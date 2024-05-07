Tasty Yorkshire Puddings Recipe: Traditional English Popovers (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Yorkshire puddings are such a treat, they are more than just a dinner roll as they are truly a show-stopping basket of goodies to indulge in! Even though I serve these up traditionally at holiday meals, I always think to myself that they would be oh-so-wonderful as a part of breakfast. This is my best and easiest no-fail Yorkshire puddings recipe that'll have you hooked for life!

Traditional Yorkshire Puddings Recipe

Of course, these delicious egg-based rolls are something that I was inspired to try a long time ago in my early years of watching Chef Gordon Ramsay. The towering British popovers looked amazing and they were just something I knew I'd love!

I have perfected Gordon Ramsay's Yorkshire Puddings and just love to make them whenever I serve up a prime rib or roast beef! Plus, the kids have always been absolutely entertained watching these bake-up in the oven.

Jump to: Traditional Yorkshire Puddings Recipe

❤️ Why This Recipe Works!

🥘 Yorkshire Pudding Ingredients

🔪 How To Make Yorkshire Puddings



🥡 Storing

❓ FAQ

🥖 More Delicious Appetizers

📖 Recipe Card

💬 Reviews

Just when you think nothing is really happening, the batter comes together, and all of a sudden they are higher than the baking pan!!

You can use drippings from your prime rib roast (in the muffin pan) but vegetable oil works just as well. The most important thing is to leave your oven door closed until you are sure that the Yorkshire Puddings are ready.

❤️ Why This Recipe Works!

They're Impressive! Since these Yorkshire puddings are not the average dinner roll , your family and friends will easily be impressed when you serve these up with any meal!

Since these Yorkshire puddings are , your family and friends will easily be impressed when you serve these up with any meal! So Tasty! The right eggy batter is flavor-packed and amazingly delicious !

The right eggy batter is ! Fun To Make! Other than being extremely careful when handling the hot pan and oil, the kids in your family will love watching the puddings to see how big they can get! Additionally, you can stuff the center of the rolls with mashed potatoes, gravy, etc.!

🥘 Yorkshire Pudding Ingredients

5 ingredients and you're on your way to baking up these tasty dinner rolls! There's absolutely nothing special needed to make Yorkshire puddings!

All-Purpose Flour - 1¾ cups of all-purpose flour. The bulk of your puddings and what gives them texture (along with the eggs).

- 1¾ cups of all-purpose flour. The bulk of your puddings and (along with the eggs). Salt - A pinch of salt adds flavor to all bread recipes , and highlights the richness of the eggs.

- A pinch of salt , and highlights the richness of the eggs. Eggs - 4 large, beaten eggs. The eggs are what make these delicious bread rolls so darn yummy! (See my tips & notes section below about adding an extra egg white too!)

- 4 large, beaten eggs. The eggs are what make these delicious bread rolls so darn yummy! Drippings or Oil - 1½ tablespoons of drippings. Use the drippings from your roast to line each muffin tin cavity or your popover tins . If not using the drippings, melted lard or vegetable oil works too. (See my tips & notes section below on the best oils to use.)

- 1½ tablespoons of drippings. Use the drippings from your roast . If not using the drippings, melted lard or vegetable oil works too. Milk - 1½ cups of milk. I like low-fat, skim, 1% or 2% milk for getting beautiful Yorkshire puddings.

*Be sure to see the free printable recipe card below for ingredients, exact amounts & instructions with tips!*

🔪 How To Make Yorkshire Puddings

Perfect Yorkshire puddings are about as easy as they can be! There are quite a few tricks noted below, but the basics shared here are my no-fail recipe!

This recipe will make a dozen muffin-sized Yorkshire puddings.

Whisk. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together 1¾ cups of all-purpose flour and 1 pinch of salt to distribute the salt through the flour. Add and combine. Make a well in the center of the flour and add the 4 large eggs, 1½ tablespoons of drippings, plus ½ of the milk portion (¾ cup). Mix until all of the flour is moistened and you have a slightly lumpy batter. Whisk until smooth. Add the remaining portion of milk and whisk until the batter is smooth. Leave the batter at room temperature and allow it to rest for a minimum of 15 minutes, preferably 30 minutes or overnight. Preheat. While the batter is either resting or returning to room temperature, preheat your oven to 450°F (230°C). Portion out drippings, melted lard, or vegetable oil into the muffin tin or popover tins then place the pan into the oven as it preheats. *Once the oil is smoking, it's ready to add your batter too. Portion and bake. Whisk the batter before portioning into the muffin or popover tins, filling each tin ¾ full with batter. Bake the Yorkshire puddings for 10-15 minutes until fluffy and golden. *Do not open your oven door until the puddings are done! If you do have to, be sure that you're extra gentle! Serve. Remove from the oven when done and serve immediately.

