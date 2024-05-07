Sweet Potato Souffle Recipe [VIDEO] (2024)

Sweet Potato Souffle is a creamy, rich, and delicious side dish topped with oven-roasted pecans and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. You do not need too many ingredients for this recipe and the topping only takes a few seconds to whip up. The light fluffy dish goes great with anything you are serving or just on its own.

If you are looking for some more sweet potato recipes, try our Loaded Sweet Potato Casserole with buttery cinnamon and brown sugar cinnamon filling or this Crockpot Sweet Potato Casserole that soaks in sweet buttery sauce all day.

Sweet potatoes have been used as food for over a thousand years. In fact, archaeologists found remains of sweet potatoes in Polynesia dating back to 1100 AD. Other experts say the delicious root vegetable has been on the menu for more than 5,000 years. Either way, it started in Central or South America, possibly around the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

Also known as a sweet potato casserole, this is the perfect fall dish for Thanksgiving dinner right next to the pumpkin pie. Or you can serve it any day of the year. Sweet potatoes can be found at your local grocery store all year long so it does not have to be a certain season.

If you are looking to elevate your holiday game, but still stay within the traditional recipes borders, this is definitely a great choice. I mean, it sounds fancy, while it’s very easy to make. You can get creative with the toppings and add some mini marshmallows or keep it simple and just top it with pecans or walnuts.

The best part, you can make it ahead and simply bake it on Thanksgiving day. Give it a try, and you are guaranteed to get rave reviews on this amazing side dish.

For more recipes, our carrot souffle is scrumptious and made with cinnamon, powdered sugar, and fresh carrots. Or your family might enjoy this bacon mashed potato casserole recipe seasoned with ranch powder, cheddar cheese, and crumbled bacon.

Ingredients needed:

For this great recipe, you will need these basic ingredients. When you are ready to prepare this sweet potato souffle recipe, scroll down to our recipe card for complete instructions and exact measurements.

Sweet potatoes: Peeled and cubed.

Peeled and cubed. Unsalted melted butter

Large eggs: Lightly beaten.

Lightly beaten. Light brown sugar

Cream or whole milk

Self-rising flour

Vanilla extract

Kosher salt

Roasted pecans: Chopped.

Cinnamon sugar:

Granulated sugar: White sugar is best but you can use light brown sugar.

White sugar is best but you can use light brown sugar. Ground cinnamon

Unsalted butter: Melted.

How to make sweet potato souffle from scratch?

This is a Southern recipe made with sweet potatoes, sugar, cream, eggs, butter, and self-rising flour. It is very similar to Sweet Potato Casserole, with a slightly different and smoother texture.

Preheat oven: Before you begin, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and make sure the oven rack is set in the middle. Prepare: Meanwhile, grease a 9×13-inch baking dish or casserole dish with non-stick cooking spray or butter and set it aside. Roast the pecans: Put one cup of pecans on a baking sheet and bake for just a few minutes. Keep a close eye on them so they do not burn. After, let them cool before chopping them. Cook sweet potatoes: Next, add sweet potatoes to a large pot or dutch oven. Cover with water and salt and bring it to a boil. Let it boil for 15 minutes. The potatoes should be fork-tender when done. Drain and mash: Afterward, drain and mash sweet potatoes in a medium mixing bowl until they are smooth, and set them aside to cool. Make cinnamon sugar: In the meantime, mix the cinnamon sugar ingredients in a small bowl and set aside. Prepare the souffle: Then, add melted butter, flour, vanilla extract, cream, eggs, and remaining ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Whisk or use a hand mixer to mix until it is well combined. You could also use a stand mixer with a large bowl. Finish the souffle: After, spoon the mashed sweet potatoes into your prepared baking dish and smooth out the top. Sprinkle on the chopped pecans and cinnamon sugar in an even layer before drizzling melted butter on top to make a nice pecan topping. Baking instructions: Last, cover tightly with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake for another 20 to 30 minutes until it is puffy and lightly golden brown on top. Serve: Finally, serve immediately or cool and refrigerate for later.

