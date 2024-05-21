Sweet basil recipes that use fresh basil (2024)

Fresh Basil out of the Garden is the best and here are 55 of our favorite and best ways and recipes to use that sweet basil. Now is the season for fresh basil and let’s make the most of this fragrant herb.

About this time of the summer, our herb garden is producing almost more than we can use and since it’s mainly made up of sweet basil, we have basil, basil, and more basil.

Which is not something the hubby and Iare complaining about. We have a basil addiction, yeah, it’s real and it’s big, very big!

So we are happy to compile this list of 55 of the Best Fresh Basil Recipes for your and our enjoyment.

We are out in the garden daily harvestingour basil and loving it! We are always on the lookout for new and different recipes for fresh basil. And we just know we are not alone in our love of basil, we know there are more basil addicts out there.

So we sent the call out and our blogger friends responded with some of the best recipes for fresh basil.

This post contains affiliate link which means if you make a purchase we might recipe a small commission at no additional cost to you.

List of over 55 of the Best Sweet Basil Recipes for you

Below you will find quiche recipes with basil, basil enhancedsoups and salads, even beverages flavored with basil and loads of basil sauces,pestos, and pasta blends.

There are enough recipes here to get us through a basil filled summer and to satisfy all of our basil cravings. We are looking forward to working our way through all these recipes, and I’m sure we will try several of them more than once.

