Tarragon Chicken Recipe (2024)

Angeliki Haritos
Use all the olive oil (1/2 cup) and 1/2 chopped tarragon for the marinade (step 1), use the remaining tarragon (1/4 cup) for garnish (step 3)
REBECCA CHERRY
Totally simple to do prep and cook. we did it on our Traeger. It turned out great - a little lemony, a little herby, a little smoky with a crispy skin. A three pounder at 400F for an hour; we added little red potatoes for the last 25 minutes of chicken cooking.
Mary Murphy
I am definitely saving this recipe -- it sounds so simple and almost banal, but it's really superb. Easy and delicious, and the chicken comes out tender and moist, despite the high temp roasting. I marinated the chicken for a little over 24 hours. I served it to guests who are used to fine dining, and they loved it. The menu included a wild rice recipe (on this site -- with shallot and chopped carrot) and sautéed baby spinach with garlic, golden raisins and pine nuts.
LJ
We made this dish last night, but used chicken breasts rather than whole chicken. The chicken was delicious and moist, but I would add more lemon next time as we didn't really pick up enough of that flavor. This is a easy, simple but elegant recipe that I would definitely recommend. We roasted sweet onions with it and that were wonderful!
Tom Husband
I don't understand the measurements for the tarragon and olive oil. In my browser it shows as ¾ and ½. I'll try it anyway and guesstimate.
Carolyn R
Couldn't find fresh Tarragon (seasonal?) so I substituted about 2 tsp dried and crumbled. Tasted fabulous.
kk99
This is the best recipe for roast chicken EVER!!! I have shared it with all of my friends and they agree. You must try it. So simpleand elegant.
Chicken remains tender and juicy-even the white meat. Run and make this dish!!
David
works well on just chicken pieces (thighs, legs, etc...)
David Look
No, do not add the leftover marinade.
Brian Motisky
Save the backbone for making stock!
ColbysGran
When you cook the chicken do you cook it with the marinade included?
Traci
This turned out wonderfully for me. I ended up marinating for 48 hours due to a change in dinner plans. I also placed thin slices of lemon and extra sprigs of tarragon under the bird's skin before roasting. Threw in some fingerling potatoes with 30 minutes left to cook and served with sautéed green beans and shallots with more tarragon sprinkled on top. Delicious.
Silvia
It was a great weekday recipe. Marinade it in the morning. Effortlessly cook it in the oven in the night. It was delicious. It's very important to spoon the juices over the chicken periodically.
MJ
Rubbed a bit of olive oil between the skin and the meat, then slipped the tarragon under the skin before marinating. Presentation was beautiful, but I should have marinated this overnight. Two hours wasn't long enough to fully deliver the flavor.
Roberta Wolf
Made this for dinner tonight with roasted potatoes. I thought it was good although I though the flavor from the marinade would have been stronger, I kept mine on for a full 24 hours. I would recommend adding salt before roasting-once the skin crisps up, the salt doesn't adhere well.
David M
One day while at the supermarket, I was at a loss as to what I could make for dinner that night. I quickly looked up chicken in the app and found this first. Went home and made it pretty much as described and it became an automatic hit for our family. I make it at least once a month and have now varied it so that I can just do chicken thighs instead of the whole chicken
Rachel
Made according to recipe, using a suggestion to preheat my 12” iron skillet in the oven to 450, then add the chicken. Marinated 6 hours, didn’t have quite enough tarragon on hand but it turned out pretty great. My chicken was just under 4 pounds, a Poulet Rouge free ranger, and needed the full 45 minutes. Next time: more tarragon or use rosemary, and 24 marination.
Carole Cassidy
Do you really have to butterfly the chicken? At 79, I have a very hard time getting the backbone out
Susan
Delicious and so easy to make. Definitely a keeper
Karen R
This was very good and very easy! Next time I wouldn’t reserve some tarragon for a garnish, I’d just add it all to the marinade. I added salt and pepper to the marinade, and then more salt and pepper just before putting the chicken in the oven. Tasty.
Julie L.
450 oven for 1 hr. 3.5 lb. Bird. Basted two or 3x 20, 40, 50 minutes, with juices. Browned potatoes and salad. Let sit for 10 minutes then carved up. Very good and I only marinated it for 2 1/2 hours but it was very flavorful. No problem butterflying it. Used red braiser and put in 450 oven 10 minutes so when chicken went into the oven it was very hot. No sticking.
Christi Cassidy
Added salt and whole smashed garlic to the marinade.
Linda
Great dish, especially if you grown tarragon in your summer garden. I like to butterfly/spatchco*ck the chicken. Cooks more quickly and evenly.
Ron Nemirow
Use fresh thyme instead of tarragon because I can’t read a shopping list, still it wasn’t half bad.
laura ballance
Don't throw out the back! Save it in your freezer in a zip lock bag with all the other bones that come through your kitchen, along with vegetable trimmings and when that bag is full enough make some stock. You can't beat it.
lagartija
Easy and delicious tarragon chicken: Put 1 Tbs. tarragon in 1 cup white wine. Don’t crush it. Let it stand. Meanwhile, salt and pepper chicken breasts with bones and skin, brown lightly in butter, then cover pan and let cook slowly until done. Uncover, turn up the heat, pour the wine tarragon mixture over them. Spoon in over until it reduces to the quantity you wish. You will have a buttery brownish tarragon flavored “jus” and tender delicious chicken.
Equilibrist
I make a similar recipe (my mother’s) for a roasted chicken with tarragon and lemon, but it achieves a whole new level of deliciousness when you first sauté some mirepoix of carrot, onion, and celery with tarragon until soft, then roast the chicken with those vegetables stuffed into the cavity.
Berny Morson
If you add the salt to the marinade, the chicken will be more infused with the tarragon flavor.
Mary
Use lemon flavored EVOO. Delicious!
Janilouise
Easy and delicious. Next time will add more lemon, maybe slices in the pan as suggested by other reviewer and marinate over night.
Private notes are only visible to you.