Tanjiro Kamado: Personality, Kindness & Demon King | Demon Slayer (2024)

Who is Tanjiro Kamado?

Tanjiro Kamado, the main protagonist of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, is a character of profound depth and resilience. Raised in a remote mountain region, Tanjiro is the eldest son in his family, responsible for their well-being after the death of his father. He is characterized by his kind-hearted and considerate nature, always putting others before himself. His defining physical features include his distinctive burgundy eyes, sun-kissed skin, and a scar on his forehead that resembles a flame.

After his family is brutally slaughtered by demons and his sister Nezuko is turned into a demon herself, Tanjiro’s life takes a drastic turn. He becomes a member of the Demon Slayer Corps, a secretive organization dedicated to protecting humanity from demons. Despite the tragedy that befalls him, Tanjiro remains unwavering in his resolve to cure Nezuko and avenge his family. His mission is to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji, the progenitor of all demons who is responsible for his family’s demise.

Tanjiro is a formidable swordsman, having been trained in the ‘Water Breathing’ technique by his mentor, Sakonji Urokodaki. His fighting style is fluid and precise, mimicking the flow of water. Later in the series, he also learns the ‘Dance of the Fire God’ technique, a unique form of swordsmanship passed down in his family for generations. But Tanjiro’s strength isn’t just physical. He possesses an unwavering spirit and a strong sense of justice. He is compassionate even towards the demons he fights, often showing them mercy and understanding. Despite the harsh realities of his world, Tanjiro never loses his humanity, which sets him apart from many other demon slayers.

Lastly, Tanjiro has an extraordinary sense of smell, a unique trait that aids him in battle. He can detect the presence of demons and differentiate individuals based on their scent. This ability proves invaluable in tracking down demons and even discerning their emotional state.

What defines Tanjiro’s Personality and Background?

Tanjiro’s character is characterized by a kind-hearted nature, genuine care for others, and an innate willingness to offer help. His relentless pursuit to cure Nezuko underscores his determination, while his external demeanor reflects friendliness and respect. The scar on his forehead symbolizes past struggles and underscores his protective instincts toward Nezuko. Tanjiro’s deep empathy, valuing human life, sets him apart, even extending compassion to seemingly monstrous creatures.

Key instances showcasing Tanjiro’s personality include his unwavering pursuit to cure Nezuko, interactions with fellow Demon Slayers, and his ability to empathize with both humans and demons. Amid formidable challenges, Tanjiro persists in his pursuit of curing his sister, pushing himself to the limits to restore Nezuko’s humanity. This unwavering commitment underscores Tanjiro’s resilience, familial love, and refusal to succumb to despair in the face of overwhelming adversity.

Central to Tanjiro’s ideology is an unwavering commitment to eliminate demons who commit evil, juxtaposed with showing respect to those who express regret. His approach involves facing adversaries with courage and dignity, embodying justice against both good and evil. As he matures, Tanjiro’s decisions reflect calculated thinking.

Even in his transformed state as a demon, Tanjiro retains a level of consciousness, refusing to harm Nezuko and portraying an internal struggle against the demonic influence.

Throughout the narrative, Tanjiro forges profound connections with fellow Demon Slayers, such as Zenitsu and Inosuke. These relationships evolve, with Tanjiro’s kind-heartedness forming the bedrock for their camaraderie. Together, they navigate challenges, offering mutual support and encouragement. Tanjiro emerges as a unifying force, uniting diverse personalities under a shared goal.

Talking about appearance Tanjiro Kamado undergoes significant physical transformations throughout the series. Initially, he is described as a young boy of average height with tanned skin, ruffled black hair featuring burgundy tips, and wide, dark red eyes. His notable features include a scar on his forehead, initially resembling a graze but evolving into a flame-like pattern as his Demon Slayer Mark during the Final Selection.

In terms of attire, Tanjiro is introduced wearing a checkered black-and-sea-foam-green haori, a white robe, black pants, and occasionally a turquoise scarf. Notably, he sports hanafuda earrings depicting the rising sun over a mountain. His appearance undergoes changes during the Final Selection, where he wears a blue, cloud-patterned samue-styled kimono and a fox mask crafted by Sakonji Urokodaki.

Upon becoming a Demon Slayer, Tanjiro adopts the standard uniform, featuring a dark-brown gakuran jacket, a white belt, baggy chocho zubon pants extending into tabi socks, and zōri with red straps. He also wears a checkered haori and carries a large wooden box on his back, a gift from Urokodaki, housing his sister Nezuko during daytime travels.

