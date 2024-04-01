Sylvie's French-Canadian Tourtiere Recipe (2024)

Home International Foods Tourtiere

by: Gerhild Fulson / Cookbook Author, Blogger, German Oma!

Oma's Amazon Shop This post may contain affiliate links, whichmeans I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extracost to you. Please readfull disclosurefor more information.

This delicious tourtiere recipe (meat pie) has been handed down for generations.

French Canadian in origin, it's a great addition to our international buffet table.My daughter-in-love, Sylvie, (before she became vegan), brought this with her to our Christmas Eve get-togethers.

Something passed on that long is a sure indication of how good this is! Sylvie and Carmen make many of these tourtieres and freeze them - as gifts and for themselves.

Traditionally eaten after midnight mass on Christmas Eve, they are enjoyed year-round as well. They've become part of ourGerman Christmas traditionas well!

She makes them with her mom, Carmen, but the recipe can be traced back to her grandmother's mom!

If you're looking for some of the best ground beef recipes, try this minced meat pie. I think you'll agree with me that these are great.

Sylvie says, "Serve these with ketchup!", but I must admit that I like them just the way they are.



Tourtieres are native to Quebec, Canada. There are so many different fillings that are used with a variety of meats.

Pork, veal, beef, and even wild game is used and makes for a wide mix of meat pie recipes.

Ready to make this tourtiere?

Is the recipe below locked?Here'swhy. Sylvie's French-Canadian Tourtiere Recipe

This delicious tourtiere recipe (meat pie) has been handed down for generations. French Canadian in origin, it's a great addition to our international buffet table. My daughter-in-love, Sylvie, brought this with her to our Christmas Eve get-togethers. Prep Time

20 minutes

Bake Time

40 minutes

Total Time 60 minutes

Servings:

Makes 2 meat pies Ingredients: 1 pound ground pork

1 poundground beef

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 onions, finely chopped

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoonsavory

½ teaspooncelery seed

½ teaspoonground cloves

½ teaspooncinnamon

1 cup water

½ cup breadcrumbs

pie crust for 2 pies Instructions: Cook everything, except the pie crusts, together in a pot. Adjust seasonings. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line 2 pie pans with crust. Pour meat filling into pans. Top with pie crust, crimp edges, and cut slit in top. Bake, about 30 to 40 minutes until crust is cooked. Serve hot. Notes/Hints:

If making in advance, bake, cool, and freeze.

To serve, thaw, and reheat in oven at 350°F. until heated through, about 20 minutes. * * * * *

Unless otherwise noted recipe, images and content © Just like Oma | www.quick-german-recipes.com

See Also Yotam Ottolenghi's quick and easy working-from-home lunch recipesGrenadine Recipe (Pomegranate Simple Syrup) | Entirely ElizabethRecipe This | Slimming World Carrot Soup In Soup MakerPaleo Soup Recipes That are Good Any Time - My Natural Family

There’s something absolutely mouth-watering about having a German meat-and-potato dinner. Get Oma's revised collection of her favorites inGerman Meat Dishes. Take a peek at all Oma's eCookbooks. They make sharing your German heritage a delicious adventure!

You might like these Southern German Cucumber Salad – Oma's süddeutscher Gurkensalat Oma's German cucumber salad is so delightfully refreshing, especially in the summer. Since it's from the south, it’s without sour cream & without yogurt which makes it a perfect picnic side! See Also Roasted Cauliflower Gratin With Tomatoes and Goat Cheese Recipe

German Tomato Salad Recipe – Oma's Tomatensalat Oma's Tomatensalat is an easy German tomato salad that's such a great way to use the bounty of your fresh garden tomatoes. It's summer in a bowl. So lecker!

Best Recipe for Corn Salad – Oma's Maissalat Rezept This German recipe for corn salad is easy. Colourful and quick, a great addition to a summer buffet. Add fresh green peppers and bright red tomatoes, and this salad is a feast for the eyes as well.

Follow Oma on Social Media: instagram youtube facebook pinterest Leave a comment about this recipe or ask a question?

Pop right over to my private Facebook group, the Kaffeeklatschers. You'll find thousands of German foodies, all eager to help and to talk about all things German, especially these yummy foods. Meet with us around Oma's table, pull up a chair, grab a coffee and a piece of Apfelstrudel, and enjoy the visit.



Newest Recipes



The Best Jagerschnitzel Sauce: Oma's Mushroom Gravy for Jägerschnitzel Jagerschnitzel: Rich creamy bacon & mushroom gravy over crispy breaded pork schnitzel (cutlets). HEAVENLY! A traditional German meal that's PERFECT anytime. Go to Recipe How to Make German Schnitzel Recipe: Oma's Classic Schweineschnitzel Discover the ultimate German schnitzel recipe with Oma's quick and easy method - perfect for any occasion! Taste the authentic flavors of Germany today. Go to Recipe Oma's Favorite Finds offer a range of Oma’s favorite German-inspired must-have items that make cooking and entertaining more enjoyable, yummy, and efficient. Go to Recipe

* * * * *

PIN to SAVE this recipe to your Pinterest board! And let’s be friends on Pinterest!

Tourtiere Recipe made Just like Oma By Oma Gerhild Fulson



This delicious tourtiere recipe has been handed down for generations. French Canadian in origin, it's a great addition to an international buffet table. Ingredients: ground pork,ground beef,garlic,onion,seasonings,breadcrumbs,pie crusts, For the full recipe, scroll up ...

Words to the Wise "People may cover their hatred with pleasant words, but they’re deceiving you. They pretend to be kind, but don’t believe them. Their hearts are full of many evils." Proverbs 26:24-25 (NLT)