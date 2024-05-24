Tamilnadu Budget 2024 – 25 (2024)

- Budget at a
|S.No
|Classification
|2021-2022 Accounts
|2022-2023 RE.
|2023-2024 BE.
|1
|Total Revenue Receipts
|2,07,492
|2,45,660
|2,70,515
|2
|Total Revenue Expenditure
|2,54,030
|2,76,136
|3,08,055
|3
|Revenue Deficit
|(-) 46,538
|(-) 30,476
|(-) 37,540
|4
|Capital Expenditure
|37,011
|38,347
|44,366
|5
|Fiscal Deficit as a % of GSDP
|(-) 3.38%
|(-) 3.00%
|(-) 3.25%
REVENUE RECEIPTS
In 2024-25, the Government has projected its revenue receipts at ₹ 2,99,010 crore. The
State’s own revenues constitute 75.6% of the total revenue receipts. The balance 24.4%
comes from the share in Central taxes and grants-in-aid from the Union Government
STATE'S OWN TAX REVENUE
MAJOR SECTORAL ALLOCATIONS IN THE BUDGET
Budget Highlights
(New Annoucements)
Tamizh Pudhalvan
Rs.1,000 per month toGovernment SchoolStudents from 6th to 12thpursuing higher education
₹ 360 Crore
IT Park in Coimbatore
₹ 1,100 Crore
Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam
8 lakh houses at unitcost of Rs.3.50 lakhby 2030
₹ 3,500 Crore
Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam
₹ 1,000 Crore
Textile Parks in Virudhunagar and Salem districts
₹ 2,483 Crore
Tholkudi
Basic amenities in tribalhabitations and improvingliving standards₹ 1,000 Crore
Hi-Tech labs and Smart Classrooms
₹ 960 Crore
Combined Water Supply Schemes in Dindigul, Namakkal and Perambalur districts
₹ 1,289 Crore
Modernisation of Broadway Bus Stand
₹ 823 Crore
27-storey Iconic Building opposite to Chennai Central Railway Station
₹ 688 Crore
Developing major beaches to obtain Blue Flag Certification
₹ 250 crore
Restoration of Irrigation Tanks and Ponds in Panchayat Unions
₹ 500 Crore
Integrated Complex for Display of Handlooms and Handicrafts
₹ 227 Crore
Hi-tech Film City in Poonamallee
₹ 500 Crore
Modern Infrastructure Facilities for Public Libraries
₹ 213 Crore
2,000 Overhead Tanks in Rural Local Bodies
₹ 365 Crore
New Skill Labs in Colleges
In 100 Governmentand aided Engineering,and Arts and Sciencecolleges
₹ 200 Crore
10 New Government Industrial Training Institutes
₹ 111 Crore
New Artisans Development Scheme
₹ 20 Crore
Modern Public Infrastructure Amenities in Island Ground
₹ 104 Crore
Open-air Museum at Keezhadi
₹ 17 Crore
Renovation of Thousand year old heritage temples
₹ 100 Crore
KaniTamil Advancement
For startups to developmachine learning andartificial intelligence
₹ 5 Crore
Centre of Excellence for Persons with Autism Spectrum Disorder
₹ 25 Crore
Chief Minister’s Thayumanavar Thittam
5 lakh families
will be rescued frompoverty by providingneeded assistance
Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Grand Library and Science Centre in Coimbatore
Green Energy Company
Space Industrial and Propellant Park in Thoothukudi
Education Loans to one Lakh college students
Plug and Play facilities in Coimbatore, Krishnagiri and Tiruvallur districts various departments to be brought under School Education department
Credit Disbursem*nt to Self-Help Groups
Credit disbursem*nt frombanks to SHGs
₹ 35,000 Cr - Target
Tamil Nadu Artificial Intelligence Mission
New Buses
3,000 New buses
MAJOR SCHEMES
(ALLOCATIONS FOR MAJOR ON-GOING SCHEMES)
Assistance to TANGEDCO
Subsidies towardsAgriculture, domesticconsumers, etc.
₹ 29,730 Crore
Assistance to Transport Undertakings
Free bus passes to women; Freeand concessional bus passesto students; diesel subsidy andViability Gap Funding
₹ 1,000 crore
Magalir Urimai Thogai
₹ 13,720 Crore
Social Security Pensions
Old age pensions,Widow pensions etc
₹ 5,426 Crore
Chennai Metro Rail Project - Phase II
₹ 12,000 Crore
Jal Jeevan Mission
₹ 8,224 Crore*
Subsidies and Grants for Public Distribution System
₹ 10,500 Crore
Loan-Waiver Schemes
Crop loan wavier,Jewel loan wavier andSHG loan wavier
₹ 3,100 crore
Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme
₹ 8,365 Crore
Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme
100 days employmentguarantee scheme
₹ 3,300 Crore
Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan
₹ 3,299 Crore
Investment Promotion Subsidy for Industries
₹ 1,506 Crore
Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Nutritious Meal (Sathunavu) and Integrated Child Development Services Scheme
₹ 5,871 Crore
Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme
₹ 1,487 Crore
National Health Mission Schemes
₹ 2,582 Crore
Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam
₹ 1,000 Crore
Housing for all - Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY-Urban)
₹ 2,100 Crore
Mudalvarin Grama Salaigal Membattu Thittam
₹ 1,000 Crore
Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMBY) - Crop Insurance
₹ 1,775 Crore
Micro Cluster Development Programme
Maintenanceallowances, dierentlyabled pensions, etc
₹ 604 Crore
Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme
₹ 600 Crore
Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam
₹ 250 Crore
Fees for the students admitted under 7.5% preferential allotment
₹ 511 Crore
Kalaignar’s All Villages Integrated Agricultural Development Programme
₹ 200 Crore
Singara Chennai 2.0
₹ 500 Crore
Naan Mudhalvan
₹ 150 Crore
Pudumai Penn Thittam
Girl students fromGovernment schools(6-12) who pursuehigher education
₹ 370 Crore
Innuyir Kappom - Nammai Kakkum 48 Thittam
₹ 125 Crore
Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Schemes (AABCS)
To promote economicdevelopment of SC/STentrepreneurs
₹ 120 Crore
Chief Minister’s Adi Dravidar and Tribal Socio Economic Development Scheme (CM-ARISE)
₹ 50 Crore
Illam Thedi Kalvi
₹ 100 கோடி
School Children
Study materials includingtext books and notebooks,uniforms, footwear, bicycles
₹ 1,657 Crore
Makkalai thedi maruthuvam
₹ 50 Crore
Fishermen Welfare
₹ 658 Crore
SC / ST Entrepreneurs Startup Fund
₹ 50 Crore
Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Assistance Scheme
₹ 872 Crore