Tender Bottom Round Roast Recipe, Easy 1 Pot Beef Dinner (2024)

Introducing the Ultimate Bottom Round Roast Recipe - The Best Way to Achieve a Mouthwatering Tender and Juicy Roast! Print Your Recipe Card below;)

Bottom Round Roast

If you're on the hunt for the perfectly tender bottom round roast recipe, I've got you! This easy recipe combines the best cooking methods to transform a tough cut of meat into a savory and succulent centerpiece for your family dinners or special occasions!

Whether you call it bottom round roast, rump roast, or lean beef roast, this cut can shine when cooked this way!

Slow Cooking

The secret to a tender bottom round roast lies in the slow cooking process. This recipe takes advantage of the low and slow approach to break down the connective tissues and collagen, turning an initially tough cut into a melt-in-your-mouth roast. This method works equally well for chuck roast, making it a great option for those looking for a good value.

Prepping for Success

Begin by letting your roast sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes. This ensures even cooking and helps the roast reach the desired internal temperature throughout. While the roast is resting, take the opportunity to prepare a flavorful dry rub or herb butter using fresh herbs, garlic cloves, olive oil, and a touch of balsamic vinegar for that extra depth of flavor.

Seared to Perfection

Start by searing the roast over medium-high heat, using a thin coat of oil such as olive oil. This step locks in the juices and adds a wonderful crust to the roast, enhancing its overall texture and taste.

Slow Roasting for Optimal Tenderness

After searing, place the roast in a Dutch oven or slow cooker pot for the main slow cooking process. This method is a wonderful way to infuse the roast with the flavors of your chosen herbs, seasonings, and a touch of beef broth or even red wine.

Cooking to Perfection

Let the roast cook at a low temperature, ensuring a steady and gentle cooking process. This helps the roast tenderize over time, as it becomes increasingly juicy and mouthwateringly delicious.

Resting

Once the roast reaches the desired internal temperature, remove it from the oven and let it rest. Resting allows the juices to redistribute within the meat, resulting in a tender and juicy roast.

Flavorful Gravy

Don't forget the wonderful sauce! The leftover cooking broth can be transformed into a rich and flavorful gravy, which pairs perfectly with your slices of roast and a side of mashed potatoes or even roast beef sandwiches.

Intrigued by this easy roast beef recipe? Check out the full instructions and helpful tips in the recipe card below. This method will undoubtedly make you a roast aficionado, impressing your family and friends with every perfectly cooked slice.

Ingredients

A savory and delicious bottom round roast recipe that combines searing, braising, and the use of herbs for a fall-apart tender result. This recipe is designed to be cooked in a Dutch oven pan.

Top Round Roast Ingredients

3-4 pound (1.4-1.8 kg) bottom round roast

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, thinly sliced

3-4 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons dried thyme (or use fresh thyme sprigs)

2 teaspoons dried rosemary (or use fresh rosemary sprigs)

1 cup beef broth

1 cup red wine (optional, you can substitute with more beef broth)

2 bay leaves

2-3 carrots, peeled and cut into chunks

2-3 celery stalks, cut into chunks

For a Medium Well Bottom Round Roast

If you like your roast medium with a bit of pink in the middle: roast to 135 and then tent it while it rests on your counter it will come to 145 degrees F.

For a Rare Bottom Round Roast

If you like your roast rare, roast to 125 then take out and tent with foil and it will come to 135 while it is resting on the counter.

Fall Apart Doneness

A bottom round roast will start to become tender and fall apart when it reaches an internal temperature of around 190°F to 205°F (88°C to 96°C). This is the temperature range at which the collagen and connective tissue in the meat break down, transforming the tough fibers into a more tender texture.

At these higher temperatures, the roast will begin to easily shred or pull apart with minimal effort. This level of tenderness is often desired for dishes like pulled beef or shredded beef sandwiches, where the meat is intended to be very soft and easily separated.

Keep in mind that cooking a bottom round roast to this level of tenderness may require longer cooking times, as the collagen breakdown is a gradual process.

Resting

Once the roast is tender, carefully remove the Dutch oven from the oven.

Transfer the roast to a cutting board and let the roast rest for about 15-20 minutes before slicing.

