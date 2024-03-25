Swedish Chocolate Balls Recipe (Chokladbollar) - Danish Havergrynkugler (2024)

Home » 10 Minutes Recipes » Swedish Chocolate Balls (Chokladbollar)

Last Updated: | First Published on: by Hari Chandana Ponnaluri

Jump to Recipe - Print Recipe

Chokladbollar or Havergrynkugler or Kokosbollar – Classic and delicious Swedish chocolate oat balls made with just 6 ingredients. A no-bake and no-cook sweet treat for Christmas!

Swedish Chocolate Balls Recipe (Chokladbollar) - Danish Havergrynkugler (1)

What are Chokladbollar?

Chokladbollar are a classic Swedish and Danish delicacy made with oats, butter, cocoa powder, and coffee. These no-bake chocolate oats balls are called Chokladbollar or Kokosbollar or Havrebollar in Swedish and Havergrynkugler in Danish. We first tasted them in a rustic cellar cafe at the city center (Gamlastan) in Stockholm on Christmas eve and instantly fell in love with them. We found out that the Swedes consume them consistently over Fika (short coffee breaks in Sweden) while some Scandinavian countries traditionally make these for Christmas.

Why you’ll love this recipe

Swedish chocolate balls requires no baking and no cooking.

They don’t need any fancy ingredients. Only need 6 staple ingredients.

These little chocolate treats are perfect for Fika and Christmas!

Swedish Chocolate Balls Recipe (Chokladbollar) - Danish Havergrynkugler (2)

Ingredients

Oats – Rolled oats work best for this recipe. If you don’t have a food processer or blender, want to make them using a bowl, you may use instant cooking oats instead of rolled oats.

Butter – It has to be at room temperature. Skip adding salt if you are going to use salted butter. Feel free to use vegan butter for the vegan version of chokladbollar.

Desiccated Coconut – I have rolled chokladbollar in coconut. You may replace it with sprinkles or cocoa powder.

Sugar

Cocao Powder – I have used cacao powder. You can also use a good-quality unsweetened cocoa powder.

Strong Brewed Coffee

Vanilla

Salt

Swedish Chocolate Balls Recipe (Chokladbollar) - Danish Havergrynkugler (3)

How to make it vegan?

Swap butter with vegan butter.

How long can I store them for?

They can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week. If you want to store them for longer, freeze them for up to a month or two.

Serving suggestions:

These are perfect with a cup of coffee or tea and can also be served as dessert.

Swedish Chocolate Balls Recipe (Chokladbollar) - Danish Havergrynkugler (4)

Tips & Notes:

If you don’t want to add coffee, replace it with orange juice or skip it.

See Also
The Best Stuffing Recipe (Classic Thanksgiving Dish)The Best Gluten Free Challah Bread Recipe | Easy and Delicious!Date Bar Recipe - My Blessed Life™The Best Southern Cornbread Stuffing Recipe for Thanksgiving

If you are going to use instant oats, do not use a blender or food processor. Just combine all the ingredients in a bowl using a spatula. Or you can cream the sugar and butter first and add the remaining ingredients next.

If you feel there is too much liquid and you are not able to roll it into balls, add a bit more oats to it.

Make sure you store them in the refrigerator and let them sit out a bit before serving.

Step by step instructions:

Swedish Chocolate Balls Recipe (Chokladbollar) - Danish Havergrynkugler (5)

Add rolled oats in a food processor. If you are using instant oats, skip the blending process.

Swedish Chocolate Balls Recipe (Chokladbollar) - Danish Havergrynkugler (6)

Add butter, cocoa powder, sugar, coffee, salt and vanilla.

Swedish Chocolate Balls Recipe (Chokladbollar) - Danish Havergrynkugler (7)

Blend everything until you get a coarse dough.

Swedish Chocolate Balls Recipe (Chokladbollar) - Danish Havergrynkugler (8)

Add more oats at this stage if you are not able to roll it into balls.

Swedish Chocolate Balls Recipe (Chokladbollar) - Danish Havergrynkugler (9)

Divide the dough into round balls.

Swedish Chocolate Balls Recipe (Chokladbollar) - Danish Havergrynkugler (10)

Roll each chocolate oat ball in coconut.

Refrigerate them for at least an hour to firm them up.

Swedish Chocolate Balls Recipe (Chokladbollar) - Danish Havergrynkugler (11)

Let them sit on the countertop for a bit before serving so they’re not completely firm.

