Superfood Nut Free Granola Bars Recipe | Ambitious Kitchen (2024)

First, let me share that these glorious nut free granola bars were inspired by YOU! Yes, the lovely, loyal, incredible AK readers out there. Almost 8 years ago I sent out one of my annual readers’ surveys and while scrolling through your comments, I noticed that a number of you had allergies to nuts or you were baking for little ones who couldn’t have nut-containing items in their lunchboxes.

Well be prepared…you don’t have to seek out any more store-bought granola bars because these are the real deal. Chewy, slightly crunchy, gluten free & packed with fruit, nutritious seeds, and whole grains. These nut free granola bars are about to become your (or your little one’s) favorite snack.

One day when I was strollin’ through the grocery store I remembered that I had sunflower seed butter leftover from when I made my allergy friendly chocolate zucchini bread (so good!). With the reader’s survey in mind, my brain went on a creative mission to make the best nut free granola bars ever.

The nut free granola bars of your dreams

Besides being absolutely delicious, these nut free granola bars will be your new favs because they’re:

Truly superfood bars: made with pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, flax, chia, quinoa and oats! It’s the perfect energy bar!

made with pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, flax, chia, quinoa and oats! It’s the perfect energy bar! Allergy friendly: just make sure you are using gluten-free oats and vegan chocolate if you are making it for someone with an allergy.

just make sure you are using gluten-free oats and vegan chocolate if you are making it for someone with an allergy. Soft and chewy: with a little hint of crunch from the quinoa & seeds.

with a little hint of crunch from the quinoa & seeds. Basically no bake: all you have to do is toast the quinoa, oats & seeds.

Everything you’ll need to make these nut free granola bars

As I mentioned, these quinoa granola bars are packed with superfood ingredients you can feel good about. Here’s everything you’ll need:

Customize your bars

There are tons of easy ways to make these nut free granola bars your own. Here’s what I can suggest:

Swap the seed butter: if you’re not nut free you can swap the sunflower seed butter for your favorite natural nut butter.

if you’re not nut free you can swap the sunflower seed butter for your favorite natural nut butter. For the seeds: if you only have a couple of types of seeds, feel free to use more of one than another (i.e. more pumpkin seeds than sunflower seeds, etc.)

if you only have a couple of types of seeds, feel free to use more of one than another (i.e. more pumpkin seeds than sunflower seeds, etc.) To keep vegan: swap the honey for coconut palm syrup and remember to use dairy free chocolate chips for the topping.

swap the honey for coconut palm syrup and remember to use dairy free chocolate chips for the topping. Choose your dried fruit: raisins, dried blueberries, or dried cranberries would be a great swap for the figs.

Easy nut free granola bars in 5 simple steps

Toast the dry ingredients. Start by adding the oats, quinoa, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds to a large baking sheet and toasting them in the oven. Heat the wet ingredients. While the oats and seeds are toasting, heat the sunflower seed butter, honey, vanilla, cinnamon, and sea salt in a saucepan and mix until smooth. Mix the bars. Let the sunflower seed butter mixture cool, then pour it into a bowl with the toasted quinoa, oats, and seeds. Stir them together, then fold in the flaxseed meal, dried figs, and chia seeds. Shape the bars. Pour the mixture into an 9×5 or 8×4 inch loaf pan lined with parchment paper, spread it out evenly, and press the mixture down. Top & freeze. Melt your chocolate chips and drizzle the chocolate over the bars, then place in the freezer until the chocolate has solidified. Slice, and enjoy!

Storing tips

To store: store these nut free quinoa granola bars in an airtight containeror aStasher Bagin the fridge for up to 1 week.

store these nut free quinoa granola bars in an airtight containeror aStasher Bagin the fridge for up to 1 week. To freeze: feel free to keep these bars in a freezer-safe bagin your freezer for up to 1 month. If you do keep them in your freezer, be sure to leave them out on the counter for a few minutes before serving so that they soften up a bit.

If you make these no bake nut free granola bars be sure to leave a comment and a rating so I know how you liked them!

Cookbook 125 Ridiculously Good For You, Sometimes Indulgent, and Absolutely Never Boring Recipes for Every Meal of the Day Preorder Now Toasted Quinoa, Dried Fig & Dark Chocolate Nut Free Granola Bars 4.91 from 30 votes See Also Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup - Easy and Healthy Recipe Leave A Review Print Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes minutes Cook Time 10 minutes minutes Total Time 20 minutes minutes ServesServes 10 bars Incredible superfood nut free granola bars made with toasted quinoa, oats, dried figs, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, flaxseed and chia. These easy nut free granola bars are packed with fiber, protein, and omega-3s, and are naturally sweetened for the perfect easy snack! Ingredients ½ cup old fashioned rolled oats (gluten free, if desired)

⅓ cup uncooked quinoa

¼ cup raw sunflower seeds

¼ cup raw pumpkin seeds

½ cup organic or homemade sunflower butter

⅓ cup honey (or coconut palm syrup if vegan)

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon sea salt

¼ cup flaxseed meal

1 tablespoon chia seeds

½ cup black mission dried figs, coarsely chopped

For the chocolate drizzle:

2 tablespoons dark chocolate chips (vegan, if desired)

1 teaspoon coconut oil Instructions Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Add oats, quinoa, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds to a large baking sheet and spread around evenly. Once oven is preheated, toast the oats, quinoa, and seeds for 8-10 minutes. Once done toasting, pour oats, quinoa, and seeds into a medium bowl and set aside.

While quinoa, oats, and seeds are toasting, add sunflower butter, honey, vanilla, cinnamon and sea salt to medium saucepan over low heat. Stir every so often until the mixture is smooth and creamy.

Remove from heat and allow to cool for a few minutes, then add to the bowl with the oats and quinoa. Stir well to incorporate. Fold in flaxseed meal, dried figs and chia seeds.

Line an 8x4 or 9x5 inch loaf pan with parchment paper; pour mixture in and spread out evenly, then press mixture down in the pan very firmly.

Recipe Notes If you're not allergic to nuts, feel free to also sub out the seeds for any kind of nut you desire. Same goes with the nut butter! Instead of dried figs, try another dried fruits such as cranberries or blueberries. You can skip the chocolate drizzle if you want, but who doesn't love a little dark chocolate? Seriously. Nutrition Serving: 1barCalories: 223calCarbohydrates: 28.6gProtein: 6.4gFat: 10.7gSaturated Fat: 1.3gFiber: 5.1gSugar: 12.7g

This post was originally published on September 15th, 2016, and republished on January 23rd, 2024.