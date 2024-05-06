TACO LASAGNA - Including Over 40 of the BEST Comfort Food Recipes! (2024)

By: Jill Mills Posted: Oct 19, 2016 Updated: Dec 6, 2023

We gathered up Over 40 of the BEST Comfort Food Recipes to share with you today! All of these are classic dinners that your family will absolutely love. Everything fromMacaroni and Cheese, Chicken Pot Pie, Sandwiches, and Casseroles…we have you covered.I am always craving comfort food this time of year and can’t wait to try all of these yummy recipes!

The Best Comfort Food Recipes

Looking for just the right recipe for your comfort food craving? Whether it’s something you remember from your childhood or you’re just in the mood for something warm and cheesy we have the recipes that will have you coming back for seconds.

Best Tater Tot Casserole …

This is seriously the BESTTater Tot Casserolerecipe and it’s so easy to make! Always a winner with the entire family (including the little ones).

Creamy Alfredo Chicken Broccoli Stuffed Shells from Sweet Dash of Sash...

These stuffed shells are a fantastic dinner that your family will love.

Easy Chicken Tetrazzini …

Easy Chicken Tetrazziniis the most delicious dinner! Serve this creamy chicken and pasta dish for dinner any time you need a quick and easy meal option.

Slow Cooker Chicken and Rice Soup from Fav Family Recipes…

Slow Cooker Chicken and Rice Soup is an easy slow cooker chicken soup recipe. All of the raw ingredients go in the slow cooker and a delicious soup awaits for dinner.

Ultimate Chicken Casserole from The Cookin Chicks…

Tender noodles, shredded chicken, bacon, corn, and more!!!

Crock-Pot Mac & Cheese from Pip and Ebby…

ThisCrockpot Mac and Cheese recipe is creamy and cheesy and just plain DELICIOUS. This comfort food comes together quickly and easily. It is a great dish for a holiday meal or for a busy week night. It’ll get devoured by adults and kids alike!

Smoked Brisket Grilled Cheese from Spiced Blog…

Easy to make smoked brisket grilled cheese that is too good!

Old Fashioned Goulash from My Incredible Recipes…

This old fashioned goulash packs a ton of flavor that is perfect for the whole family!

Cracker Barrel Chicken & Dumplings from Eat at Home Cooks...

A bowl of homemade chicken and dumplings. A glass of sweet tea. It’s a meal any Kentuckian would be proud to fix and danged happy to sit down to.

Taco Lasagna from Too Cool Chef…

This page no longer exists, but this is the recipe that was listed….

Ingredients:

soft 6 inch tortillas

1 1/2 pounds ground beef or turkey

taco seasoning packet

1 diced tomato

1/2 diced red onion

chopped scallions

1 pint heavy cream

mild cheddar

2 cups Colby jack and Monterey Jack cheese

4 tbsp butter

Cajun season

sour cream to top

Brown meat and drain grease, season meat to taste. To make cheese sauce bring heavy cream and butter to a boil and slowly add cheese until thickens. Add a pinch of Cajun season to spice. With red onion green pepper tomatoes and cilantro dice up to make pico and season to taste. In aluminum pan layer tortilla, meat, cheese, pico, and continue for 3 4 layers on the top finish with the last of the meat pico cheese and bake in the oven for 20 mins on 400 once finish let cool down and top with sour cream and diced scallions

Beef Cabbage Soup from Cafe Delites…

Beef cabbage soup recipe is quick to make with deliciously tender beef. low in carbs, keto approved and full of incredible flavor, hello healthy comfort food!

Crock-Pot Smoked Sausage Hashbrown Casserole …

Slow Cooker Breakfast Casseroleis loaded with smoked sausage, hash browns, savory seasonings, and melting cheese for a satisfying hearty breakfast everyone will love. This is one of those “meat and potato” meals that everyone will beg you to make on a regular basis!

Best Corn Casserole …

This easycorn casserolerecipeis THE BEST! It requires a box ofJiffy mixand only 5 other simple ingredients! A delicious side dish is always requested for the Holidays and takes only 15 minutes to make!

Ham and Bean Soup from Art and the Kitchen…

A best ever recipe for Ham and Bean Soup! An all-time favorite recipe for leftover ham, so hearty and delicious.

Crispy Oven Fried Parmesan Chicken from Melissa’s Southern Style Kitchen…

ThisCrispy Oven Fried Parmesan Chickenhas to be one of the most popular Italian dishes ever. Skip traditional frying and drizzle these chicken pieces with butter then bake until the coating is crisp and golden. Place atop a bed of spaghetti and drizzle with marinara sauce and Italian night is ready to go.

