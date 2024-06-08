Terms & Conditions | B&O Watches (2024)

Terms & Conditions

B&O Watches general terms and conditions for online purchasing on www.bo-watches.com

1. Company information

Company Name: B&O Watches

Address: Oude Boekeloseweg 9, 7553DS, Hengelo (OV), The Netherlands

Telephone number: +31 (0)613650101

Email Address: info@bo-watches.com

VAT number: NL860136474B01

2. Definitions

For the purpose of these General Terms and Conditions, the following terms shall have the following meanings:

“Business Day” means a calendar day, other than a Saturday, a Sunday or a Dutch public holiday, on which the banks in the Netherlands are open for normal business;

“Consumer” means any natural person not acting in the course of a profession or business (consument) that enters into an Agreement with B&O Watches via the B&O Watches Webshop;

“Agreement” means any agreement with respect to orders placed for Products available on the B&O Watches Webshop concluded between B&O Watches and the Consumer via the B&O Watches Website

“DCC” means Dutch Civil Code (Burgerlijk Wetboek);

“Durable medium” means any instrument, including email, which enables the Consumer to store information addressed to him in a way accessible for future reference for a period of time adequate for the purposes of the information, and which allows the unchanged reproduction of the information stored;

“B&O Watches Webshop” means the online webshop of B&O Watches on the B&O Watches Website;

“B&O Website” means the website of B&O Watches on www.bo-watches.com;

“General Terms and Conditions” means these General Terms and Conditions of B&O Watches;

“Intellectual Property Rights” means all existing and future intellectual property rights, subsisting anywhere in the world, whether registered or not (including but not limited to all trademark rights, trade name rights, patent rights, copyrights, database rights, design rights, and all trademarks, trade names, domain names, software, patents, works, databases, designs, models, know-how, and all rights in respect of any of the foregoing) relating to the Products and the B&O Watches Website;

“Parties” means B&O Watches and the Consumer collectively;

“Product” means all goods B&O Watches produces and/or sells under – inter alia – the (trade)name ‘B&O Watches’.

3. Applicability

3.1. These General Terms and Conditions apply to any Agreement (and/or changes or additions thereto) for the sale and delivery of Products concluded through the B&O Watches Webshop to which B&O Watches is a party and applies to the whole legal relationship between the Parties. These General Terms and Conditions also apply to and form integral part of all quotations and offers made by B&O Watches and all acceptances, acknowledgements and confirmations by B&O Watches of any orders made by the Consumer.

3.2. By placing an order the Consumer agrees to be bound by these General Terms and Conditions.

3.3. In the event that specific Product related terms and conditions apply in addition to these General Terms and Conditions, those terms will be explicitly specified in the offer of the specific Product and in the event of contradictory terms and conditions, the Consumer may invoke the applicable condition that is most favourable to the Consumer.

3.4. These General Terms and Conditions supersede any previous general terms and conditions for the sale and delivery of Products concluded through the B&O Watches Webshop.

4. Offers and orders

4.1. The material on the B&O Watches Website is provided for general information only. Obvious errors or mistakes in the offer do not bind B&O Watches.

4.2. B&O Watches will indicate on the B&O Watches Website if an offer is of limited duration.

4.3. An offer is subject to availability. If a Product is out of stock, despite appearing on the B&O Watches Webshop, B&O Watches may cancel a confirmed order. In such event the Consumer will be informed by email and any payments with respect to the order will be refunded.

5. The agreement

5.1. Subject to the provisions of these General Terms and Conditions, the Agreement becomes effective upon acceptance of an offer and the fulfilment of the applicable conditions by the Consumer. The Consumer accepts the offer by placing an order through the B&O Watches Webshop. Promptly after receiving an order, B&O Watches will send an automated email confirming the receipt of the order.

B&O Watches may obtain information – within statutory frameworks – about the Consumer’s ability to fulfil his payment obligations, as well as about facts and factors that are important for the responsible conclusion of the Agreement.

5.2. B&O Watches reserves the right to reject or cancel an order, without being liable for any damages or costs in (among others) the following situations:

The Product is not available or the Product is out of stock;

The order is flagged by B&O Watches’ security systems as an unusual order or an order susceptible to fraud;

The Consumer’s billing information is not correct or not verifiable;

B&O Watches has reason to believe the Consumer is a reseller;

There was an error in the price displayed on the B&O Website;

B&O Watches cannot deliver to the shipping address provided by the Consumer.