Wrap the baked Yorkshire puddings in a kitchen towel if waiting to serve them with your meal. These tasty popovers are the BEST EVER dinner roll to enjoy with any Sunday roast or holiday meal. Enjoy!

Be sure to check out my 'What to Serve with Prime Rib' page for more perfect appetizers, sides, and desserts for your holiday dinner!

My British Christmas Cake is another wonderful part of any Christmas dinner!

💭 Tips & Notes

Add a bit of water to make the popovers crispier on the outside and taller too. Add 1½ tablespoons water to your measuring cup then top it off to 1½ cups total liquid (with the milk).

on the outside and taller too. Add 1½ tablespoons water to your measuring cup then top it off to 1½ cups total liquid (with the milk). Want some sky-scraping popovers? Add an extra egg white! The added egg white makes the popovers lighter and airier. This not only makes the texture superb but also adds extra height.

Add an extra egg white! The added egg white makes the popovers lighter and airier. This not only makes the texture superb but also adds extra height. If possible, and you've planned ahead, the best Yorkshire puddings result from a batter that has been rested. Resting your batter overnight will yield tastier popovers or puddings. If baking your Yorkshire puddings now, rest the batter for at least 15 minutes but preferably 30 minutes.

the best Yorkshire puddings result from a batter that has been rested. Resting your batter overnight will yield tastier popovers or puddings. If baking your Yorkshire puddings now, rest the batter for at least 15 minutes but preferably 30 minutes. Room temperature batter bakes faster and more evenly, and will allow the Yorkshire puddings to rise to impressive heights. If mixing and baking right away, use room-temperature eggs and milk to get this same effect.

and more evenly, and will allow the Yorkshire puddings to rise to impressive heights. If mixing and baking right away, use room-temperature eggs and milk to get this same effect. Whether you've rested your batter overnight, or for the minimum suggested time of 15-30 minutes, giving the batter a quick stir before baking helps to ensure perfect Yorkshire puddings.

or for the minimum suggested time of 15-30 minutes, giving the batter a quick stir before baking helps to ensure perfect Yorkshire puddings. As much as I love olive oil, it's not the best oil to use here. Oils with high smoke points like canola oil, sunflower oil, peanut oil, or safflower oil would be better options (if you are not using beef drippings).

🥡 Storing

Store any leftover Yorkshire puddings in an airtight container and they will keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Or, freeze the popovers in a freezer storage container for up to a month.

>>>>See all of my recipes here<<<<

❓ FAQ

What Is Yorkshire Pudding? While the term 'pudding' may have you confused, Yorkshire pudding is actually more of a crossover between a souffle, a cheese puff, and a dinner roll. It is a very common British side dish that is extremely versatile and can be served alongside many other dishes. What Is The Secret To Good Yorkshire Pudding? There are a ton of tips and tricks for making the best Yorkshire pudding (as mentioned in the notes above). My biggest recommendation is to let the batter rest overnight. This will yield the tastiest and fluffiest popovers. (You also need to make sure that the oil and muffin tin is nice and hot before adding in the batter!) Can I Make Yorkshire Pudding In Advance? While I don't recommend baking these tasty popovers ahead of time, you can prepare the batter the day before or the morning of (and I actually recommend it!) If your serving a tasty dinner, your Yorkshire puddings should be one of the last things in the oven, since they are quick to bake and should be enjoyed immediately.

Go ahead and whip up the batter, cover it, and let it rest until you are ready to finish them up! See Also A Classic Ribollita: Tuscan Bean Soup RecipeCandied pecans recipe - A Dish of Daily LifeCranberry Pecan Stuffing RecipeIkea Swedish Meatballs Recipe

🥖 More Delicious Appetizers

Butter Herb Rhodes Rolls - These soft and fluffy dinner rolls are a great addition to any meal!

- These soft and fluffy dinner rolls are a great addition to any meal! Bisquick Biscuits - These quick biscuits are exceptionally easy to prepare since they use Bisquick!

- These quick biscuits are exceptionally easy to prepare since they use Bisquick! Ranch Cheese Ball - Perfect for parties or get-togethers, this ranch cheese ball is great for serving a large group!

- Perfect for parties or get-togethers, this ranch cheese ball is great for serving a large group! Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms - These bite-sized mushrooms are packed with cream cheese and Parmesan!

- These bite-sized mushrooms are packed with cream cheese and Parmesan! Shrimp Rangoons - Crispy wontons are loaded with shrimp and cream cheese for a crowd-pleasing dish!

- Crispy wontons are loaded with shrimp and cream cheese for a crowd-pleasing dish! Deviled Eggs - These tasty and simple eggs are so popular and tasty that they are easily the star of any party!

Do you love a recipe you tried? Please leave a 5-star🌟rating in the recipe card below and/or a review in the comments section further down the page.