55 of the Best Fresh Sweet Basil Recipes We are happy to compile this list of 55 of the Best Sweet Basil Recipes for you and our enjoyment. Now is the season for fresh basil and let's make the most of this fragrant herb. Organic Basil Pesto Making Organic Basil Pesto Sauce begins with growing basil organically or buying organic basil. But we choose to grow it since it’s pretty expensive. Freezing Fresh Basil Freezing whole leaf isone way to preserve your fresh basil in your freezer. Hasselback Chicken Recipe Boneless, skinless chicken breasts stuffed with mozzarella, tomato and basil. This Hasselback chickenis ready in 30 minutes Grilled Peach Caprese This Grilled Peach appetizercombinesgrilled peaches, fresh mozzarella, and basil, topped off with a delicious basil lime sauce. Summer Sirloin Salad A complete meal in minutes using fresh bounty that summer provides including tomatoes, corn and basil Roasted Tomato Brushetta A crusty garlicky crostini topped with garlic, slow roasted tomato slices, mozzarella cheese and basil. Amazing! Strawberry Basil Sangria A summery strawberry Sangria is a perfect weekend beverage for adults. Tomato Bacon Quiche Tomato Bacon and Basil Quiche is perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Lemon Basil Gin Fizz co*cktail The co*cktail.... this lemon basil gin fizz features fresh basil and ginger with quality gin and just the right amount of bubbles! Easy Caprese Salad Make an easy Caprese salad with these simple Caprese salad ingredients. We think this is the best Caprese salad recipe version of this gorgeous dish. This soup is a healthy and robust meal made with canned tomatoes and other simple ingredients Avocado Basil Pasta This pasta dish includes fresh tomatoes, crispy bacon, and parmesan cheese. Baked Fish with Tomato Basil Sauce This 4 ingredient recipe is a healthy dinner that's full of nutritious, clean eating ingredients Italian Antipasto Skewers These Skewers make a great presentation and we believe antipasto on a stick seems to tastes better. Serve them for dinner, football get-to-gathers, or co*cktail parties Strawberry, Watermelon and Basil Salad This simple salad is easy, refreshing and perfect for summer. Caprese Grilled Cheese Sandwich Bringing the common grilled cheese sandwich to a whole new level. The havarticheese, sun dried tomatoes and basil makes it amazing! Lots of Fresh Basil Tomato Sauce A delicious fast and easy sauce full of fresh basil and spices. Serve over pasta for an amazing meal Three Cheese Bruschetta Top slices of crostini with three different cheeses , fresh basil and olive oil for a delicious twist to plain bruschetta. Peruvian Style Pesto Pasta The original recipe is Peruvian and the traditional name is “Tallerines Verdes”, which literally means green noodles. What fun right? Mozzarella Stick Caprese Bites How clever and so delish! Fried Mozzarella sticks are turned into little yummy bites of caprese! YUM! Strawberry Basil Margarita Popsicles These areboozy and delicious and simple to make. Count me in!! Mozzarella, Tomato, Cucumbers Balls of Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes and Cucumbers plus simple seasons makes this our go to salad Mozzarella Focaccia Homemade focaccia with the addition of fresh basil and garlic and shredded mozzarella gives it little flavor kick you will love Mediterranean Pasta Salad This pasta has delicious flavors of the Mediterranean and plenty of vegetables and it is so versatile. Tomato Basil Vegan White Bean Dip This flavorful dip comes together in minutes and can be made in advance for an easy appetizer without the fuss! Tomato Basil Mozzarella Salad This salad is made with fresh cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and a 3-ingredient balsamic vinaigrette Crustless Three-Cheese Tomato-Basil Quiche – Fresh Roma tomatoes and fresh basil rocks this delish crustless quiche See Also Low Fat Baked General Tso's Chicken - in our Top 10 recipes! Pesto Chicken Salad Bring chicken salad to a whole level this summer by adding the flavor of basil pesto. Flamed scallops on quinoafusilli . This dish is filled with slightly cookedbell pepper, cherry tomatoes, lime zest and fresh basil leaves. The sauce is mainly a littlebutter in which the scallops seared in before getting flamed and caramelized with an orange flavored cognac/brandy(Grand Marnier). Peach & Basil Flatbread Pizza This quick & easy dinner usesripe peaches in season as well as herbs from the garden. Strawberry Mango Salsa This delicious mango salsa recipe featuring strawberry and basil is a homemade salsa that is sure to be a crowd pleaser Cherry Tomato and Mozzarella This flavor packed salad is a perfect start to a summer dinner or makes a great lunch with just a big chunk of crusty bread. Grilled NY Strip Steak with Basil Garlic Sauce tis fresh homemade basil garlic sauce makes this a fabulous steak recipe rock Cranberry Salsa with Corn, Fresh Basil This recipe is simple to make. It is very tangy yet very tasty and fresh. Easy to make under 15 minutes. Green Bean and Tomato Salad Thinly-sliced fresh basil added at the end makes this Green Bean and Tomato Salad such a delightful summer treat! Caprese Bites Puff pastry is the secret ingredient to these two bite appetizers! Gooey cheese and cherry tomatoes plus basil and.... rocks! Farfalle Pasta with Pesto This 3 ingredient dish is simple, simple, simple! We use Farfalle pasta but any pasta would work. Gluten Free Penne Simple, flavorful Gluten Free Penne with a Fresh tomato and basil sauceand sprinkled generously with a freshly grated cheese. Made in 15 minutes. Grilled Caprese Chicken Marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with mozzarella cheese and basil and a balsamic reduction sauce. Lemon-Basil Grilled Cheese Panini Lemon zest and fresh basil make these about the most fresh-tasting grilled cheese sandwiches you’re going to find. Low Carb Zucchini Lasagna An Easy Zucchini Lasagna recipe for a Low Carb Lasagna. If you are looking for an awesome low carb Italian recipe then you must try this low carb zucchini lasagna. Basil Pistachio Pesto A delicious twist on the Italian classic, this Lemony Pistachio Basil Pesto can be served on pasta, drizzle over meat or use as a salad dressing Strawberry Basil Bourbon Smash This Low Carb Strawberry Basil Bourbon smash is super simple to make and only takes ingredients that you likely already have in your home. Not a fan of bourbon? This is also great with rum or vodka. Bruschetta Chicken A healthier version bruschetta chicken that is breaded and baked. Then topped with a tomatoes, mozzarella and basil. Tomato Basil Pizza A vegetarian pizza that combines fresh tomatoes and cheese. Also see the little trick for the tomatoes to prevent a soggy crust. YUM!! Tomato Basil Soup with Tortellini This delicious Tomato Basil Soup is a quick, easy 30-minute vegetarian meal! Hearty, cozy, and so packed with flavor. Bacon Wrapped Basil Stuffed Mushrooms This amazing appetizer is layered with flavors and topped with a homemade pesto aioli Thai Tofu Skewers Thai skewers using tofu, veggies (zucchini, onion, tomatoes, and bell pepper) and homemade sweet-spicy Thai-basil sauce. Grilled, Baked and Air Fryer options ~ Vegan + Glutenfree. Lemon Basil Pasta Light and refreshing Lemon Basil Pasta made with staple ingredients and topped with fresh strips of basil for amazing flavor. Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Homemade, creamy, fresh hummus. Three bold flavors: balsamic, roasted red peppers, and basil will have you eating this hummus straight from the bowl. Gluten-free, vegan, and fat-free, this is sure to be a crowd-pleaser! Italian Skillet Eggs Make these Italian Skillet eggs with mushrooms, spinach and mozzarella cheese for a late night dinner for two. It's a low carb recipe that is sure to please you and your sweetie. Easy Chicken Salad with Quinoa, Tomatoes, Lemon and Basil This gorgeous salad is perfectas a main course, or as a heartyside! Fabulous served warm or totally chilled, itcan even be adapted for vegetarians. So easy and incredibly delicious –it’ll quickly become a favorite at picnics and at dinner! Basil Spinach Almond Pesto Vegan and gluten-free! Basil spinach almond pesto. Don't have pine nuts? Or parmesan? No problem! You can still make a basil pesto spread, no cheese or pine nuts required Healthy Chickpea Salad with Basil Vinaigrette Dressing The recipe is welcome at all your picnics, barbecues, and parties this summer. It’s quick and easy to make, vegetarian, dairy-free, and gluten-free. Basil Parmesan Tomatoes Low Carb Oven Roastedtomatoes are fresh, light and a delicious summer snack Sun Dried Tomato Pasta Sauce A simple sauce recipe that is incredibly easy to make on the stovetop . Summer goodness comes from the classic combination of tomato and basil.

What about you, what is your favorite way to enjoy sweet basil?