Thai Quinoa Salad Recipe (Healthy & So Easy!) | foodiecrush.com (2024)

This easy Thai quinoa salad combines protein-rich grains with healthy nutrients from fresh veggies, for a lime-infused flavor bomb with crunch in each bite.

This easy Thai quinoa salad combines protein-rich grains with healthy nutrients from fresh veggies, for a lime-infused flavor bomb with crunch in each bite. It’s great as a sidefor potlucksand as a mainwhen you add chopped chicken. It’salsoan easy andcompleteweekday lunchtoo.

I remember being at a Weight Watchers meeting where a woman emphatically stated that she did. NOT. like. quinoa. There was no changing her mind. But in my head I couldn’t figure out why she was putting up the quinoa roadblock.

Quinoa is one of my favorite protein sources, probably because it’s so unassuming.Like a seventh grade girl, it takes on the flavors it’s paired with.

For this quinoa salad, that means the salty flavors of a limey Thai dressing with plenty of veggie crunch. It’s the perfect side dish or main meal if you’re feeling the hug of your waistline just a little too much.

Quinoa is a bona fide super food. It’s gluten-free, packed with protein, fiber and flavonoids with studies showing it as an anti-inflammatory. It’s also loaded with antioxidants to keep those free radicals at bay.

What’s in This Thai Quinoa Salad?

At the heart of this power salad are the grains of quinoa that cling to a bevy of fresh veggies and are the start of this healthy bowl.Edamame is included along with peanuts for added protein. Red bell peppers add even more antioxidants and vitamin C withcucumbers and shredded purple cabbage coming in with thecrunch.

quinoa

red bell pepper

carrot

cucumber

green onion

edamame

red cabbage

cilantro

basil

peanuts

What’s In This Quinoa Salad Dressing

The dressing is simple, tart and sweet and very similar to the one I serve with spring rolls. It’s made with a blend of fish sauce, lime juice, sugar, sesame oil, and red pepper flakes. Add more red chili flakes to boost your metabolism, or less if you’re feeding the kids.

limes

fish sauce

soy sauce

ginger

sugar

vegetable oil

sesame oil

red pepper flakes

If you can find Thai basil, it makes a great addition. If not, regular basil will do.

How to Make Thai Quinoa Salad

To make this easy Thai salad, first prep the quinoa according to package instructions. While that cooks, prep the veggies and add them to a large bowl. Once cooked, add the quinoa to the bowl as well.

Whisk together the tangy vinaigrette and toss with the veggies and quinoa to combine. Garnish with fresh basil, cilantro, and peanuts and dive in.

Chopping and shredding the veggies will be the only thing that takes any time in putting this salad together. To get extra thin shreds of carrot, I use the shredder in this set of three peelers.

You can enjoy this Thai quinoa salad right away, or refrigerate it for up to a day before serving it.

Is There a Fish Sauce Substitute I Can Use?

If possible, get your hands on a high quality fish sauce like this one for a more authentic flavor. But if you’re really against using it or don’t have any on hand, you can likely get away with using Worcestershire sauce or soy sauce in a pinch. (Note that I’ve only ever made this recipe using fish sauce, so this is just my best guess).

Can I Prep This Salad in Advance?

If you’d like to prep this Thai salad for your lunches this week, I recommend storing the dressing separately and tossing it with your salad just before you’re ready to eat it. Once the dressing gets tossed with the veggies, the salad will stay good for only a day or two. However, because the ingredients are all sturdy, I’ve meal prepped it, refrigerated it, and eaten it throughout the whole week.

Tips for Making Thai Quinoa Salad

Make sure to rinse your quinoa before cooking it. Quinoa is coated in a substance called saponin, and if you don’t rinse it off your salad will wind up tasting quite bitter.

Feel free to add extra veggies to this salad or omit any you don’t have on hand. This is a flexible recipe, so tweak it as needed.

Also, I used a peeler to make pretty strands of the carrot. If you don’t have one, a regular box grater will do.

More Healthy Salad Recipes With Tons of Flavor

Ahi Tuna Poke and Mango Salad

Strawberry Arugula Salad with Watermelon and Feta

Mediterranean Tomato Salad

The Best Fattoush Salad

Greek Salad with Chicken

If you make this recipe, please let me know! Bookmark this recipe and leave a comment below,or take a photo andtag me onInstagramwith #foodiecrusheats.

Print 4.55 from 40 votes Thai Quinoa Salad This power salad combines protein-packed grains with the healing nutrients from fresh veggies for a lime infused flavor bomb with crunch in each bite. Course Salad Cuisine Asian, Thai Keyword quinoa salad Prep Time 15 minutes minutes Cook Time 15 minutes minutes Total Time 30 minutes minutes Servings 8 servings as a side Calories 213kcal Ingredients Salad 1 cup quinoa

1 red bell pepper , chopped

1 carrot , peeled and shredded

1 cucumber , chopped

1 cup frozen edamame , thawed

6 green onions , chopped

1-2 cups shredded red cabbage

½ cup chopped peanuts

½ cup chopped cilantro

¼ cup chopped basil Dressing 4 teaspoons fish sauce

3 limes , juiced

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

1 teaspoon sesame oil

pinch of red pepper flakes Instructions Rinse the quinoa under cold water and cook in a medium saucepan according to package directions. Remove from pan and let cool.

Add the quinoa and vegetables to a large bowl.

In a small bowl, whisk together the fish sauce, limes, sugar, vegetable oil, sesame oil, ginger, and red pepper flakes until the sugar has dissolved. Taste for sweetness and for heat, and add more seasoning to taste. Pour the dressing over the quinoa and vegetables and stir to combine.



Sprinkle the cilantro, basil and peanuts over the salad and stir lightly. Serve or refrigerate for up to one day. Notes I used a vegetable peeler/shredder like these to make pretty strands of the carrot. If you don't have one, a regular box grater will do. Nutrition Calories: 213kcal | Carbohydrates: 27g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 9g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Sodium: 252mg | Potassium: 470mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 2060IU | Vitamin C: 37mg | Calcium: 61mg | Iron: 2mg

More Easy Thai Recipes You’ll Love

Thai Coconut Chicken and Rice

Shrimp in Thai Coconut Sauce

Thai Zucchini Noodle and Quinoa Salad

Slow Cooker Thai Chicken Soup

Thai Curried Salmon

We send good emails. Subscribe to FoodieCrush and have each post plus exclusive content only for our subscribers delivered straight to your e-mail box.

Follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter for more FoodieCrush inspiration.

As always, thank you for reading and supporting companies I partner with, which allows me to create more unique content and recipes for you. There may be affiliate links in this post of which I receive a small commission. All opinions are always my own.