During a confrontation with Muzan Kibutsuji, Tanjiro sustains injuries, including the loss of his left arm. When turned into a demon by Muzan, Tanjiro undergoes a transformation with slit pupils, fangs, and flame-shaped marks reminiscent of Kokushibo. His scar turns into a permanent Demon Slayer Mark, and he loses his checkered haori and Nichirin Sword. Upon returning to his human form, Tanjiro experiences visual changes, including a dull pink-gray color in his right eye and a skeletal appearance in his regrown left arm, devoid of feeling below the elbow.

What makes Tanjiro’s kindness feel so authentic?

Tanjiro Kamado’s character is defined by an unwavering kindness that sets him apart. Despite facing formidable foes, including relentless demons, Tanjiro’s compassionate nature remains a constant. This aspect of his personality, however, has sparked discussions among fans, with some questioning why he extends forgiveness to creatures responsible for heinous acts.

Tanjiro’s kindness is not a flaw but rather emerges as his greatest strength, deeply rooted in his upbringing. As the eldest sibling in a nurturing household, he imbibed values of responsibility, gentleness, and selflessness. These qualities were not mere traits but integral aspects of Tanjiro’s character, shaping him into the person he is. What makes Tanjiro’s kindness authentic is its connection to his goals—goals that are refreshingly relatable. Unlike other shonen protagonists striving for greatness, Tanjiro’s objectives revolve around family and protecting the ones he loves. The audience can easily empathize with his sacrifices to ensure his sister Nezuko regains her humanity and prevent other families from enduring the same tragic fate.

Another layer to Tanjiro’s character is his empathy toward demons, a potential pitfall if handled poorly. However, Tanjiro’s ability to understand demons stems from personal experience, as Nezuko, his own sister, grapples with her demonic nature. This nuanced perspective allows Tanjiro to distinguish between malevolent demons and those who are victims of circ*mstance.

How does Tanjiro’s Sword evolve through out his journey?

Tanjiro’s journey is intimately tied to his iconic weapon, the Nichirin Sword. As a vital member of the Demon Slayer Corps, Tanjiro begins with a black Nichirin blade, initially surrounded by mystery and superstition. Black blades, considered rare and ominous, were thought to bring early demise to demon slayers, but this belief is debunked. The black color symbolizes Tanjiro’s mastery of the Sun Breathing style, making his sword particularly lethal to demons due to its light-absorbing properties.

Nichirin Swords, crafted from Scarlet Crimson Iron Sand and Scarlet Ore, are specialized weapons for demon slaying. The forging process involves swordsmiths engraving the words “Destroyer of Demons” upon reaching the rank of Hashira. The handguard, or tsuba, serves a protective function, and Nichirin Swords change color based on the wielder’s breathing technique. Tanjiro’s black sword, inherited from Yoriichi Tsugikuni, signifies the passing of the torch from one generation to the next, highlighting his familial legacy.

The sword’s transformation to bright red is linked to heightened emotions, extraordinary abilities, and the activation of the Demon Slayer Mark. Nezuko demonstrates the ability to turn the sword red using her Blood Demon Art, adding depth to its capabilities. Tanjiro’s swordsmith, Hotaru Haganezuka, plays a crucial role in crafting and maintaining his Nichirin Sword. Each color of the sword aligns with the user’s breathing technique, and Tanjiro’s sword serves as a narrative cornerstone, symbolizing heritage, mastery, and his indomitable spirit.

What is the relationship dynamic between Tanjiro and Kanao?

Tanjiro and Kanao’s relationship in Demon Slayer evolves from initial indifference to a deep emotional connection. Their first encounter at the Final Selection is marked by Kanao’s reserved demeanor. However, their paths cross again on Mount Natagumo, leading to a physical confrontation where Kanao knocks out Tanjiro while protecting Nezuko.

As Tanjiro recuperates at the Butterfly Mansion, he recognizes Kanao as a fellow Final Selection survivor but is unaware of her role in their previous clash. Despite Kanao’s advanced abilities, Tanjiro adapts and eventually surpasses her in training tasks. A poignant moment occurs when faced with a task involving foul-smelling tea; Tanjiro, displaying his considerate nature, opts not to splash Kanao but places the cup on her head.

During his recovery, Tanjiro encourages Kanao to be optimistic, leaving her visibly moved. An extra chapter hints at Kanao possibly harboring feelings for Tanjiro. As the story progresses, Kanao becomes more expressive, especially when Tanjiro awakens at the Butterfly Mansion. Her emotional response includes tears of relief and attempts to maintain order amid the chaos.

In the battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, Kanao is the last conscious Demon Slayer. When Tanjiro rescues her from imminent danger, their emotional reunion brings tears to Kanao’s eyes. Later, after Tanjiro transforms into a Demon, Kanao’s empathy shines as she risks her safety to administer the cure, showcasing her deep care for both siblings. Tanjiro’s return to humanity brings tears of happiness to Kanao, illustrating the depth of their bond. The story concludes with the revelation that Tanjiro and Kanao marry, establishing a family with two great-great-grandchildren, Kanata and Sumihiko Kamado.