Slice & Serve Bottom Round Roast

While the roast is resting, strain the braising liquid to remove the solids and herbs.

Slice the roast into thin slices that are against the grain.

Make Gravy

This herb-braised bottom round roast is sure to be a delicious and comforting dish, perfect for fall or any time you're looking for a satisfying meal.

Make a rich and flavorful gravy using the leftover cooking broth from the herb-braised bottom round roast. This gravy will add an extra layer of deliciousness to your roast slices and, mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Notes

1 - Allow the roast to come to room temperature before cooking. This ensures more even cooking throughout the roast.

2 - After cooking, allow the roast to rest for about 15-20 minutes before slicing. This helps redistribute the juices, keeping the meat moist and flavorful.

3 - Bottom round roast makes excellent leftovers. You can use the meat in sandwiches, wraps, or even as a topping for salads. Just reheat gently to avoid drying it out.

Tools

Dutch Oven -A Dutch oven pot is ideal for slow roasting and braising. Its heavy construction and tight-fitting lid create the perfect environment for achieving a tender roast.

Instant-Read Meat Thermometer -An instant-read meat thermometer is a must-have to accurately monitor the internal temperature of your roast. This tool ensures your roast reaches the desired level of doneness without overcooking.

Cutting Board -A sturdy cutting board provides a safe and clean surface for slicing your cooked roast into thin, mouthwatering slices.

Chef's Knife -A sharp chef's knife is essential for precise and effortless slicing, allowing you to create those perfect thin slices of roast.

Tongs -Tongs come in handy for searing the roast, flipping it, and transferring it between the stovetop and the Dutch oven.

Oven Mitts -Oven mitts or heat-resistant gloves protect your hands when handling the hot Dutch oven during the cooking process.

Whisk or Wooden Spoon -You'll need a whisk or a wooden spoon for stirring the cooking broth and ensuring a smooth gravy.

Saucepan -A saucepan is useful for making the gravy from the leftover cooking broth. It helps prevent lumps and ensures even heat distribution.

Measuring Cups and Spoons -Accurate measurements are crucial for a successful recipe, so have your measuring cups and spoons ready.

Aluminum Foil -Aluminum foil is useful for covering the roast while it rests, allowing the juices to redistribute evenly.

Serving Platter -A serving platter or dish is perfect for presenting your beautifully cooked bottom round roast slices.

Fine-Mesh Strainer -A fine-mesh strainer is essential for straining the cooking broth when making the gravy.

Cooking Time

Desired Doneness Internal Temperature Approximate Cooking Time (300°F; 3-4 lb roast) Rare 115°F (46°C) 1 hour 30 minutes - 1 hour 45 minutes Medium-rare 130°F (54°C) 2 hours - 2 hours 15 minutes Medium 135°F (57°C) 2 hours 15 minutes - 2 hours 45 minutes Medium-well 145°F (63°C) 2 hours 45 minutes - 3 hours Well done 160°F (71°C) 3 hours - 3 hours 30 minutes

At 300 degrees Fahrenheit, a 3-4 pound roast beef should take approximately 2 to 2 and a half hours to reach an internal temperature of 125 degrees Fahrenheit, which is medium-rare. However, this is just an estimate, and the actual cooking time can vary depending on several factors, such as:

The cut of beef: Different cuts have different fat contents and thicknesses, which can affect cooking time. For example, a chuck roast will take longer to cook than a sirloin roast.

Different cuts have different fat contents and thicknesses, which can affect cooking time. For example, a chuck roast will take longer to cook than a sirloin roast. The shape of the roast: Roasts with more surface area will cook faster than those with less surface area.

Roasts with more surface area will cook faster than those with less surface area. The accuracy of your oven: Make sure your oven is preheated to the correct temperature and that the thermostat is accurate.

Make sure your oven is preheated to the correct temperature and that the thermostat is accurate. Whether you use a meat thermometer:The best way to ensure that your roast is cooked to the desired doneness is to use a meat thermometer. Insert the thermometer into the thickest part of the roast, avoiding bones.

Recipe Card

If you try this recipe and love it, I’d love if you give it 5 stars and let me know how it turned out in the comments or review!Tag me on Instagram@farmhouse_harvestwith your delicious creation!

