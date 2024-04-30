Thanksgiving stuffing recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Influencer, I earn from qualifying purchases, (no cost to you).
by Kara Cook 10 Comments
Sage Stuffing Recipe . . . this herb stuffing has been a family tradition for decades. It is simple and delicious!
Homemade is definitely a must at our house for Thanksgiving. Yummy rolls, homemade stuffing, and garlic mashed potatoes are on our table every year!
Sage Stuffing Recipe (for Turkey)
Stuffing is one of those dishes that we eat only at Thanksgiving. My mom has been making the same stuffing since I was a little girl. It’s a tradition, so we never change it up.
The strange thing is, even though I’ve eaten it dozens of times, I had never actually made it before. I didn’t even have a recipe for stuffing. Crazy, right? Well, now I have the recipe, and I’m sharing it here so I’ll never lose it. 🙂
When I got together last week with four local food bloggers for a Thanksgiving dinner, (which I will be sharing tomorrow!), I was assigned the stuffing. So I promptly called my mom and got her recipe for herb stuffing.
Turns out, making homemade stuffing is a cinch! If you’ve never made it before, you should give it a try. So much better than the stuff that comes in a box!
Now I must tell you that I am not a fan of wet bread. This stuffing is pretty dry. . . as in it doesn’t clump together. If you like a more wet stuffing, you can add a little chicken broth with the melted butter. We can still be friends. We have always had it with sage, but you can feel free to use thyme, marjoram, or any other herb that your family likes.
How to make Sage Stuffing
- Start by cubing your bread. Sometimes you can find pre-cubed bread at your local bakery, that works fine too. Sprinkle the seasonings evenly over the bread cubes and set aside.
- Saute the onion and celery in melted butter till they are barely tender. Drizzle the mixture slowly over the bread, stirring often to coat evenly.
- Pour the stuffing into a casserole dish, cover with foil, and bake at 350° for about 20 minutes.
Recipe for Bread Stuffing with Sage
Yield: 16 servings
Easy Thanksgiving Sage Stuffing Recipe
Simple homemade stuffing recipe with celery, onions, and sage.
Prep Time10 minutes
Cook Time30 minutes
Total Time40 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter
- 3/4 cup finely diced onion
- 1 1/2 cups finely chopped celery
- 12 cups cubed bread- I use French bread
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp pepper
- 1 Tbsp dry sage
Instructions
- Cube your bread and place it in a very large bowl. Sprinkle salt, pepper, and sage over the bread cubes. Make sure you stir as you add the seasonings so they will cover the bread evenly!
- Melt butter in a skillet or large saucepan. Add onion and celery and cook over medium heat for 5-10 minutes or till veggies are barely tender.
- Slowly drizzle the melted butter mixture over the seasoned bread, stirring often so the butter covers evenly. Make sure mixture is well combined.
- Pour into one large or two smaller casserole dishes or pans. Cover with foil and bake at 350° for about 20 minutes, or till heated through.
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 16
Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 200Total Fat: 13gSaturated Fat: 8gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 4gCholesterol: 31mgSodium: 348mgCarbohydrates: 19gFiber: 1gSugar: 3gProtein: 3g
Enjoy!
Jessica
Thank you for this! I’ll be cooking Thanksgiving dinner with my boyfriend this year and definitely plan to use this!
Krissy Allori
I might have to try this stuffing for Thanksgiving dinner this year! Looks so good!
Kim
I was surprised to learn it’s so easy to make too! And we also only have it at Thanksgiving…. why is that?
Bree
Looks like a very moist and scrumptious stuffing! Definitely trying this one out!
I need an easy homemade stuffing recipe for hosting Thanksgiving and this looks like a keeper! Thank you! Totally pinning. 🙂
Kara Cook
You’re welcome. Hope your family enjoys it!
Kimberly
I love stuffing and nothing beats homemade!
Kara Cook
You are so right, homemade is the best, especially over the holidays!
Pam Walker
This is so simaler to my dad’s recipe, but dad took the neck and everything else that was in the turkey and boiled it down. Using the butter and flavorings from neck and things poured it over bagged stuffing. (Chopped onion, celery. Plus spice.)Stuffed the turkey and cooked the rest
Kara Cook
His version sounds delicious as well!
