Swedish Potatoes Recipe (2024)

These Swedish Potatoes are the best mashed potatoes ever! Creamy, buttery potatoes are blended with sour cream and cream cheese, then topped with a golden-brown breadcrumb topping.

These Swedish Potatoes are an old-fashioned family recipe passed down over generations—and I can absolutely see why. It’s DELICIOUS!

This recipe features the creamiest mashed potatoes whipped together with cream cheese, sour cream, onion, salt, and pepper, spread into a baking dish, then topped with breadcrumbs and baked until crispy. It’s a delicious side dish that adds a little extra pizzazz to your classic mashed potatoes!

Give this one a try. It’ll probably go in your family cookbook too!

Why You’ll Love Swedish Potatoes

Quick to prepare. Just 15 minutes of hands-on time needed to put together this delicious side dish.

Versatile. Enjoy these Swedish potatoes with any of your favorite entrees!

A tasty twist on a classic. We all love classic mashed potatoes, but you can never go wrong by adding some sour cream, cream cheese, and a buttery breadcrumb topping!

Ingredients

Potatoes – I use regular white potatoes, but you can use any variety you wish. Yukon gold also makes a tasty option!

Sour Cream and Cream Cheese – I recommend using full-fat ingredients for a richer flavor and creamier texture.

Onion – Onion adds a little bit of texture and breaks up the richness of the other ingredients. Be sure to dice the onion nice and small so you don't get any big chunks!

Salt and Pepper – Enhances flavor and adds a kick of heat.

Butter – Because you can't have mashed potatoes without butter!

Breadcrumb Topping – Our breadcrumb topping is a simple combination of breadcrumbs and butter. I recommend salted butter, but if you only have unsalted butter that will work too.

How to Make Swedish Potatoes

Step One: Fill a large pot with cold, salted water, then add in the potatoes. Be sure that the water covers the potatoes with about an inch to spare. Bring the water to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook uncovered until the potatoes are fork-tender, then drain the water.

Step Two: In the pan, combine together the potatoes, sour cream, cream cheese, salt, pepper, and butter. Use a mixer to whip until light and fluffy, then stir in the onions.

Step Three: In a small bowl, combine breadcrumbs and melted butter. Spread the mashed potato mixture into a greased casserole dish, then layer the breadcrumb topping over the potatoes evenly. Bake at 350ºF until the breadcrumbs are golden-brown, then garnish and serve.

Equipment Needed

I recommend these kitchen tools to help you make this recipe.

What to Serve with Swedish Potatoes

You can serve Swedish potatoes in any way that you might serve classic mashed potatoes! Here are some of my favorite entrees:

Pork Schnitzel

Slow Cooker Country Style Ribs

Blackened Steak

Rustic Bacon, Herb, and Vegetable Pie

Recipe Tips and Tricks

Start the potatoes in cold water. Starting your potato cubes in a pot of cold water allows them to cook more evenly for a better texture.

Check for doneness. Before draining the water, verify that the potatoes are cooked through with a fork. You should be able to pierce them easily. If there's any resistance, then they need more time to cook.

Don't over-mix. Over-mixing can create a thick, gluey texture. Mix until combined and fluffy, but no more.

Bake uncovered. This allows the breadcrumbs to get deliciously golden and crispy.

If you notice the breadcrumbs burning before the mashed potatoes are heated through, you can cover the baking dish with foil and continue to bake until warmed sufficiently.

Variations and Substitutions

Add a garnish. I like to finish my Swedish potatoes off with a sprinkle of fresh chives, but green onions or parsley would also be delicious.

Make them cheesy. These potatoes are already rich and tasty, but you can never go wrong with a little bit of cheese if you so choose. Try mixing in a handful of shredded cheddar or parmesan.

Storage Instructions

Leftover Swedish potatoes can be covered and stored in the refrigerator for 3-5 days. To reheat, simply pop them back into the oven at 350ºF until heated through.

Can these be frozen?

I don’t recommend it. Mashed potatoes, especially mashed potatoes mixed with dairy, don’t freeze well. For the best results, serve them right away or store for just a few days in the refrigerator.

Can This Recipe Be Made Ahead of Time?

Totally! To prep this recipe ahead, cook and mash the potatoes, mix up all of the ingredients, then spread them into your casserole dish. Cover the dish, then place it in the fridge for up to a day.

When you’re ready to enjoy them, uncover, add the topping, and bake as directed!

Rate this Recipe 4.39 from 31 votes Swedish Potatoes Created by Stacie Vaughan Servings 4 Prep Time 15 minutes minutes Cook Time 1 hour hour Total Time 1 hour hour 15 minutes minutes An old-fashioned family recipe passed down over generations. Creamy potatoes are baked with a buttery breadcrumb topping. My husband says these are the "best mashed potatoes ever". See Also Superiority Burger’s Crispy Fried Tofu Sandwich Recipe Rate this Recipe Ingredients ▢ 8 medium potatoes peeled and cut into chunks

▢ ¾ cup sour cream

▢ ½ cup cream cheese softened

▢ 1 small sweet onion chopped small

▢ ½ tsp salt

▢ ¼ tsp pepper

▢ 2 tbsp unsalted butter Crumb topping ▢ ¾ cup breadcrumbs

▢ 1 ½ tbsp butter melted

▢ Fresh chives for garnish, if desired Instructions Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 2 quart casserole dish or 9-inch baking dish.

Add potatoes to a large pot and cover with cold salted water going about an inch above the potatoes. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low. Cook uncovered until potatoes are fork tender (about 15 to 20 minutes). Drain water.

Mash potatoes. Add sour cream, cream cheese, salt, pepper and butter. Whip with a mixer until light and fluffy. Stir in onions.

Spread into casserole dish.

In a small bowl, combine bread crumbs and melted butter. Sprinkle on top of potatoes.

Bake, uncovered, for 40 to 45 minutes, until breadcrumbs are golden brown. Sprinkle chives on top, if desired. Serve hot. Notes Use whatever potatoes you have on hand. Equipment Hand Mixer

Potato masher

9×9 inch baking pan Save this recipe for later! Click the heart to save it to your recipe box. Nutrition Serving: 1g | Calories: 685kcal | Carbohydrates: 93g | Protein: 15g | Fat: 30g | Saturated Fat: 17g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 9g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 81mg | Sodium: 658mg | Fiber: 9g | Sugar: 9g The information shown is an estimate provided by an online nutrition calculator. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice. Course Side Dishes Cuisine American Keyword Swedish Potatoes Did you make this recipe? I’d love to see it! Make sure to share it on your favorite social platform. Want Even More Recipes? Join Moms Best Recipes to find more delicious family recipes.