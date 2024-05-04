Swiss Easter Rice Tart Recipe (2024)

Ratings
Cooking Notes
leah
Can I use almond flour? If I can, how do I convert the measurement from blanched almonds to almond flour?
Tom Hu
I absolutely love rice pudding, so I'm going to give this a try. But I'm going to replace the long grain rice with carnaroli rice (used for risotto) which is creamier.
Randy
There is no need to convert. Use the same amount of almond flour as is listed for the blanched almonds. Just make sure that your almond meal/flour is very fresh. It can turn rancid quickly if improperly stored. Taste it to be certain it's OK.
I'm going to add 1/2 cup of dried cranberries softened in Rum (drained) to the custard and will top the tart with toasted sliced almonds for extra texture.
RichardH
Tom, good catch, re the rice type: every Swiss original recipe I have here (some half dozen) specify 'riz à grain rond', eg. arborio or, stateside, Carolina rice, or any other round grain rice also known as 'pudding rice'. The long grain given here just doesn't make a great deal of sense.
Beaupeep
I just made this tonight (in Switzerland). I used only 2 eggs instead of 3 because I didn't want it to taste too egg-y. It needed a bit more sugar and a lot more lemon zest. Other than that we were more or less pleased with the results.
Christa
The Swiss sometimes add raisins to the rice custard. Other variations use semolina instead of rice. Whichever way you prepare this tart, it's yummy. And an Easter staple in Switzerland.
Annie
This is so similar to an Easter rice pie that mama always made and through the years I have done it too. Sometimes mama would blend good quality chocolate into the rice mix and it would be so special, other times she added finely diced citron or other sweetened dried fruit, all of them wonderful special treats. I will definitely be adding this to my Easter repertoire of Italian pie recipes starting this very evening!
phoov
In re the blanched almond/almond flour question.
Almond flour is just ground blanch almonds. The recipe specifies 1/2 c blanched almonds, ground vs. 1/2 c ground blanched almonds. That is not the same measure. I would think that 1/2 c of blanched almonds when pulsed in a food processor to make almond flour would produce something closer to a third of a cup of almond flour. However, I admit I have not taken the time to do the actual process to measure it!
Carol
Why do you need to use a tart pan with a removable bottom?
Jshep
Was very good and well liked by all. Cooking rice down to risotto consistency took about 15 min. longer than suggested. Also the recipe made quite a bit extra tart dough and filling. I baked the extra filling in a ceramic casserole and made cookies of the extra tart dough. Really liked the tart dough recipe... it was very easy to roll out and handle and baked very well - not at all soggy or doughy. I'll likely use the tart dough recipe again even if I don't make this filling.
sarahpatto
I wouldn't make this again, although tart looked beautiful it was exceedingly bland. Next time I'd skip the tart and just eat the rice pudding which was delicious! Although I made the crust stick together eventually I always feel inadequate when the recipe says things like "pulse 3 or 4 times" and "knead briefly".
Gian
Excellent recipe. I used arborio rice, substituted 1/3 cup of almond flour, upped the lemon zest to 3t and added a dash of vanilla. Took closer to 40m to get to "risotto" consistency. Served with some fresh strawberries on the side for Easter but I would serve this year-round with seasonal fruits. A keeper.
Heidi
A lovely, labor-intensive recipe that surprisingly tastes a bit bland in the end. Recipe needs something to give it some zest.
Seth Cagin
What I especially like about this recipe is that the cake is not too sweet.
Mead
The tart dough is hard to work with, and mastering it will take practice. The upside of that is that each time I "practice," the result will be this lovely and unusual confection.
I do wish the Times would knock it off with vague instructions like "almost risotto consistency" (cooking time to arrive at this state was double what recipe suggested for me). But otherwise thanks for a very special dessert.
Bill Melater
Meh. The rice took a long time to cook and in the end it wasn't worth the effort. Not great flavor.
Meredyth
Some reviewers called this “bland” but I would say it was mild. It had less rice pudding flavour than I expected. It was really tasty with some fresh strawberries.
Karl
As others have commented, it took about 40-45 minutes to get the rice pudding to close to risotto. I only had a springform pan, not a tart pan, and I found that it needed about 45 minutes in the oven.
Katie L.
Can you make this a day ahead? Will the crust stay crisp and flaky?
Corinne
Our family loved this. Agree that cooking time for the rice is off. It took at least twice as long to get to risotto consistency. I made this gluten free with a combo of oat & almond flour. I also used oat milk instead of real milk just because that’s what I had. And I added a dash of cinnamon and cardamom to the rice pudding. I’m making a second one tomorrow and will put A LOT more lemon zest in it. All that said, though, this is a great recipe. I can see making this a tradition.
Kim
I have people allergic to dairy has anyone made this w coconut, oat or almond milk?
Ansel
Has anyone par baked the crust before filling it? I want to make my pastry ahead of time and pop it in the freezer once I've put it into the tart pan. I was thinking it might need to be cooked a bit before filling it if I do so.
Ani
In case anyone else is in the same situation - I only had access to a 12" tart pan, and the given recipe stretched to that size well enough. A little thinner, maybe, than I'd normally do this kind of pie - but still perfectly fine, though I reduced the cooking time to more like 25 minutes. Also, with a guest coming who doesn't like almonds, I subbed in ground macadamias, and that also worked just fine.
Hurricane
Gian
Have made this several times with great success. This year I subbed hazelnut flour and orange zest and it was terrific. Since I seem to make this mistake yearly, don't forget to reserve 1 tbsp of butter and 1/2 tsp of salt from the crust recipe to use in the rice mixture. Come on NYT, you could have noted that in the ingredients list since you did so with the flour and sugar amounts. Rookie mistake but I keep on making it!
robert
I made this gateau for the third time tonight. I added more sugar, zest and course ground almond. I also used vanilla in the filling. Two yolkes and no whites. Baking time 55 mins.
Corinne
I made this gluten free with Bob's Red Mill 1-for-1 GF flour. The dough didn't come together at all, but that was okay because I just pressed it into the pan and the crust came out great. Nervous about how bland it might be after reading others' reviews, I added cardamom to the crust dough, tripled the lemon zest, and added a dollop of vanilla paste to the custard. I also used thick short-grain white rice and 2% milk & added a bit of the lemon zest into the custard as it was cooking. Delicious.
JK
Made this tonight. We have an 11 inch pan, more than enough filling & dough. Added vanilla,nutmeg & cinammon. Cooking time is taking a bit longer, but so far so good.
Private notes are only visible to you.