Make-ahead instructions:

Thanksgiving day can be overwhelming for most because you have to cook tons of dishes while greeting the guests. The good this is that this casserole is perfect to make ahead. You can assemble it 24 hours in advance, wrap it tightly in plastic wrap, and bake it when ready. This way, you can save some time during the big day. Here are the steps:

Prepare the dish according to the steps described in the recipe card. Transfer the mixture to a baking dish. Then, cover tightly and refrigerate for up to 24 hours. When ready to bake, simply pop the casserole into a preheated oven at 350 degrees and bake covered for 30 minutes, then uncovered for another 30 minutes.

Recipe variations: Other flour: If you cannot find self-rising cake flour, you can just use self-rising flour.

If you cannot find self-rising cake flour, you can just use self-rising flour. Canned sweet potatoes: If you use canned yams, mash them and get out as much of the liquid as you can.

If you use canned yams, mash them and get out as much of the liquid as you can. Extra sweet: Add a little bit of powdered sugar to your sweet potato mixture for an extra sweet souffle.

Add a little bit of powdered sugar to your sweet potato mixture for an extra sweet souffle. Maple syrup: Another great addition to make it sweeter is maple syrup.

Another great addition to make it sweeter is maple syrup. Streusel topping: You can use other nuts for your streusel topping like walnuts or crushed roasted almonds.

You can use other nuts for your streusel topping like walnuts or crushed roasted almonds. Mini marshmallows: Sprinkle a cup of mini marshmallows on top during the last few minutes of baking for a gooey perfectly sweet potato souffle.

Sprinkle a cup of mini marshmallows on top during the last few minutes of baking for a gooey perfectly sweet potato souffle. Chocolate chips: You could also add a cup of chocolate chips to your sweet potato mixture for chocolate deliciousness.

You could also add a cup of chocolate chips to your sweet potato mixture for chocolate deliciousness. Alternative flour: If you cannot find self-rising flour, you can use all-purpose flour and 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder to make sure you get that fluffy texture.

If you cannot find self-rising flour, you can use all-purpose flour and 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder to make sure you get that fluffy texture. Other milk: For those who are lactose intolerant, use almond milk or another substitute instead of cream or whole milk. See Also Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies Recipe - These Old CookbooksGingerbread Latte Cookies RecipeLoaded Potato Soup RecipeOvernight Sourdough Bread recipe

How to serve:

You can serve this delicious sweet potato souffle as a side dish or main entree. It is perfect for Thanksgiving or any other time you are craving sweet potatoes. It is the perfect side dish cuisine for a nice steak or meatloaf dinner too.

Or just serve it in a medium bowl for a casual meal. Try one of our great serving ideas or share one in the comments section.

Instead of the cinnamon sugar and pecan topping, you can try other toppings like cranberry sauce or your favorite fruit preserves.

or your favorite fruit preserves. Serve with turkey or ham for Thanksgiving or any other time you are having a nice dinner with your family.

or for Thanksgiving or any other time you are having a nice dinner with your family. Add a few dollops of whipped cream for an even more decadent dessert.

Please make sure the souffle is lightly browned and top it with fresh pineapple or strawberries.

Try one of our delicious main meals with this dish, like our scrumptious Apple cinnamon pork chops .

. Use leftovers to make casserole or soup.

Frequently asked questions

How do I choose the best sweet potatoes?

You first want to check if they have pinkish-brown skin. Then, scrape a bit of the skin off and check the sweet potato flesh. The best ones will have orange flesh. The best sweet potatoes for this dish are medium-sized and firm with no cracks or bruises on the skin.

Why is my sweet potato souffle soupy?

It could be the measurement of the ingredients. Sweet potatoes are fickle and can release excess water too so make sure you mash them well after you cook them. No matter why it is runny, you can fix it with a bit of a thickening agent like cornstarch. Simply add one tablespoon and mix it into the sauce while it is still warm.

What is the difference between yams and sweet potatoes?

You will not often see real yams in your local grocery store. Even if it says yams, it is probably sweet potatoes. A yam is dark brown and has dry pale flesh while sweet potatoes are reddish brown to pink with orange flesh. Sweet potatoes are sweeter and smoother when cooked as well.

