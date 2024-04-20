Take Your Tunes Anywhere With Our Fave Bluetooth Speakers (2024)

Skip to main content

To revisit this article, visit My Profile, thenView saved stories.

SearchSearch
  • Security
  • Politics
  • Gear
  • Backchannel
  • Business
  • Science
  • Culture
  • Ideas
  • Merch
  • Podcasts
  • Video
  • Newsletters
  • Magazine
  • Events
  • WIRED Insider
  • WIRED Consulting
  • Jobs
  • Coupons

Parker Hall

Gear

These are our favorite portable speakers of all shapes and sizes, from clip-ons to a massive boom box.

If you buy something using links in our stories, we may earn a commission. This helps support our journalism. Learn more. Please also consider subscribing to WIRED

Featured in this article

Take Your Tunes Anywhere With Our Fave Bluetooth Speakers (3)

Best Overall

UE Boom 3

Read more

Take Your Tunes Anywhere With Our Fave Bluetooth Speakers (4)

Pocket Bass

JBL Charge 5

Read more

Take Your Tunes Anywhere With Our Fave Bluetooth Speakers (5)

Best Micro Speaker

Sony SRS-XB100

Read more

Take Your Tunes Anywhere With Our Fave Bluetooth Speakers (6)

Best Bargain

Tribit StormBox

Read more

Show more

4

/

22

The best Bluetooth speakers still have a place near and dear to our hearts, even as we've seen better (and more portable) smart speakers creeping into the universe. It's fun and easy to ask an Amazon Echo or Google Nest speaker to play your favorite track or tell you the weather, but smart speakers require stable Wi-Fi and updates to work. By (mostly) forgoing voice assistants and Wi-Fi radios, Bluetooth speakers are more portable, with the ability to venture outside of your house and withstand rugged conditions like the sandy beach or the steamy Airbnb jacuzzi. They'll also work with any smartphone, and they sound as good as their smart-speaker equivalents.

We've tested hundreds of Bluetooth speakers since 2017 (and many before that), and we can happily say they are still some of the best small devices for listening on the go. Here are our favorites right now. Be sure to check out all our buying guides, including the Best Soundbars, Best Wirefree Earbuds, and Best Smart Speakers.

Updated February 2024: We've added the JBL Charge 5 and Tribit Stormbox Flow, as well as honorable mentions for the Tivoli Model Two and Dali Katch G2.

Special offer for Gear readers: Get WIRED for just $5 ($25 off). This includes unlimited access to WIRED.com, full Gear coverage, and subscriber-only newsletters. Subscriptions help fund the work we do every day.

  • Take Your Tunes Anywhere With Our Fave Bluetooth Speakers (7)

Most Popular

  • Gear

    These Are the Best Sleep Week Deals on Mattresses, Sheets, and Sleep Accessories

    Medea Giordano

  • Gear

    Keurig’s New Coffee Pods Are Completely Compostable—but You’ll Need a New Machine to Use Them

    Jaina Grey

  • Gear

    The 15 Best Electric Bikes for Every Kind of Ride

    Adrienne So

  • Gear

    The Best Weighted Blankets for Calm and Comfort

    Medea Giordano

Most Popular

  • Gear

    These Are the Best Sleep Week Deals on Mattresses, Sheets, and Sleep Accessories

    Medea Giordano

  • Gear

    Keurig’s New Coffee Pods Are Completely Compostable—but You’ll Need a New Machine to Use Them

    Jaina Grey

  • Gear

    The 15 Best Electric Bikes for Every Kind of Ride

    Adrienne So

  • Gear

    The Best Weighted Blankets for Calm and Comfort

    Medea Giordano

See Also
Best wireless speakers 2024: tried and tested by our expert teamThe Best Bluetooth and Wireless Speakers for 2024The 7 Best Bluetooth Speakers - Winter 2024: ReviewsBest Bluetooth speakers 2024: tried and tested for every budget

Most Popular

  • Gear

    These Are the Best Sleep Week Deals on Mattresses, Sheets, and Sleep Accessories

    Medea Giordano

  • Gear

    Keurig’s New Coffee Pods Are Completely Compostable—but You’ll Need a New Machine to Use Them

    Jaina Grey

  • Gear

    The 15 Best Electric Bikes for Every Kind of Ride

    Adrienne So

  • Gear

    The Best Weighted Blankets for Calm and Comfort

    Medea Giordano

Most Popular

  • Gear

    These Are the Best Sleep Week Deals on Mattresses, Sheets, and Sleep Accessories

    Medea Giordano

  • Gear

    Keurig’s New Coffee Pods Are Completely Compostable—but You’ll Need a New Machine to Use Them

    Jaina Grey

  • Gear

    The 15 Best Electric Bikes for Every Kind of Ride

    Adrienne So

  • Gear

    The Best Weighted Blankets for Calm and Comfort

    Medea Giordano

Most Popular

  • Gear

    These Are the Best Sleep Week Deals on Mattresses, Sheets, and Sleep Accessories

    Medea Giordano

  • Gear

    Keurig’s New Coffee Pods Are Completely Compostable—but You’ll Need a New Machine to Use Them