In such event the Consumer will be informed by email and any payments with respect to the order will be refunded.

6. Prices

All prices quoted on the B&O Watches Website are in Euros and include VAT (BTW).

B&O Watches reserves the right to change the prices quoted on the B&O Watches without notice. B&O Watches will not be liable to the Consumer or any third party for price changes.

Shipping and delivery rates are applied per order. All costs in connection with shipment import and export duties and excise, as well as all other levies or taxes imposed or levied in respect of the Product, the shipping and customs clearance shall be at the Consumer’s expense. Such costs or expenses which have been paid by B&O Watches, shall be charged to the Consumer.

7. Right of withdrawal

7.1. The right of withdrawal is only applicable for products shipped to an address within the European Union. If B&O Watches has shipped a product to a Consumer with an address outside of the European Union, the right of withdrawal is not applicable.

7.2. The Consumer has the right to withdraw from the Agreement within 14 calendar days without giving any reason.. The Consumer can either dissolve the agreement and receive a refund or exchange the ordered Product. The withdrawal period will expire after 14 calendar days from the day on which the Consumer (or a third party indicated by the Consumer other than the carrier) acquires physical possession of the ordered Product. In the event that several Products of the same order are delivered separately, the withdrawal period will expire after 14 calendar days from the day on which the Consumer (or a third party indicated by the Consumer other than the carrier) acquires physical possession of the last ordered Product.

7.3. Products that are not suitable for return due to health protection or hygiene reasons (such as underwear, swimwear and pierced accessories) and/or sealed Products that were unsealed after delivery cannot be returned or exchanged.

7.4. To exercise the right of withdrawal, the Consumer must inform B&O Watches of his decision to withdraw from the Agreement by requesting a Return Merchandise Authorisation on the B&O Watches Website or sending an email with an unequivocal written statement to info@bo-watches.com within the withdrawal period. To meet the withdrawal deadline, it is sufficient for the Consumer to request a Return Merchandise Authorisation or send the unequivocal statement to B&O Watches before the withdrawal period has expired.

7.5. During the withdrawal period, the Consumer shall handle and inspect the Product and the packaging with care, in the same manner as the Consumer would be allowed to do in a retail shop. The Consumer shall only unpack or use the Product to the extent necessary to establish the nature, the characteristics and the functioning of the Product. The Consumer shall be liable for any diminished value of the Product resulting from the handling other than what is necessary to establish the nature, characteristics and functioning of the Product.

If the Consumer exercises its right of withdrawal, the Consumer will return the Product to B&O Watches at its own risk and expense, by following the instructions on the Return Merchandise Authorisation, without undue delay and in any event no later than 14 calendar days from the day on which the Consumer communicated his decision to withdraw to B&O Watches. This deadline is met if the Consumer sends back the Product before the withdrawal period of 14 calendar days has expired. If the Consumer is located outside the European Union, the Consumer shall declare the returned Product as “Returns and Repairs of Dutch Merchandise” on the customs declaration.

7.6. The Consumer shall return the Product with all delivered accessories and in the complete and original state and, to the extent possible, in its original packaging. The risk and the burden of proof for the correct and timely exercise of the right of withdrawal lies with the Consumer.

If the Consumer timely exercises its right of withdrawal, B&O Watches will reimburse the relevant payments received from the Consumer, including the costs of delivery and excluding the return costs, without undue delay and in any event not later than 14 calendar days from the day on which B&O Watches is informed of the Consumer’s decision to withdraw from the Agreement. The return costs will be deducted from the Consumer’s refund. In the event that the Consumer wishes to exchange the Product, no return and/or additional delivery costs will be charged. B&O Watches may withhold the reimbursem*nt until B&O Watches has received the Product back, or until the Consumer has supplied adequate evidence of timely having sent back the Product, whichever is earliest. B&O Watches will carry out such reimbursem*nt using the same means of payment as the Consumer used for the initial transaction, unless the Consumer has expressly agreed otherwise.

