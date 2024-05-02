Swedish Egg Coffee Recipe, maybe the best coffee in the world? - CulturEatz (2024)

Drink recipes, Exotic World Recipes
There are many types of coffee in the world and the Swedish egg coffee recipe is a pretty unique one. But it promises a smooth, light and bitter-freeperfect cup of coffee.
I swear I have not started a liquid diet!This is my third post in a row about a beverage or a drink.It’s just coincidence, or maybe the occasionalwarmer weather is making me thirsty. But this time I am offering you a cup of joe…with an egg! Nope, this is not breakfastbut a Swedish egg coffee recipe for this month’s Eat the Worldrecipe challenge as we visit Sweden!
But first, a bit about Sweden the country
Back by popular request, I’ll talk a little bit about the country like I used to. Sweden is the largest of the Nordic countries and has a population of about 10 million, 2 million of them live in the capital of Stockholm.
Bordering Sweden, you will find Norway, Finland and is connected to Denmark via the bridge of Öresund. The Baltic Sea lies to the east of Sweden, as well as the Gulf of Bothnia. After Switzerland, Sweden is the next in line to be known for being a country of peace. The standard of living and life expectancy rank among the highest in the world.
Sometimes the Swedes can first appear to be cold and discreet, but they are in fact very open and friendly once you get to know them. I speak from experience, I worked for a year in the Ericsson offices in Montreal and made loads of Swedish friends.
They like to drink and party, skål! It’s a beautiful country to visit, just bring money, lots of money. Or you can follow these great budget tips when traveling in Sweden. And you can find some good deals on hotels online (click here to search hotel prices in Sweden)
Swedish Cuisine
Sweden was another country I was sure I had not cooked from yet on the blog since I had not named the country itself in the post. Well turns out I had already made a couple of Swedish food recipesor some that are also very popular there. I long time ago I made some homemadegravlax and turns outblood pudding is also very much enjoyed there. ButnoSwedish drinks yet, till today.
This Swedish coffee would be a great match to some Swedish dishes, or perhaps their famous Swedish cinnamon buns, or after your Ikea meatballs with Lingonberry jam.
Swedish dishes also include lots of seafood, meats, dairy, a big variety of bread, berries, and fruit soups. Swedes love their beer, vodka, and Akvavit liquor. Again, skål!
Swedish Egg Coffee recipe – one of thebest coffee brewing method
I love drinking eggs in the morning, especially with eggshells in coffee. This coffee and eggs recipe will not be on your nearest Starbucks menu.
Now there are many ways to make coffee around the world, many techniques on how to make the perfect cup of coffee…so why would you want to make a cup of coffee with an egg and shell in it?
Here is the list of reasons why it may be the best way to brew coffee at home:
- Eggshells contain calcium carbonate, which helps to neutralize the acid extracted from the coffee.
- Since there is no paper filter, we keep all the wonderful essential oils in the coffee beans
- There are also several enzymes in the egg which neutralizes the bitterness often found in coffee.
- You get a super smooth and mellow cups of coffee. So smooth you may want to skip the milk or cream.
- The recipe multiplies easily (see recipe). Make one cup of coffee or scale up for a group with ease.
Side note: always try to use the freshest beans you can find. It truly makes a difference in the end result, Same goes for getting the best espresso beans for the best shot of espresso.
How to make egg coffee
Here aresome trick s on how to make a cup of coffee the Swedish way:
- My recipe is for 1 cup but you can easily multiply it as indicated in the recipe. To be scientific, the amount ofcoffee grounds per cup is a 1:16coffee to water ratio. One portion uses 2 cups which is 16 ounces. So you need 1 ounce of coffee which is roughly 2 tablespoons. It’s pretty easy this way to figure outhow much coffee per cup you need. This ratio works for all coffee brewing methods.
- Why do you need icy cold water? When you add the water to the coffee, it will cause the egg and coffee grounds to clump and sink to the bottom of the pot. But the water has to be really cold for it to work so I placed a glass of cold water in the freezer a good 10 minutes before.Yeah, there are really manydifferent ways to make coffee!
- Now let’s talk about why you may skip the creamer and may consider this to truly be one of the best ways to make coffee at home. My theory of why this is the best coffee recipe is that the egg yolk is responsible for the creamy taste to an already smooth, mellow and acid-free cup of coffee.
How do you make coffee?
I really enjoyed this egg coffee recipe. I do like a stronger coffee normally but the lack of bitterness and acidity made up for it. And I normally only add a touch of milk so I found it maybe even a bit too creamy for my taste.