  • Gear

    The 15 Best Electric Bikes for Every Kind of Ride

    Adrienne So

  • Gear

    The Best Weighted Blankets for Calm and Comfort

    Medea Giordano

Most Popular

  • Gear

    These Are the Best Sleep Week Deals on Mattresses, Sheets, and Sleep Accessories

    Medea Giordano

  • Gear

    Keurig’s New Coffee Pods Are Completely Compostable—but You’ll Need a New Machine to Use Them

    Jaina Grey

  • Gear

    The 15 Best Electric Bikes for Every Kind of Ride

    Adrienne So

  • Gear

    The Best Weighted Blankets for Calm and Comfort

    Medea Giordano

Most Popular

  • Gear

    These Are the Best Sleep Week Deals on Mattresses, Sheets, and Sleep Accessories

    Medea Giordano

  • Gear

    Keurig’s New Coffee Pods Are Completely Compostable—but You’ll Need a New Machine to Use Them

    Jaina Grey

  • Gear

    The 15 Best Electric Bikes for Every Kind of Ride

    Adrienne So

  • Gear

    The Best Weighted Blankets for Calm and Comfort

    Medea Giordano

Most Popular

  • Gear

    These Are the Best Sleep Week Deals on Mattresses, Sheets, and Sleep Accessories

    Medea Giordano

  • Gear

    Keurig’s New Coffee Pods Are Completely Compostable—but You’ll Need a New Machine to Use Them

    Jaina Grey

  • Gear

    The 15 Best Electric Bikes for Every Kind of Ride

    Adrienne So

  • Gear

    The Best Weighted Blankets for Calm and Comfort

    Medea Giordano

Most Popular

  • Gear

    These Are the Best Sleep Week Deals on Mattresses, Sheets, and Sleep Accessories

    Medea Giordano

  • Gear

    Keurig’s New Coffee Pods Are Completely Compostable—but You’ll Need a New Machine to Use Them

    Jaina Grey

  • Gear

    The 15 Best Electric Bikes for Every Kind of Ride

    Adrienne So

  • Gear

    The Best Weighted Blankets for Calm and Comfort

    Medea Giordano

Parker Hall is a senior editor of product reviews at WIRED. He focuses on audiovisual and entertainment products. Hall is a graduate of the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, where he studied jazz percussion. After hours, he remains a professional musician in his hometown of Portland, Oregon.

Writer and Reviewer

TopicsShoppingbuying guidesSpeakersBluetoothhome entertainmentaudio

More from WIRED

Bose's Unique Ultra Open Earbuds Deliver Impressive Sound for a Mighty High Price

These pricey and somewhat glitchy Bose wireless earbuds let in all the sound to keep you safe in any situation.

Ryan Waniata

TCL's Slim, Roku-Ready Soundbar Is Uninspiring

This stylish budget bar-and-subwoofer combo will give your home theater a boost, but its performance fails to rise above the crowd.

Ryan Waniata

The Best Mattresses You Can Buy Online

We've spent months and years testing dozens of bed-in-a-box hybrid, foam, innerspring, and certified organic mattresses.

Martin Cizmar

The Best Theragun Alternatives For Soothing Sore Muscles

If you want a massage gun but don’t want to pay Theragun prices—or maybe you just want different features and attachments—then get one of these picks for soothing sore muscles.

Medea Giordano

The Human Dog Bed We Love Is on Sale Right Now

If you've ever looked at your dog's bed and wished you had one of those for you, here's a deal to take advantage of.

Nena Farrell

The 20 Best Portable Chargers for All of Your Devices

Keep your phone, tablet, laptop, and other electronics running with these handheld power banks.

Simon Hill

The Games We’re Still Most Looking Forward to in 2024

The gaming industry has been dropping hit after hit, but we have a running list of titles we can’t wait to play.

Eric Ravenscraft

The Best Wireless Earbuds for Everyone

Ready to cut the cord? These are our favorite buds that will never, ever get tangled.

Parker Hall

WIRED COUPONS

TurboTax Service CodeUp to $58 Off TurboTax Online w/ TurboTax Service CodeInstacart promo codeExlusive Instacart Promo Code: $25 off your first 3 ordersDoordash Promo Code1st Order: 25% Off DoorDash Promo Code ($15 minimum)Finish Line CouponTake $10 Off Your Order - Finish Line Coupon CodeGroupon Promo CodeGroupon promo code: Extra 30% off any amount
Take Your Tunes Anywhere With Our Fave Bluetooth Speakers (2024)
Top Articles
Sugared Pecans Recipe
My Big Fat List of 40 Low-Fat Recipes
Quel est le montant de la commission facturée par les courtiers ?
Comment vous décririez-vous comme un conseiller financier?
Latest Posts
Keto Clam Chowder Recipe [Slow Cooked with Bacon]
Snickers Cheesecake Bars - The Recipe Critic
Article information

Author: Kerri Lueilwitz

Last Updated:

Views: 6103

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (47 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kerri Lueilwitz

Birthday: 1992-10-31

Address: Suite 878 3699 Chantelle Roads, Colebury, NC 68599

Phone: +6111989609516

Job: Chief Farming Manager

Hobby: Mycology, Stone skipping, Dowsing, Whittling, Taxidermy, Sand art, Roller skating

Introduction: My name is Kerri Lueilwitz, I am a courageous, gentle, quaint, thankful, outstanding, brave, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.