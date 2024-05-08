Sweet Cornbread Recipe (2024)

ByEmilie

Sweet cornbread from scratch is the best! All you need are a few simple ingredients to make homemade cornbread in your oven! This recipe makes a large pan, perfect for feeding a crowd. Everyone will love this moist cornbread that pairs well with butter and honey. Serve it up at your next Thanksgiving dinner, potluck, brunch or offer as a side dish with your favorite chili or bbq and watch it disappear!

Sweet Cornbread Recipe (1)

I loved when my mom made stew or chili growing up because then she was sure to make homemade biscuits or sweet cornbread to go along with it. And let me tell you, she had a moist cornbread recipe that was always a hit. She’d make a big 9″x 13″ pan of it and we were always happy to have some leftovers. My mom’s cornbread was special, especially with some butter and syrup on top. Yum, right? If you haven’t tried it that way you must. It sinfully good.

For dinner yesterday my husband begged me to make some chili (it was chilly here) and cornbread. Short on time, instead of calling my mother for her recipe I quickly looked at allrecipes to find one similar and I found her exact recipe! This sweet cornbread recipe tastes just like my childhood. Sweet and perfect right out of the oven, we were all in heaven.

Sweet Cornbread Recipe (2)

Sweet Cornbread Ingredients

To make this homemade cornbread, you’ll need the following ingredients:

  • flour
  • cornmeal
  • butter
  • sugar
  • eggs
  • milk
  • baking powder
  • salt

It is a fairly basic recipe but when these flavors come together, some magic happens. This sweet cornbread recipe has a full cup of sugar in it. The more sugar you have, the sweeter it is. If sweet is not what you are looking for in a cornbread recipe, you can cut this amount down as much as a half cup. The milk in this recipe creates a very moist cornbread!

How to Make Sweet Cornbread from Scratch

This recipe can be made in a few simple steps. Start by creaming your room temperature butter (or softened) and sugar with your mixer. In a medium bowl, whisk together milk and eggs. Set aside. In another medium bowl, gently whisk your dry ingredients (flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt) until blended. Add alternatively your milk mixture with your flour mixture into the creamed butter, mixing after each addition.

Spread evenly into a greased 9×13 inch pan and bake at 400 degrees until toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, approximately 22 to 27 minutes. The top should be starting to turn a light golden brown. Serve warm with butter, honey or maple syrup, if desired.

Sweet Cornbread Recipe (3)

This cornbread tastes amazing with butter, honey, maple syrup and even apple butter so give it a try! However you eat it, you are sure to love this sweet cornbread recipe.

What goes good with cornbread?

Maybe the question should really be, what doesn’t go good with cornbread? (Am I right?) Here are some delicious recipes to serve with your cornbread!

  • 7 can taco soup: This easy soup recipe with ground beef includes 7 cans, making it a simple dump and go recipe for busy weeknights.
  • Chili is a classic. Try this turkey chili or this 3 bean chicken chili recipe for a spin on traditional ground beef.
  • Air fryer bbq chicken wings: Cornbread is always a great pairing with barbecue sauce. These crispy wings include an amazing dry rub .
  • Don’t eat meat? Give this slow cooker black bean soup a try!
  • Air fryer chicken legs: These chicken legs with dry rub are a good combination with cornbread.
  • Spicy mexican beans is also a flavorful side to serve with cornbread.

Sweet Cornbread Recipe (4)
When is a good time to serve cornbread?

Any time is a good time for cornbread since it is such a versatile dish. But here are some popular times and occasions to consider serving a fresh pan of cornbread for everyone to enjoy:

  • Barbecue or Grilled Meals: The smoky flavors of barbecued or grilled foods go well with cornbread. It’s a classic side dish for BBQs and cookouts in the summer.
  • Thanksgiving Dinner: Cornbread is a beloved addition to the Thanksgiving table and very traditional. It’s can be used as an ingredient for stuffing or served as a side dish.
  • Soul Food Meals: Cornbread is a cornerstone of Southern soul food cuisine. It’s often paired with like fried chicken, collard greens, and black-eyed peas.
  • Potlucks and Family Gatherings: Cornbread is a popular choice for potluck dinners and family gatherings. It’s easy to make for a crowd and always a popular choice.
  • Breakfast and Brunch: Sweet cornbread variations like this one can be a delightful addition to brunch spreads or a breakfast charcuterie board and are commonly served in muffin form. It is often served with butter and honey.

Sweet Cornbread Recipe (5)

4.59 from 75 votes

Print

Sweet Cornbread

This sweet cornbread is so moist and sure to be a hit with any crowd. This cornbread from scratch includes basic ingredients and is made in a 13x9 inch pan! Pair it with your favorite soups, chili or barbecue recipe. Makes for a classic Thanksgiving side dish!

CourseSide Dish

Keyword13x9 inch pan, bread, cornbread, cornbread recipe, side dish recipe, sweet cornbread, Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving bread, Thanksgiving recipes

Prep Time 15 minutes

Cook Time 25 minutes

Total Time 40 minutes

Servings 12

Calories 331 kcal

Ingredients

  • 2/3cupbuttersoftened
  • 1cupsugar
  • 3eggs
  • 1 2/3cupsmilk
  • 2 1/3cupsall-purpose flour
  • 1cupcornmeal
  • 4 1/2teaspoonsbaking powder
  • 1teaspoonsalt

Instructions

  1. Cream butter and and sugar with mixer.

  2. In a separate bowl whisk eggs and milk.

  3. In another bowl blend flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt. Alternately add egg/milk mixture and flour mixture to creamed butter, mixing after each addition.