What is Tanjiro’s Power and Fighting Style?

Tanjiro possesses several remarkable abilities as a Demon Slayer, showcasing his growth and proficiency in various techniques and skills:

Demon Slayer Mark:

Tanjiro’s Demon Slayer Mark, represented by a flame-like pattern, enhances his natural abilities, including strength, speed, and reflexes.

Initially awakened during his fight against Upper Rank Six, Gyutaro, and later activated against Hantengu’s clones and Upper Rank Three, Akaza.

The mark grows in size when activated, reaching past his eyebrows, and provides a significant boost to physical strength

Bright Red Nichirin Sword:

Tanjiro’s sword gains a bright red color, a result of Nezuko Kamado’s pyrokinetic Blood Demon Art initially lighting it on fire.

Later, Tanjiro gains the ability to independently dye his Nichirin Sword in bright red, enhancing its effectiveness against regenerating demons.

Transparent World:

Similar to his father, Tanjiro accesses the Transparent World in his marked state, allowing him to foresee opponents’ attacks by analyzing blood flow and muscles.

This state enhances movement intuition and evasion speed, aiding in battles against formidable adversaries like Akaza.

Repetitive Action:

Tanjiro learns the Repetitive Action technique from Genya Shinazugawa, enabling him to achieve effects similar to Total Concentration Breathing.

This technique, used alongside Total Concentration Breathing, grants Tanjiro immense strength, rivaling Upper Rank demons.

Selfless State:

Accompanying the Transparent World, Tanjiro masters the ability to erase his presence and Fighting Spirit, masking his intent to kill and malice.

This technique enables him to fight undetected against enemies relying on sensing intentions.

Physical Abilities:

Immense Strength:

Tanjiro’s rigorous training and mastery of Total Concentration Breathing result in extraordinary arm and leg strength.

Immense Speed & Reflexes:

Tanjiro demonstrates exceptional speed, surpassing even skilled opponents and reacting to the swift movements of demons.

Immense Stamina & Endurance:

His extensive training and mastery of breathing techniques contribute to remarkable stamina and endurance, allowing him to endure harsh conditions and prolonged battles.

Supernatural Abilities:

Enhanced Smell:

Tanjiro possesses a keen sense of smell, tracking scents with remarkable accuracy over long distances.

Extrasensory Perception:

Through his heightened sense of smell, Tanjiro perceives intentions, feelings, and thoughts of creatures, including demons. He can also sense auras and determine the strength of demons based on their scent.

Pseudo-Precognition:

Advanced smell enables Tanjiro to predict up to six moves into the future, foreseeing actions and intentions through scent, providing reflexes comparable to a Hashira.

Fighting Style:

Master Swordsman:

Tanjiro demonstrates exceptional sword-fighting skills, initially rivaling Sabito and surpassing him in half a year. He defeats formidable opponents such as the Hand Demon and Lower Rank demons.

Hashira-Level Proficiency:

Through intensive training, Tanjiro’s skills and prowess with the blade reach the level of Hashira, the most powerful sword wielders in the Demon Slayer Corps.

Combat against Upper Ranks:

Tanjiro successfully defends against Daki’s fierce onslaught of sash attacks and competes with the skilled Upper Rank demons like Gyutaro and Akaza.

Notable Feats:

Tanjiro’s swordsmanship feats include keeping up with Hashira-level opponents, matching and surpassing Akaza, and fighting on equal ground with Muzan Kibutsuji.

Breathing Style:

Water Breathing:

Initially taught by Sakonji Urokodaki, Tanjiro becomes proficient in Water Breathing, modifying forms to suit various circ*mstances. He uses it against members of the Twelve Kizuki, such as Rui and Enmu.

Hinokami Kagura:

Awakened during his near-death experience, Tanjiro incorporates the Hinokami Kagura as his main Breathing Style, blending it with Water Breathing for enhanced strikes and prolonged endurance.

Sun Breathing:

Awakens after refining the Hinokami Kagura, granting Tanjiro the ability to perform the Thirteenth Form. This form is designed to target and destroy Muzan Kibutsuji’s twelve vital organs.

Techniques:

Multiple Water Breathing Forms:

Tanjiro employs various Water Breathing forms, including Water Surface Slash, Water Wheel, Flowing Dance, Striking Tide, and more.

Hinokami Kagura Forms:

Tanjiro develops and masters numerous forms within the Hinokami Kagura, such as Blessed Rain After the Drought, Whirlpool, and others.

Sun Breathing Forms:

Tanjiro demonstrates advanced Sun Breathing techniques, including Sun Halo Dragon Head Dance, Flame Dance, Fake Rainbow, and Thirteenth Form.

