Sweet potato crisps | Food-4Tots | Recipes for Toddlers (2024)

Last year, I submitted my frozen tofu salad recipe to Annabel Karmel’s member recipe column for fun. Being one of the first 10 recipes unloaded in Autumn, I received a copy of Annabel Karmel’s “Top 100 Finger Foods” cookbook. And, the wonderful thing is that, it reached me two days before Christmas!! This book features a collection of many quick and easy recipes for both babies and older children. This sweet potato crisp is one of the recipes that I am fond of after trying it out. It tastes slightly sweet yet healthy that you can make for your kids (or maybe your loved ones) this Valentine’s Day. If you goggled about sweet potato and its nutritional value, you will have no reasons not to love it more. Not only is it sweet in taste, inexpensive, readily available and versatile, it’s also packed with many essential nutrients beneficial to our health. It’s low in calories and contains no saturated fat and cholesterol. Besides that, it is loaded with flavonoid anti-oxidants (such as beta-carotene and vitamin A), vitamins (vitamin B6, vitamin C and vitamin D), minerals (iron, potassium and magnesium), and dietary fiber (if eaten with skins). Sweet potato is one of our family’s favourite root vegetables. I had introduced it into my son’s diet since his weaning stage. Even until now, he never get bored eating it. In the past, I added it into congee, made it into dessert or just steamed and enjoyed it plain. Well, making these crisps is definitely new to me but had been done by others around the world such as Simply Recipes and Tiny Urban Kitchen. Given that they are baked rather than fried, these oven baked crisps are low in fat yet still retain their natural sweetness and crispiness as fried chips when freshly baked from the oven. So, trust me, kids would definitely love it and ask for more. My son complained that I should make more as he didn’t get enough with his share. THEY.ARE.SO.ADDICTIVE!!! This snack is so easy to prepare that no one should give it a miss. You can slice your sweet potato with either a swivel peeler or mandolin. Make sure the slices are thin and even in thickness so that they can be browned and crisped at the same time. Having them soak in water to help get rid of the excess starch which will make them crispier when baked. But, keep an eye on them when baking, especially towards the end of the cooking time as they can turn brown easily. I wish you all HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!! -> Get the recipe and step by step tutorial at PAGE 2 BELOW.

noobcook says: 13 February 2012 at 1:24 pm looks healthy and delicious, I like the fact that they are oven-baked. Your boy is very cute =) Reply food-4tots says: 14 February 2012 at 10:52 pm Noobcook: Thanks!! These crisps are really delicious! You got to try it out yourself. 😉 Reply The Sudden Cook says: 13 February 2012 at 2:32 pm So easy I want to try making them! I really need to up my intake of sweet potatoes. Thanks for the pics – very helpful. Reply food-4tots says: 14 February 2012 at 10:53 pm The Sudden Cook: Thanks! I'm sure you will have no problem to up your intake of sweet potatoes with this method. 😉 Reply Little Corner of Mine says: 14 February 2012 at 12:25 am Lovely! I like sweet potato chips too. Reply food-4tots says: 14 February 2012 at 10:55 pm LCOM: Thanks!! 😉 Reply MaryMoh says: 14 February 2012 at 2:49 am Ooooh…I love sweet potatoes. You don;t need to mention and I know it's totally addictive 😀 I don't think I would share with anyone if I make these…haha. Greedy huh. Yes…for this one…hehe Reply food-4tots says: 14 February 2012 at 10:56 pm MaryMoh: Haha! You're not alone. I think my family (including myself) are greedy too when it comes to these crisps. 😉 Reply Emily says: 14 February 2012 at 3:54 am These are beautiful! They look as delicious as the Terra brand I like buying. Brilliant! I can't wait to try them. Reply food-4tots says: 14 February 2012 at 10:56 pm Emily: Thanks!! Happy trying and looking forward to your feedback! 😉 Reply tigerfish says: 14 February 2012 at 5:26 am They look super thin, light and crispy! Reply food-4tots says: 14 February 2012 at 10:57 pm Tigerfish: Yup, you said it all! 😉 Reply Nami | Just One Cookbook says: 14 February 2012 at 8:04 am I love healthy snacks like this. Haha my kids would eat the same way (from bottom!). =) Sweet potatoes are my favorite potatoes and we eat many desserts and snacks made of sweet potatoes too. I love this snack! Reply food-4tots says: 14 February 2012 at 10:58 pm Nami: Maybe this is how all kids enjoy their favourite food. Haha! Do give it a try! 😉 Reply Fluffymuffin says: 14 February 2012 at 9:44 am Can I use normal peanut/vegetable oil to substitute olive oil? Reply food-4tots says: 14 February 2012 at 11:03 pm Fluffymuffin: Yes as long as they are unflavoured. But I have a little concern about peanut oil as it may give a peanut aroma to your crisps. If you don't mind, then do give it a try. 😉 Reply Joanne says: 14 February 2012 at 9:57 am Sweet potato chips are a definite favorite here! These sound delicious! Reply food-4tots says: 14 February 2012 at 11:04 pm Joanne: Yes, they are definitely delicious and irresistible! 😉 Reply Lannie says: 14 February 2012 at 1:07 pm your boy eating the crisp is sooo cute!! these look great. i make sweet potato fries and 'crisps' all the time in the oven, and also soak mine in water to get rid of the starch. but they are never all perfectly crispy! about half of them were on my most successful night, but they would have burned if i tried to wait for the other to get there… i'll have to keep trying. in the meantime, even the non-crispy sweet potatoes are still delicious! Reply food-4tots says: 14 February 2012 at 11:09 pm Lannie: Thanks!! Thanks for your kind sharing. Sometimes you may need to remove those crisps that have already turned browned and crispy from the oven first and continue to bake the rest. Another way is to turn the baking tray towards the last 5-10 minutes. I'm sure you will get it right soon. Keep on trying!! 😉 Reply Angie@Angie's Recipes says: 15 February 2012 at 3:54 am o i miss eating those as an afternoon snack…so delicious! Reply food-4tots says: 16 February 2012 at 10:55 pm Angie: Yes, addictive too! 😉 Reply Alice says: 15 February 2012 at 4:28 pm Can't wait to make this! looks so delicious! Reply food-4tots says: 16 February 2012 at 10:56 pm Alice: Quick! Quick! Something you won't regret doing. 😉 Reply kamy says: 16 February 2012 at 11:21 am Hihi,