8. Payment by the Consumer

8.1. Save as otherwise provided in the Agreement or in applicable additional terms and conditions, the sums payable to B&O Watches will be paid by the Consumer within 14 calendar days after the conclusion of the Agreement.

8.2. B&O Watches does not accept any other method of payment than the payment methods indicated on the B&O Watches Website. B&O Watches may change these payment methods at any time. All actual costs of payment will be passed on to the Consumer.

8.3. The Consumer has the duty to inform B&O Watches of any inaccuracies in payment data provided or stated.

9. Shipping and delivery

9.1. The ordered Product will be shipped to the Consumer within 1-5 Business Days after the confirmation of the order. In the event that multiple orders with the same shipping address are placed by the Consumer, these orders may be combined, unless otherwise requested by the Consumer. In such event the Products will be shipped to the Consumer within 1-5 Business Days after the last order.

9.2. Instead of having the order shipped and delivered, the Consumer can decide to collect the order from the physical B&O Watches store in Hengelo, The Netherlands. If the Consumer decides to do this, the Consumer should indicate accordingly when placing the order with the B&O Watches Webshop. All Products are safely stored at an external location with limited access during the week. No Products are available at the physical address of B&O Watches. When the Consumer has placed an order on a certain Business Day and wishes to collect the order in person, B&O Watches will contact Consumer to communicate the earliest possibility.

9.3. The shipping and delivery terms indicated in these General Terms and Conditions, on the B&O Watches Website or otherwise communicated by B&O Watches Store are indicative and not guaranteed. If B&O Watches is unable to meet the (estimated) shipping date, B&O Watches will notify the Consumer accordingly. B&O Watches shall not be liable for any damages and costs arising out or in connection with delayed delivery.

9.4. B&O Watches ships to shipping addresses in the countries indicated on the B&O Watches Website. B&O will deliver the Product at the shipping address specified in the order of the Consumer.

9.5. If the shipping address is located outside the European Union, the Consumer shall be responsible for assuring that the ordered Product can be lawfully imported.

9.6. B&O Watches is authorised to engage third parties in the fulfilment of its shipping and delivery obligations under the Agreement. All shipping services used by B&O Watches provide a tracking number.

9.7. B&O Watches retains the full and unconditional ownership of the ordered Product until the Product as well as all other claims of B&O Watches vis-à-vis the Consumer are paid in full (within the meaning of article 3:92 and 7:9 DCC). The Consumer shall in no event have a right of retention with regard to the Product. B&O Watches is entitled to repossess the Product if the Consumer fails to fulfil any of its obligations under the Agreement and/or if B&O Watches infers from the Consumer’s behaviour or communication that the Consumer will fail to fulfil any of its obligations under the Agreement.

9.8. All risks in connection with the Product shall pass to the Consumer when the Product is delivered at the shipping address specified in the order of the Consumer. If the Consumer refuses or fails to take and/or accept delivery of the ordered Product, the Consumer will be charged the actual costs of shipping the Product back to B&O Watches.

10. Complaints

10.1. B&O Watches wishes to point out that the Consumer can rely upon the legal guarantee of conformity of goods (as stipulated in article 7:17 DCC). The Consumer is obliged to closely examine the delivered Product upon the day on which the Consumer (or a third party indicated by the Consumer other than the carrier) acquires physical possession of the Product.

10.2. The Consumer shall inform B&O Watches of any complaints about defects and/or non-compliance with the specifications of the delivered Product, including but not limited to complaints in respect of visible defects and/or damages of the Product and/or the colour of the Product. Any complaints shall be sent in writing to the following email address: info@bo-watches.com. The email shall contain a clear description of the complaint, the Consumer’s name, the order number included in the order confirmation and the article number of the Product and shall be sent within a reasonable time after the discovery of the defects, but in any case no later than two (2) months after the discovery of the defects.

10.3. Complaints submitted to B&O Watches will be replied within a period of five (5) Business Days, from the date of receipt of the complaint. The Consumer shall give B&O Watches all such assistance as B&O Watches may require for the purpose of examining the complaint. B&O Watches is only obliged to take complaints into consideration, if B&O Watches is given the opportunity to verify the complaint.

