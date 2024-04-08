Tasting Table | Food, Restaurants, Reviews, Recipes, Cooking Tips (2024)

The Most Tender Whole Roasted Cauliflower Requires One Additional Step
What Qualities Make A Wine Elegant? The Best Classic American Sandwich Might Come As A Sweet Surprise

  • Drink /Simone Gerber

    What Qualities Make A Wine Elegant?

    An elegant wine isn't just a sales pitch by the liquor store or winery. Elegance is an actual term that wine aficionados use to describe a vintage.

  • Culture /Austin Havens-Bowen

    The Best Classic American Sandwich Might Come As A Sweet Surprise

    At Tasting Table, we took some time to rank 26 classic American sandwiches to find out which one stands out among the rest, and the answer might surprise you.

  • Cook /Nikki Munoz

    What To Consider Before Sweetening Your Lemon Curd

    When you're whipping up a batch of lemon curd, there is something to consider before adding in the sugar to make sure you get the best results.

  • Grocery /Julia Holland

    The Reason Goya Canned Coconut Milk Should Stay Out Of Your Shopping Cart

    Plenty of canned goods are worthy of a spot on your pantry shelves, but Goya canned coconut milk is not one of them. Opt for one of the many better brands.

  • Drink /Brian Udall

    Hard Seltzers Have Been Around A Lot Longer Than White Claw

    White Claw was the first huge name in the hard seltzer category and remains the dominant voice, but it wasn't the first brand to experiment with the style.

  • J. Kenji López-Alt Has A Brilliant Trick To Prevent Oil Splatters While Cooking Salmon

    J. Kenji López-Alt doesn't enjoy the oily fishy spatter from pan-frying salmon. Luckily, he has a brilliant trick to prevent oil splatters while cooking salmon.

  • Culture /Karen Hart

    How Lemon Ricotta Cake Became An Italian Breakfast Staple

    Breakfast can mean different things in different parts of the world, and in Italy, the morning meal is commonly associated with sweet treats.

  • Recipes /Taylor Murray

    Pesto-Crusted Baked Salmon Recipe

    Make dinner a simple affair with this pesto-crusted baked salmon recipe, which comes together in less than 30 minutes.

  • Cook /Molly Harris

    The Quick Fix For Overly Wet Hand-Pulled Noodle Dough

    Unlike dough that is too dry, with a simple trick and a little know-how, you can rescue that soggy dough and transform it into delicious, tender pasta.

  • Cook /Austin Havens-Bowen

    A Little Italian Seasoning Can Go A Long Way When Baking Breadsticks

    Breadsticks are always better when Italian herbs are present, but Italian seasoning blends are useful as more than just a garnish on top of the finished dish.

  • Drink /Brian Udall

    Whiskey Novices Shouldn't Be Intimidated By A Vertical Tasting, According To Michter's Master Distiller - Exclusive

    A vertical whiskey tasting can understandably sound daunting, but according to an expert, it's actually a great way to explore whiskey's flavor nuances.

  • Cook /Sarah Bisacca

    16 Canned Goods You Should Always Stock Up On At Costco

    From veggies and fruits to meat and vegan-friendly protein, stocking up on canned goods at Costco helps you save money while also making meal prep a breeze.

  • Cook /Nikki Munoz

    How To Make An Easy Lemon Cake With Just 3 Ingredients

    While complex desserts can be fun to make, sometimes we just want a super simple recipe, especially if it only requires a handful of ingredients.

  • Bubble And Squeak (A Classic Leftover Makeover) Recipe

    Bubble and squeak is a simple British dish of leftover cooked potatoes, cabbage, and any other veg, pan-fried until crispy and enjoyed with eggs and more sides.

  • Drink /Autumn Swiers

    The Possible 1970s Origins Of The Amaretto Sour

    The amaretto sour co*cktail is often thought of as a 1980s drink, but its origin stretches back a bit farther to the 1970s in a slightly simpler form.

  • Cook /Matthew Spina

    For Kansas City-Style Ribs, Avoid Leaner Cuts Of Meat

    If you want to make some Kansas City barbecue, you've got a few types of ribs to choose from, just make sure it isn't too lean. Here are your best bets.

  • Cook /Stephanie Friedman

    For A More Flavorful Chicken Salad, Use Crispy Fried Chicken

    While practically every mix-in you can think of can be tinkered with, you can switch up your poultry to fried chicken to give your salad a massive flavor boost.

  • Exclusives /Nicole Adams

    We Tried Hu Chocolate's Best-Selling Bars And Ranked Them

    If you're looking for a sweet chocolate treat, Hu Chocolate's best-selling bars are for you. We tried every single of them and ranked them to find the best.

  • Cook /Stephanie Friedman

    The First Step You Can't Skip Before Reheating Steak

    when reheating a steak, it's tricky to get it to taste fresh again, but letting it reach room temperature first is a step in the right direction.

  • Recipes /Michelle Bottalico

    Rich Chocolate Peanut Butter Chia Pudding Recipe

    As nutritious as they are delicious, these overnight chocolate peanut butter chia seed puddings make for a perfect start to a busy weekday morning.

  • Drink /Nikita Ephanov

    Why You Should Think Twice About Putting Folgers Coffee On Your Grocery List

    With so many different brands of coffee available, it can be difficult to choose which one to buy. If you're looking for a bold cup, Folger's isn't for you.

  • Drink /Crawford Smith

    Every Bubly Burst Sparkling Water Flavor, Ranked

    From triple berry to peach mango, we tried the new bubly burst beverage line to decide which ones we loved, and which ones were our least favorite.

  • Drink /Brian Udall

    Rum Vs Cachaça: The Real Difference Between The Two Spirits

    Rum and cachaça often get lumped together - and you might be asking yourself what is cachaça, anyway? Here is the difference between the two spirits, explained.

  • Cook /Nikki Munoz

    Cream Cheese Is The Single Addition For Creamier Deviled Eggs

    It's good to know all of the deviled egg hacks out there for this classic dish. But if your goal is to make them extra creamy, the process is quite simple.

  • Cook /Molly Harris

    What's The Difference Between Pappardelle And Fettuccine?

    Some pasta varieties are easy to tell apart, while others, such as pappardelle and fettuccine, look considerably more similar and are tougher to discern.

  • Restaurants /Juniper Finch

    20 Must-Visit Restaurants For Fried Chicken Across Tennessee

    From family-style buffets to hot chicken sandwiches, we gathered a list of our favorite chicken spots in the state. Get ready to salivate.

  • Cook /Matthew Spina

    The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Brisket, According To Duff Goldman

    When asked whether he had any tips for making a brisket worthy of love, Duff Goldman's advice wasn't something to do, but something to leave out.

  • Main Ingredients /Nikki Munoz

    12 Baked Chicken Recipes We Can't Get Enough Of

    Chicken in such a versatile protein that you could eat it every night in its various forms and never feel like you were having the same meal twice in a row.

  • Restaurants /Hunter Wren Miele

    7 Dishes You Should Avoid Ordering At Olive Garden

    Olive Garden has its attributes, but where there are heavenly appetizers, there's always a dastardly entrée lurking in the shadows of the menu to oppose them.

