Sweet Potato Noodles with Spinach Recipe | Easy Vegetarian Dinner Idea (2024)

Sweet Potato Noodles with Spinach is an easy and nutritious sweet potato recipe your whole family will love. A delicious vegetarian dinner idea with garlicky sweet potato noodles, spinach, onions, and a sprinkle of cheese.

Why We Love This Recipe

Whether served as a main dish or a side, this recipe is easy to tweak to your taste – add a sauce or pesto, or enjoy it in its simple, buttery glory. Nutritious and Filling: This recipe combines the wholesome goodness of sweet potatoes, spinach, and onions, offering a nutritious meal that doesn’t skimp on flavor. The addition of a sprinkle of cheese adds that needed finishing touch.

This recipe combines the wholesome goodness of sweet potatoes, spinach, and onions, offering a nutritious meal that doesn’t skimp on flavor. The addition of a sprinkle of cheese adds that needed finishing touch. Spiralizer Magic: Utilizing a spiralizer to transform sweet potatoes into noodles adds a fun and innovative twist to the meal. It’s a great way to enjoy the benefits of veggies in a tasty format.

How To Make Sweet Potato Noodles

Using your spiralizer, spiralize the sweet potatoes and set aside. In a large skillet, melt the butter with olive oil over medium-high heat. Sauté the onions, garlic, and a pinch of salt for 3 minutes until the onions soften. Add the sweet potato noodles, stir frequently, and cook until tender. Pour in water and cook for 3 to 4 minutes until the sweet potatoes are fork-tender. Mix in spinach, season with salt and pepper, and cook until spinach wilts, about 2 minutes. Stir in some chopped parsley , top with a sprinkle of cheese, and serve.

Tips For Success Choose the Right Vegetables: Firm vegetables work best for spiralizing. Sweet potatoes, zucchinis, carrots, and cucumbers are great options. Make sure they are fresh and not too ripe.

Firm vegetables work best for spiralizing. Sweet potatoes, zucchinis, carrots, and cucumbers are great options. Make sure they are fresh and not too ripe. Season Well: Spiralized vegetables can be quite bland on their own, so don’t skimp on seasonings. Garlic, herbs, salt, and pepper can greatly enhance their flavor.

Spiralized vegetables can be quite bland on their own, so don’t skimp on seasonings. Garlic, herbs, salt, and pepper can greatly enhance their flavor. Quick Cooking: Spiralized vegetables typically cook faster than chopped or whole vegetables due to their thin and uniform shape. Keep an eye on them to ensure they don’t overcook.

Spiralized vegetables typically cook faster than chopped or whole vegetables due to their thin and uniform shape. Keep an eye on them to ensure they don’t overcook. Storage Tips: If you spiralize vegetables in advance, store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator. They usually stay fresh for a couple of days.

Serving Suggestions

This recipe resulted from standing in the kitchen and dreaming up these chicken fajitas lettuce wraps. That led me to making this sweet potato deliciousness as a side dish to my tasty creamy sun-dried tomato chicken. You could use the sweet potato noodles as a base in a bowl and top with slices of New York strip steak and a drizzle of your favorite sauce, like a balsamic glaze or a maple balsamic vinaigrette. Accompany the noodles with a side of lavash bread or cheesy zucchini breadsticks to add some crunch and soak up the flavors. Pair with a chopped salmon salad or this la Scala chopped salad to add a refreshing element to your meal.

Storing Leftover Sweet Potato Noodles

Allow the leftovers to cool to room temperature. Transfer the cooled sweet potato noodles and spinach into an airtight container and refrigerate for 3 to 4 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator before reheating. To reheat, you can use the microwave or a skillet over medium heat.

Sweet Potato Noodles with Spinach Katerina | Diethood Sweet Potato Noodles with Spinach is a delicious vegetarian dinner with garlicky sweet potato noodles, spinach, onions, and a sprinkle of cheese. 3.88 from 8 votes Rate this Recipe! Servings : 6 See Also Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette Recipe Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Ingredients ▢ 2 pounds sweet potatoes, (about 2 to 3 potatoes), spiralized

▢ 1 tablespoon butter

▢ 2 tablespoons olive oil

▢ 1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced

▢ 2 to 3 cloves garlic, minced

▢ pinch salt

▢ ¼ cup water

▢ 10 ounces fresh baby spinach

▢ salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste

▢ ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley, optional

▢ grated parmesan cheese Instructions Spiralize the sweet potatoes and set aside.

Melt butter and heat olive oil in a large, non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add sliced onions, garlic, and a pinch of salt; stirring frequently, saute for 3 minutes or until onions just begin to soften.

Stir in the sweet potato noodles and continue to cook, stirring frequently, for 8 to 10 minutes, or until tender.

Add water; cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the sweet potatoes are thoroughly cooked and fork tender.

Stir in spinach and add salt and pepper. Cook for 2 more minutes, or until spinach is wilted.

Remove from heat and stir in the chopped fresh parsley, if using.

Sprinkle with cheese and serve. Equipment Spiralizer

Measuring Cups and Spoons

Nonstick Skillet

Wooden Spoons Nutrition Calories: 211 kcal | Carbohydrates: 35 g | Protein: 4 g | Fat: 7 g | Saturated Fat: 2 g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g | Monounsaturated Fat: 4 g | Trans Fat: 0.1 g | Cholesterol: 5 mg | Sodium: 139 mg | Potassium: 828 mg | Fiber: 6 g | Sugar: 8 g | Vitamin A: 26150 IU | Vitamin C: 22 mg | Calcium: 104 mg | Iron: 2 mg Nutritional info is an estimate and provided as courtesy. Values may vary according to the ingredients and tools used. Please use your preferred nutritional calculator for more detailed info. Course: Sides Cuisine: American Keyword: sweet potato recipe, vegetarian dinner idea, vegetarian recipe Did you make this recipe?Leave a Rating!