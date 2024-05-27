Thanksgiving Tofurky Recipes: 6 Vegan Roast Recipes for the Holidays (2024)

Nothing says the holidays like a vegan roast, and it can be hard to find recipes to make it different and special every year.

No worries! I am here with an assortment of Tofurkey recipes that will bring your holiday celebration to life.

People either love or hate faux turkey loaves, like these Tofurkys. My family loves it and Cheryl insists we have one around every holiday if not on the day.

In this post I have a ton of Tofurky recipes for you to choose from.

You can roast, slow cook, pressure cook, air fry, and even grill your vegan roast with the recipe links below will have you buying up all the ones on sale to try throughout the winter.

Because they come frozen and they last months. So if it’s your favorite stock up!

Table of Contents show

Thanksgiving Tofurky

Thanksgiving Tofurky is a vegan meal that everyone loves. It’s budget-friendly and easy to find, so you can buy it easily.

It tastes delicious and savory, making for aneasy addition to any holiday menu.

What is Tofurky made of anyhow?

Tofurky is a vegan roast that’s made of tofu and seitan. Tofurky also makes an assortment of vegan food and other foods and they started selling vegetarian products in 1995.

But don’t forget that Tofurky has its own line of vegan food that includes franks, sausages, jerky, lunch meats, tempeh, and deli dishes like meats.

All the products are totally vegan approved by the Vegan Society.

And as if all those products aren’t enough, you can try our Tofurkey Roast which is only available seasonally right before Thanksgiving and other special holidays.

Here are the ingredients as listed on the Tofurky site:

Roast: Vital wheat gluten, water, tofu (water, soybeans, magnesium chloride, calcium chloride), expeller pressed canola oil, natural flavors, sea salt, contains less than 2% of onion, carrot, celery, garlic, leek, rosemary extract, lemon juice concentrate, oat fiber, cornstarch, calcium lactate, potassium chloride.

Stuffing: Water, brown rice, bread cubes (enriched wheat flour [wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, iron, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, and folic acid], palm fruit oil, yeast, cane sugar, sea salt), onions, celery, wild rice, expeller pressed canola oil, contains less than 2% of sea salt, spices, dehydrated onion, granulated garlic, natural flavors, cane sugar, sunflower oil, maltodextrin.

The Most Important Things to Know About Tofurky Roast or Ham

Always take the plastic off before you cook it! You’ll need some kitchen shears or a sharp knife to cut it and the metal fasteners off. You need to thaw your Tofurky roast before you cook it. Let it sit for 24 hours in your fridge. Or in a pinch use the defrost function on your microwave.

Does Tofurky Taste Good?

That’s a hotly debated opinion. I do like it with a delicious gravy, I find it a bit bland and dry without it.

It doesn’t have a strong flavor without extra seasonings and is used mostly for its meaty texture in my opinion.

Where Can I Buy Tofurky?

You can find them at Whole Foods, Sprouts, your local coop, and in many mainstream grocery stores. CheckTofurky’s find page herefor one near you.

Check in the frozen section with the other frozen vegan meat substitutes. Usually, around the Thanksgiving time of year Trader Joe’s has its own in the refrigerated section.

Is Tofurky Frozen?

Yes, in general you’ll find it in the freezer section. Over the holidays though, you may find a few in your stores’ refrigerated section.

What’s great about that is that you can stock up on them when they go on sale after Thanksgiving.

They will last several months in the freezer.

Defrost Tofurky Overnight in the Fridge

That way it’ll be ready to cook when you are! It’s recommended that you thaw it for 24 hours in the fridge before cooking.

But in a pinch, you can defrost in the microwave.

How Can I Cook a Tofurky?

In your slow cooker, Instant Pot, in the oven, on the stove, in the microwave, or even on the grill!

Even more Tofurky recipes:

Here are some recipes for Tofurky leftovers too!

More Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes

Even if you make this recipe you’re probably going to make a few more. Here are some of my favorites and at the end of the list are a few roundup posts that have a ton to choose from.

Happy Thanksgiving!