I love sweet potatoes too. Just one question, are the crisps suitable for toddlers? We have kept potato chips away from him till now, and I'm not sure if sweet potato chips are ok… Reply food-4tots says: 16 February 2012 at 11:05 pm Kamy: May I know how old your toddler is? As mentioned in my ALL RECIPES page, all my recipes are recommended for kids aged 2.5 years old and above. If your toddler is above this age, then it should be fine. To avoid choking, make sure place him on a high chair first when eating these crisps. You can also break it into small pieces and offer him one crisp at a time. 😉 Reply SL says: 15 March 2012 at 12:08 am Hi! I've tried this a few times. It is really yummy. Unfortunately, it didn't turn out crispy… 🙁 Maybe my slices are too thick? I used a mandoline slicer but the thickness is fixed. I omitted the salt and I turned the tray. What else can I do? It's delicious nonetheless. My boy enjoys it but he hopes I can make it crispy like in your pics! 🙂 Reply food-4tots says: 15 March 2012 at 10:14 pm SL: I'm not sure how thick your slice is. But you can try to extend the baking time until they turn crisp. For a change, maybe you can use a peeler instead of mandoline to slice your sweet potatoes. Give it a try and let me know your outcome. 😉 Reply Angela says: 25 March 2012 at 11:39 am Tried these today. They are delicious but an awful lot of work for the amount you get at the end. I but a small amount of brown sugar through half the batch before cooking for the sweet tooth at our house and they worked out well too although they do brown up quicker. Reply food-4tots says: 26 March 2012 at 8:27 am Angela: Thanks for sharing your kind feedback! I personally don't mind the extra work as it is much healthier than those snacks sold outside. 😉 Reply SL says: 29 March 2012 at 5:47 am Hi! It finally turned crispy! Yes, you were right about the mandolin slicer. While the sweet potatoes were in uniformed thickness, it was too thick to turn crispy. The peeler worked perfectly! Thanks again!! Reply food-4tots says: 29 March 2012 at 10:20 pm SL: Wow! Congrats on solving the mystery! 😉 Reply Baking Scientist says: 5 April 2013 at 10:21 pm Thanks food-4tots for the recipe! This is my favorite snack nowadays 🙂 It's yummy and so easy to make 😀 thank u! Reply food-4tots says: 5 April 2013 at 10:38 pm Baking Scientist: It's my pleasure to share. Glad you like it! 😉 Reply Brittany says: 4 April 2014 at 2:38 am I just stumbled on this recipe through another website titled "101 Amazing Sweet Potato Recipes". I LOVE sweet potatoes and my tot does too. I use them to make him "fries" and only use a little oil and cinnamon. I don't even know why I haven't thought of this. I'm always looking for a non processed healthy "on the go" treat for him. I will give it a try this weekend. I'm pretty excited about it. Hopefully I can find some more ideas through your website as well. Thanks!! Reply food-4tots says: 6 April 2014 at 10:56 am Brittany: Hope it turns out great! Do share your feedback after trying it out. Hope you find my sharing on this blog useful in your cooking and baking journey! 🙂 Reply AT says: 4 January 2016 at 3:44 pm I don't have an oven as yet. Can pan fry? Reply food-4tots says: 12 January 2016 at 8:09 pm AT: I think deep-frying is better than pan frying but it is not so healthy though. 🙂 Reply Ting says: 26 December 2016 at 10:07 pm Hi.. Ive soak the sweet potatoes in the water and it turn black. Any thing ive missed out? Thanks Reply food-4tots says: 4 January 2017 at 8:30 pm Ting: Sorry, I'm not sure about that. I had previously encountered the same problem for certain types of sweet potatoes. 🙂 Reply