Innovative Techniques:

Tanjiro combines Water Breathing with the Hinokami Kagura for stronger strikes and uses unique techniques like the Dancing Flash, Clear Blue Sky, Raging Sun, and others.

Notable Achievements:

Defeating Upper Ranks:

Tanjiro defeats powerful demons, including Upper Rank demons like Gyutaro and Akaza.

Hashira-Level Combat:

Tanjiro showcases Hashira-level combat skills, matching the proficiency of the most formidable members of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Facing Muzan Kibutsuji:

Tanjiro fights on equal grounds with Muzan Kibutsuji, showcasing his growth into one of the strongest swordsmen of his generation.

Does Tanjiro become Demon King?

Tanjiro is given the name “Demon King Tanjiro” in his final demonic form after being turned into a demon by Muzan Kibutsuji. Muzan’s attempt to destroy Tanjiro fails due to the efforts of Tanjiro’s sister, Nezuko, and Kanao. The demonic transformation occurs after Muzan’s death when, reflecting on his own mortality, Muzan conceives a plan for Tanjiro to carry on his legacy. With immunity to sunlight like Nezuko and knowledge of the Sun Breathing technique, Tanjiro would become the strongest and immortal demon, capable of executing Muzan’s original plan.

In a final effort, Muzan injects all of his remaining blood into Tanjiro, turning him into Demon King Tanjiro. In this form, Tanjiro battles the Demon Slayer Corps, facing Giyu Tomioka, Inosuke Hashibara, and Zenitsu. Nezuko urges him to resist Muzan’s influence as his body becomes deformed. Kanao arrives with the last humanification medicine to cure Tanjiro, preventing him from succumbing to the allure of power and domination. The title of Demon King doesn’t last long as Tanjiro is cured by ingesting wisteria. While Tanjiro briefly transforms into a demon with incredible power, the struggle against Muzan’s influence ultimately leads to his recovery, preventing him from becoming the new Demon King.

What is the backstory behind Tanjiro’s Hanafuda earrings?

Tanjiro Kamado’s earrings in Demon Slayer hold cultural and symbolic significance. They are modified hanafuda cards passed down in his family and were worn by his father, Tanjuro, as well as Yoriichi Tsugikuni, the originator of the Breathing Styles. The controversy surrounding the earrings stems from their design resembling the Rising Sun, a symbol associated with Japan during World War II. Due to the controversial nature, the producers altered the design.

The earrings, resembling the sun, symbolize the Sun Breathing Style, keeping its legacy alive. Several characters in the series, including Rengoku’s father Shinjuro and the antagonist Muzan, recognize the significance of Tanjiro’s earrings. In the narrative, Muzan orders his followers to kill the “demon slayer who wears hanafuda earrings” based on a flashback revealing Yoriichi, a previous wearer of the earrings, nearly defeating him.

Tanjiro’s earrings establish a direct connection to Yoriichi, positioning him as the successor to the original creator of Demon Slayer’s breathing styles. Since Tanjiro is the only one besides Yoriichi who uses Sun Breathing, it marks him as a significant figure in Muzan’s eyes. The sun theme of the earrings holds relevance, as the sun is Muzan’s greatest weakness. The earrings become a crucial element in Tanjiro’s identity and his role in Muzan’s ultimate defeat. The attention to detail in the anime’s design, particularly in Tanjiro’s earrings, reflects the creators’ passion for the series and its cultural significance.

Know more about Demon Slayer Tanjiro Kamado

How tall is Tanjiro?

Tanjiro is 5’5″ / 165 cm tall.

How old is Tanjiro?

Tanjiro is a character whose age varies at different points in the Demon Slayer series. In the Swordsmith Village arc, he is 16 years old, and during the Entertainment District arc, he is 15. In the Final Selection, Tanjiro is 15 years old in the anime and 16 in the manga. Throughout Season 2, he remains 15. His birthday falls on July 14.

Who does Tanjiro marry?

Tanjiro Kamado marries Kanao Tsuyuri.

What kind of hair does Tanjiro have?

At the beginning of Demon Slayer, Tanjiro Kamado has ruffled black hair with burgundy tips. His hair is combed back to expose his forehead, and he initially wears it in a short ponytail, reminiscent of his father’s hairstyle. However, during a confrontation with the Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka, Tanjiro’s long locks are narrowly chopped off while trying to protect his sister Nezuko, leading to a change in his hairstyle. Is Tanjiro related to Kokushibo?

Tanjiro and Kokushibo share visual resemblances, sparking fan curiosity. However, Tanjiro is not blood-related to Kokushibo. The Hanafuda earrings and Demon Slayer Marks tie into their stories, with Kokushibo’s mark linked to Moon Breathing and a demon transformation. Tanjiro’s mark evolves uniquely, acquired through a perilous incident and reaching its peak during a battle against Upper Moon demons, Daki and Gyutaro.

