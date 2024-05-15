The 10 Best Plastic Pencil Holders of 2024 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2024)

Rebecca Cantu
Plastic pencil holders are a must-have for anyone looking to keep their workspace organized. These handy little containers are perfect for storing pens, pencils, markers, and other small office supplies. They come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors, so you can find one that fits your style and needs. Whether you're a student, artist, or professional, a plastic pencil holder can help you keep your desk clutter-free and your supplies within easy reach. Plus, they're affordable and durable, making them a great investment for any workspace.
Top 10 Plastic Pencil Holders
The ZZYFGH 12 Pack Pencil Holder for Kids Desk, also known as the ZZYFGH Pencil Holder, is a colorful and vibrant solution for organizing classroom supplies. With 12 rainbow pencil organizer basket trays in 6 colors, this set is sure to catch the attention of kids and inspire creativity in the classroom. Made of high-quality plastic, these pen and pencil holders are durable and lightweight, making it easy to keep your desktop organized. These little baskets trays are perfect for organizing school supplies such as pencils, pens, scissors, erasers, and crayons. Additionally, the sector holes design of the storage box allows for easy access and can be used as drawers or desk organizers in your kitchen or bathroom. Measuring approximately 10'' L*3'' W*2.3'' H, these storage bins offer ample space without taking up too much table space. Brighten up your home, office, or school with the ZZYFGH Pencil Holder.
What We Like
Vibrant colors
Durable and lightweight
Wide usage
The Sooez Mesh Zipper Pouch is a set of 24 colorful and waterproof pouches that are perfect for organizing your belongings. With eight assorted colors, you can easily distinguish your items and keep them organized. The premium quality PVC material ensures durability and prevents tearing, keeping your items safe. The pouches also feature a snap button and a label pocket, making it easy to identify and find your items. The translucent plastic design allows you to see the contents without opening the pouch, saving you time and effort. These versatile pouches are portable and can be used at school, home, work, or while traveling. Stay organized and clutter-free with the Sooez Mesh Zipper Pouch.
What We Like
Colorful and waterproof
Premium quality PVC material
Snap button and label pocket
This set of 12 plastic pencil holders for desk comes in 4 bright colors: blue, orange, green and pink, 3 pieces for each color, and each holder measures about 10 x 9 x 9 cm/ 3.94 x 3.54 x 3.54 inches. The hollow out circular design with bright and vivid colors makes them not only suitable for storing pens, but also great for storing other items such as makeup brushes and rulers. They are made of sturdy PP material and are long-lasting. These pencil holders are perfect for home, office, or school use and can also be a nice gift for your loved ones.
What We Like
Comes in a set of 12, enough for the entire family to use
4 bright colors to choose from, adding a modern life atmosphere to your desk
Hollow out circular design is simple but stylish
Sturdy and long lasting
Can be used for storing other items besides pens
The iBune Plastic Pencil Box is a set of four stackable pencil holders made of durable thickened plastic. Each case has a large capacity, able to hold about 300 pencils, making it perfect for organizing your office supplies. The bottom frosted cover prevents fingerprints and scratches, ensuring that the box remains in pristine condition. With snap-tight lids, the boxes securely close to protect your items from falling out. These versatile pencil boxes are not just for pencils; they can also store pens, rulers, erasers, crayons, markers, scissors, and other office supplies. Get the iBune Plastic Pencil Box to keep your workspace neat and organized.
What We Like
Large capacity
Durable thickened plastic
Bottom frosted cover
The 12 Pack Classroom Pencil and Pen Organizer Basket Trays are made of high-quality plastic and come in black and white, perfect for storing pens, pencils, crayons, and more. They are versatile and can be used in schools, offices, bathrooms, and more. The trays are stackable and can be easily stored in drawers and lockers, saving space.
What We Like
Durable and made of high-quality plastic.
Comes in black and white for versatile storage.
Can be used in various settings, including schools and offices.
Stackable and easy to store, saving space.
