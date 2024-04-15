Surbex-Z Tablet - Uses, Side Effects, Price in Pakistan | oladoc.com (2024)

Surbex-Z Uses Surbex-Z is a high-potency multivitamin supplement used to treat various vitamin deficiencies. Vitamins are micronutrients that are required by the body in small quantities. They mostly are to be taken orally, as the body produces very little, or none at all. While a well-balanced and healthy diet can get the body sufficient vitamins, not everyone manages to secure such a diet. Moreover, at times, deficiency cannot be countered by food alone. In old age especially, when people have limited diet and dietary options, they need supplements to fulfill their body's requirement for vital vitamins and minerals. Surbex-Z is a multivitamin, and its chemical formulation includes following vitamins: Vitamin C: 500 mg

Nicotinamide: 100 mg

Vitamin E: 30 IU

Calcium pantothenate (Pantothenic Acid) 20 mg

Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) 15 mg

Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) 15 mg

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine hydrochloride) 20 mg

Vitamin B12 12 mcg

Folic Acid 150 mcg

Zinc (equivalent to 100 mg of Zinc sulfate) 22.5 mg

Risks and warnings

Generally, Surbex-Z is well tolerated. However, you should know its risks and warnings so that you do not take it when the risk is greater than the benefit. When your healthcare provider prescribes you any medication, they do so based on the risk versus benefit ratio. Therefore you should give a complete medication and medical history to your healthcare provider. In this way, you can avoid the adverse effects of certain medications. The risks and warnings associated with Surbex-Z are: 1. Allergy or Hypersensitivity People with allergies to multivitamin supplements should not take Surbex-Z. Allergies can be mild, but in certain cases, people may also have a severe reaction, known as anaphylactic shock. In this condition, the person is under an imminent threat of death, unless they are given immediate medical care or shot from an EpiPen. Thus, disclose all your allergies to your healthcare provider, so that your medical history contains all such pertinent information. 2. Kidney failure If your kidneys are not functioning well, your healthcare provider may prescribe milder supplements, or lower dosage, to not overwhelm your kidneys. Our kidneys perform the vital task of removing toxins and waste products from the body. However, when kidneys are malfunctioning, naturally, their output is decreased i.e., less waste is removed from the body. Thus, patients should put less load on the kidney, as otherwise, the toxins accumulate in the body, which has an adverse impact on the health of the person. 3. Liver diseases The liver does the metabolism and excretion of drugs in the body. However, in cases where the liver is not working efficiently due to failure or disease, drugs get accumulated in the body. This jeopardizes the health of the person. Thus, people with liver failure should take supplements like Surbex-Z with caution.

4. Phenylketonuria

The liquid composition of Surbex-Z may contain aspartame, a source of phenylalanine that is contraindicated for patients with phenylketonuria. Thus, people with phenylketonuria should exercise caution when taking any drug.

5. Diabetes

Diabetics should take Surbex-Z at the discretion of their doctor.

6. Pernicious anemia

People suffering from pernicious anemia should take Surbex-Z with caution, and only at the advice of their doctor.

7. Alcohol dependence

People who consume alcohol should take Surbex-Z after conferring with their healthcare provider.

8. Pregnancy and breastfeeding

Women who are pregnant should not take Surbex-Z unless advised otherwise by their doctor. Women who are breastfeeding should also consult their healthcare provider before taking Surbex-Z.