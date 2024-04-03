Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib Au Jus Recipe – Hungarian Chef (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

If you’re a fan of succulent, flavorful meats, then you’re probably familiar with the Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib Au Jus recipe. This mouth-watering dish, known for its tender, fall-off-the-bone meat, is a staple at Texas Roadhouse and loved by many. The prime rib, a cut of beef that’s celebrated for its rich, juicy flavor, is enhanced even further when served with a savory Au Jus sauce, made from a blend of beef broth, red wine, flour, and butter.

This combination creates an unforgettable dining experience that will transport your taste buds straight to the heart of Texas. But you don’t have to go to Texas Roadhouse to enjoy this delectable dish – with the right ingredients and a bit of patience, you can recreate this culinary masterpiece in your kitchen!

What is Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib Au Jus?

Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib Au Jus is a dish that consists of slow-cooked prime rib served with a savory Au Jus sauce. The term “Au Jus” is French for “with juice,” and refers to the rich, flavorful liquid that’s created while cooking meat. In this case, the juice comes from the beef broth and red wine used in the recipe. The prime rib is slow-cooked to perfection, resulting in a tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture that’s complemented by the savory Au Jus sauce.

Why You’ll Love This Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib Au Jus?

There are many reasons why this dish is loved by so many. First and foremost, the prime rib itself is a delicious cut of beef that’s known for its marbling and intense flavor. When cooked to perfection, it practically falls off the bone and melts in your mouth. The addition of the savory Au Jus sauce takes it to a whole new level, adding depth and richness to the already flavorful meat. This dish is also a crowd-pleaser – perfect for a special occasion or holiday meal, it’s sure to impress your guests.

But perhaps one of the greatest reasons why you’ll love this Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib Au Jus recipe is because it’s surprisingly easy to make at home. While it may seem intimidating at first, all you need is a bit of patience and some basic ingredients to recreate this beloved dish in your kitchen. Plus, you can adjust the recipe to your liking – adding more herbs and spices or experimenting with different types of beef broth or red wine.

The Ingredients

Prime Ribs: The star of the show, prime rib is a juicy and flavorful cut of beef that’s perfect for roasting. It provides the hearty, meaty base for the rest of the flavors in this dish.

For Marinade:

Soy Sauce : This adds a deep, savory, umami flavor to the ribs. It also helps to tenderize the meat and gives it a rich color.

: This adds a deep, savory, umami flavor to the ribs. It also helps to tenderize the meat and gives it a rich color. Garlic : Adds a pungent, spicy flavor that complements the richness of the beef. Garlic also has natural antimicrobial properties which can help in the marination process.

: Adds a pungent, spicy flavor that complements the richness of the beef. Garlic also has natural antimicrobial properties which can help in the marination process. Worcestershire Sauce : This sauce is a complex blend of flavors including sweet, sour, salty, and umami. It enhances the savory taste of the beef and adds depth to the marinade.

: This sauce is a complex blend of flavors including sweet, sour, salty, and umami. It enhances the savory taste of the beef and adds depth to the marinade. Dried Rosemary : Rosemary’s piney flavor pairs well with beef. Drying concentrates its flavor, making it perfect for a marinade.

: Rosemary’s piney flavor pairs well with beef. Drying concentrates its flavor, making it perfect for a marinade. Black Pepper : This spice adds a mild heat and a touch of sharpness, helping to balance out the other flavors.

: This spice adds a mild heat and a touch of sharpness, helping to balance out the other flavors. Olive Oil: Helps to distribute the flavors of the marinade evenly on the surface of the meat. It also aids in browning during roasting.

For Au Jus Sauce:

Beef Broth : This forms the base of the au jus, providing a rich, meaty flavor that complements the prime rib.

: This forms the base of the au jus, providing a rich, meaty flavor that complements the prime rib. Worcestershire Sauce : As in the marinade, Worcestershire sauce adds a complex, savory flavor to the au jus.

: As in the marinade, Worcestershire sauce adds a complex, savory flavor to the au jus. Red Wine : The acidity of the wine balances the richness of the beef and deepens the flavor of the au jus.

: The acidity of the wine balances the richness of the beef and deepens the flavor of the au jus. Salt and Pepper : Essential for bringing out the flavors of the other ingredients. They also provide a final seasoning to the sauce.

: Essential for bringing out the flavors of the other ingredients. They also provide a final seasoning to the sauce. Dijon Mustard: Adds a tangy, spicy note to the au jus, providing a counterpoint to its richness.

Step by Step Instructions

Step 1: Prepare the Marinade

To start, create the flavorful marinade by combining soy sauce, minced garlic, Worcestershire sauce, dried rosemary, black pepper, and olive oil in a mixing bowl. This marinade will infuse the prime rib with rich and savory flavors.

Step 2: Marinate the Prime Rib

Place the prime rib in a generously sized dish and pour the prepared marinade over it. Ensure that the meat is coated evenly on all sides, allowing it to absorb the delicious flavors. Marinating primes the meat for a mouthwatering roast.

Step 3: Refrigerate and Marinate

Cover the dish with plastic wrap and let the marinating prime rib rest in the refrigerator for a minimum of 4 hours, or, for best results, marinate it overnight. This resting period allows the meat to soak up the marinade’s essence, enhancing its taste.

Step 4: Preheat the Oven

When you’re ready to cook, preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). The correct oven temperature ensures even and thorough cooking.

