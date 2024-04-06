Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe: Thanksgiving Pastries (2024)

Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe: Thanksgiving Pastries (1)

by: Sarah

Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe: Thanksgiving Pastries (2)

On the day before the BIG day, i.e. Thanksgiving, the most gluttonous holiday of the year, we’re sliding in at the last minute with another Thanksgiving leftovers recipe! While our other Thanksgiving leftover recipes (i.e. this Turkey Congee and this Turkey Ramen) focused on ways to make the most of a good turkey carcass, this latest recipe will help you use up the rest of your leftovers as well.

Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe: Thanksgiving Pastries (3)

Sometimes, after a big Thanksgiving feast, you’ll find yourself with a little bit of this and a little of that. Maybe there’s a small bowl of mashed potatoes left, abit of congealing gravy in your fridge, and a tupperware full ofway too muchcranberry sauce that makes you wonder why you decided to buy that 2 pound bag of cranberries in the first place.

Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe: Thanksgiving Pastries (4)

Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe: Thanksgiving Pastries (5)

This recipe can help you use up all of those odds and ends, and make them into something new. In fact, almost every ingredient in these Thanksgiving pastries is a leftover ingredient that you’ll almost certainly have––gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and turkey.

Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe: Thanksgiving Pastries (6)

Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe: Thanksgiving Pastries (7)

The only additions here are the puff pastry sheets, cheese, and a quick egg wash. These pastries are a cinch to put together, and bake up in just 15 minutes. Perfect for a Black Friday breakfast, or even a lunch alongside a simplesalad. And I have to tell you…these Thanksgiving pastries are no joke in terms of flavor! They got hearty applause from all involved.

Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe: Thanksgiving Pastries (8)

Puff Pastry Thanksgiving leftovers Recipe

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Unfold each pastry sheet on a clean, lightly floured surface, and roll it out gently with a rolling pin to flatten the seams. Cut each sheet into 4 equal squares, so that you have 8 squares total.

In the center of each square, add about a tablespoon of gravy, a tablespoon of leftover mashed potatoes, a tablespoon of stuffing, a dollop of cranberry sauce, some diced turkey, and a sprinkle of cheese.

Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe: Thanksgiving Pastries (9)

Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe: Thanksgiving Pastries (10)

Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe: Thanksgiving Pastries (11)

Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe: Thanksgiving Pastries (12)

Fold the corners over the seal lightly,and brush lightly with egg wash. We actually had two methods of folding. One was to fold all four corners into the center, and the other was to fold two corners over. Go with whichever shape you like.

Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe: Thanksgiving Pastries (13)

Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe: Thanksgiving Pastries (14)

Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe: Thanksgiving Pastries (15)

Bake for 15 minutes, until golden brown.

Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe: Thanksgiving Pastries (16)

And enjoy this Thanksgiving leftovers recipe!

Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe: Thanksgiving Pastries (17)

Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe: Thanksgiving Pastries (18)

5 from 1 vote

Next-Day Thanksgiving Pastries

This Thanksgiving leftovers recipe will use up leftover stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberries, and turkey, and make them into a delicious pastry!

by: Sarah

Course:Appetizers and Snacks

Cuisine:American

Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe: Thanksgiving Pastries (19)

serves: 8 pastries

Prep: 15 minutes minutes

Cook: 15 minutes minutes

Total: 30 minutes minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 sheets puff pastry (thawed)
  • 1/2 cup gravy
  • ½ cup mashed potatoes
  • 1/2 cup stuffing
  • 1/4 cup cranberry sauce
  • 1 cup diced turkey
  • 1 cup shredded cheese (cheddar, gruyere, manchego, etc.)
  • 1 egg (beaten with 1 tablespoon water)

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Unfold each puff pastry sheet on a clean, lightly floured surface, and roll it out gently with a rolling pin to flatten the seams. Cut each sheet into 4 equal squares, so that you have 8 squares total.

  • In the center of each square, add about a tablespoon of gravy, a tablespoon of leftover mashed potatoes, a tablespoon of stuffing, a dollop of cranberry sauce, some diced turkey, and a sprinkle of cheese. Fold the corners over the seal lightly, and brush lightly with egg wash. Bake for 15 minutes, until golden brown.

nutrition facts

Calories: 461kcal (23%) Carbohydrates: 38g (13%) Protein: 13g (26%) Fat: 29g (45%) Saturated Fat: 8g (40%) Cholesterol: 44mg (15%) Sodium: 402mg (17%) Potassium: 147mg (4%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 165IU (3%) Vitamin C: 3.2mg (4%) Calcium: 86mg (9%) Iron: 2.1mg (12%)

nutritional info disclaimer

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe: Thanksgiving Pastries (24)

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

