Sweet basil recipes that use fresh basil (2024)

Table of Contents
Fresh Basil out of the Garden is the best and here are 55 of our favorite and best ways and recipes to use that sweet basil. Now is the season for fresh basil and let’s make the most of this fragrant herb.

About this time of the summer, our herb garden is producing almost more than we can use and since it’s mainly made up of sweet basil, we have basil, basil, and more basil.
Which is not something the hubby and Iare complaining about. We have a basil addiction, yeah, it’s real and it’s big, very big!

So we are happy to compile this list of 55 of the Best Fresh Basil Recipes for your and our enjoyment.

We are out in the garden daily harvestingour basil and loving it! We are always on the lookout for new and different recipes for fresh basil. And we just know we are not alone in our love of basil, we know there are more basil addicts out there.

So we sent the call out and our blogger friends responded with some of the best recipes for fresh basil.

This post contains affiliate link which means if you make a purchase we might recipe a small commission at no additional cost to you.

List of over 55 of the Best Sweet Basil Recipes for you

Below you will find quiche recipes with basil, basil enhancedsoups and salads, even beverages flavored with basil and loads of basil sauces,pestos, and pasta blends.

There are enough recipes here to get us through a basil filled summer and to satisfy all of our basil cravings. We are looking forward to working our way through all these recipes, and I’m sure we will try several of them more than once.

Click HERE to save these recipes that use fresh basil to Pinterest

55 of the Best Fresh Sweet Basil Recipes

We are happy to compile this list of 55 of the Best Sweet Basil Recipes for you and our enjoyment. Now is the season for fresh basil and let's make the most of this fragrant herb.

Organic Basil Pesto

Making Organic Basil Pesto Sauce begins with growing basil organically or buying organic basil. But we choose to grow it since it’s pretty expensive.

Freezing whole leaf isone way to preserve your fresh basil in your freezer.

Boneless, skinless chicken breasts stuffed with mozzarella, tomato and basil. This Hasselback chickenis ready in 30 minutes

This Grilled Peach appetizercombinesgrilled peaches, fresh mozzarella, and basil, topped off with a delicious basil lime sauce.

A complete meal in minutes using fresh bounty that summer provides including tomatoes, corn and basil

Roasted Tomato Brushetta

A crusty garlicky crostini topped with garlic, slow roasted tomato slices, mozzarella cheese and basil. Amazing!

A summery strawberry Sangria is a perfect weekend beverage for adults.

Tomato Bacon and Basil Quiche is perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

The co*cktail.... this lemon basil gin fizz features fresh basil and ginger with quality gin and just the right amount of bubbles!

Easy Caprese Salad

Make an easy Caprese salad with these simple Caprese salad ingredients. We think this is the best Caprese salad recipe version of this gorgeous dish.

This fresh & bright Summer Tomato Pasta with Greens is a perfect way to use those summer tomatoes and basil

This Pesto Garlic Bread recipe yieldscheesy, soft bread loaded with Basil pesto and minced garlic.

This pasta dish includes fresh tomatoes, crispy bacon, and parmesan cheese.

This 4 ingredient recipe is a healthy dinner that’s full of nutritious, clean eating ingredients

Italian Antipasto Skewers

These Skewers make a great presentation and we believe antipasto on a stick seems to tastes better. Serve them for dinner, football get-to-gathers, or co*cktail parties

This simple salad is easy, refreshing and perfect for summer.

Bringing the common grilled cheese sandwich to a whole new level. The havarticheese, sun dried tomatoes and basil makes it amazing!

A delicious fast and easy sauce full of fresh basil and spices. Serve over pasta for an amazing meal

Three Cheese Bruschetta

Top slices of crostini with three different cheeses , fresh basil and olive oil for a delicious twist to plain bruschetta.

The original recipe is Peruvian and the traditional name is “Tallerines Verdes”, which literally means green noodles. What fun right?

How clever and so delish! Fried Mozzarella sticks are turned into little yummy bites of caprese! YUM!

These areboozy and delicious and simple to make. Count me in!!

Mozzarella, Tomato, Cucumbers

Balls of Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes and Cucumbers plus simple seasons makes this our go to salad

Homemade focaccia with the addition of fresh basil and garlic and shredded mozzarella gives it little flavor kick you will love

This pasta has delicious flavors of the Mediterranean and plenty of vegetables and it is so versatile.