Step 5: Place the Prime Rib for Roasting

Set the marinated prime rib on a roasting rack in a large roasting pan. Elevating the meat on a rack allows the heat to circulate evenly around it, resulting in a beautifully roasted piece of meat.

Step 6: Roast the Prime Rib

Bake the prime rib in the preheated oven for around 2-3 hours, depending on the size of your cut and your desired level of doneness. Aim for an internal temperature of 135-145°F for medium-rare to medium. This will produce a tender and succulent roast.

Step 7: Prepare the Au Jus Sauce

While the prime rib is in the oven, you can prepare the savory Au Jus sauce. In a saucepan, combine beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, red wine, salt, pepper, and Dijon mustard. Bring this mixture to a boil and then reduce the heat to simmer for 15-20 minutes until it thickens slightly. This sauce will complement the prime rib beautifully.

Step 8: Allow the Prime Rib to Rest

Once the prime rib reaches the desired level of doneness, remove it from the oven. Allow it to rest for about 10-15 minutes before slicing. Resting the meat is essential for retaining its juices and tenderness.

Step 9: Serve with Au Jus Sauce

Serve the prime rib, either with the savory Au Jus sauce on the side or drizzled over the sliced meat. This delectable combination of marinated and roasted prime rib with a rich Au Jus sauce is sure to impress your guests.

Notes

For a more intense flavor, you can add additional herbs and spices to the marinade such as thyme, oregano, or paprika.

You can also experiment with different types of beef broth or red wine to create your own unique flavor profile.

If you prefer a thicker au jus sauce, you can stir in a tablespoon of flour or cornstarch to the mixture while it’s simmering.

Nutrition Information

How to store Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib Au Jus?

If you have any leftovers, you can store them in an airtight container or wrap them tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to three days. To reheat, place the slices of ribeye in a baking dish with some beef broth or Au Jus sauce and cover with foil. Bake at 350°F (177°C) for about 15 minutes, or until heated through. You can also freeze the cooked ribeye for up to three months. Just make sure to thaw it in the refrigerator before reheating.

Variations

For a different twist, you can try using different cuts of beef such as a standing rib roast or a boneless prime rib.

Instead of red wine, you could use some balsamic vinegar for a tangier sauce.

If you want to add some sweetness to the dish, you can mix in some honey or brown sugar to the marinade or au jus sauce.

For a spicier version, you can add some hot sauce or red pepper flakes to the marinade or au jus sauce.

Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib Au Jus recipe If you're a fan of succulent, flavorful meats, then you're probably familiar with the Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib Au Jus recipe. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Rate Recipe Prep Time: 4 hours hours Cook Time: 2 hours hours Total Time: 6 hours hours Course: Dinner Cuisine: American Keyword: texas roadhouse prime rib au jus recipe See Also 12 Best Magnolia Table Recipes (Easy Recipes From Joanna Gaines) Servings: 12 Calories: 450kcal Equipment Measuring cups

Pan Ingredients 2 Prime Ribs

1 cup soy sauce

6 cloves of minced garlic

1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp of dried rosemary

2 tbsp of freshly ground black pepper

4 tbsp of olive oil

2 cups of beef broth

2 tbsp of Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup of red wine

Salt and pepper

2 tsp of Dijon mustard Instructions Combine soy sauce, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, rosemary, black pepper, and olive oil in a bowl for the marinade.

Coat the prime rib with the marinade evenly in a large dish. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).

Set the marinated prime rib on a roasting rack in a pan. Bake for 2-3 hours, aiming for 135-145°F internal temperature for medium-rare to medium doneness.

For preparing the sauce, simmer beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, red wine, salt, pepper, and Dijon mustard in a saucepan until it slightly thickens.

After removing from the oven, let the prime rib rest for 10-15 minutes before slicing.

Serve the prime rib with the Au Jus sauce on the side or drizzle over the meat. Enjoy your delicious roast! Notes For a more intense flavor, you can add additional herbs and spices to the marinade such as thyme, oregano, or paprika.

You can also experiment with different types of beef broth or red wine to create your own unique flavor profile.

If you prefer a thicker au jus sauce, you can stir in a tablespoon of flour or cornstarch to the mixture while it’s simmering. Nutrition Calories: 450kcal Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

FAQs

Can I use a different cut of beef for this recipe?

Absolutely! While ribeye is known for its marbling and tenderness, you can apply this recipe to other cuts like New York strip, sirloin, or even a roast. Just keep in mind that cooking times and final internal temperatures may vary, so adjust accordingly.

Is liquid smoke necessary, or can I skip it?

Liquid smoke adds a distinctive smoky flavor to the ribeye. However, if you don’t have it on hand or prefer a more traditional cooking method, you can skip it. The meat will still turn out tender and flavorful from the marinade and roasting process.

Can I make this recipe without the marinade?

Yes, you can still make a delicious prime rib without marinating it. However, the marinade adds an extra layer of flavor and helps to tenderize the meat. We highly recommend giving it a try!

Wrapping Up

In conclusion, Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib Au Jus is a delicious and beloved dish that’s easy to recreate in your kitchen. With the right ingredients and some patience, you can enjoy this mouth-watering meal at home, impressing your guests and satisfying your taste buds. So why not give it a try and see for yourself why this dish has become a staple at Texas Roadhouse and beyond?

Also, do share your experience and any variations you tried in the comments below. Happy cooking!

