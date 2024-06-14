Sweet Potato Bison Shepherd's Pie Recipe - Cookin Canuck (2024)

Published: Jan 18, 2016 · Modified: Dec 19, 2023 by Dara · This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. · 48 Comments

A traditional shepherd’s pie recipe gets a makeover, with a twist. Flavorful bison and nutrient packed sweet potatoes make this comfort food irresistibly good. Thank you to Kroger for helping me share this recipe with you.



I can't tell you how many times I reach for chicken or ground turkey when I'm making dinner, which often produces some of our favorites, such as Slow Cooker Hoisin Chicken and . That's all well and good until my kids' shoulders start to slump when I tell them that dinner is "something with chicken". That's always a sure sign that I need to switch things up.

And all of that fits in nicely with our Week 3 challenge for the Healthy New Year 6-Week Challenge:



To recap, in Week 1 Liz and I focused on Boosting Protein at Breakfast to Fuel Your Day and in Week 2 we added in the challenge of Go Ethnic at Dinner.

THIS WEEK'S GOAL IS...TRY A NEW LEAN PROTEIN

If you're like me, you probably get stuck in a rut, cooking with the same ol' proteins week after week. Not only is it important to switch things up for the sake of our taste buds, but trying new lean proteins is also a great way to fuel our bodies with a range of nutrients.

Some examples? Vitamin D in shrimp; omega-3s in salmon; antioxidants, fiber, iron, potassium (and more) in beans; lean protein in pork; iron in lean beef; and so on.

I remember when bison burgers became all the rage about 10 years ago, introducing all of us to a lean protein that is rich in omega-3s. In our house, we started using bison in chili, burger and . And then we discovered that we could buy bison steaks, which eventually replaced beef tenderloin in our annual New Year's Eve meat fondues. Leaner on the hips and the wallet. A win-win!

We've started buying the bison products at Kroger groceries. Over the past couple of years, I've noticed that the amount of natural/organic products in Kroger stores has grown exponentially. There is everything from meat (pork, beef, bison) and poultry (chicken, turkey) to dairy, fresh produce and canned goods. Just look for the Simple Truth products on the shelves throughout the stores. And, quite honestly, they're usually cheaper than comparable products at other stores, which is exactly why we buy our fondue bison there!

I grew up eating my grandmother's shepherd's pie, filled with ground lamb and topped with the creamiest mashed potatoes. For this recipe, I took inspiration from her recipe and switched things up by using ground bison and topping the shepherd's pie with sweet potatoes. The flavors are so complementary - a little mix of sweet and savory - and the dish reaches a 10 on the comfort scale. I think my grandmother would approve.

Be sure to check out Liz's comforting, healthy Bison Chili this week!

