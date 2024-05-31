Sweet Potato Mac and Cheese Recipe (2024)

How to Make it Ingredients Make it Ahead Variations FREEZE THIS MEAL Printable Freezer Label More Baked Pasta Dishes

Sweet Potato Mac and Cheese

By Jess Smith

4.15

Published Oct 27, 2022Updated Mar 07, 2024

Roasted sweet potatoes combine with shredded cheddar for a rich, creamy sauce in this Sweet Potato Mac and Cheese. It uses about half the cheese of classic mac and cheese recipes, but I promise you won’t miss it!

Sweet Potato Mac and Cheese Recipe (2)

Cozy season is officially here, and I love everything about it. Give me all the cozy sweaters, warm fires, and warm pasta dinners (including one of my recent favorites, Instant Pot Italian Sausage Pasta). This Sweet Potato Mac and Cheese, with its roasted sweet potatoes, and beautiful warm orange color is made for cooler weather. It’s a bit of a more healthy option than your classic cheesy mac, but no less delicious. And if you need a cool weather side to serve along with it, the fresh green of shredded Brussels Sprouts Salad or Balsamic Brussels Sprouts would be the perfect match. Roasted broccoli is also a great and easy fit. So many vegetables on one warm plate!

Here’s everything you need to know.

Sweet Potato Mac and Cheese Recipe (3)

How to Make it

  1. Roast vegetables. Roast sweet potatoes, carrots, and onions until very tender, about 40 minutes at 400°F.
  2. Cook pasta. Follow the directions for whatever pasta you choose. Any type will work!
  3. Make sauce. Blend the roasted vegetables with vegetable broth until smooth.
  4. Fill casserole. Combine pasta, sauce, and cheese. Spread out in a 9×13 baking dish.
  5. Add breadcrumb topping. Combine melted butter, panko, garlic, and chopped sage. Sprinkle it over the pasta to give the dish great crunch.
  6. Bake pasta. Bake the dish, uncovered, until the pasta is bubbling and the topping is golden brown, about 30 minutes.
  7. Enjoy!

Sweet Potato Mac and Cheese Recipe (4)

Ingredients

  • Sweet Potatoes, Carrots, Onions – Roast all of these vegetables together to give the sauce savory flavor.
  • Dried Pasta – Any type will work. I love how the sauce clings to the rings in Fusili.
  • Cheese – I love the flavor of white, sharp cheddar in this pasta, but any type of shredded cheddar is great.
  • Vegetable Broth – Look for low-sodium to keep the pasta from being too salty. Low-sodium chicken broth works well if you don’t need the dish to be vegetarian.
  • Butter, Panko Breadcrumbs, Garlic, Sage – Combine these to make a buttery, crunchy topping.
Sweet Potato Mac and Cheese Recipe (5)
Sweet Potato Mac and Cheese Recipe (6)

Make it Ahead

You can assemble the entire dish and store it, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Let it come to room temperature before baking.

Sweet Potato Mac and Cheese Recipe (7)

Variations

  • Swap in squash – This dish is great with any type of roasted winter squash (I love butternut squash here) in place of the sweet potato.
  • Make it gluten-free – Use your favorite gluten-free pasta and gluten-free breadcrumbs to easily make this dish gluten-free.
  • Make it vegan – You can skip the cheese completely for a vegan sauce or add a couple tablespoons of nutritional yeast for that savory flavor. Use olive oil instead of butter to make the panko topping.
  • Add protein – Add your favorite protein to the dish. Stir drained white beans into the pasta for a vegetarian option. Cooked sausage or bacon are also great non-veg additions.

FREEZE THIS MEAL

If you’re going to freeze this meal, assemble it as directed. Cover the pasta tightly with foil and freeze for up to 6 months. To reheat, thaw in refrigerator for 24- 48 hours before baking. Bake, uncovered, at 400˚ for about 30 minutes, until pasta is bubbling around the edges.

Sweet Potato Mac and Cheese Recipe (8)

Printable Freezer Label

Print and attach the label below so cooking instructions are ready when you are!

