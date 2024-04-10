Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe (2024)

BY: Courtney

OurSweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe is so good that you might even eat it plain. We love putting it on our piling it on our burgers, topping it on our eggs, piling it high on grilled mushrooms or even on some toast with cheese.

The best part of all it’s quick and easy to make. There’s no muss and no fuss. Just slice up your onions and let it cook for the most part.

If you don’t want them sliced you can also dice up your onions. Dicing them up makes this sweet balsamic onion relish recipe even easier to use as a topping for small bites!

Onions are one of our favorite root vegetables and we go through them often. In our house we eat about one to two onions a day. We love them grilled, sautéed, caramelized or even raw in a salad or sandwich.

For a great burger recipe using our caramelized onions visit Courtney’s Sweets and try theAvocado Bacon Burger with Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish. It has an entire avocado on it! This burger recipe is insanely delicious!

Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe

Author: Courtney

OurSweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe is so good that you might even eat it plain. We love putting it on our piling it on our burgers, topping it on our eggs, piling it high on grilled mushrooms or even on some toast with cheese.

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour hour 20 minutes minutes

Total Time: 1 hour hour 30 minutes minutes

Servings: 12

Calories: 48kcal

Course: Appetizer

Cuisine: American

Keyword: caramlized onions, onion spread

Ingredients

  • 4 Yellow Onions about 3 1/2 Cups
  • 1 Teaspoon Coconut Oil or Olive Oil
  • 1/3 Cup Sugar or more depending on how sweet you like it
  • 1/2 Cup Balsamic Vinegar

Instructions

  • Slice or chop onions and place into a skillet with the coconut oil.

  • Cook onions on medium heat until soft for about 15-20 minutes.

  • Once the onions are cooked add in the sugar and vinegar.

  • Cook the onions on medium-low for about an hour, just until onions are cooked down and balsamic vinegar is reduced

  • Strain the onions and put into a small mason jar, discard vinegar.

  • Optional, cook until vinegar slightly thickens for a thicker relish. (not to thick or it will chill into one big blob)

  • Store up to one week in the refrigerator.

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts

Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe

Amount per Serving

Calories

48

% Daily Value*

Sodium

3

mg

%

Potassium

65

mg

2

%

Carbohydrates

10

g

3

%

Sugar

8

g

9

%

Calcium

11

mg

1

%

Iron

0.2

mg

1

%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

The nutritional information is automatically calculated and can vary based ingredients and products used. If the nutrition numbers are important for you we recommend calculating them yourself.

You can cook the vinegar until it’s reduced and the sauce becomes thick or you can simply drain and then have just the onions without the thick sauce.

Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe (3)

I’ll be using this relish for the rest of the week. It’s great to make a batch and just have in your refrigerator for whenever you’d like to use it. Make a simple and easy dinner even more delicious with ourOurSweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe! It’s so good that you’ll most likely be making it weekly, sorry in advance! 😉

  1. Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe (13)rebecca orr

    This looks like a delicious topping to a hot off the grill burger! Definitely going to be making this to take to some family reunions this month.

    Reply

  2. Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe (14)Heidi

    Can this recipe be processed to use later on?

    Reply

    • Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe (15)Courtney

      We save in the fridge for a week without any issue. 🙂

      Reply

  3. Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe (16)maggie

    I canned mine for I made a double batch. Yum @#** Yum. Delicious!
    This will be a staple in our house.

    Reply

    • Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe (17)Courtney

      Ahh, that’s great to hear, glad you enjoyed! 😀

      Reply

    • Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe (18)Sherry Dugdale

      I would like to can these as well, How long did you process I them in the canner? They look so delicious!

      Reply

      • Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe (19)Courtney

        We store this in the refrigerator. I’m paranoid about canning and botulism, haha

    • Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe (20)Liz

      How long did it last on the shelf? Did u hot bath it?

      Reply

      • Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe (21)Courtney

        We store this in the refrigerator for up to one week. 🙂

  4. Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe (22)Lisa Angerame

    just stumbled onto this recipe. looks amazing. i can’t wait to try it! i’m going to use coconut sugar…and honestly i keep things in jars, without canning, for a lot longer than most people and i usually don’t have a problem!

    Reply

    • Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe (23)Courtney

      Yum!! Let us know how it goes! 🙂

      Reply

  5. Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe (24)Liss

    Hi,
    I’m a little confused, do you put the liquid into the jar or do you strain the onions and only put the onions in the jar?
    Thanks 🙏

    Reply

    • Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe (25)Courtney

      We reduce the liquid and it becomes a bit thicker and coats the onions. We always store it in the liquid that’s created when making.:)

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe (2024)
