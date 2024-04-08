Tender Rump Roast Recipe - How To Make Tender Oven Roasted (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Looking for an easy and tasty recipe for a tender roast beef meal? This rump roast recipe is perfect for your whole family.

Tender Rump Roast

This recipe uses beef roast to make a delicious dish, great for special occasions or a comforting meal.

With just a few simple ingredients like olive oil, garlic cloves, black pepper, and Worcestershire sauce, you can create a tender roast that's bursting with great flavor. Whether you choose to prepare it in a slow cooker, a pressure cooker, or on the stovetop... This recipe shows you the best way to cook a rump roast. It's important to cook rump roast slowly at a low temperature and monitor the internal temperature with a meat thermometer.

The result is a tender rump roast that's perfect for roast beef sandwiches or served as a main course with au jus. So, let's explore the next steps in this great recipe and savor the best results.

Key Ingredients

Rump Roast

This recipe centers around the star of the dish, the beef rump roast or chuck roast. Both cuts have connective tissue, making them ideal. Tough cuts of meat, like rump roast, become tender and tasty when cooked slowly, adding richness and heartiness to the dish.

Olive Oil:

We use olive oil to sear the seasoned roast. It adds a subtle, fruity flavor, and helps achieve a beautiful brown crust on the meat. Searing not only enhances the appearance but also locks in the juices for a tender result.

Black Pepper:

Black pepper adds a mild kick and depth of flavor to the roast. It complements the beef's natural richness and enhances the overall taste.

Garlic Cloves:

Garlic is known for its aromatic and savory qualities. The cloves infuse the meat with a delightful garlic flavor as they roast alongside it. Garlic also helps to balance the richness of the meat.

Beef Broth:

The beef broth serves as the cooking liquid, infusing the meat with savory flavors and maintaining moisture throughout the cooking process. It's essential for creating a flavorful and juicy roast.

Worcestershire Sauce:

Worcestershire sauce brings a savory, slightly tangy, and umami-rich element to the dish. It enhances the overall depth of flavor and complements the beef's taste.

Fresh Rosemary (Optional):

Adding fresh rosemary contributes a fragrant herbal note that pairs wonderfully with beef. It elevates the flavor profile and enhances the aroma of the dish.

Balsamic Vinegar (Optional):

If used, balsamic vinegar can bring a sweet and tangy contrast to the savory elements, creating a more complex flavor profile.

Incorporating these ingredients thoughtfully and following the recipe's guidance on time and temperature ensures a tender rump roast that's perfect for special occasions or as a comforting, everyday meal.

It's a great option for those seeking the best flavor and a straightforward preparation process, making it a fantastic slow cooker recipe for creating delicious roast beef sandwiches or a hearty main course.

Instructions

Remove Your Meat from the Fridge: Begin by taking the 4-5 pound boneless beef rump roast out of the fridge. Allowing the meat to reach room temperature for at least 20 minutes before cooking ensures more even cooking, as it reduces the temperature difference between the outer and inner parts of the roast.

Begin by taking the 4-5 pound boneless beef rump roast out of the fridge. Allowing the meat to reach room temperature for at least 20 minutes before cooking ensures more even cooking, as it reduces the temperature difference between the outer and inner parts of the roast. Preheat Your Oven to 450°F: This step is crucial to ensure your oven is ready for roasting at the right temperature. Preheating gives the roast a consistent cooking environment.

This step is crucial to ensure your oven is ready for roasting at the right temperature. Preheating gives the roast a consistent cooking environment. Trim Excess Fat: Using a sharp knife, trim off any excess fat from the roast. Leaving some fat is fine as it contributes to flavor and moisture, but removing excessive fat can help prevent an overly greasy result.

Using a sharp knife, trim off any excess fat from the roast. Leaving some fat is fine as it contributes to flavor and moisture, but removing excessive fat can help prevent an overly greasy result. Mix Seasonings: In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of salt, 1 tablespoon of ground black pepper, 2 teaspoons of fresh garlic powder, and 2 teaspoons of onion powder. This mixture serves as a flavorful seasoning for the roast.

In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of salt, 1 tablespoon of ground black pepper, 2 teaspoons of fresh garlic powder, and 2 teaspoons of onion powder. This mixture serves as a flavorful seasoning for the roast. Season the Roast:Rub the seasoning mixture all over the rump roast, ensuring an even coating. This step adds layers of flavor and helps form a delicious crust when searing.