Stay in touch with me through social media@Pinterest,Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter! Subscribe to the newsletter today (no spam, I promise)! Don't forget to tag me when you try one of my recipes!

📖 Recipe Card

Print Recipe Leave A Comment Love This Recipe?Click On A Star To Rate It! 5 from 79 reviews Traditional Yorkshire Puddings Yorkshire puddings are such a treat, they are more than just a dinner roll as they are truly a show-stopping basket of goodies to indulge in! Even though I serve these up traditionally at holiday meals, I always think to myself that they would be oh-so-wonderful as a part of breakfast. This is my best and easiest no-fail Yorkshire puddings recipe that'll have you hooked for life! Author | Angela Servings: 1 dozen Calories: 130kcal Prep 15 minutes minutes Cooking 15 minutes minutes Resting Time 30 minutes minutes Total Time 1 hour hour Pin Recipe Ingredients ▢ 1 ¾ cup all-purpose flour

▢ 1 pinch salt

▢ 4 large eggs (beaten)

▢ 1 ½ tablespoon drippings (plus drippings or vegetable oil for muffin pan)

▢ 1 ½ cups milk (10 fl oz - divided into two portions of ¾ cup each) Help Us Out!If you love a recipe, be sure to come back and share your ratings. This helps future users, and allows me to continue sharing free recipes! Angela Instructions In a medium to large mixing bowl, mix the all-purpose flour and salt and form a well in the center of the bowl.

Add the eggs, drippings, and half of the milk. Combine until smooth but somewhat lumpy. See Also 50 Best Potluck Recipes to Bring to Work

Add the remaining milk and whisk until smooth. Allow the batter to rest for 30 minutes.

While the batter is resting, preheat your oven to 450 degrees F (232 degrees C). Place a spoonful of oil in each of the pan molds, enough to cover the bottom of each mold then place the pan in the preheating oven to heat the oil. Once the oil starts to smoke, it is ready to have the batter added.

Whisk the batter again, then fill each baking pan mold ¾ full with the batter and bake 10-15 minutes (start checking at 10 minutes). Open the oven gently until completely cooked, if you need to open it prior to the Yorkshire Puddings being fully baked. Once done, remove from your baking pan and serve immediately. Equipment You May Need Mixing Bowl Silicone Whisk Muffin Tin Notes Add a bit of water to make the popovers crispier on the outside and taller too. Add 1½ tablespoons water to your measuring cup then top it off to 1½ cups total liquid (with the milk).

on the outside and taller too. Add 1½ tablespoons water to your measuring cup then top it off to 1½ cups total liquid (with the milk). Want some sky-scraping popovers? Add an extra egg white! The added egg white makes the popovers lighter and airier. This not only makes the texture superb but also adds extra height.

Add an extra egg white! The added egg white makes the popovers lighter and airier. This not only makes the texture superb but also adds extra height. If possible, and you've planned ahead, the best Yorkshire puddings result from a batter that has been rested. Resting your batter overnight will yield tastier popovers or puddings. If baking your Yorkshire puddings now, rest the batter for at least 15 minutes but preferably 30 minutes.

the best Yorkshire puddings result from a batter that has been rested. Resting your batter overnight will yield tastier popovers or puddings. If baking your Yorkshire puddings now, rest the batter for at least 15 minutes but preferably 30 minutes. Room temperature batter bakes faster and more evenly, and will allow the Yorkshire puddings to rise to impressive heights. If mixing and baking right away, use room-temperature eggs and milk to get this same effect.

and more evenly, and will allow the Yorkshire puddings to rise to impressive heights. If mixing and baking right away, use room-temperature eggs and milk to get this same effect. Whether you've rested your batter overnight, or for the minimum suggested time of 15-30 minutes, giving the batter a quick stir before baking helps to ensure perfect Yorkshire puddings.

or for the minimum suggested time of 15-30 minutes, giving the batter a quick stir before baking helps to ensure perfect Yorkshire puddings. As much as I love olive oil, it's not the best oil to use here. Oils with high smoke points like canola oil, sunflower oil, peanut oil, or safflower oil would be better options (if you are not using beef drippings). Nutrition Calories: 130kcal (7%) | Carbohydrates: 16g (5%) | Protein: 5g (10%) | Fat: 45g (69%) | Saturated Fat: 15g (94%) | Cholesterol: 75mg (25%) | Sodium: 80mg (3%) | Potassium: 110mg (3%) | Sugar: 2g (2%) Did you try this recipe? Rate it below!I can’t wait to see your results! Mention @bake_it_with_love or tag #bake_it_with_love! Traditional Yorkshire Puddings, Yorkshire pudding Course Bread Recipes, Dinner Rolls, Holiday Recipes Cuisine English