This flavorful dip comes together in minutes and can be made in advance for an easy appetizer without the fuss!

This salad is made with fresh cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and a 3-ingredient balsamic vinaigrette

Fresh Roma tomatoes and fresh basil rocks this delish crustless quiche

Pesto Chicken Salad

Bring chicken salad to a whole level this summer by adding the flavor of basil pesto.

. This dish is filled with slightly cookedbell pepper, cherry tomatoes, lime zest and fresh basil leaves. The sauce is mainly a littlebutter in which the scallops seared in before getting flamed and caramelized with an orange flavored cognac/brandy(Grand Marnier).

This quick & easy dinner usesripe peaches in season as well as herbs from the garden.

This delicious mango salsa recipe featuring strawberry and basil is a homemade salsa that is sure to be a crowd pleaser

This flavor packed salad is a perfect start to a summer dinner or makes a great lunch with just a big chunk of crusty bread.

tis fresh homemade basil garlic sauce makes this a fabulous steak recipe rock

This recipe is simple to make. It is very tangy yet very tasty and fresh. Easy to make under 15 minutes.

Thinly-sliced fresh basil added at the end makes this Green Bean and Tomato Salad such a delightful summer treat!

Puff pastry is the secret ingredient to these two bite appetizers! Gooey cheese and cherry tomatoes plus basil and.... rocks!

Farfalle Pasta with Pesto

This 3 ingredient dish is simple, simple, simple! We use Farfalle pasta but any pasta would work.

Simple, flavorful Gluten Free Penne with a Fresh tomato and basil sauceand sprinkled generously with a freshly grated cheese. Made in 15 minutes.

Marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with mozzarella cheese and basil and a balsamic reduction sauce.

Lemon zest and fresh basil make these about the most fresh-tasting grilled cheese sandwiches you’re going to find.

Low Carb Zucchini Lasagna

An Easy Zucchini Lasagna recipe for a Low Carb Lasagna. If you are looking for an awesome low carb Italian recipe then you must try this low carb zucchini lasagna.

A delicious twist on the Italian classic, this Lemony Pistachio Basil Pesto can be served on pasta, drizzle over meat or use as a salad dressing

This Low Carb Strawberry Basil Bourbon smash is super simple to make and only takes ingredients that you likely already have in your home. Not a fan of bourbon? This is also great with rum or vodka.

Bruschetta Chicken

A healthier version bruschetta chicken that is breaded and baked. Then topped with a tomatoes, mozzarella and basil.

A vegetarian pizza that combines fresh tomatoes and cheese. Also see the little trick for the tomatoes to prevent a soggy crust. YUM!!

This delicious Tomato Basil Soup is a quick, easy 30-minute vegetarian meal! Hearty, cozy, and so packed with flavor.

This amazing appetizer is layered with flavors and topped with a homemade pesto aioli

Thai skewers using tofu, veggies (zucchini, onion, tomatoes, and bell pepper) and homemade sweet-spicy Thai-basil sauce. Grilled, Baked and Air Fryer options ~ Vegan + Glutenfree.

Light and refreshing Lemon Basil Pasta made with staple ingredients and topped with fresh strips of basil for amazing flavor.

Homemade, creamy, fresh hummus. Three bold flavors: balsamic, roasted red peppers, and basil will have you eating this hummus straight from the bowl. Gluten-free, vegan, and fat-free, this is sure to be a crowd-pleaser!

Italian Skillet Eggs

Make these Italian Skillet eggs with mushrooms, spinach and mozzarella cheese for a late night dinner for two. It's a low carb recipe that is sure to please you and your sweetie.

This gorgeous salad is perfectas a main course, or as a heartyside! Fabulous served warm or totally chilled, itcan even be adapted for vegetarians. So easy and incredibly delicious –it’ll quickly become a favorite at picnics and at dinner!

Vegan and gluten-free! Basil spinach almond pesto. Don't have pine nuts? Or parmesan? No problem! You can still make a basil pesto spread, no cheese or pine nuts required

The recipe is welcome at all your picnics, barbecues, and parties this summer. It’s quick and easy to make, vegetarian, dairy-free, and gluten-free.

Low Carb Oven Roastedtomatoes are fresh, light and a delicious summer snack

A simple sauce recipe that is incredibly easy to make on the stovetop . Summer goodness comes from the classic combination of tomato and basil.

What about you, what is your favorite way to enjoy sweet basil?