Searing Rump Roast

Searing the Roast:Heat a large skillet or cast iron frying pan over medium-high heat with a combination of olive oil and avocado oil. Sear all sides of the seasoned roast until they develop a deep, rich brown crust. Searing locks in moisture and enhances the roast's visual appeal.

The high-temperature searing step is excellent. It creates a flavorful crust on the roast, which enhances the overall taste. This process usually takes about 3-4 minutes on each side. However, you might need to adjust the time depending on the size and thickness of your roast. The goal is to achieve a nice brown sear without overcooking the meat 😉

Transfer to Roasting Pan:Place the seared rump roast in a roasting pan, fat side up. If you used a frying pan for searing, transfer the roast to the roasting pan. This step sets the stage for the roasting process.

Add Flavorful Ingredients:Pour 1 cup of beef broth or water into the roasting pan. Add 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce for extra depth of flavor. Sprinkle a chopped and caramelized onion over the roast, and place the chopped garlic on top.

Oven Roasting

Roasting Time: Preheat your oven to 450°F. If you used a Dutch oven for searing, you can place it directly into the hot oven. Roast the uncovered roast for 20 minutes at 450°F.

Preheat your oven to 450°F. If you used a Dutch oven for searing, you can place it directly into the hot oven. Roast the uncovered roast for 20 minutes at 450°F. This initial high-temperature roasting helps create a flavorful crust. Roasting at 450°F for the first 20 minutes of cooking time is perfect for developing a flavorful exterior while maintaining the meat's juiciness 😉

Adjust Temperature: After the first 20 minutes, lower the oven temperature to 225°F and continue slow roasting to desired doneness. (it takes about 1 hour and 10 minutes to 125 degrees internal temp.)

After the first 20 minutes, lower the oven temperature to 225°F and continue slow roasting to desired doneness. (it takes about 1 hour and 10 minutes to 125 degrees internal temp.) Reducing the oven temperature to 225°F is the key to tenderizing the roast. Slow Roasting at a lower temperature allows the connective tissues in the meat to break down gradually. This is a very effective method for achieving a tender result 😉

Monitor Internal Temperature:Periodically check the internal temperature of the roast with a meat thermometer after the initial 20 minutes.

For rare, aim for 125°F, which rises to 135°F after resting. To achieve medium-rare, target 135°F, reaching 145°F after resting. For medium-well, cook to 140-145°F, achieving 155°F after resting.

Rest and Serve:Remove the roast from the oven and let it rest for at least 20-30 minutes before slicing it thin and against the grain. Resting allows the juices to redistribute within the meat, ensuring a moist and tender result.

Let me know what you think!

Share your cooking tips and feedback in the comments below.

Did you add any twists to these recipes? I'd love to hear!

If you try this recipe and love it, I’d love if you give it 5 stars and let me know how it turned out in the comments or review!Tag me on Instagram@farmhouse_harvestwith your delicious creation!

Tender Rump Roast Recipe - Oven Roasted Yield: 5 pounds Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour 30 minutes Additional Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 2 hours 20 minutes See Also Bobby Flay Salisbury Steak Recipe ( With Mushroom Gravy) - Chefjar This rump roast recipe works like magic for tender roast beef everyone loves. Perfect for any special occasion or Sunday dinner! Ingredients 4-5 pound boneless beef rump roast.

2 tablespoons Olive oil or 2 tablespoons Avocado Oil for searing

1 tablespoon Salt

One TBS ground Black Pepper

1 cup beef broth or water

One tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 peeled and chopped bulb of fresh garlic.

1 chopped and caramelized onion.