Few chocolate recipes on the blog:

  • Chocolate Crinkles
  • Condensed Milk Chocolate Chip Cookies
  • Chocolate Snowballs
  • Chocolate Chestnut Truffles
  • Banana Peanut Butter Chocolate Milkshake
  • Chocolate Raspberry Jam

The recipe is loosely adapted from Allrecipes

How to make Swedish chocolate balls recipe video below:

Swedish Chocolate Balls Recipe (Chokladbollar) - Danish Havergrynkugler (12)

Swedish Chocolate Balls (Chokladbollar)

Swedish Chocolate Balls Recipe (Chokladbollar) - Danish Havergrynkugler (13)Hari Chandana Ponnaluri

Chokladbollar or Havergrynkugler or Kokosbollar – A classic and delicious Swedish chocolate oat balls made with just 6 ingredients. A no-bake and no-cook sweet treat for Christmas!

5 from 2 votes

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Prep Time 10 minutes mins

Cook Time 0 minutes mins

Total Time 10 minutes mins

See Also
Russian Tea Cakes Recipe - Classic Christmas Snowball Cookies!

Course Dessert, Snack

Cuisine Danish, International, Swedish

Servings 11

Calories 105 kcal

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup Rolled Oats
  • ¼ Cup Unsalted Butter softened
  • Cup Sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons Unsweetened Cocoa Powder
  • 2.5 Tablespoons Hot Brewed Coffee
  • A Pinch of Salt
  • ½ Teaspoon Vanilla Extract or 1 Teaspoon Vanilla Essence
  • ¼ Cup Desiccated Coconut

Instructions

  • Combine all the ingredients in a blender or food processer.

  • Blend everything until you get a dough.

  • Divide it into 11-12 round balls and chill them in the refrigerator until firm.

  • Serve them with a cup of coffee.

Video

Nutrition

Calories: 105kcalCarbohydrates: 12gProtein: 1gFat: 6gSaturated Fat: 4gPolyunsaturated Fat: 1gMonounsaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 1gCholesterol: 11mgSodium: 2mgPotassium: 61mgFiber: 2gSugar: 6gVitamin A: 129IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 7mgIron: 1mg

Nutrition values are estimates only.

Tried this recipe?Mention @iamharichandana or tag #blendwithspices!

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Swedish Chocolate Balls Recipe (Chokladbollar) - Danish Havergrynkugler (14)Penny says

    Swedish Chocolate Balls Recipe (Chokladbollar) - Danish Havergrynkugler (15)
    Just fabulous! Thanks so much! Will be a go to from now on!

    Reply

    • Swedish Chocolate Balls Recipe (Chokladbollar) - Danish Havergrynkugler (16)Hari Chandana Ponnaluri says

      Thank you so much! 🙂

      Reply

  2. Swedish Chocolate Balls Recipe (Chokladbollar) - Danish Havergrynkugler (17)CarrieC says

    Swedish Chocolate Balls Recipe (Chokladbollar) - Danish Havergrynkugler (18)
    Sooo good!!! I added a bit of brown sugar, tastes just like a brownie, yum 🙂

    Reply

    • Swedish Chocolate Balls Recipe (Chokladbollar) - Danish Havergrynkugler (19)Hari Chandana Ponnaluri says

      That’s a great idea! Thank you so much for trying the recipe and feedback. So glad you enjoyed them! 🙂

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Swedish Chocolate Balls Recipe (Chokladbollar) - Danish Havergrynkugler (2024)
Top Articles
How to Install a VPN for Samsung Smart TV — Easy Guide 2024
Classic Eggnog Recipe
Nanaimo Bars: A Delicious Canadian Dessert - Old American Recipes
Tabouli Salad Recipe (Tabbouleh) | The Mediterranean Dish
Latest Posts
Gluten-Free Sourdough Bread Recipe (Boule Loaf)
Recipe Sleuth: Bibiana’s Veal Meatballs With Polenta - Washingtonian
Article information

Author: Errol Quitzon

Last Updated:

Views: 6125

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Errol Quitzon

Birthday: 1993-04-02

Address: 70604 Haley Lane, Port Weldonside, TN 99233-0942

Phone: +9665282866296

Job: Product Retail Agent

Hobby: Computer programming, Horseback riding, Hooping, Dance, Ice skating, Backpacking, Rafting

Introduction: My name is Errol Quitzon, I am a fair, cute, fancy, clean, attractive, sparkling, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.