What is the difference between sweet potato souffle and casserole?

The main difference is not huge, however, in my opinion, these are the main factors that make them different:

Texture:

The Souffle is supposed to be much puffed, tender, and smoother, and also hold its shape better. Usually, for the souffle, to get a very smooth texture, the ingredients are added to a blender and processed until smooth and well combined. A hand mixer can be used as well. While sweet potatoes for the casserole are just mashed.

Key Ingredient:

A key ingredient in the Souffle that is usually missing in the casserole version is Self Rising Flour. The flour is added to add that airy, puffed texture to the souffle, and bring all the ingredients together, making it easier to scoop or even cut.

Toppings:

While Sweet Potato Casseroles are known for all the topping options, when it comes to souffles, they are kept simpler, because the selling point is really the texture. However, this doesn’t mean that you can’t improvise and add your favorite toppings.

What are the nutrition facts in this recipe?

Sweet potatoes are full of vitamins and minerals. In each serving of this dish, you get 7 grams of protein, 2 milligrams of iron, 104 milligrams of calcium, 4.4 milligrams of vitamin C, and a huge 25,020 units of vitamin A. In fact, one sweet potato gives you 400% of the vitamin A you need every day.

On the other hand, each serving also gives you 550 calories, 21 grams of sugar, 279 milligrams of sodium, 34 grams of fat, and 15 grams of saturated fat as well as 132 milligrams of cholesterol and 56 grams of carbohydrates. You can cut fat and calories by using skim milk and light butter.

How to store leftovers:

Store: Let your sweet potato soufflé cool completely before putting it in the fridge in an airtight container or a large bowl covered in plastic wrap. Eat it within three days or freeze it instead.

Let your sweet potato soufflé cool completely before putting it in the fridge in an airtight container or a large bowl covered in plastic wrap. Eat it within three days or freeze it instead. Freeze: For better freezing, put your leftover sweet potato souffle in a freezer bag and press out all the excess air. You can freeze it for up to a month safely.

For better freezing, put your leftover sweet potato souffle in a freezer bag and press out all the excess air. You can freeze it for up to a month safely. Freeze uncooked sweet potato souffle: First, assemble the souffle and make sure it’s not warm. Skip the pecan and cinnamon sugar topping, those can be added right before baking. Lay a sheet of plastic wrap directly on top of the souffle in the dish, then wrap tightly and in many layers over the top rim and around the baking dish or the container. Freeze for up to 3 months for best results. Thaw overnight before baking.

To freeze it cooked: First, cool the souffle to room temperature. After that, lay a sheet of plastic wrap or aluminum foil directly on top of the souffle in the dish, then wrap tightly and in many layers over the top rim and around the baking dish or the container. Also, individual servings or leftovers can be added to freezer-safe ziplock bags. Freeze for up to 3 months for best results. Thaw overnight before heating up in the oven or the microwave.

Thaw: It is important to thaw overnight in the fridge before reheating.

It is important to thaw overnight in the fridge before reheating. Reheat: To reheat, put leftovers in the microwave for one to three minutes, stirring every minute, until it is hot.

More holiday dishes:

Best Mac and Cheese Casserole [VIDEO] See Also Homemade Soft Pretzel Bites | Pretzel Bite Recipe

Easy Cranberry Stuffing Recipe [Video]

Sweet Potato Pie Cupcakes [Video]

Homemade Pecan Pie with Bourbon [VIDEO]

Cooking tips: You can also bake your sweet potatoes instead of boiling them. Just poke holes in them and bake on a baking sheet at 350 degrees F for one hour or until soft.

Make sure you use beaten eggs to get a light and fluffy texture.

To keep your souffle from being too dense, use the egg whites alone. First, beat them until you have stiff peaks, and then fold them into the sweet potato mixture gently.

Cut down prep time by using a food processor to chop the pecans.

Another way to make this faster and easier is to use canned sweet potatoes.

Make your own self-rising flour by mixing one cup of all-purpose flour with 1 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon of salt.