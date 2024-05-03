Sweet Potato Pizza Crust recipe - Slimming Eats Recipes (2024)

· 15 Comments

Can you believe just how amazing this Sweet Potato Pizza Crust Looks?

Sweet Potato Pizza Crust recipe - Slimming Eats Recipes (1)

Since trying to switch to a more clean eating style within Slimming Eats, I have been using coconut flour a lot more and I love it as I have discovered you actually do not need to use as much as you do normal flour because it is so fibrous. Recently I made some Sweet Potato Cheddar scones, which was actually kind of an experiment, but I was impressed with the texture and had in my mind to try out some ingredients for a Sweet Potato Pizza Crust. I love the cauliflower pizza crust, but you don’t quite get that crisp crust, unless you add lots of cheese and of course we want to save as much cheese as we can for the topping right?

Well this Sweet Potato Pizza Crust recipe will not disappoint, it holds together well and the crust really does crisp up, just like you expect a pizza crust to be. I don’t recommend subbing the coconut flour with normal flour, as you will need a lot more in ratio. Coconut flour can be found at most grocery stores now, as it is becoming more and more popular. However you can also order on amazon here: Coconut Flour . For the tapioca starch/flour, you can also substitute with another starch like arrowroot or cornstarch, all 3 will work the same, so it doesn't matter which one you use.

Sweet Potato Pizza Crust recipe - Slimming Eats Recipes (2)

For the toppings, you can follow my topping suggestion or add your own, once you have the crust made, you are free to vary it up with all different kinds of toppings. I barbecue sauce would be great spread on this too, like my No Added Sugar Barbecue Sauce. Don't forget I also have delicious Homemade Pizza Sauce so if you have some of that made up, use that on the pizza base, instead of the quick pizza sauce version in this recipe.

Sweet Potato Pizza Crust recipe - Slimming Eats Recipes (3)

The basics to this Sweet Potato Pizza Crust also work really well as a wrap to use for kebabs etc, check out my Sweet Potato Flatbread which is great with my Lamb Kofta.

Save time too, by making up some of these Sweet Potato Pizza Crust'sin advance, just bake them to before adding the topping part, and then freeze, all you have to do next time you want one, is take out of the freezer, add toppings, place on a baking tray and bake as normal.

and if you are paleo or dairy free, you can also enjoy this yummy pizza, by omitting the cheese and just adding some yummy toppings of your choice.

I hope you enjoy!!

Recipe Card

Sweet Potato Pizza Crust recipe - Slimming Eats Recipes (4)

Sweet Potato Pizza

Yield: SERVES 1

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 48 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 3 minutes

This recipe is gluten free, dairy free, paleo, Vegetarian and Weight Watchers friendly

Vegetarian – add your own choice of toppings
Paleo/AIP and Dairy Free – base only, no cheese
WW Smart Points - 9 for half of a pizza

Ingredients

For the crust

  • 1 cup of cooked mashed sweet potato
  • 2 tablespoons of coconut flour
  • 2 tablespoons of tapioca starch (or arrowroot or cornstarch)
  • approx 3 tablespoons of water
  • ½ teaspoon of oregano
  • ¼ teaspoon of chilli flakes or fire roasted tomato flakes (optional)
  • ¼ teaspoon of garlic powder
  • salt and black pepper to season
  • Spray oil

For the topping

  • 180ml (¾ cup) passata
  • ¼ teaspoon of garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon of oregano
  • 1 teaspoon of fresh chopped basil
  • 1 chicken thigh, sliced into thin strips
  • pinch of paprika
  • baby spinach
  • 50g of mozzarella, grated

