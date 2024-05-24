Tamilnadu Budget 2024 – 25 (2024)

Table of Contents
Budget at a glance Trends in Revenue Deficit Trends In Overall Revenue Deficit TRENDS IN REVENUE DEFICITEXCLUDING LOSS FUNDING TO TANGEDCO Trends in Fiscal Deficit as % of GSDP Trends in Fiscal Deficit as % of GSDP How one Rupee is Mobilised How one Rupee is Mobilised How One Rupee is Spent How One Rupee is Spent REVENUE RECEIPTS STATE'S OWN TAX REVENUE MAJOR SECTORAL ALLOCATIONS IN THE BUDGET Budget Highlights Tamizh Pudhalvan IT Park in Coimbatore Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam Textile Parks in Virudhunagar and Salem districts Tholkudi Restoration of Adyar River Hi-Tech labs and Smart Classrooms Combined Water Supply Schemes in Dindigul, Namakkal and Perambalur districts Modernisation of Broadway Bus Stand 27-storey Iconic Building opposite to Chennai Central Railway Station Developing major beaches to obtain Blue Flag Certification Restoration of Irrigation Tanks and Ponds in Panchayat Unions Integrated Complex for Display of Handlooms and Handicrafts Hi-tech Film City in Poonamallee Modern Infrastructure Facilities for Public Libraries 2,000 Overhead Tanks in Rural Local Bodies New Skill Labs in Colleges 10 New Government Industrial Training Institutes New Artisans Development Scheme Modern Public Infrastructure Amenities in Island Ground Open-air Museum at Keezhadi Renovation of Thousand year old heritage temples KaniTamil Advancement Centre of Excellence for Persons with Autism Spectrum Disorder Chief Minister’s Thayumanavar Thittam Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Grand Library and Science Centre in Coimbatore Green Energy Company Space Industrial and Propellant Park in Thoothukudi Education Loans to one Lakh college students Plug and Play facilities in Coimbatore, Krishnagiri and Tiruvallur districts various departments to be brought under School Education department Credit Disbursem*nt to Self-Help Groups Tamil Nadu Artificial Intelligence Mission New Buses MAJOR SCHEMES Assistance to TANGEDCO Assistance to Transport Undertakings Magalir Urimai Thogai Social Security Pensions Chennai Metro Rail Project - Phase II Jal Jeevan Mission Subsidies and Grants for Public Distribution System Loan-Waiver Schemes Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Investment Promotion Subsidy for Industries Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Nutritious Meal (Sathunavu) and Integrated Child Development Services Scheme Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme National Health Mission Schemes Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam Housing for all - Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY-Urban) Mudalvarin Grama Salaigal Membattu Thittam Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMBY) - Crop Insurance Micro Cluster Development Programme Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam Fees for the students admitted under 7.5% preferential allotment Kalaignar’s All Villages Integrated Agricultural Development Programme Singara Chennai 2.0 Naan Mudhalvan Pudumai Penn Thittam Innuyir Kappom - Nammai Kakkum 48 Thittam Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Schemes (AABCS) Chief Minister’s Adi Dravidar and Tribal Socio Economic Development Scheme (CM-ARISE) Illam Thedi Kalvi School Children Makkalai thedi maruthuvam Fishermen Welfare SC / ST Entrepreneurs Startup Fund Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Assistance Scheme

Budget at a glance

S.No Classification 2021-2022 Accounts 2022-2023 RE. 2023-2024 BE.
1 Total Revenue Receipts 2,07,492 2,45,660 2,70,515
2 Total Revenue Expenditure 2,54,030 2,76,136 3,08,055
3 Revenue Deficit (-) 46,538 (-) 30,476 (-) 37,540
4 Capital Expenditure 37,011 38,347 44,366
5 Fiscal Deficit as a % of GSDP (-) 3.38% (-) 3.00% (-) 3.25%

Trends in Revenue Deficit

Trends In Overall Revenue Deficit

TRENDS IN REVENUE DEFICITEXCLUDING LOSS FUNDING TO TANGEDCO

Trends in Fiscal Deficit as % of GSDP

Trends in Fiscal Deficit as % of GSDP

How one Rupee is Mobilised

How one Rupee is Mobilised

How One Rupee is Spent

How One Rupee is Spent

REVENUE RECEIPTS

In 2024-25, the Government has projected its revenue receipts at ₹ 2,99,010 crore. The
State’s own revenues constitute 75.6% of the total revenue receipts. The balance 24.4%
comes from the share in Central taxes and grants-in-aid from the Union Government

STATE'S OWN TAX REVENUE

MAJOR SECTORAL ALLOCATIONS IN THE BUDGET

Budget Highlights

(New Annoucements)

Tamizh Pudhalvan

Rs.1,000 per month toGovernment SchoolStudents from 6th to 12thpursuing higher education
₹ 360 Crore

