Thai Slaw with Cashew Curry Dressing [ Healthy Summer BBQ Recipes ] (2024)

By:Ashley

Throw some Asian flair into your coleslaw and make this Thai slaw with creamy cashew curry dressing. Flavorful, fun, and a great addition to any BBQ. Paleo and vegan-friendly.

Thai Slaw with Cashew Curry Dressing [ Healthy Summer BBQ Recipes ] (1)

How pumped are we that summer (officially) is right around the corner? I forget that summer doesn’t technically start until we’re well on our way into June. Thankfully we’ve had some great weather so far… not terribly hot during the day, and some cooler nights yet. At least in Michigan… How has the weather been for you?

Oh, I just realized I am assuming you all love summertime… Of course I know that not ALL of you are going to love summer, but generally speaking, it’s a pretty great season, right? Getting outdoors, the sunshine, hanging by the pool, the beach, boating, camping! I could go on and on because I do love summer.

Thai Slaw with Cashew Curry Dressing [ Healthy Summer BBQ Recipes ] (2)

Then of course we have the FOOD. Lots of backyard barbecues, gatherings, fresh produce, going for ice cream…

What’s not to love?

I love bringing big salad dishes to barbecues and summer gatherings because they’re typically quick, easy to throw together and HEALTHY. Yes, I will be that person who brings a salad, but more often than not I am bringing dessert too, so no worries.

Thai Slaw with Cashew Curry Dressing [ Healthy Summer BBQ Recipes ] (3)

Today we have Thai Slaw with creamy CASHEW CURRY DRESSING. <- you will love. It is basically a larger portion of this sauce and I’ve been obsessed with it ever since.

What you Need

  • green cabbage
  • red cabbage
  • carrots
  • red bell pepper
  • scallions
Thai Slaw with Cashew Curry Dressing [ Healthy Summer BBQ Recipes ] (4)

FOR THE SAUCE:

  • cashew butter
  • red curry paste
  • coconut aminos
  • minced garlic
  • maple syrup (or honey)
  • coconut milk (other non-dairy milk will also work)

I went the route of chopping up the cabbage and shredding the carrots myself, because I feel like it is cheaper (?). But if you’re looking for something super duper quick, you can certainly buy the pre-shredded bags of cabbage and carrots, chop up a bell pepper real quick and this salad could be done in about five minutes!

Thai Slaw with Cashew Curry Dressing [ Healthy Summer BBQ Recipes ] (5)

Thai Slaw with Cashew Curry Dressing

Thai Slaw with Cashew Curry Dressing [ Healthy Summer BBQ Recipes ] (6)

5 from 1 review

Throw some Asian flair into your coleslaw and make this Thai slaw with creamy cashew curry dressing. Flavorful, fun, and a great addition to any BBQ. Paleo and vegan-friendly.

  • Author: Ashley
  • Prep Time: 15 mins
  • Total Time: 15 mins
  • Yield: 810 1x
  • Category: sides
  • Cuisine: Thai-Inspired

Ingredients

  • 2 cups shredded red cabbage (small head)
  • 2 cups shredded green cabbage (small head)
  • 2 cups shredded carrots (about 2 medium carrots)
  • 1 large red bell pepper, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
  • 1/2 cup chopped scallions
  • cashews for garnish

cashew curry dressing

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl add cabbage, pepper, carrots, and scallions. Mix together and set aside bowl.
  2. In a small blender or food processor, combine ingredients for dressing and blend until thoroughly mixed.
  3. Stir in dressing and toss to coat, enjoy!

Notes

Store leftovers in fridge in airtight container.

Nutrition

  • Serving Size: 1/10th
  • Calories: 92
  • Sugar: 7g
  • Sodium: 154
  • Fat: 5
  • Saturated Fat: 2
  • Unsaturated Fat: 0
  • Trans Fat: 0
  • Carbohydrates: 10
  • Fiber: 2
  • Protein: 2
  • Cholesterol: 0mg
Thai Slaw with Cashew Curry Dressing [ Healthy Summer BBQ Recipes ] (7)

But how about some more healthy summer BBQ recipes? Wouldn’t be summer without a roundup from some of my favorite blogging ladies! We’ve got burgers, grilled salads, and cool desserts comin’ at ya!

> > > > > >

5-Ingredient Salmon Burgers — rachLmansfield

5-ingredient, grain free salmon burgers made with simple ingredients in less than 30 minutes, no grill necessary!

Thai Slaw with Cashew Curry Dressing [ Healthy Summer BBQ Recipes ] (8)

Grilled Corn Kale Salad — The Almond Eater

A hearty kale salad topped with grilled corn, red onions and a zesty chile lime dressing. It’s the perfect side dish for all your summer BBQ’s!

Thai Slaw with Cashew Curry Dressing [ Healthy Summer BBQ Recipes ] (9)

Watermelon Cherry Popsicles — The Balanced Berry

These watermelon cherry popsicles could not be easier to make! They require only four simple ingredients, contain no added sugar and are refreshingly delicious. They’re the perfect way to cool down on a hot summer day.

Thai Slaw with Cashew Curry Dressing [ Healthy Summer BBQ Recipes ] (10)

Grilled Peaches Over Vegan Ice Cream — In it 4 the Long Run

Each bite of these grilled peaches over vegan ice cream is like a little taste of summer. This simple vegan dessert is the perfect healthy treat to finish off an amazing BBQ.

Thai Slaw with Cashew Curry Dressing [ Healthy Summer BBQ Recipes ] (11)

Let’s Chat

  • What is your favorite season?
  • What do you like (or dislike) most about summer?

  1. Dani @ Dani California Cooks says

    I love a good slaw!! I’m often bringing slaws and salads to parties too. Everyone appreciates something a little lighter sometimes!

    Reply

    • Ashley says

      Yes! I have to agree 🙂 Thanks Dani!

      Reply

  2. Erin @ Erin's Inside Job says

    I love putting cabbage in anything. It makes me so happy that it’s so colorful!

    Reply

    • Ashley says

      Yes! colorful food makes me happy.

      Reply

  3. Jess @hellotofit says

    Summer FRUITS are my absolute favorite. Namely, champagne mangos. I can eat an ungodly amount in one sitting 😛
    P.S. HI HELLO WUT UP

    Reply

    • Ashley says

      <3 HIIII <3 <3 Can you believe I'll be seeing you in less than a month now!?!

      Reply

  4. Judee@gluten freeA-Z Blog says

    I know it sounds funny, but I collect coleslaw recipes! In fact I have a Pinterest board just for coleslaw. This recipe looks delicious and you know just where I’m pinning it.

    Reply

    • Ashley says

      I love that! There are so many ways to enjoy coleslaw 🙂 Thanks for pinning Judee!

      Reply

  5. Nicole Filipowicz says

    I halved the amount for the base but made the full recipe for the dressing, swapping out the cashew butter for tahini and coconut aminos for soy sauce. I normally don’t like regular coleslaw, which this is reminiscent of, but this was a very good side dish! It’s true to its name, with lots of Thai flavor. Would make again!

    Reply

    • Ashley says

      Awesome! Thanks so much for sharing your feedback!

      Reply

