Sweet Potato Mac and Cheese Recipe (2024)

Bake, uncovered, at 400°F / 204°C, until the pasta is bubbling around the edges and the topping is golden brown, about 30 minutes.

Spray a 9×13 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray or rub it with some olive oil. Spread the pasta out in the dish.

In a blender or food processor, combine the broth with the roasted vegetables. Blend until smooth, adding some water if needed to help everything blend.

Once the vegetables are in the oven, bring a large pot of water to a boil for the pasta. Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain well.

Toss the sweet potatoes, onion, and carrots in olive oil and salt. Spread out on a large sheet pan and roast in the oven until tender, turning with a spatula halfway through cooking, 25 to 35 minutes.

(substitute low-sodium chicken broth if you don’t need the dish to be vegetarian)

Roasted sweet potatoes make a rich, creamy sauce for this baked pasta. Sweet potato mac and cheese uses about half the cheese of classic recipes, but you won't miss the cheese. Add buttery breadcrumbs on top for crunch.

If you’re going to freeze this meal, assemble it as directed. Cover the pasta tightly with foil and freeze for up to 6 months. To reheat, thaw in refrigerator for 24- 48 hours before baking. Bake, uncovered, at 400˚ for about 30 minutes, until pasta is bubbling around the edges.

You can assemble the entire dish and store it, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Let it come to room temperature before baking.

Cozy season is officially here, and I love everything about it. Give me all the cozy sweaters, warm fires, and warm pasta dinners (including one of my recent favorites, Instant Pot Italian Sausage Pasta). This Sweet Potato Mac and Cheese, with its roasted sweet potatoes, and beautiful warm orange color is made for cooler weather. It’s a bit of a more healthy option than your classic cheesy mac, but no less delicious. And if you need a cool weather side to serve along with it, the fresh green of shredded Brussels Sprouts Salad or Balsamic Brussels Sprouts would be the perfect match. Roasted broccoli is also a great and easy fit. So many vegetables on one warm plate!

Roasted sweet potatoes combine with shredded cheddar for a rich, creamy sauce in this Sweet Potato Mac and Cheese . It uses about half the cheese of classic mac and cheese recipes, but I promise you won’t miss it!