Instructions

  1. For the 1 cup of sweet potato, I just placed a large sized potato in the microwave for 8 mins until soft. Allow to cool and then scoop out of skin and mash, measure 1 cup worth.
  2. Add this to a bowl with the coconut flour, tapioca starch and seasonings. Then gradually add the water 1 tbs at a time and mix, each time check the mixture, keep adding the water, until it is dough like, you don't want it too dry, but you also don't want it too wet.You may need a little more water than I specified check after each tablespoon (different brands of coconut flour can vary)
  3. Preheat oven to 180c fan, 200c or 400f (gas mark 6)
  4. Line a round pizza tray with parchment paper, place the sweet potato dough onto the paper and flatten down into a round crust, not too thick, but not too thin. Spray over the top with oil
  5. Place in the oven and bake for approx 30 min, dough should firm and just starting to go golden.
  6. While pizza crust is baking you can make the toppings.
  7. Mix the pizza sauce ingredients together in bowl.
  8. Spray a frying pan over a medium heat with some spray oil.
  9. Add the chicken and paprika and fry till lightly golden. Remove and set aside.
  10. When pizza base is ready, Spread the sauce across the top, add the chicken and spinach and top with the grated mozzarella.
  11. Place back in the oven and bake till cheese has melted and is golden.
  12. Serve with a mixed salad.

Notes

Please see below for full nutritional info and additional details about recipe:

  • Calories - scroll down to nutritional info box
  • WW Points and other Slimming or Weight Loss programs - due to plans regularly changing and updating, we recommend calculating with the official tools you get as a member to those plans to ensure accuracy of values.

Nutrition Information

Yield 1Serving Size 1 PIZZA
Amount Per ServingCalories 607Total Fat 13.6gSaturated Fat 7.4gCarbohydrates 82.7gFiber 15.7gSugar 15.3gProtein 37.1g

Did you make this recipe?

Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Instagram and tag me @slimmingeats

Are you Looking for Slimming World Syns or Weight Watchers (WW) Points?

We are removing all Slimming World syn values from the website, you can read more about that here.

To ensure precise calculations, we recommend utilizing the official tools provided with your membership to specific plans, as they may undergo regular updates. Values can vary between different brands, so it's essential to calculate recipes using these tools to guarantee accuracy in any recipe you prepare.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Shelley says

    Looks delicious, but it's not AIP friendly. Tomatoes are a part of the nightshade family. )= But substitute a 'faux'-mato sauce that would work!

    Reply

  2. Shelley says

    That is true, my apologies!

    Reply

  3. Karen says

    I don't have coconut flour... my 'people' don't like the taste of coconut (go figure!)
    All I have on hand is almond flour, would that work?
    Or if I buy coconut flour, will the taste of coconut be evident in the crust?

    • Shevy (Slimming Eats) says

      You really don't taste the coconut as it is a small amount. I can't say whethe it will work with almond flour as I haven't tried.

      Reply

  4. Marta says

    Can regular flour be used instead of coconut?

    Reply

    • Shevy (Slimming Eats) says

      Regular flour is not as fibrous as coconut flour, therefore you would need a lot more in ratio for it to work, which in turn would also increase the syns.

      Reply

  5. Psmith says

    Can something be used as a replacement to Coconut flour? I'm allergic so can't touch it but I really want to try this recipe.

    Reply

    • Shevy (Slimming Eats) says

      If you are not gluten free, regular flour should work okay. I have some readers who have used regular flour for this and had great results. Hope that helps 🙂

      Reply

  6. Yaiza says

    Hi Siobhan could you use white sweet potatoes
    I can’t get the orange ones in Tenerife thnx xx

    Reply

    • Shevy (Slimming Eats) says

      Hi - Yes you sure can. I have used those before too.

      Reply

  7. Lorna says

    Do you think these bases will freeze well? Pizza is my downfall so when I've made cauliflower crust I've put some into freezer without the topping. Really like the sound if this crusty base.

    Reply

    • Shevy (Slimming Eats) says

      Hi Lorna, yes this base will freeze fine. Enjoy!!

      Reply

  8. Marion Anderson says

    I need to buy a pizza tray - what size for this recipe please? ☺

    Reply

  9. Lisa says

    My base is sticking to the parchment paper? I’ve tried it twice

    Reply

    • Shevy (Slimming Eats) says

      Double check what you are using is definitely parchment paper. Nothing at all sticks to parchment.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