Nonetheless, I was really impressed and happy I tried this cooky way of preparing coffee. And according to the Swedes, this may be the best coffee in the world!
So I would love to know how do you brew coffee at home?
And do you think that this Swedish egg coffee recipe is the best coffee cup to sip?
In your opinion, what is the best coffee?
How many ways do you know how to brew coffee?
Swedish Egg Coffee
There are many types of coffee in the world and the Swedish egg coffee recipe is a pretty unique one. But it promises a smooth, light and bitter-freeperfect cup of coffee.
5 from 1 vote
Course Drink
Cuisine Sweden
Ingredients
- 1 cup water per cup you want to make
- 2 tbsp ground coffee per cup you want to make
- 2 tbsp cold water
- 1 egg + broken up shell
- 1 cup of ice cold water
Instructions
Bring to a boil the water in a small pot.
In the meantime, crack the egg into a glass with the broken up eggshell. Add the ground coffee, 2 tbsp cold water and beat lightly.
Lower heat to med-low and add the mixture to the pot. Simmer for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, cover and let it rest for 8 minutes.
Add the cup of ice cold water. The solids will clump and sink to the bottom of the pot. For this to happen the waterhas to be really cold, keep it in the freezer for a bit before.
Strain it through a fine mesh strainer or a French press and serve.
Tonya on December 4, 2023 at 20:04
Can and if so how would you make Swedish Egg Coffee in a 12 cup coffee maker?
Reply
Evelyne on December 5, 2023 at 09:39
Definitely not, you need to cook it a bit in a pan. You will have a heck of a time cleaning the eggs from your coffee maker 🙂
Reply
Camilla on June 19, 2020 at 05:40
I’ve never tried this but will have to give it a go! I have to break it to you though (as a Swede) that I’m pretty sure this is a Norwegian thing..
Reply
Evelyne on June 19, 2020 at 10:28
LOL maybe this is a Scandinavian thing? Did all those search results with Swedish specification lie lol? The Important thing the coffee is good.
Reply
Maureen on June 9, 2022 at 10:42
It may depend on where in Sweden one is from! Mom was Swedish, and we had this all the time.
Reply
Evelyne on June 9, 2022 at 12:11
So glad you know the recipe Maureen, thanks for your comment.
Reply
Charlotte Helgstrand on August 30, 2019 at 15:09
Hi Evelyne,
Just stumbled on your eat the world series when looking for ethiopian recipes – what a great idea! I’m sure I’ll get lots of inspiration here.
Just one question: where in the world did you find this recipe? The reason I ask is that I am Swedish, and have lived all my 47 years in Sweden, but I’ve never seen or heard about egg coffee before. Not at anyones home, or in any restaurant or cafe. Just curious 🙂
Reply
Evelyne on August 30, 2019 at 15:31
Hi Charlotte, thank you so much for your message and so glad you will find lots of inspirations for recipes from all over the world. And I knew one day someone would ask that very question lol. I can’t remember the original source but if you search Swedish egg coffee on google you get so many results. Weird indeed!
Reply
Anna on September 2, 2018 at 22:28
I grew up hearing about egg coffee coming from a Swedish family. It wasn’t until I went to the MN state fair did I actually get to drink it. I look forward to getting it every year. (Sadly, those who knew how to make it are no longer here to teach me.) But thanks to you, I now know how to make it at home!!!
Reply
Evelyne on September 11, 2018 at 12:48
I am so glad you know of this coffee already, not many do (even Swedes). So glad you will be able to make it again! I suggest a bigger batch of the egg absorbs all the coffee grinds.
Reply
Lisa Kennedy on September 9, 2021 at 16:13
My Grandma said the trick was an enamel coffee pot. She never strained it. Many people worked on their MN farm, stopped in for business or pleasure, Back when people dropped in. everyone raved it was the best coffee ever.
Reply
Lorraine @ Not Quite Nigella on June 13, 2018 at 22:04
I’m SO intrigued by this Eve! I’ve never heard of it before 😮
Reply
Evelyne on June 14, 2018 at 14:08
Thanks, Lorraine, if you try it I recommend upping the recipe to 2-3 portions if you try it or the coffee grounds just solidify in the egg a lot.
Reply
John / Kitchen Riffs on June 13, 2018 at 10:41
Love coffee! Drinking some right now. Made in our French press. I know about putting eggshells in coffee (“cowboy” coffee — when you boil the coffee grounds with water). But the whole egg? Interesting! Really fun post — thanks.
Reply
Evelyne on June 13, 2018 at 11:04
I never heard of the egg shells but read it a lot when researching as a thing done when camping, like cowboys lol. Enjoy your cup of Joe!
