Surbex-Z Tablet - Uses, Side Effects, Price in Pakistan | oladoc.com (2024)

Surbex-Z Uses

Surbex-Z is a high-potency multivitamin supplement used to treat various vitamin deficiencies.

Vitamins are micronutrients that are required by the body in small quantities. They mostly are to be taken orally, as the body produces very little, or none at all. While a well-balanced and healthy diet can get the body sufficient vitamins, not everyone manages to secure such a diet.

Moreover, at times, deficiency cannot be countered by food alone. In old age especially, when people have limited diet and dietary options, they need supplements to fulfill their body's requirement for vital vitamins and minerals.

Surbex-Z is a multivitamin, and its chemical formulation includes following vitamins:

  • Vitamin C: 500 mg
  • Nicotinamide: 100 mg
  • Vitamin E: 30 IU
  • Calcium pantothenate (Pantothenic Acid) 20 mg
  • Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) 15 mg
  • Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) 15 mg
  • Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine hydrochloride) 20 mg
  • Vitamin B12 12 mcg
  • Folic Acid 150 mcg
  • Zinc (equivalent to 100 mg of Zinc sulfate) 22.5 mg

Surbex-Z Uses In Urdu

Surbex-Z ایک اعلی طاقت والا ملٹی وٹامن سپلیمنٹ ہے جو مختلف وٹامن کی کمیوں کے علاج کے لیے استعمال ہوتا ہے۔
وٹامنز مائیکرو نیوٹرینٹس ہیں جو جسم کو کم مقدار میں درکار ہوتے ہیں۔ انہیں زیادہ تر زبانی طور پر لیا جانا چاہئے، کیونکہ جسم بہت کم پیدا کرتا ہے، یا کچھ بھی نہیں۔ اگرچہ ایک اچھی طرح سے متوازن اور صحت مند غذا سے جسم کو کافی وٹامن مل سکتے ہیں، لیکن ہر کوئی ایسی خوراک کو محفوظ کرنے کا انتظام نہیں کرتا ہے۔

Surbex-Z Tablet formula

  • Zinc
  • Vitamin E
  • Vitamin C
  • Vitamin B1
  • Vitamin B2

Available forms

  • Tablets

Risks and warnings

Generally, Surbex-Z is well tolerated. However, you should know its risks and warnings so that you do not take it when the risk is greater than the benefit.

When your healthcare provider prescribes you any medication, they do so based on the risk versus benefit ratio. Therefore you should give a complete medication and medical history to your healthcare provider. In this way, you can avoid the adverse effects of certain medications.

The risks and warnings associated with Surbex-Z are:

1. Allergy or Hypersensitivity

People with allergies to multivitamin supplements should not take Surbex-Z. Allergies can be mild, but in certain cases, people may also have a severe reaction, known as anaphylactic shock. In this condition, the person is under an imminent threat of death, unless they are given immediate medical care or shot from an EpiPen.

Thus, disclose all your allergies to your healthcare provider, so that your medical history contains all such pertinent information.

2. Kidney failure

If your kidneys are not functioning well, your healthcare provider may prescribe milder supplements, or lower dosage, to not overwhelm your kidneys.

Our kidneys perform the vital task of removing toxins and waste products from the body. However, when kidneys are malfunctioning, naturally, their output is decreased i.e., less waste is removed from the body. Thus, patients should put less load on the kidney, as otherwise, the toxins accumulate in the body, which has an adverse impact on the health of the person.

3. Liver diseases

The liver does the metabolism and excretion of drugs in the body. However, in cases where the liver is not working efficiently due to failure or disease, drugs get accumulated in the body. This jeopardizes the health of the person.

Thus, people with liver failure should take supplements like Surbex-Z with caution.

4. Phenylketonuria

The liquid composition of Surbex-Z may contain aspartame, a source of phenylalanine that is contraindicated for patients with phenylketonuria. Thus, people with phenylketonuria should exercise caution when taking any drug.

5. Diabetes

Diabetics should take Surbex-Z at the discretion of their doctor.

6. Pernicious anemia

People suffering from pernicious anemia should take Surbex-Z with caution, and only at the advice of their doctor.

7. Alcohol dependence

People who consume alcohol should take Surbex-Z after conferring with their healthcare provider.

8. Pregnancy and breastfeeding

Women who are pregnant should not take Surbex-Z unless advised otherwise by their doctor. Women who are breastfeeding should also consult their healthcare provider before taking Surbex-Z.

How to use Surbex-Z Tablet?

  • Surbex-Z should be consumed whole with a glass of water
  • It can be taken on an empty stomach or after eating food
  • Do not crush or chew the medicine
  • Do not use Surbex-Z after the mentioned expiry date
  • For adults, the recommended dosage is one tablet per day.

Surbex-Z Side Effects

Surbex-Z is mostly a safe multivitamin supplement, but it can have some unwanted side effects. These include:

  • Upset stomach
  • Acidity
  • Diarrhea

Drug Interactions

Surbex Z can react with certain drugs. A drug interaction does not however mean that the patient stops taking the medication on their own. Instead, the correct protocol is to report to their healthcare provider, who will take the required necessary steps

Medication that Surbex Z can interact with includes:

  • Altretamine
  • Cisplatin
  • Certain antibiotics like chloramphenicol
  • certain anti-seizure drugs like phenytoin
  • Levodopa
  • Other vitamin and nutritional supplements

To prevent drug interactions, you should give a detailed history to your healthcare provider. Include your current medical conditions pertaining to your physical and mental health alongside previous experience of any health complications. Similarly, also enlist your risk factors. This will give the doctor a holistic view of your health, and they can accordingly adjust the dosage, frequency, or type of the medicine, to prevent the drug interactions.

Storage Conditions

  • Keep the medicine out of sight and reach of children
  • Store at room temperature.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price of Surbex-Z Tablet in Pakistan?

The Surbex-Z Tablet price in Pakistan is Rs. 294.02

What is Surbex-Z Tablet used for?

Surbex-Z Tablet is used in the following conditions:

  • Vitamin B-Complex deficiency
  • Vitamin C deficiency
  • Zinc deficiency
  • Growth retardation
  • Arrested sexual maturation
  • Night blindness
  • Scurvy
  • Anorexia
  • Impaired taste acuity
  • Diarrhea
  • Acrodermatitis enteropathica
  • Alopecia
  • Dryness
  • Hyperpigmentation of the skin
  • Delayed wound healing
  • Emotional disturbances

What is Surbex-Z Tablet composed of?

Surbex-Z Tablet is composed of:

  • Zinc
  • Vitamin E
  • Vitamin C
  • Vitamin B1
  • Vitamin B2

Do you need a prescription to buy Surbex-Z Tablet?

You can buy Surbex-Z Tablet without a prescription.

Disclaimer

oladoc aspires to publish the most authentic and error-free content regarding medicines and other healthcare products. Our team of experts thoroughly reviews the content from time to time to ensure it is medically accurate and up to date. However, any information provided on the oladoc website is not intended to be used as a substitute for advice from a healthcare professional. The content mentioned here only serves to provide basic information and may not encompass all possible side effects, precautions, risks, warnings, or drug interactions. We encourage you to always consult your doctor for medical advice.

