Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please see my disclosure policy for more information.

JUMP TO RECIPE

OurSweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe is so good that you might even eat it plain. We love putting it on our piling it on our burgers, topping it on our eggs, piling it high on grilled mushrooms or even on some toast with cheese.

The best part of all it’s quick and easy to make. There’s no muss and no fuss. Just slice up your onions and let it cook for the most part.

If you don’t want them sliced you can also dice up your onions. Dicing them up makes this sweet balsamic onion relish recipe even easier to use as a topping for small bites!

Onions are one of our favorite root vegetables and we go through them often. In our house we eat about one to two onions a day. We love them grilled, sautéed, caramelized or even raw in a salad or sandwich.

For a great burger recipe using our caramelized onions visit Courtney’s Sweets and try theAvocado Bacon Burger with Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish. It has an entire avocado on it! This burger recipe is insanely delicious!

Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe Author: Courtney OurSweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe is so good that you might even eat it plain. We love putting it on our piling it on our burgers, topping it on our eggs, piling it high on grilled mushrooms or even on some toast with cheese. 5 from 6 votes (click stars to vote) Print Pin Save Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 1 hour hour 20 minutes minutes Total Time: 1 hour hour 30 minutes minutes Servings: 12 Calories: 48kcal Course: Appetizer Cuisine: American Keyword: caramlized onions, onion spread Ingredients 4 Yellow Onions about 3 1/2 Cups

1 Teaspoon Coconut Oil or Olive Oil

1/3 Cup Sugar or more depending on how sweet you like it

1/2 Cup Balsamic Vinegar Instructions Slice or chop onions and place into a skillet with the coconut oil.

Cook onions on medium heat until soft for about 15-20 minutes.

Once the onions are cooked add in the sugar and vinegar.

Cook the onions on medium-low for about an hour, just until onions are cooked down and balsamic vinegar is reduced

Strain the onions and put into a small mason jar, discard vinegar.

Optional, cook until vinegar slightly thickens for a thicker relish. (not to thick or it will chill into one big blob)

Store up to one week in the refrigerator. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Sweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe Amount per Serving See Also These copycat recipes for Olga bread, snackers will win you overEasy Mexican Sour Cream Dip Recipe (Mexican Crema)Fresh Corn Salad Recipe (VIDEO)12 Healthy Dipping Sauce Recipes Calories 48 % Daily Value* Sodium 3 mg % Potassium 65 mg 2 % Carbohydrates 10 g 3 % Sugar 8 g 9 % Vitamin C 2.7 mg 3 See Also The Best Green Bean Casserole Recipe | Vegan & Gluten Free Christmas % Calcium 11 mg 1 % Iron 0.2 mg 1 % * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. full nutrition disclaimer The nutritional information is automatically calculated and can vary based ingredients and products used. If the nutrition numbers are important for you we recommend calculating them yourself. Did you make this recipe?Tag us on social media using @knowyourproduce and or use #knowyourproduce!

You can cook the vinegar until it’s reduced and the sauce becomes thick or you can simply drain and then have just the onions without the thick sauce.

I’ll be using this relish for the rest of the week. It’s great to make a batch and just have in your refrigerator for whenever you’d like to use it. Make a simple and easy dinner even more delicious with ourOurSweet Balsamic Onion Relish Recipe! It’s so good that you’ll most likely be making it weekly, sorry in advance! 😉

If you enjoyed this recipe,be sure tocheck out all of our other favoriterecipesand posts onPinterest!