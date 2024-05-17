Thai Slaw with Cashew Curry Dressing [ Healthy Summer BBQ Recipes ] (2024)

Throw some Asian flair into your coleslaw and make this Thai slaw with creamy cashew curry dressing. Flavorful, fun, and a great addition to any BBQ. Paleo and vegan-friendly.

How pumped are we that summer (officially) is right around the corner? I forget that summer doesn’t technically start until we’re well on our way into June. Thankfully we’ve had some great weather so far… not terribly hot during the day, and some cooler nights yet. At least in Michigan… How has the weather been for you?

Oh, I just realized I am assuming you all love summertime… Of course I know that not ALL of you are going to love summer, but generally speaking, it’s a pretty great season, right? Getting outdoors, the sunshine, hanging by the pool, the beach, boating, camping! I could go on and on because I do love summer.

Then of course we have the FOOD. Lots of backyard barbecues, gatherings, fresh produce, going for ice cream…

What’s not to love?

I love bringing big salad dishes to barbecues and summer gatherings because they’re typically quick, easy to throw together and HEALTHY. Yes, I will be that person who brings a salad, but more often than not I am bringing dessert too, so no worries.

Today we have Thai Slaw with creamy CASHEW CURRY DRESSING. <- you will love. It is basically a larger portion of this sauce and I’ve been obsessed with it ever since.

What you Need

green cabbage

red cabbage

carrots

red bell pepper

scallions

FOR THE SAUCE:

cashew butter

red curry paste

coconut aminos

minced garlic

maple syrup (or honey)

(or honey) coconut milk (other non-dairy milk will also work)

I went the route of chopping up the cabbage and shredding the carrots myself, because I feel like it is cheaper (?). But if you’re looking for something super duper quick, you can certainly buy the pre-shredded bags of cabbage and carrots, chop up a bell pepper real quick and this salad could be done in about five minutes!

Print

Thai Slaw with Cashew Curry Dressing Print Recipe 5 Stars4 Stars3 Stars2 Stars1 Star 5 from 1 review Throw some Asian flair into your coleslaw and make this Thai slaw with creamy cashew curry dressing. Flavorful, fun, and a great addition to any BBQ. Paleo and vegan-friendly. Author: Ashley

Prep Time: 15 mins

Total Time: 15 mins

Yield: 8 – 1 0 1 x

Category: sides

Cuisine: Thai-Inspired Ingredients Scale 2 cups shredded red cabbage (small head)

shredded red cabbage (small head) 2 cups shredded green cabbage (small head)

shredded green cabbage (small head) 2 cups shredded carrots (about 2 medium carrots)

shredded carrots (about medium carrots) 1 large red bell pepper, thinly sliced (about 1 cup )

large red bell pepper, thinly sliced (about ) 1/2 cup chopped scallions

chopped scallions cashews for garnish cashew curry dressing 1/4 cup creamy cashew butter

creamy cashew butter 1/2 TBS red curry paste

TBS red curry paste 3 TBS coconut aminos

TBS coconut aminos 1 tsp minced garlic

minced garlic 1 TBS maple syrup (or honey)

TBS maple syrup (or honey) 1/4 cup coconut milk (other non-dairy milk will also work) Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions In a large bowl add cabbage, pepper, carrots, and scallions. Mix together and set aside bowl. In a small blender or food processor, combine ingredients for dressing and blend until thoroughly mixed. Stir in dressing and toss to coat, enjoy! Notes Store leftovers in fridge in airtight container. Nutrition Serving Size: 1/10th

Calories: 92

Sugar: 7g

Sodium: 154

Fat: 5

Saturated Fat: 2

Unsaturated Fat: 0

Trans Fat: 0

Carbohydrates: 10

Fiber: 2

Protein: 2

Cholesterol: 0mg

But how about some more healthy summer BBQ recipes? Wouldn’t be summer without a roundup from some of my favorite blogging ladies! We’ve got burgers, grilled salads, and cool desserts comin’ at ya!

5-Ingredient Salmon Burgers — rachLmansfield

5-ingredient, grain free salmon burgers made with simple ingredients in less than 30 minutes, no grill necessary!

Grilled Corn Kale Salad — The Almond Eater

A hearty kale salad topped with grilled corn, red onions and a zesty chile lime dressing. It’s the perfect side dish for all your summer BBQ’s!

Watermelon Cherry Popsicles — The Balanced Berry

These watermelon cherry popsicles could not be easier to make! They require only four simple ingredients, contain no added sugar and are refreshingly delicious. They’re the perfect way to cool down on a hot summer day.

Grilled Peaches Over Vegan Ice Cream — In it 4 the Long Run

Each bite of these grilled peaches over vegan ice cream is like a little taste of summer. This simple vegan dessert is the perfect healthy treat to finish off an amazing BBQ.

