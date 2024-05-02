Sweet Potato Broccoli and Cheddar Patties - Slimming Eats recipes (2024)

Make up a batch of these yummy Sweet Potato, Broccoli and Cheddar Patties, great served cold or straight out of the oven.

Have I mentioned how much I love finger type foods? foods that I can grab and go.

Being a parent (and a blogger) sometimes means I am rushed for time, and if I want to make sure I stay on plan, I need stuff like these Sweet Potato, Broccoli and Cheddar Patties made up all the time. As then if I have to go out before I get a change to eat lunch for instance, I can put some of these in a tub with a salad and I have a high satiety meal to keep me going till I get home.

As much as I love a salad, sometimes I need something more substantial and if I am out in the car, I don't have facilities to heat up food and I don't want to risk not having something available to buy. So things like these really help. Obviously there will be times when you are not prepared at all, but if you use any spare time to make up batches of little things like this or pasta, soups etc, you should 9/10have things on hand in an emergency.

These Sweet Potato, Broccoli and Cheddar patties are also great for freezing. You can either freeze made up uncooked and then cook from frozen or fully cook and then freeze and just pop in the oven to heat up when you want. I must admit though, none of these have ever made it to the freeze as my kids love these too. Even my youngest (who is 5) now she no longer has an aversion to broccoli.

I love these with a side of arugula or on the side with one of my many Soup Recipes

Recipe Card

Sweet Potato, Broccoli and Cheddar Patties

Yield: SERVES 2

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

Make up a batch of these yummy Sweet Potato, Broccoli and Cheddar Patties, great served cold or straight out of the oven.

Ingredients

  • 1 large sweet potato (approx 600g/21oz)
  • 2 cups (480ml) of chopped frozen broccoli (defrosted and drained)
  • 60g/2oz of cheddar cheese
  • salt and black pepper
  • Spray oil

Instructions

  1. Pierce sweet potato with a knife and microwave in the oven for approx 8 mins (needs to be nice and soft, so may need a little longer than this).
  2. Cut in half and scoop out all the potato and place in a large bowl.
  3. Chop up the defrosted broccoli into smaller pieces and mix into the potato along with the cheddar cheese.
  4. Season well with salt and black pepper.
  5. Form into 6 equal sized patties
  6. Preheat oven to 200c or 400f
  7. Line a baking tray with some parchment paper. Place the patties on the tray and spray over the top with some spray oil.
  8. Bake in the oven for approx 30-40mins, turning over half way through cooking time, to make sure they are golden on both sides.
  9. These are great served on there own or as a side along soup etc. Even kids will love them!!

Notes

Please see below for full nutritional info and additional details about recipe:

  Calories - scroll down to nutritional info box
  WW Points and other Slimming or Weight Loss programs - due to plans regularly changing and updating, we recommend calculating with the official tools you get as a member to those plans to ensure accuracy of values.

Nutrition Information

Yield 2Serving Size 1 SERVING
Amount Per ServingCalories 312Total Fat 17gSaturated Fat 6gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 9gCholesterol 28mgSodium 529mgCarbohydrates 30gFiber 9gSugar 9gProtein 14g

Nutritional information and valuesetc are an estimate and is to be used for informational purposes only. Ingredients can vary greatly from brand to brand and therefore it would be impossible to give accurate information. It is always advised that you calculate by the ingredients you use.

Are you Looking for Slimming World Syns or Weight Watchers (WW) Points?

We are removing all Slimming World syn values from the website, you can read more about that here.

To ensure precise calculations, we recommend utilizing the official tools provided with your membership to specific plans, as they may undergo regular updates. Values can vary between different brands, so it's essential to calculate recipes using these tools to guarantee accuracy in any recipe you prepare.

  1. Anonymous says

    These are to die for, even my two 3 1/2 year old have polished them off, no arguments or anything! defo a new thing to add to boring tea-time's! Thanks

  3. Danni says

    nice! im going to try this tonight for my dinner 🙂

  4. Danni says

    I have a question! could you freeze these and eat at a later date? 🙂

    • Anonymous says

      yes if the freeze the formed patties before cooking in the oven they will be fine to use at a later date.

  5. Danni says

    I made some witht he egg and ham bake 🙂 image attached! was delish!

  6. Lake District Walks says

    Motivation is the key to any keep fit, weight loss or healthy eating programe anyone may undertake. Personally I decided to get out walking and opened http://www.lakedistrictwalks.net to help motivate me in my endevours to get fit after a few years doing nothing. Out for a days walk and then return home for some great food.
    I am no Lake District Walks guide although I do offer anyone who wishes to get out and get fit the opportunity to come join me and there is no charge for this as its simply a walk out in the countryside if you would like. Maybe this could be the start of your new keep fit programe enjoying one of Englands National Parks and great scenery.

  7. Themcask says

    I made these last night for taster group and they went down so well! So many people were asking the recipe! I had one straight out of the oven which was amazing, they were still so tasty cold but if the ladies at group got to try them warm then they would have been over the moon! Loved them!!

  8. Clare says

    I've made a batch of th we to keep in the fridge for packed linches this week, I used strong cheddar for a more cheesey flavour and added some sweetcorn.

  9. Louise wuld says

    Could i use fresh broccoli instead of having to defost some.

    • Shevy (Slimming Eats) says

      Hi Louise, yes fresh broccoli should work fine.

  10. Sonam says

    This was so yum!! Thanks Shevy

