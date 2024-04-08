Tasting Table | Food, Restaurants, Reviews, Recipes, Cooking Tips (2024)

More Stories
Drink /Simone Gerber
What Qualities Make A Wine Elegant?
An elegant wine isn't just a sales pitch by the liquor store or winery. Elegance is an actual term that wine aficionados use to describe a vintage.
Culture /Austin Havens-Bowen
The Best Classic American Sandwich Might Come As A Sweet Surprise
At Tasting Table, we took some time to rank 26 classic American sandwiches to find out which one stands out among the rest, and the answer might surprise you.
Cook /Nikki Munoz
What To Consider Before Sweetening Your Lemon Curd
When you're whipping up a batch of lemon curd, there is something to consider before adding in the sugar to make sure you get the best results.
Grocery /Julia Holland
The Reason Goya Canned Coconut Milk Should Stay Out Of Your Shopping Cart
Plenty of canned goods are worthy of a spot on your pantry shelves, but Goya canned coconut milk is not one of them. Opt for one of the many better brands.
Drink /Brian Udall
Hard Seltzers Have Been Around A Lot Longer Than White Claw
White Claw was the first huge name in the hard seltzer category and remains the dominant voice, but it wasn't the first brand to experiment with the style.
Cook /Kat Lieu
J. Kenji López-Alt Has A Brilliant Trick To Prevent Oil Splatters While Cooking Salmon
J. Kenji López-Alt doesn't enjoy the oily fishy spatter from pan-frying salmon. Luckily, he has a brilliant trick to prevent oil splatters while cooking salmon.
Culture /Karen Hart
How Lemon Ricotta Cake Became An Italian Breakfast Staple
Breakfast can mean different things in different parts of the world, and in Italy, the morning meal is commonly associated with sweet treats.
Recipes /Taylor Murray
Pesto-Crusted Baked Salmon Recipe
Make dinner a simple affair with this pesto-crusted baked salmon recipe, which comes together in less than 30 minutes.
Cook /Molly Harris
The Quick Fix For Overly Wet Hand-Pulled Noodle Dough
Unlike dough that is too dry, with a simple trick and a little know-how, you can rescue that soggy dough and transform it into delicious, tender pasta.
Cook /Austin Havens-Bowen
A Little Italian Seasoning Can Go A Long Way When Baking Breadsticks
Breadsticks are always better when Italian herbs are present, but Italian seasoning blends are useful as more than just a garnish on top of the finished dish.
Drink /Brian Udall
Whiskey Novices Shouldn't Be Intimidated By A Vertical Tasting, According To Michter's Master Distiller - Exclusive
A vertical whiskey tasting can understandably sound daunting, but according to an expert, it's actually a great way to explore whiskey's flavor nuances.
Cook /Sarah Bisacca
16 Canned Goods You Should Always Stock Up On At Costco
From veggies and fruits to meat and vegan-friendly protein, stocking up on canned goods at Costco helps you save money while also making meal prep a breeze.
Cook /Nikki Munoz
How To Make An Easy Lemon Cake With Just 3 Ingredients
While complex desserts can be fun to make, sometimes we just want a super simple recipe, especially if it only requires a handful of ingredients.
Recipes /Jennine Rye
Bubble And Squeak (A Classic Leftover Makeover) Recipe
Bubble and squeak is a simple British dish of leftover cooked potatoes, cabbage, and any other veg, pan-fried until crispy and enjoyed with eggs and more sides.
Drink /Autumn Swiers
The Possible 1970s Origins Of The Amaretto Sour
The amaretto sour co*cktail is often thought of as a 1980s drink, but its origin stretches back a bit farther to the 1970s in a slightly simpler form.
Cook /Matthew Spina
For Kansas City-Style Ribs, Avoid Leaner Cuts Of Meat
If you want to make some Kansas City barbecue, you've got a few types of ribs to choose from, just make sure it isn't too lean. Here are your best bets.
Cook /Stephanie Friedman
For A More Flavorful Chicken Salad, Use Crispy Fried Chicken
While practically every mix-in you can think of can be tinkered with, you can switch up your poultry to fried chicken to give your salad a massive flavor boost.
Exclusives /Nicole Adams
We Tried Hu Chocolate's Best-Selling Bars And Ranked Them
If you're looking for a sweet chocolate treat, Hu Chocolate's best-selling bars are for you. We tried every single of them and ranked them to find the best.
Cook /Stephanie Friedman
The First Step You Can't Skip Before Reheating Steak
when reheating a steak, it's tricky to get it to taste fresh again, but letting it reach room temperature first is a step in the right direction.
Recipes /Michelle Bottalico
Rich Chocolate Peanut Butter Chia Pudding Recipe
As nutritious as they are delicious, these overnight chocolate peanut butter chia seed puddings make for a perfect start to a busy weekday morning.
Drink /Nikita Ephanov
Why You Should Think Twice About Putting Folgers Coffee On Your Grocery List
With so many different brands of coffee available, it can be difficult to choose which one to buy. If you're looking for a bold cup, Folger's isn't for you.
Drink /Crawford Smith
Every Bubly Burst Sparkling Water Flavor, Ranked
From triple berry to peach mango, we tried the new bubly burst beverage line to decide which ones we loved, and which ones were our least favorite.
Drink /Brian Udall
Rum Vs Cachaça: The Real Difference Between The Two Spirits
Rum and cachaça often get lumped together - and you might be asking yourself what is cachaça, anyway? Here is the difference between the two spirits, explained.
Cook /Nikki Munoz
Cream Cheese Is The Single Addition For Creamier Deviled Eggs
It's good to know all of the deviled egg hacks out there for this classic dish. But if your goal is to make them extra creamy, the process is quite simple.
Cook /Molly Harris
What's The Difference Between Pappardelle And Fettuccine?
Some pasta varieties are easy to tell apart, while others, such as pappardelle and fettuccine, look considerably more similar and are tougher to discern.
Restaurants /Juniper Finch
20 Must-Visit Restaurants For Fried Chicken Across Tennessee
From family-style buffets to hot chicken sandwiches, we gathered a list of our favorite chicken spots in the state. Get ready to salivate.
Cook /Matthew Spina
The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Brisket, According To Duff Goldman
When asked whether he had any tips for making a brisket worthy of love, Duff Goldman's advice wasn't something to do, but something to leave out.
Main Ingredients /Nikki Munoz
12 Baked Chicken Recipes We Can't Get Enough Of
Chicken in such a versatile protein that you could eat it every night in its various forms and never feel like you were having the same meal twice in a row.
Restaurants /Hunter Wren Miele
7 Dishes You Should Avoid Ordering At Olive Garden
Olive Garden has its attributes, but where there are heavenly appetizers, there's always a dastardly entrée lurking in the shadows of the menu to oppose them.
