Sushi Bake (Viral TikTok Recipe) - The Quicker Kitchen (2024)

Table of Contents
Ingredients How to Make Storing Leftovers Tips and Tricks Other Easy Asian Inspired Recipes Sushi Bake Ingredients Instructions Notes Nutrition If you enjoyed this... Reader Interactions Leave a Reply Comments FAQs

Sushi Bake (Viral TikTok Recipe)

Meaghan

This sushi bake is the latest viral TikTok recipe for everyone who can’t get enough of the Japanese dish. This bake features all the classic flavors of sushi with no rolling required!

Sushi Bake (Viral TikTok Recipe) - The Quicker Kitchen (1)

I love the flavors of sushi.

But what I love even more is being able to recreate that quickly and easily at home.

Thanks to TikTok and this recipe, it’s possible!

Sushi Bake (Viral TikTok Recipe) - The Quicker Kitchen (2)

Ingredients

To make this you’ll need:

Sushi Bake (Viral TikTok Recipe) - The Quicker Kitchen (3)

  • Imitation crab– You can use real crab meat if you’d rather but the imitation works perfectly in this.
  • Cream cheese– Softened to room temperature first
  • Mayo– Kewpie mayo. Don’t substitute it. It has a distinct flavor you’ll want for this.
  • Sriracha– Again don’t substitute a different hot sauce.
  • Sushi rice– Cooked according to the directions on the package.
  • Vinegar– Rice vinegar
  • Furikake seasoning– A Japanese seasoning blend you can buy online
  • Green onions– Sliced
  • Nori– For serving

Sushi Bake (Viral TikTok Recipe) - The Quicker Kitchen (4)

How to Make

This sushi bake is so much easier to make than sushi!

To do it, preheat the oven to 400.

Sushi Bake (Viral TikTok Recipe) - The Quicker Kitchen (5)

While the oven heats, shred or finely dice the imitation crab and put it in a large bowl.

Then, mix the the cream cheese, kewpie mayo, and sriracha into the imitation crab until it’s completely mixed.

Set the mixture aside.

Sushi Bake (Viral TikTok Recipe) - The Quicker Kitchen (6)

Add rice to the bottom of a 9×13 baking dish and drizzle it with vinegar.

Toss it to combine and flatten down into an even layer.

Sushi Bake (Viral TikTok Recipe) - The Quicker Kitchen (7)

Sprinkle on half the furikake, top with the crab mixture, and then sprinkle on the remaining furikake.

Drizzle with additional mayo and sriracha if desired.

Sushi Bake (Viral TikTok Recipe) - The Quicker Kitchen (8)

Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes, or until heated through.

Sprinkle with green onions, and serve with nori.

Enjoy!

Sushi Bake (Viral TikTok Recipe) - The Quicker Kitchen (9)

Storing Leftovers

Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days.

Sushi Bake (Viral TikTok Recipe) - The Quicker Kitchen (10)

Tips and Tricks

  • If you don’t want it to have a kick, you can reduce the amount of sriracha.
  • The kewpie mayo is really important in this. Substituting a different brand will really change the flavor of the dish. I don’t recommend this.
  • You can serve the finished dish on pieces of cucumber or avocado for a sort of California roll experience.

Sushi Bake (Viral TikTok Recipe) - The Quicker Kitchen (11)

A sushi bake is an easy way to enjoy your favorite California roll style flavors in one comforting dish.

Make it and enjoy!

Sushi Bake (Viral TikTok Recipe) - The Quicker Kitchen (13)

Sushi Bake

This sushi bake is the latest viral TikTok recipe for everyone who can't get enough of the Japanese dish. This bake features all the classic flavors of sushi with no rolling required!

4.72 from 14 votes

Print Pin Rate

Course: Casserole, Dinner, Entree, Main Course

Cuisine: American, Asian

Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes minutes

Servings: 6

Calories: 406kcal

Author: Meaghan - The Quicker Kitchen

Ingredients

  • 1 lb imitation crab
  • 4 oz cream cheese softened
  • ½ cup kewpie mayo plus more for topping
  • 2 tablespoons sriracha plus more for topping
  • 4 cups cooked sushi rice
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons furikake seasoning divided
  • 2 green onions sliced
  • Nori for serving

US Customary - Metric

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 400 F

  • Shred/finely dice the imitation crab and add to a large bowl, mix in the cream cheese, kewpie mayo, and sriracha until completely blended, set aside

  • In the bottom of a 9x13 baking dish, add rice and drizzle with vinegar, then toss to combine and flatten down into an even layer

  • Sprinkle on half the furikake, top with the crab mixture, and then sprinkle remaining furikake

  • Drizzle with additional mayo and sriracha if desired, then bake in preheated oven 25 minutes, or until heated through

  • Sprinkle with green onions, and serve with nori

Notes

  • If you don't want it to have a kick, you can reduce the amount of sriracha.
  • The kewpie mayo is really important in this. Substituting a different brand will really change the flavor of the dish. I don't recommend this.
  • You can serve the finished dish on pieces of cucumber or avocado for a sort of California roll experience.

Nutrition

Calories: 406kcal | Carbohydrates: 40g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 23g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 10g | Monounsaturated Fat: 6g | Trans Fat: 0.03g | Cholesterol: 35mg | Sodium: 724mg | Potassium: 76mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 313IU | Vitamin C: 4mg | Calcium: 65mg | Iron: 1mg

Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was! Share on Instagram @thequickerkitchen or mention us #thequickerkitchen!

  1. Sushi Bake (Viral TikTok Recipe) - The Quicker Kitchen (17)Nikki says

    Sushi Bake (Viral TikTok Recipe) - The Quicker Kitchen (18)
    This recipe is fantastic! I highly recommend it. Easy to follow. I didn’t want left over cream cheese so I did a whole block of cream cheese and a bit more imitation crab. I also added chopped up cooked shrimp and salmon to it. Brought it to a party and it was a hit! Saving this recipe for future use

    Reply

