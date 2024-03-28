Thai Peanut Curry Chicken Recipe (Better Than Takeout) | Modernmealmakeover.com (2024)

January 7, 2024

By April King

Thai peanut curry chicken is a creamy, flavorful dinner that tastes even better than takeout from your favorite Thai restaurant! With tender chicken, hearty carrots, potatoes, and onions, flavorful garlic, ginger, and red curry paste, creamy coconut milk and peanut butter, perfectly marinated and served over a bed of rice, this peanut curry will satisfy all of your Thai food cravings!

Do you ever crave Thai food but you’re in your comfy clothes and really don’t want to leave your house to go pick it up? This easy Thai curry with peanuts is the perfect solution that you can make from the comfort of your own kitchen. This Thai Peanut Curry Recipe includes onions, carrots, potatoes, and chicken simmered in a Thai Inspired Peanut red curry sauce, and served over steamed rice. It’s easy to make and will be ready to serve in just 30 minutes. This flavorful Thai Peanut Curry Recipe is simple, delicious, and will taste just like it came from your favorite Thai restaurant.

This Thai peanut curry chicken is simple to make and makes a large enough batch to feed your whole family. To make this Thai peanut curry with chicken, start by sautéing your onions, carrots, and potatoes. Once they have cooked for a few minutes, add in your ginger, garlic, and red curry paste and mix it all together. Let it all simmer for a few minutes, then mix in the coconut milk. Let the mixture simmer until the potatoes and carrots are tender. Once it’s ready, stir in the peanut butter, brown sugar, soy sauce, and lime juice and let it cook for 5 more minutes. That’s all that there is to it! Serve it over a bed or rice with a few crunchy peanuts on top.

Why You’ll Love This Thai Peanut Curry Recipe

This one pot Thai curry chicken recipe is simple to make and cleaning up is a breeze!

This Thai Peanut Curry Recipe is a great alternative to takeout. It is cheaper, healthier, and you don’t even have to leave the house.

This Thai dish is packed with sweet, savory, and tangy flavors.

With chicken, carrots, potatoes, onions, and rice, this is a very hearty meal that will keep you full!

Ingredients for Thai Peanut Curry with Chicken

Carrots

Potatoes

Onion

Chicken Breasts

Oil

Ginger

Garlic

Red Curry Paste

Coconut Milk

Peanut Butter

Brown Sugar

Soy Sauce

Lime Juice

Rice

How to Make Thai Curry with Peanuts

Step 1: Start by adding oil to a large skillet or pot over medium-high heat.

Step 2: Add onions, carrots, potatoes, and sauté for 4- 5 minutes.

Step 3: Add chicken, ground ginger, minced garlic and red curry paste.

Step 4: Mix well to combine and sauté for a couple more minutes, then stir in coconut milk.

Step 5: Simmer dish over medium-low heat for 10 minutes or until carrots and potatoes become soft.

Step 6: Stir in peanut butter, brown sugar, soy sauce, and lime juice and cook for 5 more minutes.

Step 7: Serve with rice (Jasmine, white, brown) or noodles and top with chopped peanuts. Enjoy!

Popular Substitutions & Additions

For the potatoes, feel free to use either russet potatoes or red potatoes. For the onions, you can use either white or yellow.

For the oil in this recipe, I usually use olive oil, but you can use your favorite type of oil (canola, vegetable, coconut, etc).

Make sure that you use creamy peanut butter, not crunchy.

What to Serve with Thai Peanut Curry

Because this dish is so hearty, it doesn’t need anything to go with it. If you want to have something extra, I’d recommend doing something light, like a salad.

A tasty addition could also be to serve this chicken over these Easy Thai Peanut Noodles instead of steamed rice.

Thai Peanut Curry Chicken Recipe FAQ’s

What is Thai Curry?

Thai curry refers to dishes in Thai cuisine that are made with various types of curry paste. Red, green, yellow, massaman, and panang are the most common curry pastes. A Thai curry dish is made from curry paste, coconut milk, meat, seafood, vegetables and herbs. Thai curries tend to be more soup-like compared to their thicker Indian cousins and are served over rice or noodles.

How small should I chop my carrots, potatoes, and onions for this recipe?

This is totally up to you! I usually slice the carrots relatively thin, cube the potatoes, and finely chop the onions.

How can I add some spice to this Thai Peanut Curry Chicken Recipe?

To add some spice, I’d recommend putting in a pinch of red pepper. You can taste the mixture and add more until you think that it is spicy enough.

Thai Peanut Curry Recipe April King This Thai Peanut Curry Recipe includes onions, carrots, potatoes, and chicken simmered in a Thai Inspired Peanut red curry sauce, and served over steamed rice. It's easy to make and will be ready to serve in just 30 minutes. This flavorful Thai Peanut Curry Recipe is simple, delicious, and will taste just like it came from your favorite Thai restaurant. 4.57 from 88 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Course Main Course Cuisine Thai Servings 6 Calories 198 kcal Ingredients 2 carrots, cut into bite size pieces

2 medium potatoes, cut into bite size pieces

1/2 yellow onion, diced

2 chicken breasts, cubed

2 Tbsp. olive oil (coconut or vegetable oil can also be used)

2 tsp. ground ginger

2 tsp. minced garlic

1 -4oz. jar red curry paste

2 cans coconut milk

1/4 cup + 2 Tbsp. Peanut butter

5 Tbsp. brown sugar

4 tsp. soy sauce

juice from 1 lime Instructions In a large skillet or pot add oil and heat over medium-high heat. Add diced onions, chopped carrots, chopped potatoes and sauté for 4-5 minutes.

Add chicken ground ginger, minced garlic, red curry paste and mix well to combine. Sauté for a couple more minutes and then stir in coconut milk.

Simmer over medium-low heat for 10 minutes or until carrots and potatoes become soft.

Stir in peanut butter, brown sugar, soy sauce, and lime juice and cook for another 4-5 minutes.

Stir in peanut butter, brown sugar, soy sauce, and lime juice and cook for another 4-5 minutes.

Serve over rice (Jasmine, white, or brown) and garnish with chopped peanuts. Notes *Nutrition Disclaimer: All information presented on this site is intended for informational purposes only. Nutrition facts are an estimate and not guaranteed to be accurate. I am not a certified nutritionist and any nutritional information shared on Modernmealmakeover.com should only be used as a general guideline. Nutrition Calories: 198kcalCarbohydrates: 19gProtein: 7.5gFat: 10.3gSaturated Fat: 1.5gSodium: 741mgPotassium: 233.7mgFiber: 2.8gSugar: 3.4g Keyword Curry, Easy Spicy Thai Peanut Noodles, Peanut Curry, Thai Peanut Curry Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

