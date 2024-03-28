Thai Peanut Curry Chicken Recipe (Better Than Takeout) | Modernmealmakeover.com (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe
Thai peanut curry chicken is a creamy, flavorful dinner that tastes even better than takeout from your favorite Thai restaurant! With tender chicken, hearty carrots, potatoes, and onions, flavorful garlic, ginger, and red curry paste, creamy coconut milk and peanut butter, perfectly marinated and served over a bed of rice, this peanut curry will satisfy all of your Thai food cravings!
Do you ever crave Thai food but you’re in your comfy clothes and really don’t want to leave your house to go pick it up? This easy Thai curry with peanuts is the perfect solution that you can make from the comfort of your own kitchen. This Thai Peanut Curry Recipe includes onions, carrots, potatoes, and chicken simmered in a Thai Inspired Peanut red curry sauce, and served over steamed rice. It’s easy to make and will be ready to serve in just 30 minutes. This flavorful Thai Peanut Curry Recipe is simple, delicious, and will taste just like it came from your favorite Thai restaurant.
This Thai peanut curry chicken is simple to make and makes a large enough batch to feed your whole family. To make this Thai peanut curry with chicken, start by sautéing your onions, carrots, and potatoes. Once they have cooked for a few minutes, add in your ginger, garlic, and red curry paste and mix it all together. Let it all simmer for a few minutes, then mix in the coconut milk. Let the mixture simmer until the potatoes and carrots are tender. Once it’s ready, stir in the peanut butter, brown sugar, soy sauce, and lime juice and let it cook for 5 more minutes. That’s all that there is to it! Serve it over a bed or rice with a few crunchy peanuts on top.
Why You’ll Love This Thai Peanut Curry Recipe
- This one pot Thai curry chicken recipe is simple to make and cleaning up is a breeze!
- This Thai Peanut Curry Recipe is a great alternative to takeout. It is cheaper, healthier, and you don’t even have to leave the house.
- This Thai dish is packed with sweet, savory, and tangy flavors.
- With chicken, carrots, potatoes, onions, and rice, this is a very hearty meal that will keep you full!
Ingredients for Thai Peanut Curry with Chicken
- Carrots
- Potatoes
- Onion
- Chicken Breasts
- Oil
- Ginger
- Garlic
- Red Curry Paste
- Coconut Milk
- Peanut Butter
- Brown Sugar
- Soy Sauce
- Lime Juice
- Rice
How to Make Thai Curry with Peanuts
Step 1: Start by adding oil to a large skillet or pot over medium-high heat.
Step 2: Add onions, carrots, potatoes, and sauté for 4- 5 minutes.
Step 3: Add chicken, ground ginger, minced garlic and red curry paste.
Step 4: Mix well to combine and sauté for a couple more minutes, then stir in coconut milk.
Step 5: Simmer dish over medium-low heat for 10 minutes or until carrots and potatoes become soft.
Step 6: Stir in peanut butter, brown sugar, soy sauce, and lime juice and cook for 5 more minutes.
Step 7: Serve with rice (Jasmine, white, brown) or noodles and top with chopped peanuts. Enjoy!
Popular Substitutions & Additions
For the potatoes, feel free to use either russet potatoes or red potatoes. For the onions, you can use either white or yellow.
For the oil in this recipe, I usually use olive oil, but you can use your favorite type of oil (canola, vegetable, coconut, etc).
Make sure that you use creamy peanut butter, not crunchy.
What to Serve with Thai Peanut Curry
Because this dish is so hearty, it doesn’t need anything to go with it. If you want to have something extra, I’d recommend doing something light, like a salad.
A tasty addition could also be to serve this chicken over these Easy Thai Peanut Noodles instead of steamed rice.
Thai Peanut Curry Chicken Recipe FAQ’s
What is Thai Curry?