Print Freezer Label

Sweet Potato Mac and Cheese Recipe (9)

Sweet Potato Mac and Cheese Recipe (18)

4.15 from 41 votes

Sweet Potato Mac and Cheese Recipe

Roasted sweet potatoes make a rich, creamy sauce for this baked pasta. Sweet potato mac and cheese uses about half the cheese of classic recipes, but you won't miss the cheese. Add buttery breadcrumbs on top for crunch.

Prep: 40 minutes mins

Cook: 1 hour hr

Total: 1 hour hr 40 minutes mins

Servings: 8

Equipment

  • 9 x 13 Baking Dish

  • Mixing Bowls

  • Large Saucepan or Stockpot

  • Half Sheet Pan

Ingredients

For Pasta:

  • 1 1/2 pounds Sweet Potatoes, peeled and cubed (about 3 medium)
  • 1 cup chopped Onion
  • 1 cup chopped Carrots
  • 2 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
  • 1 pound Dried Fusilli Pasta (substitute any small pasta shape)
  • 10 ounces White Cheddar Cheese, shredded
  • 4 Tablespoons Butter, melted
  • 1 cup Panko Breadcrumbs
  • 2 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon finely chopped Fresh Sage (substitute 1 teaspoon dried sage)
  • 3 cups Low-Sodium Vegetable Broth (substitute low-sodium chicken broth if you don’t need the dish to be vegetarian)

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 400°F / 204°C.

  • Toss the sweet potatoes, onion, and carrots in olive oil and salt. Spread out on a large sheet pan and roast in the oven until tender, turning with a spatula halfway through cooking, 25 to 35 minutes.

  • Once the vegetables are in the oven, bring a large pot of water to a boil for the pasta. Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain well.

  • In a blender or food processor, combine the broth with the roasted vegetables. Blend until smooth, adding some water if needed to help everything blend.

  • Stir the sweet potato mixture and cheese into the cooked pasta.

  • Spray a 9×13 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray or rub it with some olive oil. Spread the pasta out in the dish.

  • Combine the melted butter, panko, garlic, and chopped sage leaves. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs over the pasta.

  • Bake, uncovered, at 400°F / 204°C, until the pasta is bubbling around the edges and the topping is golden brown, about 30 minutes.

  • Serve warm.

Nutrition

Calories: 530kcal | Carbohydrates: 71g | Protein: 19g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 4g | Trans Fat: 0.2g | Cholesterol: 50mg | Sodium: 685mg | Potassium: 543mg | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 8g | Vitamin A: 15269IU | Vitamin C: 5mg | Calcium: 320mg | Iron: 2mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Author: Jess Smith via Inquiring Chef

Cost: $10.00

Calories: 530

Keyword: baked pasta, family friendly, gluten free adaptable, sweet potato recipe, vegetarian

Like this? Leave a comment below!Jump to Comments

Categorized as:
All Recipes, Casseroles, Family-Friendly, Pasta and Noodles, Vegetarian

About Jess Smith

Jess is the recipe creator and photographer at InquiringChef.com. She spent nearly a decade as the Chief Recipe Developer for the award-winning meal planning app Cook Smarts. Her colorful, healthyish recipes have been featured in popular online publications including Parade, Hallmark, and HuffPost.

Read More About Me

Sweet Potato Mac and Cheese Recipe (2024)

FAQs

What can I add to sweet potato to make it taste good? ›

Salt, Pepper, and Butter – the OG classic way of serving your sweet potatoes. Greek Yogurt and Green Onion – one of my personal favorites! you can do sour cream instead of Greek Yogurt if you prefer. Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, and Butter – ok, I'm a big fan of savory but this combo is also a favorite!