10.4. In the event of a timely, correct and justified complaint in accordance with this clause 10, the Consumer shall be entitled to either replacement or repair of the defective or non-conforming Product, or an appropriate credit for the purchase price of the Product.

10.5. The Consumer shall return the defective or non-conforming Product in its entirety to B&O Watches. The defective or non-conforming Product shall become B&O Watches property as soon as it has been replaced or credited.

10.6. A complaint that does not meet the requirements set out in this clause 10, shall not be taken into consideration by B&O Watches, the Product shall be deemed to have no defects and conform to the specifications and does not release the Consumer from any of its obligations under the Agreement.

11. Liability

11.1. B&O Watches shall in no event be liable to the Consumer for any indirect loss or damage arising out of or in connection with the Agreement, the sale of any Products by B&O Watches or the use thereof by the Consumer, whether or not such damage is based on tort, product liability, guarantee, statutory duty or otherwise, unless the damage is caused by intent or wilful recklessness of B&O Watches.

11.2. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Agreement or these General Terms and Conditions, any aggregate liability of B&O Watches to the Consumer arising in connection with the Agreement or these General Terms and Conditions, under any theory or ground whether in contract, tort, product liability, guarantee, statutory duty, or otherwise, shall in no event exceed the invoice value of the Product concerned (unless the damages is caused by intent or wilful recklessness by B&O Watches or its managerial staff).

12. Intellectual property rights

13.1. All Intellectual Property Rights shall remain the exclusive property of B&O Watches or its licensors. The Consumer acknowledges that it has no right, title or interest in, nor will it acquire or attempt to acquire any Intellectual Property Rights in its own or third parties’ name, or for its own or others’ behalf or act in any such way that may give the impression to third parties that the Consumer is proprietor of any of these Intellectual Property Rights.

13.2. The Consumer shall not copy any Products or (any part of) the B&O Watches Website, nor (otherwise) use any Intellectual Property Rights, without B&O Watches’ prior written approval. The Consumer shall not cause or permit anything to be done which may damage or cause detriment to the Intellectual Property Rights, including but not limited to their validity, distinctive character and/or reputation.

13.3. Nothing in any Agreement and/or these General Terms and Conditions shall be construed as conferring any license or granting any rights to the Consumer regarding any Intellectual Property Rights.

13. Privacy

B&O Watches will process personal details of the Consumer in accordance with the privacy statement published on the B&O Watches Website.

14. Availability of the B&O Watches webshop

B&O Watches does not guarantee that the B&O Watches Website, or any content on it, will always be available or that access will always be uninterrupted. Access to the B&O Watches Website is permitted on a temporary basis. B&O Watches reserves the right to suspend, withdraw, discontinue or alter all or any part of the B&O Watches Website at any time as it sees fit without notice. B&O Watches shall not be liable for any reason due to which the B&O Watches Website is unavailable at any time or for any period.

15. Miscellaneous

16.1. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these General Terms and Conditions shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision of these General Terms and Conditions. Any such invalid or unenforceable provision shall be replaced or be deemed to be replaced by a provision that is considered to be valid and enforceable. The interpretation of the replacing provisions shall be as close as possible to the intent of the invalid or unenforceable provision.

16.2. B&O Watches reserves the right to unilaterally amend these General Terms and Conditions at any time. In the event that the General Terms and Conditions have been amended, B&O Watches will give a notice of this by stating on the B&O Watches Website that the General Terms and Conditions have been amended, thereby indicating the date of such amendments.

B&O Watches may transfer, assign and/or pledge its rights and/or obligations under the Agreement to a third party. This will not affect the Consumer’s rights and obligations.

The Consumer may only transfer, assign and/or pledge his/her rights and/or obligations under the Agreement to a third party upon written approval from B&O Watches.

16. Governing law and jurisdiction

17.1. These General Terms and Conditions and any Agreement shall be exclusively governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Netherlands, excluding (i) any conflict of law rules under Dutch private international law and (ii) the applicability of the United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Good (Vienna Convention of 1980).

17.2. The competent court in the Netherlands, shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute arising out of or in connection with these General Terms and Conditions and/or any Agreement without prejudice to the right of appeal (hoger beroep) and that of appeal to the Supreme Court (cassatie).