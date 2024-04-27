Thanksgiving Dressing Recipe (2024)

I notice the dressing recipes in NYT produce what is essentially a bowl of seasoned bread chunks accented with various additional elements.

In the upper south where I was raised everyone made a much moister style of dressing where enough turkey stock is added to cause the toasted bread pieces to bread down to the consistency of mashed potatoes. It's then placed around the turkey in the roasting pan and baked for the last hour to 45 minutes of its cooking time.