  4. Spread batter into greased 13"x 9" pan and bake at 400 degrees until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, about 22 to 27 minutes.

  5. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Sweet Cornbread

Amount per Serving

Calories

331

% Daily Value*

Fat

13

g

20

%

Saturated Fat

8

g

50

%

Trans Fat

0.4

g

Polyunsaturated Fat

1

g

Cholesterol

72

mg

24

%

Sodium

464

mg

20

%

Potassium

138

mg

4

%

Carbohydrates

47

g

16

%

Fiber

2

g

8

%

Sugar

19

g

21

%

Protein

6

g

12

%

Vitamin A

430

IU

9

%

Calcium

144

mg

14

%

Iron

2

mg

11

%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

This recipe was made by my mother for years and can also be found on allrecipes.com. Original source unknown.

FAQs

What is the difference between southern cornbread and sweet cornbread? ›

A quick Google search will tell you that Southern cornbread is oftentimes devoid of any sugar, while its Northern counterpart is light, sweet, buttery and cakelike.

Can you add sugar to cornbread mix? ›

Sugar: I prefer granulated sugar as it enhances the pure flavor of the cornmeal. You may substitute a little brown sugar for the granulated sugar for a touch of molasses flavor but it will dilute the corn flavor.

Why do Southerners not put sugar in cornbread? ›

The most common theory is a change in cornmeal itself. Until early in the 20th century, Southern cornmeal was made with sweeter white corn and it was water-ground. When industrial milling came along, that changed. The steel-roller mills used yellow corn that was harvested before it was ripe, so it had less sugar.

What is sweet cornbread made of? ›

In a bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add the oil, melted butter, honey, eggs, and milk. Pour into a greased 8-inch square pan. Bake for 35 minutes.

What is the difference between yankee cornbread and southern cornbread? ›

There are some basic differences between Southern corn-bread and what many people call "Yankee" cornbread. Southern cornbread, besides being made from white corn meal, has very little sugar in it - between a teaspoon and a tablespoon. And it is made with buttermilk.

Which is sweeter, northern or southern cornbread? ›

She notes that Northern cornbread is sweeter, lighter, and more cake-like than Southern cornbread. Not surprisingly, it includes sugar (or molasses, in the earlier centuries), unlike traditional Southern cornbread.

What does adding an extra egg to cornbread mix do? ›

Eggs, or egg substitutes help add structure to the cornbread.

What cornbread mix is sweet? ›

For people who prefer sweet cornbread: Martha White Sweet Yellow Cornbread & Muffin Mix. This mix calls for one egg and milk, so it has more color than the eggless Martha White mixes above.

Why is some cornbread sweet? ›

The heat from the steel rollers detracted from the corn kernel's natural sweetness and flavor and reduced the particle size of the cornmeal produced. As a result, newer cornbread recipes adapted, adding sugar and wheat flour to compensate for the reduced sweetness and structural integrity of the cornmeal.

Why is cornbread not healthy? ›

The exact nutritional profile of cornbread can vary depending on the specific recipe and ingredients used. However, cornbread generally contains high amounts of carbs, phosphorus, and sodium in each serving. One piece of cornbread prepared from a commercially prepared mix contains ( 2 ): Calories: 198.

Should Southern cornbread be sweet? ›

There are cornmeal puddings served with sweet sauces, but no Southern cook would risk the spoiling of her cornbreads by sweetening them." In 1937, the Times reported that "cornbread in Kentucky is made with white, coarsely ground cornmeal. Never, never are sugar and wheat flour used in cornbread.

Is Southern cornbread supposed to be sweet? ›

The thing that distinguishes Southern cornbread from, say Yankee cornbread, or any other cornbread one is likely to eat outside of the southern states, is that it is savory, not sweet, and it is made mostly with cornmeal.

Was cornbread originally sweet? ›

Early cornbread consisted of cornmeal, water, and salt and was baked over a fire or in a hearth. Without milk, eggs, or sugar, early versions of the bread were quite different than what we eat today, but they offered a vital source of energy.

What is a substitute for brown sugar in cornbread? ›

Quite possibly the easiest sub for brown sugar is using granulated white sugar. For every cup of packed brown sugar, swap in 1 cup of white sugar. Just remember: Since brown sugar adds moisture to baked goods, you'll notice a difference in texture (like your cookies being crisper).

Is Jiffy cornbread the same as cornmeal? ›

Jiffy cornbread mix, in case you really are standing in the baking aisle wondering, is wheat flour mixed with some cornmeal, a lot of sugar, lard, baking soda, and a handful of preservatives. (Note that because of the wheat flour, it's not gluten-free.) Use it to make creamy, cheesy Corn Pudding.

What makes Southern cornbread different? ›

Northern cornbreads tend to be more cake-like, on the sweet side, with a finer crumb due to more flour in the mixture. Southern cornbread is flavored with bacon grease, and cooked in a cast iron skillet, a perfect side for barbecues, or chili. It also tends to be rather crumbly.

Is real southern cornbread sweet? ›

Real, traditional, Southern-style cornbread is savory, not sweet, and always has been.

What is Southern cornbread made of? ›

Mix Dry Ingredients: In a large bowl, throw in the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Give it a good stir to make sure everything's combined. Whisk the Buttermilk and Eggs: In a separate medium-sized bowl, whisk together the buttermilk and those golden egg yolks.

