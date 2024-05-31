Texas-Style Chili Recipe (2024)

i am texan and do chili very well indeed.

this is the best recipe i have come across in many a year - one that i don't have to alter or ad lib. i live in abu dhabi and have managed to cobble together a larder that contains all the ingredients except the ro-tel, which i believe i would not use if i lived the US !

this recipe is a keeper. i, of course, change the recipe around; but no matter how you slice and dice it, this is makes for a mighty fine blow of chili.