IT Park in Coimbatore

₹ 1,100 Crore

Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam

8 lakh houses at unitcost of Rs.3.50 lakhby 2030
₹ 3,500 Crore

Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam

₹ 1,000 Crore

Textile Parks in Virudhunagar and Salem districts

₹ 2,483 Crore

Tholkudi

Basic amenities in tribalhabitations and improvingliving standards₹ 1,000 Crore

Modernisation of Broadway Bus Stand

₹ 823 Crore

27-storey Iconic Building opposite to Chennai Central Railway Station

₹ 688 Crore

Developing major beaches to obtain Blue Flag Certification

₹ 250 crore

Restoration of Irrigation Tanks and Ponds in Panchayat Unions

₹ 500 Crore

Integrated Complex for Display of Handlooms and Handicrafts

₹ 227 Crore

Hi-tech Film City in Poonamallee

₹ 500 Crore

Modern Infrastructure Facilities for Public Libraries

₹ 213 Crore

2,000 Overhead Tanks in Rural Local Bodies

₹ 365 Crore

New Skill Labs in Colleges

In 100 Governmentand aided Engineering,and Arts and Sciencecolleges
₹ 200 Crore

10 New Government Industrial Training Institutes

₹ 111 Crore

New Artisans Development Scheme

₹ 20 Crore

Modern Public Infrastructure Amenities in Island Ground

₹ 104 Crore

Open-air Museum at Keezhadi

₹ 17 Crore

Renovation of Thousand year old heritage temples

₹ 100 Crore

KaniTamil Advancement

For startups to developmachine learning andartificial intelligence
₹ 5 Crore

Centre of Excellence for Persons with Autism Spectrum Disorder

₹ 25 Crore

Chief Minister’s Thayumanavar Thittam

5 lakh families
will be rescued frompoverty by providingneeded assistance

Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Grand Library and Science Centre in Coimbatore

Green Energy Company

Space Industrial and Propellant Park in Thoothukudi

Education Loans to one Lakh college students

Plug and Play facilities in Coimbatore, Krishnagiri and Tiruvallur districts various departments to be brought under School Education department

Credit Disbursem*nt to Self-Help Groups

Credit disbursem*nt frombanks to SHGs
₹ 35,000 Cr - Target

Tamil Nadu Artificial Intelligence Mission

New Buses

3,000 New buses

MAJOR SCHEMES

(ALLOCATIONS FOR MAJOR ON-GOING SCHEMES)

Assistance to TANGEDCO

Subsidies towardsAgriculture, domesticconsumers, etc.
₹ 29,730 Crore

Assistance to Transport Undertakings

Free bus passes to women; Freeand concessional bus passesto students; diesel subsidy andViability Gap Funding
₹ 1,000 crore

Magalir Urimai Thogai

₹ 13,720 Crore

Social Security Pensions

Old age pensions,Widow pensions etc
₹ 5,426 Crore

Chennai Metro Rail Project - Phase II

₹ 12,000 Crore

Jal Jeevan Mission

₹ 8,224 Crore*

Subsidies and Grants for Public Distribution System

₹ 10,500 Crore

Loan-Waiver Schemes

Crop loan wavier,Jewel loan wavier andSHG loan wavier
₹ 3,100 crore

Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme

₹ 8,365 Crore

Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

100 days employmentguarantee scheme
₹ 3,300 Crore

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan

₹ 3,299 Crore

Investment Promotion Subsidy for Industries

₹ 1,506 Crore

Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Nutritious Meal (Sathunavu) and Integrated Child Development Services Scheme

₹ 5,871 Crore

Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme

₹ 1,487 Crore

National Health Mission Schemes

₹ 2,582 Crore

Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam

₹ 1,000 Crore

Housing for all - Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY-Urban)

₹ 2,100 Crore

Mudalvarin Grama Salaigal Membattu Thittam

₹ 1,000 Crore

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMBY) - Crop Insurance

₹ 1,775 Crore

Micro Cluster Development Programme

Maintenanceallowances, dierentlyabled pensions, etc
₹ 604 Crore

Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme

₹ 600 Crore

Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam

₹ 250 Crore

Fees for the students admitted under 7.5% preferential allotment

₹ 511 Crore

Kalaignar’s All Villages Integrated Agricultural Development Programme

₹ 200 Crore

Singara Chennai 2.0

₹ 500 Crore

Naan Mudhalvan

₹ 150 Crore

Pudumai Penn Thittam

Girl students fromGovernment schools(6-12) who pursuehigher education
₹ 370 Crore

Innuyir Kappom - Nammai Kakkum 48 Thittam

₹ 125 Crore

Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Schemes (AABCS)

To promote economicdevelopment of SC/STentrepreneurs
₹ 120 Crore

Chief Minister’s Adi Dravidar and Tribal Socio Economic Development Scheme (CM-ARISE)


₹ 50 Crore

Illam Thedi Kalvi

₹ 100 கோடி

School Children

Study materials includingtext books and notebooks,uniforms, footwear, bicycles
₹ 1,657 Crore

Makkalai thedi maruthuvam

₹ 50 Crore

Fishermen Welfare

₹ 658 Crore

SC / ST Entrepreneurs Startup Fund

₹ 50 Crore

Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Assistance Scheme

₹ 872 Crore