Cabbage Roll Soup …

Cabbage Roll Souprecipe is a delicious dinner recipe that will warm your belly on a cold and crisp fall day. This unstuffed cabbage soup is one of the BEST soup recipes that we have ever made and very easy to make!

Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole from My Incredible Recipes…

What is so amazing about this recipe is that you can literally make it ahead and pop it into the oven for dinner!

Chili Pot Pie …

ThisChili Pot Pieis served in an individual sized pot with a homemade cornbread crust. The perfect dinner idea for the family on a cold winter day.

Panera Broccoli Cheese Soup Recipe from The Cookin Chicks…

Definitely a perfect soup for all the winter nights ahead!

Old Fashioned Tuna Casserole from Sweet Little Blue Bird…

Egg noodles in a delicious creamy mushroom soup sauce tossed with tuna, sauteed onions, peas and cheddar cheese, topped with crushed potato chips then baked to perfection…just like grandma used make. Old school comfort food at its best.

Beer Cheese Soup with Bacon …

Rich, creamy, cheesy and filled with flavor, thisBeer Cheese Soup with Garlic Cheese Toastis sure to be a winner. Top this incredible soup with crumbled bacon and extra cheese, then dig in!

Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole from The Cookin Chicks …

This chicken bacon ranch casserole is absolutely delicious that the whole family will enjoy!

Chicken Pot Pie Casserole from Cincy Shopper…

Add this easy Chicken Pot Pie Casserole to your quick weeknight dinner idea list. Pot Pies make for a comforting meal during the fall and winter months. Since this recipe uses store bought crescent rolls for the crust, it comes together quite easily. You can grill a few chicken breasts or use a store bought rotisserie chicken too!

Cheesy Garlic Scalloped Potatoes from Great Grub Delicious Treats…

Scalloped potatoes are so good and these cheesy garlic scalloped potatoes are even better. Loaded with three different types of cheese, garlic and sour cream, these are definitely some tasty taters! Totally scrumptious. A delicious potato casserole that’s incredibly satisfying and filling.

Mama’s Awesome Meatloaf …

You are going to absolutely LOVE this Mama’s Awesome Meatloaf recipe, made with ground beef and a sweet and tangy glaze topping. This is in my opinion the best meatloaf recipe ever and it’s SO easy to make!

Cheesy Baked Bacon Spaghetti …

For a delicious dinner in a snap, makeCheesy Baked Bacon Spaghetti! We absolutely love this pasta dish for its creamy sauce, filled with bacon and cheese, ready to eat in just 30 minutes.

Slow Cooker Bacon Corn Chowder from Spend with Pennies…

Corn Chowder simmered all day in the crockpot is ready to serve when you are ready to eat. Fresh vegetables, chunks of tender potato, and smoky bacon add so much flavor while the creamy corn base adds a touch of sweetness to this delicious corn chowder. The perfect cool weather soup served with some crusty bread for dipping!

Creamy Garlic Mushroom and Bacon Side Dish from Cafe Delites…

Creamy garlic mushrooms and bacon in a mouthwatering parmesan cheese sauce as a side or main. the best low carb or keto mushroom recipe!

Chicken Biscuit Casserole from Smart School House…

Just like a crock pot, a dump recipe, or a freezer meal, casseroles and bakes are SO convenient for busy weeks! If you’re looking to add a little more to your weekly menu, consider some of these tricks for making the very BEST casserole recipe!

Crispy Hot Chicken Salad Casserole from 12 Tomatoes…

With all the elements of the time-honored dish – chicken, mayo, bacon and celery – we added a few unexpected ingredients (hello, potato chips) and turned this into a bonafide meal! You might see some surprised faces when you explain what you’re making, but once they try it they’ll be hooked for good!

Creamy Macaroni and Cheese Casserole from Spend With Pennies….

Homemade Mac and Cheeseis a rich, creamy casserole that is truly a show stopper! Not only is this creamy macaroni and cheese recipe easy to makeit, hasa specialingredient making it extra delicious!

Grandma’s Southern Style Chicken & Dumplings from The Grateful Girl Cooks…

You will LOVE these “Southern Style” chicken n’ dumplings just the way my Texas Grandma used to cook them! A big bowl of this filling hot soup is comfort food at it’s very best!

Amish Country Casserole from Wish a Blast…

Amish Country Casserole is an economical, creamy dinner, perfect for a crowd. Make-ahead and freezer friendly recipe too !