Optional - 1 tablespoon of fresh thyme & rosemary minced, or 1 teaspoon of the dried herbs. Instructions Remove Your Meat from the Fridge As mentioned above, make sure to remove your meat from the fridge before you start cooking it. Let your rump roast sit on the counter for at least 20 minutes to get closer to room temperature. Preheat your oven to 450°F. Use a sharp knife to remove however much fat you want from the rump roast. Mix olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic and onion powder seasoning. Season rump roast with salt and pepper, garlic and onion powder for flavor! Searing - After roast is closer to room temperature, Sear it with oil in hot skillet or cast iron Frying Pan, or dutch oven... A Dutch oven will make this step easier. But a frying pan works just fine if you don’t have a cast iron pan or dutch oven. Make sure to sear all sides of the seasoned roast on high heat in butter or avocado oil, or both! Place seared rump roast in Roasting Pan Fatty side up. If you used a frying pan to sear the roast, transfer your rump roast into your roasting pan. Pour into the bottom of the roasting pan: 1 cup beef broth or one cup water, and 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce. Add 1 coarsely chopped caramelized onion. Sprinkle chopped garlic over the top of the roast. Place seared and seasoned rump roast into a preheated 450°F oven. (If you used a Dutch Oven to sear, just put other ingredients on top and place it right into the hot oven!) UNCOVERED. Roast 20 minutes at 450°F. Turn the temperature down to 225°F and slow roast to desired doneness. (it takes about 1 hour 10 mins to 125°F.) Internal temp for rare cook to 125 degrees F, which comes to 135 degrees F while resting. For medium cook to 135 which comes us to 145°F after resting\. For for medium well done rump roast cook to 145 which comes up to 155°F internal temp after resting. Remove rump roast from oven, place it on a cutting board. Cover it with aluminum foil, and let it rest for at least 20 minutes before slicing thin and against the grain. Notes ****Please note: Every oven is different, so the timing will vary. The size and shape of your rump roast will also make a difference in cooking time. So check the internal temperature every 15 minutes or so after the first 45 minutes. **** Internal temp for rare cook to 125 degrees F, which comes to 135 degrees F while resting. For medium-rare cook to 135 which comes us to 145°F after resting\. For for medium well done rump roast cook to 145 which comes up to 155°F internal temp after resting. Be sure to bring your rump roast to room temperature, before searing and roasting, for even cooking. AFTER COOKING, Let your roast rest for 30 minutes to let the juices redistribute before slicing. (or all the juices fall out on the cutting board and you have dry meat.) Nutrition Information Serving Size 3oz

Amount Per ServingCalories 257Total Fat 14gSaturated Fat 6.5gCholesterol 102mgSodium 43mgProtein 26g Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Instagram

Rump Roast Recipe Notes

Remember, No roast is exactly the same and neither are ovens, so it's best to check to the internal temperature with an instant read thermometer of your roast at least every hour.

For best results, use yourmeat thermometerInstead of just using a timer!

Internal temp for rare cook to 125 degrees F, which comes to 135 degrees F while resting. For medium-rare cook to 135°F which comes us to 145°F after resting. For for medium well done rump roast cook to 140-145°F which comes up to 155°F internal temp after resting.

Serve Rump Roast With

Rump roast is the perfect Roast Beef for Sunday family meals or special occasions like Christmas dinner. I like to serve it with the au jus and:

Mashed Potatoes and Homemade Gravy ! (Learn how easy it is to make homemade gravy with the pan drippings left in your roasting pan. It's super delicious made with the rump roast juices, and only takes about 10 minutes.

! (Learn how easy it is to make with the pan drippings left in your roasting pan. It's super delicious made with the rump roast juices, and only takes about 10 minutes. Soft and buttery sourdough dinner rolls .

More Recipes

Slow Cooker Pot Roast Recipe

Crock Pot Rump Roast

Slow Cooker Rump Roast

Au Jus Recipe

Sirloin Tip Roast

Sources

National Cattlemen's Beef Association

USDA

Culinary Institute of America

FAQs

What is the best cooking method for rump? The best cooking method for a rump roast is searing then oven roasting, for several reasons including:

Flavor Development: Searing the rump roast in a hot pan before roasting in the oven helps develop a rich, deep, and complex flavor. The high heat of searing caramelizes the surface of the meat, creating a savory crust and enhancing the overall taste of the roast.

Retained Juiciness: Searing seals the outer layer of the meat, which helps to lock in juices. This means that the roast remains moist and succulent as it continues to cook in the oven.

Texture Improvement: The initial sear also contributes to a better texture. It creates a contrast between the crispy outer layer and the tender interior of the roast.

Oven Precision: After searing, the roast is placed in the oven to finish cooking. This allows for precise temperature control and even cooking throughout the roast.



Does rump roast get tender the longer you cook it?

Cooking rump roast for a longer time can increase its tenderness. However, it is important to be cautious not to overcook it. Overcooking can result in the meat becoming excessively tender or dry.

Rump roast is a lean meat with connective tissue. Longer cooking times can make it tender by breaking down the tissue. How long does it take for a rump roast to fall apart? The tenderness of a rump roast depends on its size, cooking method, and temperature. Rump roast becomes fall-apart tender when the collagen in the connective tissue breaks down into gelatin.

For fall apart rump roast you will need to use a slow cooker rump roast recipe or the braising method. In braising, you sear the meat and then simmer it in a flavorful liquid at a low temperature. Typically, a rump roast can become fall-apart tender in 3-4 hours of braising.