The Apipi Round Pen Holder is a set of 12 durable plastic mesh baskets designed to keep your desk clean and organized. With 3 or 4 bright colors, you can easily classify your supplies and find what you need at a glance. Made of superior plastic, these pen holders are built to last and will not wear out even after long-term use. The unique round design allows them to bend without deforming, and the rounded edges ensure safety by preventing cuts or scrapes. With two convenient handles, you can easily move these pen holders wherever you need them. Measuring 3.74×4.33×3.14 inches, they are the perfect size for most office desktops and offer sufficient capacity for all your small items. Whether you use them in the kitchen to organize seasonings or in the classroom, drawers, shelves, or office, the Apipi Round Pen Holder is a versatile and practical solution for saving space and keeping your belongings in order.
What We Like
Durable material
Unique round design
Convenient handles
Keep your classroom or homeschool space organized with the Prextex Classroom Pencil Organizer Basket. This pack of 12 bright and colorful plastic storage baskets is a versatile storage solution for holding crayons, pencils, scissors, rulers, markers, and erasers. Crafted from high-quality plastic, these durable baskets are built to last and provide a vibrant addition to your desktop. With an optimal size of approximately 10 x 3 x 3 inches, these baskets are perfect for neatly storing small pencils, crayons, or any other small items that tend to get lost easily. Whether you're a teacher or a homeschooling parent, these 12 multicolored baskets are a must-have for enhancing classroom organization and providing practical storage solutions.
What We Like
Bright and colorful
Durable construction
Versatile storage solution
The Sooez 3 Pack Pencil Box is made of sturdy and durable PP plastic with a snap-tight lid to keep your supplies neatly stored and prevent any loss. The set comes in transparent pink, yellow, and blue colors with a large capacity of 8.2 by 4.6 by 2.3 inches, perfect for holding pencils, pens, crayons, cosmetics, brushes, and more. The stackable design allows multiple cases to be conveniently stacked together, saving space and keeping desks organized.
What We Like
Sturdy and durable PP plastic material
Comes in stylish and fun colors
Large capacity for holding various supplies
Stackable design for saving space and keeping desks organized
The BTSKY Plastic Pencil Box is a stackable and compact storage organizer that is perfect for keeping your office or school supplies neat and organized. With its extra large capacity, you can store a variety of items such as pencils, pens, markers, erasers, and more. The snap-tight lid and handles ensure that your contents are secure, making it convenient to carry around. Made of durable and transparent plastic, this pencil box allows you to easily see the contents inside. Whether you're a student, teacher, or artist, the BTSKY Plastic Pencil Box offers a great way to keep your writing utensils and art supplies organized and easily accessible.
What We Like
Extra Large Capacity
Stackable & Compact Design
Snap-tight Lid & Handles
The Koogel 6 Pcs Pen Pencil Holder Cup Set comes with 6 different colored hollow carved pen pencil holders and 400 self-adhesive Post-It notes in blue, green, yellow, and pink. The pencil holder cups are made of high-grade plastic and feature a stable bottom design. The compact size of the cups and the included Post-It notes make it easy to keep your desk tidy and organized while also allowing you to take notes on the go. This set is perfect for home, school, or office use and can be used as mini tool containers, pen holders, or small storage cups.
What We Like
Comes with 6 different colored hollow carved pen pencil holders and 400 self-adhesive Post-It notes
Compact size keeps your desk tidy and organized
The stable bottom design prevents the cups from tipping over
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. What are pencil holders called?
A pencil case or pencil box is a container used to store pencils. A pencil case can also contain a variety of other stationery such as sharpeners, pens, glue sticks, erasers, scissors, rulers and calculators.
2. How do you make homemade pencil holders?
Cut open a paper bag and lay it flat on a table. Cut a sheet from the paper bag about 1″ longer than the can is tall and 8″ wide. Step 2: Lay the pencil near the end of the paper, and tightly roll the paper around the pencil. Step 3: Put some wood glue on the very end of the paper and finish rolling the tube.
3. What do pencil holders do?
Pencil Grips are small impermanent attachments that fit onto a pencil. They help a child or adult have a functional and accurate grasp of a pencil. Used correctly, a Pencil Grip can help develop fine motor skills and user control over their handwriting.
