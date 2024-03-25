Swedish Chocolate Balls Recipe (Chokladbollar) - Danish Havergrynkugler (2024)

Jump to Recipe - Print Recipe

Chokladbollar or Havergrynkugler or Kokosbollar – Classic and delicious Swedish chocolate oat balls made with just 6 ingredients. A no-bake and no-cook sweet treat for Christmas!

What are Chokladbollar?

Chokladbollar are a classic Swedish and Danish delicacy made with oats, butter, cocoa powder, and coffee. These no-bake chocolate oats balls are called Chokladbollar or Kokosbollar or Havrebollar in Swedish and Havergrynkugler in Danish. We first tasted them in a rustic cellar cafe at the city center (Gamlastan) in Stockholm on Christmas eve and instantly fell in love with them. We found out that the Swedes consume them consistently over Fika (short coffee breaks in Sweden) while some Scandinavian countries traditionally make these for Christmas.

Why you’ll love this recipe

Swedish chocolate balls requires no baking and no cooking.

They don’t need any fancy ingredients. Only need 6 staple ingredients.

These little chocolate treats are perfect for Fika and Christmas!

Ingredients

Oats – Rolled oats work best for this recipe. If you don’t have a food processer or blender, want to make them using a bowl, you may use instant cooking oats instead of rolled oats.

Butter – It has to be at room temperature. Skip adding salt if you are going to use salted butter. Feel free to use vegan butter for the vegan version of chokladbollar.

Desiccated Coconut – I have rolled chokladbollar in coconut. You may replace it with sprinkles or cocoa powder.

Sugar

Cocao Powder – I have used cacao powder. You can also use a good-quality unsweetened cocoa powder.

Strong Brewed Coffee

Vanilla

Salt

How to make it vegan?

Swap butter with vegan butter.

How long can I store them for?

They can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week. If you want to store them for longer, freeze them for up to a month or two.

Serving suggestions:

These are perfect with a cup of coffee or tea and can also be served as dessert.

Tips & Notes:

If you don’t want to add coffee, replace it with orange juice or skip it.

If you are going to use instant oats, do not use a blender or food processor. Just combine all the ingredients in a bowl using a spatula. Or you can cream the sugar and butter first and add the remaining ingredients next.

If you feel there is too much liquid and you are not able to roll it into balls, add a bit more oats to it.

Make sure you store them in the refrigerator and let them sit out a bit before serving.

Step by step instructions:

Add rolled oats in a food processor. If you are using instant oats, skip the blending process.

Add butter, cocoa powder, sugar, coffee, salt and vanilla.

Blend everything until you get a coarse dough.

Add more oats at this stage if you are not able to roll it into balls.

Divide the dough into round balls.

Roll each chocolate oat ball in coconut.

Refrigerate them for at least an hour to firm them up.

Let them sit on the countertop for a bit before serving so they’re not completely firm.