Loaded Baked Potato Broccoli and Cheese Soup from Lil Luna…

This Thick And Creamy Soup Is Full Of Delicious Vegetables Including Broccoli, Potatoes, And Carrots, Plus Lots Of Cheese And Delicious Seasonings. Loaded Broccoli Potato Cheese Soup Is The Ultimate Cheesy Broccoli Soup Recipe.

Mississippi Pot Roast …

Mississippi Pot Roastin the Slow Cooker is about the easiest dinner you can make your family. Making a Freezer Roast ahead of time makes busy weeknight suppers a breeze.

Taco Braid from 365 Days of Baking…

Ground beef seasoned with taco seasoning, covered with shredded cheese and tomatoes and wrapped in a braided pizza dough. It’s a fun and different way to eat a taco!

Cream Garlic Mushrooms from Love Foodies...

Creamy Garlic Mushrooms. This is a very quick, easy and delicious recipe, perfect as a side, serve on toast for brunch, or add to some lovely pasta!

Cheesy Chicken Rice Casserole from 12 Tomatoes…

Delicious cheesy chicken rice casserole meal that the whole family will love.

Sloppy Grilled Cheese Sandwich from 5 Boys Baker…

It’s sloppy joe meets grilled cheese and it’s a match made in heaven! TheseSloppy Joe Grilled Cheese Sandwichesare just plain ridiculous! You’re going to be hooked after one bite!

Crock Pot Lasagna Soup from Family Fresh Meals. ..

Easy to make crock pot lasagna soup that will satisfy the whole family!

Comforting Chicken & Noodles from Just a Pinch…

Easy to make comforting chicken & noodles that are super delicious!

Crock Pot Chicken and Stuffing from The Cozy Cook….

This easyCrock Pot Chicken and Stuffing recipeincludes seasoned chicken with savory stuffing and vegetables. Serve itcasserole styleor with gravy and mashed potatoes!

Stuffed Pepper Soup …

Instant Pot Stuffed Pepper Soupis a delicious soup that tastes even better than stuffed peppers! Super quick, healthy, and easy to make and always a hit with everyone. This Pressure cooker stuffed pepper soup is a fantastic one-pot meal.

Crock Pot Chicken and Dumplings from Cooking Guide….

These crock pot chicken and dumplings are super delicious and easy to make!

Cracker Barrel’s Hash Brown Casserole from Kimberly’s Country Kitchen...

Super easy to make cracker barrel’s hash brown casserole!

Philly Cheese Stuffed Meatloaf from Of the Hearth…

Super delicious Philly cheese stuffed meatloaf!

Chicken Tortilla Crock-Pot Soup …

Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soupis the perfect dump and cook soup that will keep you warm as the weather cools down and it’s healthy to boot!

Hamburger Steaks with Onion Gravy from Tomato Hero…

This hamburger steaks with onion gravy meal will for sure be a instant hit!

One Pot Lasagna Soup from Carlsbad Cravings…

This One Pot Lasagna Soup recipe can’t get any easier or more delicious! It boasts layers of cheesy noodles smothered in rich marinara infused with garlic, onion and Italian spices all smothered Parmesan, mozzarella and ricotta – drool – and all you have to do is brown your beef, dump in the ingredients and simmer away!

Easy Chicken Spaghetti …

This spin on aChicken Spaghetti Recipeis loaded with your favorite pasta flavors and tons of veggies. A great way to create a new casserole your menu rotation, this recipe is kid-friendly and mom-approved. The use of pre-shredded or rotisserie chicken in this meal makes it a fast option you can have on the table in no time.

Million Dollar Mac & Cheese from Carlsbad Cravings…

Make this Macaroni and Cheese Casserole for guests or family (think Thanksgiving!) and they will love you forever! The homemade sauce itself is rich and crazy creamy and the casserole is stuffed with a hidden layer of provolone cheese and sour cream that melts when baked for a ridiculous amount of velvety creamy, cheesy gooey goodness. A million dollar worthy goodness.

Crock-Pot Beef Stew from Gonna Want Seconds...

This warm, savory slow cooker beef stew blends everything you want your family to eat w/ tantalizing flavor that brings them running and satisfies the soul.

Southern Fried Cabbage …

Southern Fried Cabbageis delicious and a super easy low carb dish to make. Just a hand full of ingredients and comes together in less than 30 minutes.

Chicken and Rice Casserole from The Cookin Chicks…

This BEST EVER Chicken and Rice Casserole is a one pan meal that is full of tender chicken and creamy rice, all baked together to perfection!

