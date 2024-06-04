Sushi Bake (Viral TikTok Recipe) - The Quicker Kitchen (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This sushi bake is the latest viral TikTok recipe for everyone who can’t get enough of the Japanese dish. This bake features all the classic flavors of sushi with no rolling required!

I love the flavors of sushi.

But what I love even more is being able to recreate that quickly and easily at home.

Thanks to TikTok and this recipe, it’s possible!

Ingredients

To make this you’ll need:

Imitation crab – You can use real crab meat if you’d rather but the imitation works perfectly in this.

– Softened to room temperature first Mayo – Kewpie mayo. Don’t substitute it. It has a distinct flavor you’ll want for this.

– Again don’t substitute a different hot sauce. Sushi rice – Cooked according to the directions on the package.

– Rice vinegar Furikake seasoning – A Japanese seasoning blend you can buy online

– Sliced Nori– For serving

How to Make

This sushi bake is so much easier to make than sushi!

To do it, preheat the oven to 400.

While the oven heats, shred or finely dice the imitation crab and put it in a large bowl.

Then, mix the the cream cheese, kewpie mayo, and sriracha into the imitation crab until it’s completely mixed.

Set the mixture aside.

Add rice to the bottom of a 9×13 baking dish and drizzle it with vinegar.

Toss it to combine and flatten down into an even layer.

Sprinkle on half the furikake, top with the crab mixture, and then sprinkle on the remaining furikake.

Drizzle with additional mayo and sriracha if desired.

Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes, or until heated through.

Sprinkle with green onions, and serve with nori.

Enjoy!

Storing Leftovers

Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days.

Tips and Tricks

If you don’t want it to have a kick, you can reduce the amount of sriracha.

The kewpie mayo is really important in this. Substituting a different brand will really change the flavor of the dish. I don’t recommend this.

You can serve the finished dish on pieces of cucumber or avocado for a sort of California roll experience.

