Thanksgiving stuffing recipe (2024)

Sage Stuffing Recipe . . . this herb stuffing has been a family tradition for decades. It is simple and delicious!

Homemade is definitely a must at our house for Thanksgiving. Yummy rolls, homemade stuffing, and garlic mashed potatoes are on our table every year!

Sage Stuffing Recipe (for Turkey)

Stuffing is one of those dishes that we eat only at Thanksgiving. My mom has been making the same stuffing since I was a little girl. It’s a tradition, so we never change it up.

The strange thing is, even though I’ve eaten it dozens of times, I had never actually made it before. I didn’t even have a recipe for stuffing. Crazy, right? Well, now I have the recipe, and I’m sharing it here so I’ll never lose it. 🙂







When I got together last week with four local food bloggers for a Thanksgiving dinner, (which I will be sharing tomorrow!), I was assigned the stuffing. So I promptly called my mom and got her recipe for herb stuffing.

Turns out, making homemade stuffing is a cinch! If you’ve never made it before, you should give it a try. So much better than the stuff that comes in a box!

Now I must tell you that I am not a fan of wet bread. This stuffing is pretty dry. . . as in it doesn’t clump together. If you like a more wet stuffing, you can add a little chicken broth with the melted butter. We can still be friends. We have always had it with sage, but you can feel free to use thyme, marjoram, or any other herb that your family likes.

How to make Sage Stuffing

Start by cubing your bread. Sometimes you can find pre-cubed bread at your local bakery, that works fine too. Sprinkle the seasonings evenly over the bread cubes and set aside. Saute the onion and celery in melted butter till they are barely tender. Drizzle the mixture slowly over the bread, stirring often to coat evenly. Pour the stuffing into a casserole dish, cover with foil, and bake at 350° for about 20 minutes.

Recipe for Bread Stuffing with Sage

