Sweet Potato Broccoli and Cheddar Patties - Slimming Eats recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Make up a batch of these yummy Sweet Potato, Broccoli and Cheddar Patties, great served cold or straight out of the oven.

Have I mentioned how much I love finger type foods? foods that I can grab and go.

Being a parent (and a blogger) sometimes means I am rushed for time, and if I want to make sure I stay on plan, I need stuff like these Sweet Potato, Broccoli and Cheddar Patties made up all the time. As then if I have to go out before I get a change to eat lunch for instance, I can put some of these in a tub with a salad and I have a high satiety meal to keep me going till I get home.

As much as I love a salad, sometimes I need something more substantial and if I am out in the car, I don't have facilities to heat up food and I don't want to risk not having something available to buy. So things like these really help. Obviously there will be times when you are not prepared at all, but if you use any spare time to make up batches of little things like this or pasta, soups etc, you should 9/10have things on hand in an emergency.

These Sweet Potato, Broccoli and Cheddar patties are also great for freezing. You can either freeze made up uncooked and then cook from frozen or fully cook and then freeze and just pop in the oven to heat up when you want. I must admit though, none of these have ever made it to the freeze as my kids love these too. Even my youngest (who is 5) now she no longer has an aversion to broccoli.

I love these with a side of arugula or on the side with one of my many Soup Recipes



Recipe Card Sweet Potato, Broccoli and Cheddar Patties Yield: SERVES 2 Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 40 minutes Total Time: 50 minutes Make up a batch of these yummy Sweet Potato, Broccoli and Cheddar Patties, great served cold or straight out of the oven. Ingredients 1 large sweet potato (approx 600g/21oz)

2 cups (480ml) of chopped frozen broccoli (defrosted and drained)

60g/2oz of cheddar cheese

salt and black pepper

Spray oil Instructions Pierce sweet potato with a knife and microwave in the oven for approx 8 mins (needs to be nice and soft, so may need a little longer than this). Cut in half and scoop out all the potato and place in a large bowl. Chop up the defrosted broccoli into smaller pieces and mix into the potato along with the cheddar cheese. Season well with salt and black pepper. Form into 6 equal sized patties Preheat oven to 200c or 400f Line a baking tray with some parchment paper. Place the patties on the tray and spray over the top with some spray oil. Bake in the oven for approx 30-40mins, turning over half way through cooking time, to make sure they are golden on both sides. These are great served on there own or as a side along soup etc. Even kids will love them!! Notes Please see below for full nutritional info and additional details about recipe: Calories - scroll down to nutritional info box

scroll down to nutritional info box WW Points and other Slimming or Weight Loss programs - due to plans regularly changing and updating, we recommend calculating with the official tools you get as a member to those plans to ensure accuracy of values. If you wish to share this recipe, then please do so by using the share buttons provided at top of this post. DO NOT COPY AND/OR PASTE FULL RECIPES OR SCREENSHOTS OF ANY CONTENT FROM SLIMMING EATS TO ANY SOCIAL MEDIA OR WEBSITE, IT IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. ALL IMAGES AND CONTENT ON SLIMMING EATS ARE COPYRIGHT PROTECTED Nutritional information etc are an estimate and are to be used for informational purposes only. Ingredients can vary in values from brand to brand and therefore it would be impossible to give accurate information. It is always advised that you calculate values yourself by the ingredients you use and the tools provided to you as a member of the programme you are following. It is the responsibility of the Reader to assure the products or ingredients they use in any recipes from Slimming Eats are allergen-free (gluten-free, egg-free, soy-free and/or dairy-free, for example). Slimming Eats assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatement about products, opinions or comments on this site. Check Legal section, for Full Disclaimer, Disclosure and Privacy Policy. Nutrition Information Yield 2Serving Size 1 SERVING

Amount Per ServingCalories 312Total Fat 17gSaturated Fat 6gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 9gCholesterol 28mgSodium 529mgCarbohydrates 30gFiber 9gSugar 9gProtein 14g Nutritional information and valuesetc are an estimate and is to be used for informational purposes only. Ingredients can vary greatly from brand to brand and therefore it would be impossible to give accurate information. It is always advised that you calculate by the ingredients you use. See Also Lighter Toad in the Hole | Slimming Eats RecipesChristmas Party Tasters - Pinch Of Nom Slimming RecipesChristmas Party Tasters - Pinch Of Nom Slimming RecipesCheddar Butter Bean Bites | Slimming Eats - Slimming Recipes Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Instagram and tag me @slimmingeats

Are you Looking for Slimming World Syns or Weight Watchers (WW) Points? We are removing all Slimming World syn values from the website, you can read more about that here. To ensure precise calculations, we recommend utilizing the official tools provided with your membership to specific plans, as they may undergo regular updates. Values can vary between different brands, so it's essential to calculate recipes using these tools to guarantee accuracy in any recipe you prepare.