I kept adding sweetener and it would get better for a moment then it would get sticky again. It did not get into a play-doh-like consistency like in the video.
Reply
Lindsay saysSee AlsoInstant Pot Ribs Recipe (VIDEO)
So you want to start with the sweetener, THEN add 1 TBS at first, then 1 teaspoon at a time. I’ve found that it’s difficult once you add too much liquid to get it right so it’s vitally important to go slow with adding the liquid to it.
Reply
Sue says
Your nutritional label is confusing. Why donâ€™t you show the actual sugar alcohol amounts so that we diabetics can truly understand your nutritional label?
Reply
Lindsay says
Hi Sue! Until about just 2 months ago our program did not allow us to enter sugar alcohols into the nutrition label. We provided the sugar alcohol amounts the best we could in the past by adding it above the nutrition label in the notes of the recipe card AND in the blog post itself. We simply did the best we could with what we had at the time because we do understand that this information is extremely important for you.
We are actually EXTREMELY excited that we can add sugar alcohols into the nutrition labels now so all new posts moving forward do have that information in the labels itself and we are slowly working through our old posts to move that sugar alcohol info into the labels to make it easier for people to have the information they need. 🙂
Reply
Lisa says
Hi. Can I use coconut cream to replace the heavy cream? And if so, would it be the same amount?
Reply
Lindsay says
I don’t see why you wouldn’t be able too and I’d think it would be the same amount.
Reply
Amber says
I’m trying to make this and 1/2 cup of cream is nowhere near enough for 6 1/2 cups of sweetener….
Reply
Lindsay says
Lets try and figure this out. So it was dry? Huh, that is generally the opposite complaint we get as most people accidentally pour the ingredients together and that creates a soupy mess. The only thing I can think of is that perhaps you need to hand knead the dough. Sometimes you need to use your hands to make sure the sweetener absorbs the moisture. Also, what powdered sweetener did you use?
Reply
Theresa Jackson says
I had the same problem TOO DRY when using 61/2 c. erythritol to 1/2 c. of HWC. So I took a chance and added another 1/2c HWC and another 1/4 tsp of peppermint. Turned out great then.
Reply
Bess says
Could I use Splenda for recipes?
Reply
Lindsay says
I have not tried it and not sure, I do know that it is not a 1-1 ratio as the sweetness is different… See our sweetener guide and conversion for more info.
Reply
Melody says
Your carb count says 61 grams?! And you didnâ€™t really answer Chrisâ€™ questionâ€”is 6-1/2 cups sweetener correct.
Reply
Lindsay says
61 grams but 56 grams are that of sugar alcohol + 2g of fiber = 3 net carbs… We always list the full carb counts WITH sugar alcohols grams in the nutrition card and provide the sugar alcohol content above the nutrition card as it is useful for some individual who still have slight sugar spikes with sugar alcohols.
Yes – 6 1/2 cups is correct. We personally eat 1 maybeeeeee 2 so it doesn’t cause us gastro distress this way but I understand it might for others so I was trying to give Chris (and other readers) some options in case erythritol in that amount does for them. Hope this helps!
Reply
Chris says
Hi, Lindsay –
This sounds delicious and so easy, but does the recipe really call for 6 1/2 cups erythritol? That’s more than a quarter cup for each patty, and that much sugar alcohol will definitely leave me in digestive distress.
Love your recipes in general, and several are among my favorites.
Reply
Lindsay says
Hi Chris! Welcome and so glad we’ve created some family favorites, this makes our day to hear 🙂
Are there any sugar substitutes that your body works with? Xylitol perhaps? (My personal favorite are erythritol, xylitol and stevia)
I’ve made powdered erythritol before by simply taking granular erythritol and pulsing in the blender to create a powder. I don’t see why you wouldn’t be able to do the same with xylitol if you can tolerate xylitol. Or if there is any other powdered sugar substitute your body can handle that can be pulsed into a powder?
Reply
Wynette says
If I put these ingredients in my carb app, I come up with 3 net carbs per patty. How do you get zero?
Reply
Lindsay says
THANK YOU! You are 100% right. Not enough coffee this morning as I didn’t catch our recipe calculator in our program for some reason made all the chocolate nutrition info ZERO. All info is fixed though!
Reply