What can I add to mac and cheese to make it better? ›

8 Ways to Elevate Your Macaroni and Cheese Dinners
  1. Add extra cheese to your dish.
  2. Mix in some hot sauce and chicken to make buffalo chicken mac n' cheese.
  3. Add in vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower and spinach.
  4. Sprinkle some bacon bits or breadcrumbs on the top of your dish.
  5. Add spices and fresh herbs to your dish.
May 21, 2022

How do you make instant mac and cheese taste better? ›

To improve the tang and overall cheesiness of your boxed mac, add 2 to 3 tablespoons of plain Greek yogurt to the cooked and drained pasta while it's still warm. Toss to combine, then stir in the cheese powder until it's uniformly blended.

How to jazz up mac and cheese? ›

Hack your mac: 13 easy ways to make boxed mac and cheese even...
  1. Hack #1: Bacon + chipotle. ...
  2. Hack #2: Sausage + baby spinach. ...
  3. Hack #3: Sriracha + ginger + green onions + panko. ...
  4. Hack #4: Green chiles + chicken. ...
  5. Hack #5: Canned beans + salsa. ...
  6. Hack #6: Chicken + Buffalo sauce + panko.
Feb 18, 2021

How can I keep my mac and cheese creamy? ›

Add more milk if you haven't already. More milk leads to less dry mac and cheese. If that doesn't work and you've already tried, use a different type of cheese. Velveeta works well.

What makes mac and cheese taste so good? ›

Great mac n' cheese needs one or more cheeses that melt well, and one or more cheeses that bring the flavor. The best melters include monterey jack, fontina, baby swiss, asiago, provolone, mozzarella, and alpine-style. Cheeses for flavor: cheddar, havarti, smoked gouda, gorgonzola, feta and any other of your favorites.

Can I use yogurt instead of milk for mac and cheese? ›

Finally, using a plain yogurt is one of the best options for replacing milk in kraft mac and cheese! A plain whole milk yogurt or a greek yogurt would work well. Mix it in the same way you'd mix in sour cream, until it is well incorporated. This may have a slightly tangier flavor, but that is a personal preference.

What makes mac and cheese taste good? ›

Take boxed mac and cheese to the next level by experimenting with different combination of add-ins. Adding cold butter to the sauce and baking the mac in the oven helps with both texture and flavor. Incorporating things like real cheese, bacon, or leftover veggies can turn boxed mac and cheese into a full meal.

What keeps mac and cheese moist? ›

It's all about the sauce. Put plenty of milk in that sauce and even add a little sour cream. The pasta will absorb some of the liquid, but not all of it and your sauce will be moist and cheesy.

Why is my homemade mac and cheese bland? ›

If your mac and cheese tastes bland, it's either because it's under-seasoned, you didn't use flavorful cheese, or you didn't use enough cheese. Try adding a little more salt first, because that might fix it.

What thickens mac and cheese? ›

You can thicken cheese sauce further by adding more flour or even using a couple of teaspoons of cornstarch. In a small bowl, dissolve the cornstarch or flour with a cup of water. The cold water will create a slurry. Stir the slurry into the cheese sauce over medium heat, and let the sauce boil and thicken.

What do Americans put on sweet potato? ›

The American tradition of cooking sweet potatoes with marshmallows is a bit of a leap for the European reader.

What does baking soda do to sweet potatoes? ›

Baking Soda – boiling the potatoes in baking soda draws out the starch and allows the outside to get brown and crispy. Sweet Potatoes – yams work fine too. Extra Virgin Olive Oil – gets infused with rosemary and garlic and is the key to getting that crispy exterior.

How do you prop a sweet potato? ›

Here's one way to do it:
  1. fill up a tray with about 2 inches of potting soil.
  2. place the sweet potato sideways in to the tray so it is about half buried.
  3. water it and wait until it creates sprouts.
  4. remove those sprouts with scissor and cut the sprouts in to multiple sprouts at each node.
Feb 23, 2023

What makes sweet potato a super food? ›

Of the thousands of vegetables available today, sweet potatoes are considered one of the most nutritious. The orange- (or sometimes purple) fleshed vegetables are loaded with minerals and A, B, and C vitamins. This has led to sweet potatoes being called a superfood by many.