Thai curry refers to dishes in Thai cuisine that are made with various types of curry paste. Red, green, yellow, massaman, and panang are the most common curry pastes. A Thai curry dish is made from curry paste, coconut milk, meat, seafood, vegetables and herbs. Thai curries tend to be more soup-like compared to their thicker Indian cousins and are served over rice or noodles.
How small should I chop my carrots, potatoes, and onions for this recipe?
This is totally up to you! I usually slice the carrots relatively thin, cube the potatoes, and finely chop the onions.
How can I add some spice to this Thai Peanut Curry Chicken Recipe?
To add some spice, I’d recommend putting in a pinch of red pepper. You can taste the mixture and add more until you think that it is spicy enough.
Thai Peanut Curry Recipe
April King
This Thai Peanut Curry Recipe includes onions, carrots, potatoes, and chicken simmered in a Thai Inspired Peanut red curry sauce, and served over steamed rice. It's easy to make and will be ready to serve in just 30 minutes. This flavorful Thai Peanut Curry Recipe is simple, delicious, and will taste just like it came from your favorite Thai restaurant.
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 20 minutes mins
Total Time 30 minutes mins
Course Main Course
Cuisine Thai
Servings 6
Calories 198 kcal
Ingredients
- 2 carrots, cut into bite size pieces
- 2 medium potatoes, cut into bite size pieces
- 1/2 yellow onion, diced
- 2 chicken breasts, cubed
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil (coconut or vegetable oil can also be used)
- 2 tsp. ground ginger
- 2 tsp. minced garlic
- 1 -4oz. jar red curry paste
- 2 cans coconut milk
- 1/4 cup + 2 Tbsp. Peanut butter
- 5 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 4 tsp. soy sauce
- juice from 1 lime
Instructions
In a large skillet or pot add oil and heat over medium-high heat. Add diced onions, chopped carrots, chopped potatoes and sauté for 4-5 minutes.
Add chicken ground ginger, minced garlic, red curry paste and mix well to combine. Sauté for a couple more minutes and then stir in coconut milk.
Simmer over medium-low heat for 10 minutes or until carrots and potatoes become soft.
Stir in peanut butter, brown sugar, soy sauce, and lime juice and cook for another 4-5 minutes.
Serve over rice (Jasmine, white, or brown) and garnish with chopped peanuts.
Notes
*Nutrition Disclaimer: All information presented on this site is intended for informational purposes only. Nutrition facts are an estimate and not guaranteed to be accurate. I am not a certified nutritionist and any nutritional information shared on Modernmealmakeover.com should only be used as a general guideline.
Nutrition
Calories: 198kcalCarbohydrates: 19gProtein: 7.5gFat: 10.3gSaturated Fat: 1.5gSodium: 741mgPotassium: 233.7mgFiber: 2.8gSugar: 3.4g
24 Comments
-
Myndi Mathwin
April 2, 2021 at 8:56 pm ·Reply
Super good! I thought a little too thick, I would have added another can of coconut milk but didn’t have one. Family loved it. Next time I might add more coconut milk and make it a little spicier with some chili flake. Snow peas might be nice in there too. Thanks for an easy and delicious dinner!
-
April
April 2, 2021 at 10:11 pm ·Reply
Red chili flakes would give it good flavor. Glad you all enjoyed it!
-
-
Amber
April 9, 2021 at 10:15 am ·Reply
I found this one quite weak. But it could have been due to the quality of my curry paste. I had to nearly triple the amount of curry paste in order for this to have adequate taste. Otherwise it just tasted like something was ‘missing’. Countering that, I needed to add more peanut butter as well in order for the peanut taste to still be there. I like food authentic and on the richer side, so this is my personal taste. Other than that, the recipe was really good.
-
April
April 9, 2021 at 11:42 am ·Reply
Thank you for sharing your substitutions. I’m glad you enjoyed it!
-
-
Michelle Morris
July 16, 2021 at 6:37 pm ·Reply
This is a great recipe!!! I added a little extra peanut butter and some heavy cream to combine everything!!!! EVERYONE loved it!?! THANK YOU!!!
