Thai Butternut Squash Soup Recipe (Vegan) - Sweet Peas and Saffron (2024)

A simple and healthy vegan Thai butternut squash soup recipe made with lemongrass and coconut milk! Tastes even better on day 2, is gluten- and dairy-free and easy to prep.

There is really nothing more satisfying than a nice bowl of smooth and creamy soup. Some of my family's favorites include this Ultra Creamy Butternut Squash Soup and this Thai Coconut Curry Soup. Another tasty Thai option is this Thai Butternut Squash Soup recipe which gets amazing flavor from lemongrass and lime leaves.

While often Thai flavors can be bold and assertive, sometimes I crave something mellower. This Thai butternut squash soup is definitely on the mellower side, with creamy coconut milk and citrussy flavors from the lemongrass and lime leaves.

Not only that but it's loaded with butternut squash and carrots, is vegan, gluten- and dairy-free, and easy to prep.

Reasons you’ll ♡ this soup it's dairy-free and vegan, and gluten-free

it's the kind of soup that tastes even better on day 2- perfect for meal prep!

it's not spicy and is great for kids

Recipe video

Wondering how this soup recipe comes together? Watch this 1 minute video to see how easy it is to prepare! You can find more of my recipe videos on my YouTube channel.

Let's talk ingredients!

Butternut squash - peeled and cubed. Use frozen cubed butternut squash as a shortcut!

- peeled and cubed. Use frozen cubed butternut squash as a shortcut! Other veggies - onion, garlic, and carrots to add extra layers of flavor.

- onion, garlic, and carrots to add extra layers of flavor. Vegetable stock - I've been making my own homemade veggie stock and will share the recipe soon!

- I've been making my own homemade veggie stock and will share the recipe soon! Lemongrass - the long stalks you see in the photo above. Should be available in the produce section of your grocery store.

- the long stalks you see in the photo above. Should be available in the produce section of your grocery store. Lime leaves - we've been able to find fresh lime leaves in our produce section on occasion, but in this case I've used dried lime leaves which I found in the spice aisle. They should also be available at specialty Asian grocery stores.

- we've been able to find fresh lime leaves in our produce section on occasion, but in this case I've used dried lime leaves which I found in the spice aisle. They should also be available at specialty Asian grocery stores. Curry powder - go for a mild curry powder unless you want to up the spice level in this soup.

- go for a mild curry powder unless you want to up the spice level in this soup. Coconut milk - you want high-quality and full fat coconut milk for the richest, creamiest soup base

Meal prep tips Soup is one of my favorite things to use in meal prep as it stores great! Here's some tips for perfect soup: Lemongrass - Peel off outer leaves and bruise the stem by hitting with the dull side of your knife. This helps release all the flavors! Chop into 2-3 inch long pieces to help you fish it out after the cook time is over.

- Peel off outer leaves and bruise the stem by hitting with the dull side of your knife. This helps release all the flavors! Chop into 2-3 inch long pieces to help you fish it out after the cook time is over. Blender - I like to use an immersion blender to blend my soup, but a stand blender would also work. Be very careful so you don't burn yourself!

- I like to use an immersion blender to blend my soup, but a stand blender would also work. Be very careful so you don't burn yourself! Thickness - you can totally customize how thick you want this soup to be by adding more or less stock. If you want it thicker than pictured, add stock to ½ inch below the butternut squash. For thinner like pictured, cover the squash.

- you can totally customize how thick you want this soup to be by adding more or less stock. If you want it thicker than pictured, add stock to ½ inch below the butternut squash. For thinner like pictured, cover the squash. Storage- this soup keeps for 4 days in the fridge and 6 months in the freezer! Find my favorite soup storage containers in my shop.

Can I swap out the coconut milk for something else?

The coconut milk really adds nice flavor to this soup, and I don’t recommend skipping it. It may be possible to use heavy cream in place; however, I have not tried and don’t know how this might affect the flavor. If you give it a try, let me know how it turns out in the comments!

Could I make this with chicken stock?

Yes, you can substitute chicken broth for veggie stock if you are not vegan. Try my homemade bone broth recipe!

I can't find lemongrass or lime leaves at a local store... Can I leave them out?

If you can't get locally, check Amazon for fresh lemongrass stalks and fresh lime leaves that are available to be delivered.

I don't recommend skipping these ingredients as they add so much of the citrussy flavor that is essential for flavor in this soup. You could try this Creamy Thai Curry Sweet Potato Soup, which is made with a red curry paste that's easily found in most grocery stores.

This post was originally published in 2015. It has been rephotographed and republished in 2020.