Reply
Mrs Susan on June 12, 2018 at 18:54
So, you know me and my different ways of brewing coffee, which are pretty common: drip by a coffee maker, French press and espresso maker. My mother used to use the pour through method before she got a coffee maker. My absolute favorite is the Costa Rican poas medium roast.
My questions are, is the Swedish egg coffee served cold and what happens to the egg and egg shell?
Reply
Evelyne on June 12, 2018 at 20:28
Yes I do know all your brewing methods first hand lol. The coffee is hot, even with the cold water, because the water and eggs are boiling. I did have leftovers and put the rest in the fridge for iced coffee the next day, very good. Well for the egg/coffee scraps: enjoy a really crunchy poached egg or put it in a compost pile (good to bury meat/egg stuff, not just on top of pile)
Reply
GiGi on June 12, 2018 at 14:17
OMG I TOTALLY WANNA GIVE THIS A GO! It sounds so intriguing to me… And I mean, I always need a little more PEP in my step!!!!!
Reply
Evelyne on June 12, 2018 at 15:31
You can replace milk in your coffee with egg yolks!!!!!!! perfect for you lol. Thank god it is mellow, you can make 3 cups worth and NOT BOUNCE OFF THE NEW WALLS!
Reply
Sugar et al. on June 11, 2018 at 23:29
I haven’t tried Swedish Egg coffee but i’m really intrigued how it would taste. That’s truely an unique way of making coffee! Loved reading about it as well as the Swedish cuisine.
Reply
Evelyne on June 12, 2018 at 07:27
Oh it is a unique smooth creamy taste for sure. Better to make it slightly larger in quantity than for just 1 so see recipe ow to multiply. Yes Swedish cuisine is a bit different 🙂
Reply
Camilla at Culinary Adventures on June 11, 2018 at 15:44
I just recently tried Vietnamese Egg Coffee, so I was curious if it was a similar process. It’s not! I might enjoy this. I’ll give it a shot.
Reply
Evelyne on June 11, 2018 at 16:01
Everyone is talking about the Vietnamese Egg Coffee now. But a totally different beast 🙂
Reply
Tara on June 11, 2018 at 08:43
Yum! I have tried Vietnamese egg coffee, but not Swedish yet. I love how it incorporates the shell.
Reply
Evelyne on June 11, 2018 at 11:48
I have yet to try the Vietnamese egg coffee! I hope you try this one 🙂
Reply
Amy's Cooking Adventures on June 11, 2018 at 00:23
Your post *almost* makes me want to give egg coffee another chance – I had a very different experience with this stuff when I tried it! Haha! Thanks for hosting!
Reply
Evelyne on June 11, 2018 at 11:49
Oh really, what happened on your try Amy? I find the bigger the quantity you make, the better.
Reply
Wendy on June 10, 2018 at 17:36
So interesting and a lot of work for me in the morning when I am wanting my cup of coffee the minute I open my Weyes LOL…..Perhaps an after dinner coffee though.
Reply
Evelyne on June 11, 2018 at 11:50
It was not that bad, maybe after lunch…unless coffee does not keep you awake at night lol.
Reply
Loreto Nardelli on June 10, 2018 at 11:06
Hi Evelyne, once again it has been such a wonderful time being part of Eat the World, and this months stop in Sweden. I was really curious when I saw your Swedish Egg Coffee. I grew up eating raw eggs whipped with sugar and a marsala wine every morning. I can only imagine as I have never had this coffee that it would be rich and smooth. Nicoletta and I brew many different ways and love our coffees. We use a French press. or an old fashioned espresso maker, our tried and true drip coffee and also a pour over. We have a local coffee roaster in Edmonton called Ace and their coffees are amazingly bold and really smooth cup of Joe. Can’t wait to see where we are traveling next
skål!
Reply
Evelyne on June 11, 2018 at 11:52
It’s a joy having you both every month Loreto! What you described is like a sabayon? So good! I am curious to try the Chemex brewing gadget everyone talks about.
Reply
Juli on June 10, 2018 at 10:19
Wow, I have never seen coffee made that way. I really want to know who first tried it, who woke up and was curious enough to test out egg shell in their coffee?
Reply
Evelyne on June 11, 2018 at 11:53
LOL Juli that is an EGGcellent question!
Reply
angiesrecipes on June 10, 2018 at 10:06
Very interesting, but I think I stay with tea :-)) Coffee with egg and shell….you are darn adventurous!
Reply
Evelyne on June 11, 2018 at 11:54
LOL Angie, yep I do crazy kitchen stuff sometimes!
Reply