-
Shanna Allen
July 17, 2021 at 6:48 am ·Reply
We are so glad that you like it. I love the additions that you made to it.
-
-
Julia
August 28, 2021 at 5:03 pm ·Reply
Made several changes but this was a good starting point. We used smoked pork belly as the protein, sweet instead of white potatoes, and cayenne for heat. Delicious!
-
Joel
February 12, 2022 at 11:43 pm ·Reply
I cooked this last week, made no additions, and am cooking this again… delicious recipe and have shared this with my friends
-
April King
February 13, 2022 at 6:03 pm ·Reply
So glad you love it. It’s one of our favorite recipes!
-
-
Tracy foulds
April 19, 2022 at 12:53 pm ·Reply
Was excellent. Second time I made it I used shrimp instead of chicken.
-
April King
April 19, 2022 at 9:04 pm ·Reply
I love the addition of shrimp.
-
-
Sandra
April 27, 2022 at 5:48 pm ·Reply
This was really yummy. I did not have any carrots so we used broccoli and I cut up a yellow pepper that I had on hand. We did not add the sugar as did not wanted to taste sweet but it was very good and will make it again thank you for the recipe
-
April King
April 27, 2022 at 8:28 pm ·Reply
So glad you liked it. Thank you for sharing.
-
-
Marshall Mcleod
June 12, 2022 at 2:56 am ·Reply
can’t wait to try this recipe but wondering what size can of coconut milk? Unsweetened coconut milk??
-
April King
June 13, 2022 at 12:31 pm ·Reply
I use unsweetened coconut milk and the size of the can is 13.5 oz.
-
-
Ellen
October 1, 2022 at 2:20 pm ·Reply
Great recipe. My sauce separates after adding the peanut butter, sugar, etc – I’m not sure if it’s meant to do that?
-
April King
October 2, 2022 at 1:49 pm ·Reply
I continue whisking ingredients until it becomes smooth and creamy.
-
-
Andrew
November 19, 2022 at 12:21 pm ·Reply
Excellent recipe , with clear instruction. The end result was very enjoyable. Added a little Thai fish sauce ( Nam Pla ) adding a slightly extra layer .
Many thanks
-
April King
November 19, 2022 at 1:14 pm ·Reply
So glad you loved the curry, thank you for sharing.
-
Jenny
May 24, 2023 at 6:04 pm ·Reply
Great recipe! I used coconut cream since it was all I had and added red chili flakes and peas. Delicious! I used Mikes Curry Love red curry paste.
-
-
-
Carla
November 19, 2023 at 8:00 am ·Reply
It was fabulous. Simple recipe and just delicious. I will definitely be making this again.
-
Sylvia
December 14, 2023 at 10:54 am ·Reply
I made this last night using 1 Tbsp of red curry paste and basically followed the rest of the recipe. OMG! This is like when you go out somewhere and the sauce is so good you wish you had a recipe for it. Well this is one of those recipes. My husband said he could drink a cup of it on its on. Oh sorry one other change – I used 4 Tbsp of the brown sugar as I thought it might be too sweet for us with the 5. This recipe is to die for! It lends itself to make individual tweaks without going off the rails. this is now in my recipe book with FIVE stars. Thank you so much for sharing. can’t wait to try some of your other recipes now!
-
April King
December 14, 2023 at 4:46 pm ·Reply
I’m so glad you loved the peanut curry! Thank you for sharing.
-
-
Kelly
February 5, 2024 at 7:32 pm ·Reply
This was absolutely fantastic! My daughter and I loved it. I do like my curry a little thicker so I added just a little touch of cornstarch mixed with cold water to thicken it a little bit. Next time I want to use sweet potato instead of the regular potato and see how that changes the flavor. Thank you for this delicious recipe!!!
Leave a Comment
Easy Philly Cheesesteak Sliders
Amazing Viral Tik Tok Spaghetti Recipe
