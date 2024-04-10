Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe (2024)

BY: Courtney PUBLISHED: 13 Comments UPDATED ON:
OurSweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe is so good that you might even eat it plain. We love putting it on our piling it on our burgers, topping it on our eggs, piling it high on grilled mushrooms or even on some toast with cheese.
The best part of all it’s quick and easy to make. There’s no muss and no fuss. Just slice up your onions and let it cook for the most part.
If you don’t want them sliced you can also dice up your onions. Dicing them up makes this sweet balsamic onion relish recipe even easier to use as a topping for small bites!
Onions are one of our favorite root vegetables and we go through them often. In our house we eat about one to two onions a day. We love them grilled, sautéed, caramelized or even raw in a salad or sandwich.
For a great burger recipe using our caramelized onions visit Courtney’s Sweets and try theAvocado Bacon Burger with Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish. It has an entire avocado on it! This burger recipe is insanely delicious!
Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe
Author: Courtney
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 1 hour hour 20 minutes minutes
Total Time: 1 hour hour 30 minutes minutes
Servings: 12
Calories: 48kcal
Course: Appetizer
Cuisine: American
Keyword: caramlized onions, onion spread
Ingredients
- 4 Yellow Onions about 3 1/2 Cups
- 1 Teaspoon Coconut Oil or Olive Oil
- 1/3 Cup Sugar or more depending on how sweet you like it
- 1/2 Cup Balsamic Vinegar
Instructions
Slice or chop onions and place into a skillet with the coconut oil.
Cook onions on medium heat until soft for about 15-20 minutes.
Once the onions are cooked add in the sugar and vinegar.
Cook the onions on medium-low for about an hour, just until onions are cooked down and balsamic vinegar is reduced
Strain the onions and put into a small mason jar, discard vinegar.
Optional, cook until vinegar slightly thickens for a thicker relish. (not to thick or it will chill into one big blob)
Store up to one week in the refrigerator.
Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe
Amount per Serving
Calories
48
% Daily Value*
Sodium
3
mg
%
Potassium
65
mg
2
%
Carbohydrates
10
g
3
%
Sugar
8
g
9
%
Vitamin C
2.7
mg
Calcium
11
mg
1
%
Iron
0.2
mg
1
%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
You can cook the vinegar until it’s reduced and the sauce becomes thick or you can simply drain and then have just the onions without the thick sauce.
I’ll be using this relish for the rest of the week. It’s great to make a batch and just have in your refrigerator for whenever you’d like to use it. Make a simple and easy dinner even more delicious with ourOurSweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe! It’s so good that you’ll most likely be making it weekly, sorry in advance! 😉
Reader Interactions
Comments
rebecca orr
This looks like a delicious topping to a hot off the grill burger! Definitely going to be making this to take to some family reunions this month.
Reply
Can this recipe be processed to use later on?
Reply
Courtney
We save in the fridge for a week without any issue. 🙂
Reply
maggie
I canned mine for I made a double batch. Yum @#** Yum. Delicious!
This will be a staple in our house.
Reply
Courtney
Ahh, that’s great to hear, glad you enjoyed! 😀
Reply
Sherry Dugdale
I would like to can these as well, How long did you process I them in the canner? They look so delicious!
Reply
Courtney
We store this in the refrigerator. I’m paranoid about canning and botulism, haha
Liz
How long did it last on the shelf? Did u hot bath it?
Reply
Courtney
We store this in the refrigerator for up to one week. 🙂
Lisa Angerame
just stumbled onto this recipe. looks amazing. i can’t wait to try it! i’m going to use coconut sugar…and honestly i keep things in jars, without canning, for a lot longer than most people and i usually don’t have a problem!
Reply
Courtney
Yum!! Let us know how it goes! 🙂
Reply
Liss
Hi,
I’m a little confused, do you put the liquid into the jar or do you strain the onions and only put the onions in the jar?
Thanks 🙏
Reply
Courtney
We reduce the liquid and it becomes a bit thicker and coats the onions. We always store it in the liquid that’s created when making.:)
Reply