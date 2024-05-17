Thai Slaw with Cashew Curry Dressing [ Healthy Summer BBQ Recipes ] (2024)

Home Recipes Course Sides Thai Slaw with Cashew Curry Dressing [ Healthy Summer BBQ Recipes ]
By:Ashley
Throw some Asian flair into your coleslaw and make this Thai slaw with creamy cashew curry dressing. Flavorful, fun, and a great addition to any BBQ. Paleo and vegan-friendly.
How pumped are we that summer (officially) is right around the corner? I forget that summer doesn’t technically start until we’re well on our way into June. Thankfully we’ve had some great weather so far… not terribly hot during the day, and some cooler nights yet. At least in Michigan… How has the weather been for you?
Oh, I just realized I am assuming you all love summertime… Of course I know that not ALL of you are going to love summer, but generally speaking, it’s a pretty great season, right? Getting outdoors, the sunshine, hanging by the pool, the beach, boating, camping! I could go on and on because I do love summer.
Then of course we have the FOOD. Lots of backyard barbecues, gatherings, fresh produce, going for ice cream…
What’s not to love?
I love bringing big salad dishes to barbecues and summer gatherings because they’re typically quick, easy to throw together and HEALTHY. Yes, I will be that person who brings a salad, but more often than not I am bringing dessert too, so no worries.
Today we have Thai Slaw with creamy CASHEW CURRY DRESSING. <- you will love. It is basically a larger portion of this sauce and I’ve been obsessed with it ever since.
What you Need
- green cabbage
- red cabbage
- carrots
- red bell pepper
- scallions
FOR THE SAUCE:
- cashew butter
- red curry paste
- coconut aminos
- minced garlic
- maple syrup (or honey)
- coconut milk (other non-dairy milk will also work)
I went the route of chopping up the cabbage and shredding the carrots myself, because I feel like it is cheaper (?). But if you’re looking for something super duper quick, you can certainly buy the pre-shredded bags of cabbage and carrots, chop up a bell pepper real quick and this salad could be done in about five minutes!
Thai Slaw with Cashew Curry Dressing
5 from 1 review
Throw some Asian flair into your coleslaw and make this Thai slaw with creamy cashew curry dressing. Flavorful, fun, and a great addition to any BBQ. Paleo and vegan-friendly.
- Author: Ashley
- Prep Time: 15 mins
- Total Time: 15 mins
- Yield: 8–10 1x
- Category: sides
- Cuisine: Thai-Inspired
Ingredients
- 2 cups shredded red cabbage (small head)
- 2 cups shredded green cabbage (small head)
- 2 cups shredded carrots (about 2 medium carrots)
- 1 large red bell pepper, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
- 1/2 cup chopped scallions
- cashews for garnish
cashew curry dressing
- 1/4 cup creamy cashew butter
- 1/2 TBS red curry paste
- 3 TBS coconut aminos
- 1 tsp minced garlic
- 1 TBS maple syrup (or honey)
- 1/4 cup coconut milk (other non-dairy milk will also work)
Instructions
- In a large bowl add cabbage, pepper, carrots, and scallions. Mix together and set aside bowl.
- In a small blender or food processor, combine ingredients for dressing and blend until thoroughly mixed.
- Stir in dressing and toss to coat, enjoy!
Notes
Store leftovers in fridge in airtight container.
Nutrition
- Serving Size: 1/10th
- Calories: 92
- Sugar: 7g
- Sodium: 154
- Fat: 5
- Saturated Fat: 2
- Unsaturated Fat: 0
- Trans Fat: 0
- Carbohydrates: 10
- Fiber: 2
- Protein: 2
- Cholesterol: 0mg
But how about some more healthy summer BBQ recipes? Wouldn’t be summer without a roundup from some of my favorite blogging ladies! We’ve got burgers, grilled salads, and cool desserts comin’ at ya!
Let’s Chat
- What is your favorite season?
- What do you like (or dislike) most about summer?
About Ashley
"Ashley Walterhouse is the founder of Fit Mitten Kitchen, based in the Greater Lansing Area of Michigan, AKA “the Mitten.” Ashley grew up as a picky eater but later discovered that eating healthy was actually easy and fun. She started FMK in 2015 as a way to share her newfound love of developing healthier recipes for all to enjoy."
Reader Interactions
I love a good slaw!! I’m often bringing slaws and salads to parties too. Everyone appreciates something a little lighter sometimes!
Ashley says
Yes! I have to agree 🙂 Thanks Dani!
I love putting cabbage in anything. It makes me so happy that it’s so colorful!
Reply
Ashley says
Yes! colorful food makes me happy.
Jess @hellotofit says
Summer FRUITS are my absolute favorite. Namely, champagne mangos. I can eat an ungodly amount in one sitting 😛
P.S. HI HELLO WUT UP
Ashley says
<3 HIIII <3 <3 Can you believe I'll be seeing you in less than a month now!?!
I know it sounds funny, but I collect coleslaw recipes! In fact I have a Pinterest board just for coleslaw. This recipe looks delicious and you know just where I’m pinning it.
Reply
Ashley says
I love that! There are so many ways to enjoy coleslaw 🙂 Thanks for pinning Judee!
Nicole Filipowicz says
I halved the amount for the base but made the full recipe for the dressing, swapping out the cashew butter for tahini and coconut aminos for soy sauce. I normally don’t like regular coleslaw, which this is reminiscent of, but this was a very good side dish! It’s true to its name, with lots of Thai flavor. Would make again!
Reply
Ashley says
Awesome! Thanks so much for sharing your feedback!
Older Comments